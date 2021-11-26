Everton U23s suffer a hammering at Spurs

Friday, 26 November, 2021



Tottenham Hotspur U23s 4 - 0 Everton U23s

Everton U23s are in action again this week, but took a hammering at Spurs, losing by 4-0.

The line-up David Unsworth choose tonight provided some pointers for the upcoming first-team selection at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, although Rafa Benitez has once again been ominously talking up his automatic preference for experience over youth.

With Simms and Branthwaite now firmly a part of the first-team squad, Monday's token first-half appearances for the pair at U23 level were not repeated tonite although, Onyango, after getting his fleeting 1-minute senior debut at the Etihad last Sunday with Abdoulaye Doucouré a few steps closer to returning, again played the full game at this level tonight.

Lewis Dobbin did his best on Monday to catch the eye, scoring a good opening goal against Brighton, and it appears to have been enough to get him back on the senior bench after being overlooked for the last three senior games. He does not feature tonight for the U23s.

The U23 squad has injury problems of its own, with Einar Iversen still out of action all season so far, and Sean McAllister back on the subs bench after not being involved at all in the last 5 games. Charlie Whitaker, one of the brightest prospects hopefully coming through, is also missing again, as is Seb Quirk.

The game started badly for Everton, giving up a goal in the first minute. The home side went on to score 3 more second-half goals in a difficult night for Unsworth's young side.

Everton U23s: Tyrer, John, Anderson, Welch (78' Campbell), Astley, Warrington, Mills, Onyango, Cannon, Price, Hughes.

Subs not used: Barrett, McAllister, Hunt, Higgins.

