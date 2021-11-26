Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton U23s suffer a hammering at Spurs

Michael Kenrick Friday, 26 November, 2021 29comments  |  Jump to last
Tottenham Hotspur U23s 4 - 0 Everton U23s

Everton U23s are in action again this week, but took a hammering at Spurs, losing by 4-0.

The line-up David Unsworth choose tonight provided some pointers for the upcoming first-team selection at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, although Rafa Benitez has once again been ominously talking up his automatic preference for experience over youth.

With Simms and Branthwaite now firmly a part of the first-team squad, Monday's token first-half appearances for the pair at U23 level were not repeated tonite although, Onyango, after getting his fleeting 1-minute senior debut at the Etihad last Sunday with Abdoulaye Doucouré a few steps closer to returning, again played the full game at this level tonight.

Lewis Dobbin did his best on Monday to catch the eye, scoring a good opening goal against Brighton, and it appears to have been enough to get him back on the senior bench after being overlooked for the last three senior games. He does not feature tonight for the U23s.

The U23 squad has injury problems of its own, with Einar Iversen still out of action all season so far, and Sean McAllister back on the subs bench after not being involved at all in the last 5 games. Charlie Whitaker, one of the brightest prospects hopefully coming through, is also missing again, as is Seb Quirk.

The game started badly for Everton, giving up a goal in the first minute. The home side went on to score 3 more second-half goals in a difficult night for Unsworth's young side.

Everton U23s: Tyrer, John, Anderson, Welch (78' Campbell), Astley, Warrington, Mills, Onyango, Cannon, Price, Hughes.
Subs not used: Barrett, McAllister, Hunt, Higgins.

 

Reader Comments (29)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Phill Thompson
1 Posted 26/11/2021 at 16:35:05

This is PL2 as it stands - sorry my cutn paste skills on my iPad are not great.
We are 8th with 14 points, two are relegated, so we are 3 points above the relegation zone.

Position Club PlayedWon Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Arsenal12 8 2 2 35 23 12 26
2 West Ham United12 8 1 3 32 17 15 25
3 Manchester City12 6 3 3 28 17 11 21
4 Tottenham Hotspur12 6 3 3 30 22 8 21
5 Brighton and Hove Albion12 5 4 3 20 16 4 19
6 Crystal Palace12 6 0 6 28 24 4 18
7 Manchester United 12 5 3 4 19 21 -2 18
8 Everton 12 4 2 6 17 25 -8 14
9 Chelsea12 3 4 5 18 24 -6 13
10 Leicester City11 3 4 4 16 26 -10 13
11 Leeds United 12 3 3 6 26 29 -3 12
12 Liverpool 12 3 3 6 16 24 -8 12
13 Blackburn Rovers 12 2 5 5 20 33 -13 11
14 Derby County11 2 1 8 16 20 -4 7

Robert Tressell
2 Posted 26/11/2021 at 16:40:11
8th place - good to see these boys getting experience of what awaits them in the first team.
Danny O’Neill
3 Posted 26/11/2021 at 16:45:41
Don't worry about results or relegation. This is about development of young players.

I say it every week and I know the answer. Available online to watch?

Tony Everan
4 Posted 26/11/2021 at 17:53:12
I have found these links

1 hour ago — Live broadcast at:: https://bit.ly/32FZWzH The latest live stream 2021 today How to Watch Premier League 2, Division 1, 2021 between.

and this one ,

https://mobile.twitter.com/i/moments/1463981596172697612

Hopefully we get to watch it on YouTube later.

Phill Thompson
5 Posted 26/11/2021 at 18:09:50
Tony, be cautious about these sites, often there are a number of dodgy ones promising to show U23s matches but they rarely deliver.
Tony Everan
6 Posted 26/11/2021 at 18:19:36
Yes, Phill, It's clutching at straws a bit, something may show up closer to the kick-off.
Tony Everan
7 Posted 26/11/2021 at 19:09:00
Those links are absolute gash. Doesn’t look like it is on anywhere.

Tottenham 1-0 up, a first minute goal.

Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 26/11/2021 at 19:09:26
Spurs scored in the first minute.

The good new, for some fans, Simms, Branthwaite and Dobbin are not in tonight’s U 23 squad.

Ian Bennett
9 Posted 26/11/2021 at 19:23:20
Onyango is playing, so that must put Doucouré being involved against Brentford.
Dave Abrahams
10 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:12:17
The score is still 1-0: at half time.
Dave Abrahams
11 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:15:46
Cancel that @ (10) it’s now 2-0, Spurs scored in the 50th. minute.
Michael Kenrick
12 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:15:51
Spurs 2-0 on 50 mins
Dave Abrahams
13 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:22:53
Go head Michael, I’ll let you tell them the further bad news!!
Dave Abrahams
14 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:33:41
And even more bad news, be a man and tell them Michael!!
Robert Tressell
15 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:46:29
Not much attacking threat in tonight's line up without the two forwards now in the first team reckoning. Wonder if Kouyate or someone else will step up. Or the yet to be seen Okoronkwo.
Michael Kenrick
16 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:49:22
All the bad news is in now, thanks, Dave.

Let the blood-letting begin! Useless Academy, no spirit, no fight...

Tony Abrahams
17 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:52:45
Hopefully some rest and recuperation for a few of these kids with Fulham coming to Goodison on Monday night.
Michael Kenrick
18 Posted 26/11/2021 at 20:58:50
Tony,

I think you're talking Fulham in the FA Youth Cup?

I don't see it down for Monday... but it is 2 weeks tonight (10 December), at Goodison Park.

And should be U18s playing, so not sure how many of the U23s still qualify.

Dave Abrahams
19 Posted 26/11/2021 at 21:01:36
Michael (16), it’s still bad news but a bit less if you don’t see it, I think.

Tony (17), that Fulham game is a fortnight tonight if it’s the FA youth game, I think.

Kieran Kinsella
20 Posted 26/11/2021 at 21:02:01
What goes on at the Academy?...

Dave, bit weird that Dobbin and Simms missed out if it's with view to the first team, given that Rafa has said he plans to play Rondon or Tosun with the other on the bench. That would leave three strikers on the bench?

Dave Abrahams
21 Posted 26/11/2021 at 21:17:50
Kieran (20), I think tonight’s team were all very young players with possibly Tyrer the oldest, the team needs a couple of senior players or better players to get them playing as a unit, as seen v Brighton the other night with Branthwaite and Simms playing in the first half and Dobbin getting the full game, the first half we were a much better team than in the very poor second half.

Too many big defeats like this one and the Arsenal game a few weeks ago can be very disheartening for these young players.

Michael Kenrick
22 Posted 26/11/2021 at 21:28:31
Full report already posted at the official website for those with a strong stomach:

Spurs win 4-0

Dave Abrahams
23 Posted 26/11/2021 at 21:36:54
Michael (22), with all due respect when reports come from the Everton website it’s all presented wrapped up in loads of blue and white ribbons and seen through deep blue glasses!!
Gary Smith
24 Posted 26/11/2021 at 22:36:09
“Rafa Benitez has once again been ominously talking up his automatic preference for experience over youth”.

In a nutshell, why this pleb is going to be worse than Koeman, Allardyce, Silva et al.

Danny O’Neill
25 Posted 27/11/2021 at 06:47:01
Dave,

I didn't watch but wonder if your description of the better first half versus the second half slump (if that's what it was) is due to the team being made up of very young players for this level? Physically, they would have tired?? I'm talking as a collective, not individuals.

Dave Abrahams
26 Posted 27/11/2021 at 14:19:14
Danny (25), I never saw the game either but that’s what happened the other night v Brighton and if Spurs had three or four players closer to twenty one- twenty three it would make a big difference as the game wore on, at the same time if we can keep the nucleus of these lads together for a few years it will benefit the players and the club as they grow together physically and mentally.
Michael Kenrick
27 Posted 27/11/2021 at 16:10:21
Made me smile that, Dave @23, biting cynicism coming from such a fine upstanding pillar of the community, a kind and gentle god-fearing soul who wouldn't even have an unkind thought about anyone. And yet you disparage the finely honed wordsmithing of hardened professionals whose job it is to polish the blue turd and convince you to keep paying through the nose for the privilege of supporting our once-great club.

I'm deeply shocked.

Mike Hayes
28 Posted 27/11/2021 at 16:26:46
Well they did what Brands asked - played like the first team and got hammered. 🤔 Go back to the way it was and start winning again.

Yes, the Official site could make a mass murderer look like the victim, that's why I never bother reading match reports from there. 🙄

Dave Abrahams
29 Posted 27/11/2021 at 19:30:22
Michael (27), thank you for that Michael, I’m up in court next month and need a character reference, hope you can oblige, I’m innocent of course but just in case!!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads