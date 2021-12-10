Seasons2021-22Everton News
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Yerry Mina is set for more time on the sidelines after picking up another injury
Everton head south this weekend to face Crystal Palace for what is the first of three games in the space of seven days, two of which are in the Capital.
The Blues should travel in good heart following their rousing victory over Arsenal on Monday, one that arrested a horrible run of one win in 11 and six defeats in seven and moved them up to 12 the Premier League table.
Having alleviated the immediate danger of getting sucked into the bottom three, Rafael Benitez's side now need to prove they can press home their quality on a regular basis and, hopefully, push themselves into the reckoning for Europe over the second half of the campaign.
If nothing else, the dramatic win over the Gunners leaves the players and manager with few excuses over what they're capable of and what works in terms of formation and personnel; they now need to show they can do it without the impetus of a raucous Goodison crowd.
That intensity and drive has been missing from too many performances in recent weeks but the travelling Blues will be in full voice as always and hopeful of spurring Everton on to what would be their first successive win since mid-September and only the second one away from home this season.
The biggest talking point coming into the match will be the situation regarding Lucas Digne who was left out of the squad that faced Arsenal amid reports that he had Benitez had had a falling out over his role in the team.
The player himself urged fans "not to believe everything you read," on social media earlier this week but when pressed on the matter during his pre-match press conference, Benitez hinted that there might have been some truth to the reports.
“[Digne] has been training. It's a normal situation. We will see tomorrow if he is available or not.
"We need all the players around because that increases competition in the team. At the same time, everybody needs to be focused and they have to realise that the priority is the team, that's it."
Ben Godfrey performed admirably in his stead and while seeing Digne restored to the squad this weekend would be a welcome sight, it wouldn't be a surprise if Godfrey were to keep his place. Much might depend on Benitez's faith in Mason Holgate at centre-half given that Yerry Mina won't be available for Sunday's clash.
The Colombian made a much-anticipated return to action from a hamstring issue of his own on Monday night against Arsenal but lasted just half an hour before picking up what Rafael Benitez reported afterwards to be a calf injury.
That put Mina back in the treatment room and it is unclear at the moment when he might be able to resume training.
Salomon Rondon, meanwhile, is expected to be fit again after recovering from a hamstring strain. He had to come off during the second half of the Merseyside derby 9 days ago but his manager indicated during his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm today that the Venezuelan is in contention for a place in the side.
Tom Davies is ruled out while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues his patient rehabilitation work that the club's. medical staff hope will see him back in the side before the end of the year. Allan is a slight doubt for Sunday after only doing a partial session following his exertions against Arsenal in the Blues' 2-1 win.
Between October and November, Palace went on a seven-match unbeaten run, including that 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad, that suggested Patrick Vieira had got his arms around his new job and was capable of leading the south London side to a possible tilt at Europe.
Their form has fallen away a bit since, however, and they have lost their last three, scoring just one goal. Palace are always a difficult proposition in front of their boisterous fans but Everton will be heartened by the fact that they haven't lost at Selhurst Park since the Eagles returned to the top flight eight years ago.
The key for the Toffees will be who lines up in central midfield and, possibly, whether Benitez opts for a midfield three over the two that was so ineffective at Brentford in their last away game.
Allan's fitness may be a concern but with André Gomes and Fabian Delph available, the manager has options at his disposal.
Kick-off: 4:30pm, Sunday 12 December, 2021
Referee:Andy Madley
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Doucouré, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison
Tarkowski is nothing amazing but a good, solid defender who is probably too similar to Michael Keane. But, if we're fucked by FFP, then we need to get a bit creative.
I like Mina and we are better with him but he's very injury prone and flies to South America God knows how many times a season and I don't see this changing anytime soon.
This way, we'd make a few quid and bring in a proven, Premier League defender. Tarkowski is about to turn 29 and has been capped by England. He's nothing special and struggles when played further up the pitch, but we aren't exactly in the market for special players anyway.
Just a thought.
Rafa's pet project.
On the upside, Rafa is looking directly at the camera now while answering presser questions. I'm not sure how to interpret this just yet but it seems to be an image move of some sort. Or maybe he's looking directly at us to let us know he is taking care of business.
Given our massive lack of confidence prior to the Arsenal game, I was amazed they didn't go for our throat from the off. If they'd scored early, I think we may well have crumbled. Same with Palace this week.
Over to you then, FSW. You pick the team. You determine the tactics. You organise and motivate the players, so you must be prepared to take the criticism as readily as you took the plaudits if all does not go to your plan.
I have no idea what the outcome will be but I do hope that he plays a third man in midfield. The difference when Gomes joined the fray was as obvious as the balls on a dog and what so many of us have been calling for… but what do we know?
Mina has suffered a series of muscle strains since arriving over 3 years ago. Frequently recurring groin, hamstring and calf injuries for a player only in his mid-20s suggest there is deep-rooted cause perhaps relating to his physique, conditioning regime or diet.
Even the new rehabilitation and fitness expert recruited from Newcastle has not been able to sort him out. He is another player whose output has failed to justify the outlay.
I also think Allan needs to be used carefully this month. He broke down with a badly torn hamstring in the midweek match at Leicester in December 2020. That injury ruled him out for 3 months. We can ill afford a repeat of that.
The problem with Gomes is he can't play for 90 minutes. Using him in the final half-hour against tiring opponents seems to me the best option. Perhaps he can job-share with Delph who can't do more than an hour!
I would play Gordon at left-midfield in a 4-3-3 with Gray, Townsend and Richarlison up front.
I've said it about Keane and I say it about this man: Benitez will release the talent of the tentative and the excessively self-aware.
Gomes is an Everton player like the fleeting James was, a ghost of the 60s. The critics are justified, but fucking hell he's a joy to watch sometimes and a lovely reminder of what we should be about.
If we get a decent offer I'd offload.
Do not sell him just for the money if it weakens the middle. Cash can't clear out corner kicks.
So true about Gomes. He is never going to be a box-to-box midfielder or seemingly able to defend that well but he manages in most games to do something that really catches the eye.
His passing could – a big 'could' – be the key to a good second half to the season. His short passing is a rare gift... seems to be able to play a 5-6 metre pass that unlocks space for people like Richarlison and Gray.
He's a bog-standard centre-back when all's said and done, just like the far more reliable Tarkowski (and Keane, come to that) but with players of that quality, I don't see us threatening the teams aspiring to even Europa League shite any time soon.
Our fantabulous chairman will not agree of course, just like the Monaco Moron.
I was crestfallen when I heard Rondon is fit. Literally I felt the blood rushing from my face. If he plays, I bet a lot of fans will be asking Brands to elaborate on “it’s just the players?”
Steve #22, yes, Gomes's short passing is a rare gift. A very rare gift. White-rhino rare. Snow-leopard rare. Almost dodo rare. The man has played 78 games in the Premier League and has four assists. Exactly one per season. He may have occasional moments of beauty on the ball, but Gomes passes that actually create goals happen about as often as Nessie sightings.
It just shows the danger of signing players with poor injury records and that's why we don't want Ramsey. I want young players on the up with fire in their belly – not someone who is after a last payday, who will save himself for Wales.
Also, I don't want Juve screwing us over again! But McKennie – he's a Juve midfielder I'd take.
I'd love to keep Mina but this league is not kind on players susceptible to injury. Strange that his contract has been allowed to run down so much as he's probably one of our more sellable assets. If his contract had 2-4 years left, I'd expect we could get £15-20M for him to a slightly less physical league.
My preference would be that he signs a new contract and sorts his injuries but not sure how likely either of those are, and he is reportedly one of our highest earners.
Whatever the case, Mina will probably be sold in summer as his contract ends in June 2023.
With that in mind, I'd like to see more of Branthwaite. Still clinging to the idea he's our best centre-back.
As as aside, talk of Barca needing to sell DeJong, Dest and Ter Stegen. If Bill has been stashing away the Arteta money in a high yield equity fund then that's January sorted.
From January he is free to discuss terms with other clubs although we would be due a tribunal fee if he were to go.
43 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:48:01
Mina is a big miss. Rondon ran himself to the ground last week and can do a better job now he is fitter. Hopefully off the bench though. May be time to give Allan a rest and play Delph again.
I wonder how many other times Mina has been prematurely rushed back? Reminds me of Keane playing on with a foot injury which we knew nothing about.
Let’s hope they don’t bring DCL back before he is ready.
Mina has played 5,599 minutes for Everton in the Premier League.
He has started 64 games and been brought on as a sub in 7. He has gone off injured in 6 games, and Monday was the 3rd time in the first 30 minutes of a game.
His longest number of consecutive starts is 10 games.
He has only started 11 of the last 33 Premier League Fixtures
Rushing Mina back early because of his importance to the team might account for those three early substitutions shown in the stats.
I'd like to see the club stats on injuries of all types in the last 5 years. Surely the club must do root cause analysis on the injuries?
At Finch Farm, they play on 4G synthetic turf a lot, and I wonder if this surface impacts the players?
I wish we could get Mina's injury situation stabilised as I think he, at present, is our best centre-half.
