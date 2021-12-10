Crystal Palace vs Everton

Friday, 10 December, 2021





Everton head south this weekend to face Crystal Palace for what is the first of three games in the space of seven days, two of which are in the Capital.

The Blues should travel in good heart following their rousing victory over Arsenal on Monday, one that arrested a horrible run of one win in 11 and six defeats in seven and moved them up to 12 the Premier League table.

Having alleviated the immediate danger of getting sucked into the bottom three, Rafael Benitez's side now need to prove they can press home their quality on a regular basis and, hopefully, push themselves into the reckoning for Europe over the second half of the campaign.

If nothing else, the dramatic win over the Gunners leaves the players and manager with few excuses over what they're capable of and what works in terms of formation and personnel; they now need to show they can do it without the impetus of a raucous Goodison crowd.

That intensity and drive has been missing from too many performances in recent weeks but the travelling Blues will be in full voice as always and hopeful of spurring Everton on to what would be their first successive win since mid-September and only the second one away from home this season.

The biggest talking point coming into the match will be the situation regarding Lucas Digne who was left out of the squad that faced Arsenal amid reports that he had Benitez had had a falling out over his role in the team.

The player himself urged fans "not to believe everything you read," on social media earlier this week but when pressed on the matter during his pre-match press conference, Benitez hinted that there might have been some truth to the reports.

“[Digne] has been training. It's a normal situation. We will see tomorrow if he is available or not.

"We need all the players around because that increases competition in the team. At the same time, everybody needs to be focused and they have to realise that the priority is the team, that's it."

Ben Godfrey performed admirably in his stead and while seeing Digne restored to the squad this weekend would be a welcome sight, it wouldn't be a surprise if Godfrey were to keep his place. Much might depend on Benitez's faith in Mason Holgate at centre-half given that Yerry Mina won't be available for Sunday's clash.

The Colombian made a much-anticipated return to action from a hamstring issue of his own on Monday night against Arsenal but lasted just half an hour before picking up what Rafael Benitez reported afterwards to be a calf injury.

That put Mina back in the treatment room and it is unclear at the moment when he might be able to resume training.

Salomon Rondon, meanwhile, is expected to be fit again after recovering from a hamstring strain. He had to come off during the second half of the Merseyside derby 9 days ago but his manager indicated during his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm today that the Venezuelan is in contention for a place in the side.

Tom Davies is ruled out while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues his patient rehabilitation work that the club's. medical staff hope will see him back in the side before the end of the year. Allan is a slight doubt for Sunday after only doing a partial session following his exertions against Arsenal in the Blues' 2-1 win.

Between October and November, Palace went on a seven-match unbeaten run, including that 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad, that suggested Patrick Vieira had got his arms around his new job and was capable of leading the south London side to a possible tilt at Europe.

Their form has fallen away a bit since, however, and they have lost their last three, scoring just one goal. Palace are always a difficult proposition in front of their boisterous fans but Everton will be heartened by the fact that they haven't lost at Selhurst Park since the Eagles returned to the top flight eight years ago.

The key for the Toffees will be who lines up in central midfield and, possibly, whether Benitez opts for a midfield three over the two that was so ineffective at Brentford in their last away game.

Allan's fitness may be a concern but with André Gomes and Fabian Delph available, the manager has options at his disposal.

Kick-off: 4:30pm, Sunday 12 December, 2021

Referee:Andy Madley

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Doucouré, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

