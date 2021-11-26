Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton U23s suffer a hammering at Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur U23s 4 - 0 Everton U23s
Everton U23s are in action again this week, but took a hammering at Spurs, losing by 4-0.
The line-up David Unsworth choose tonight provided some pointers for the upcoming first-team selection at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, although Rafa Benitez has once again been ominously talking up his automatic preference for experience over youth.
With Simms and Branthwaite now firmly a part of the first-team squad, Monday's token first-half appearances for the pair at U23 level were not repeated tonite although, Onyango, after getting his fleeting 1-minute senior debut at the Etihad last Sunday with Abdoulaye Doucouré a few steps closer to returning, again played the full game at this level tonight.
Lewis Dobbin did his best on Monday to catch the eye, scoring a good opening goal against Brighton, and it appears to have been enough to get him back on the senior bench after being overlooked for the last three senior games. He does not feature tonight for the U23s.
The U23 squad has injury problems of its own, with Einar Iversen still out of action all season so far, and Sean McAllister back on the subs bench after not being involved at all in the last 5 games. Charlie Whitaker, one of the brightest prospects hopefully coming through, is also missing again, as is Seb Quirk.
The game started badly for Everton, giving up a goal in the first minute. The home side went on to score 3 more second-half goals in a difficult night for Unsworth's young side.
Everton U23s: Tyrer, John, Anderson, Welch (78' Campbell), Astley, Warrington, Mills, Onyango, Cannon, Price, Hughes.
Subs not used: Barrett, McAllister, Hunt, Higgins.
Reader Comments (29)
I say it every week and I know the answer. Available online to watch?
1 hour ago — Live broadcast at:: https://bit.ly/32FZWzH The latest live stream 2021 today How to Watch Premier League 2, Division 1, 2021 between.
and this one ,
https://mobile.twitter.com/i/moments/1463981596172697612
Hopefully we get to watch it on YouTube later.
Tottenham 1-0 up, a first minute goal.
The good new, for some fans, Simms, Branthwaite and Dobbin are not in tonight’s U 23 squad.
Let the blood-letting begin! Useless Academy, no spirit, no fight...
I think you're talking Fulham in the FA Youth Cup?
I don't see it down for Monday... but it is 2 weeks tonight (10 December), at Goodison Park.
And should be U18s playing, so not sure how many of the U23s still qualify.
Tony (17), that Fulham game is a fortnight tonight if it’s the FA youth game, I think.
Dave, bit weird that Dobbin and Simms missed out if it's with view to the first team, given that Rafa has said he plans to play Rondon or Tosun with the other on the bench. That would leave three strikers on the bench?
Too many big defeats like this one and the Arsenal game a few weeks ago can be very disheartening for these young players.
In a nutshell, why this pleb is going to be worse than Koeman, Allardyce, Silva et al.
I didn't watch but wonder if your description of the better first half versus the second half slump (if that's what it was) is due to the team being made up of very young players for this level? Physically, they would have tired?? I'm talking as a collective, not individuals.
I'm deeply shocked.
Yes, the Official site could make a mass murderer look like the victim, that's why I never bother reading match reports from there. 🙄
This is PL2 as it stands
This is PL2 as it stands - sorry my cutn paste skills on my iPad are not great.
We are 8th with 14 points, two are relegated, so we are 3 points above the relegation zone.
Position Club PlayedWon Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Arsenal12 8 2 2 35 23 12 26
2 West Ham United12 8 1 3 32 17 15 25
3 Manchester City12 6 3 3 28 17 11 21
4 Tottenham Hotspur12 6 3 3 30 22 8 21
5 Brighton and Hove Albion12 5 4 3 20 16 4 19
6 Crystal Palace12 6 0 6 28 24 4 18
7 Manchester United 12 5 3 4 19 21 -2 18
8 Everton 12 4 2 6 17 25 -8 14
9 Chelsea12 3 4 5 18 24 -6 13
10 Leicester City11 3 4 4 16 26 -10 13
11 Leeds United 12 3 3 6 26 29 -3 12
12 Liverpool 12 3 3 6 16 24 -8 12
13 Blackburn Rovers 12 2 5 5 20 33 -13 11
14 Derby County11 2 1 8 16 20 -4 7