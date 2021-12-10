Seasons2021-22Everton News

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 10 December, 2021 52comments  |  Jump to last

Yerry Mina is set for more time on the sidelines after picking up another injury

Everton head south this weekend to face Crystal Palace for what is the first of three games in the space of seven days, two of which are in the Capital.

The Blues should travel in good heart following their rousing victory over Arsenal on Monday, one that arrested a horrible run of one win in 11 and six defeats in seven and moved them up to 12 the Premier League table.

Having alleviated the immediate danger of getting sucked into the bottom three, Rafael Benitez's side now need to prove they can press home their quality on a regular basis and, hopefully, push themselves into the reckoning for Europe over the second half of the campaign.

If nothing else, the dramatic win over the Gunners leaves the players and manager with few excuses over what they're capable of and what works in terms of formation and personnel; they now need to show they can do it without the impetus of a raucous Goodison crowd.

That intensity and drive has been missing from too many performances in recent weeks but the travelling Blues will be in full voice as always and hopeful of spurring Everton on to what would be their first successive win since mid-September and only the second one away from home this season.

The biggest talking point coming into the match will be the situation regarding Lucas Digne who was left out of the squad that faced Arsenal amid reports that he had Benitez had had a falling out over his role in the team.

The player himself urged fans "not to believe everything you read," on social media earlier this week but when pressed on the matter during his pre-match press conference, Benitez hinted that there might have been some truth to the reports.

“[Digne] has been training. It's a normal situation. We will see tomorrow if he is available or not.

"We need all the players around because that increases competition in the team. At the same time, everybody needs to be focused and they have to realise that the priority is the team, that's it."

Ben Godfrey performed admirably in his stead and while seeing Digne restored to the squad this weekend would be a welcome sight, it wouldn't be a surprise if Godfrey were to keep his place. Much might depend on Benitez's faith in Mason Holgate at centre-half given that Yerry Mina won't be available for Sunday's clash.

The Colombian made a much-anticipated return to action from a hamstring issue of his own on Monday night against Arsenal but lasted just half an hour before picking up what Rafael Benitez reported afterwards to be a calf injury.

That put Mina back in the treatment room and it is unclear at the moment when he might be able to resume training.

Salomon Rondon, meanwhile, is expected to be fit again after recovering from a hamstring strain. He had to come off during the second half of the Merseyside derby 9 days ago but his manager indicated during his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm today that the Venezuelan is in contention for a place in the side.

Tom Davies is ruled out while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues his patient rehabilitation work that the club's. medical staff hope will see him back in the side before the end of the year. Allan is a slight doubt for Sunday after only doing a partial session following his exertions against Arsenal in the Blues' 2-1 win.

Between October and November, Palace went on a seven-match unbeaten run, including that 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad, that suggested Patrick Vieira had got his arms around his new job and was capable of leading the south London side to a possible tilt at Europe.

Their form has fallen away a bit since, however, and they have lost their last three, scoring just one goal. Palace are always a difficult proposition in front of their boisterous fans but Everton will be heartened by the fact that they haven't lost at Selhurst Park since the Eagles returned to the top flight eight years ago.

The key for the Toffees will be who lines up in central midfield and, possibly, whether Benitez opts for a midfield three over the two that was so ineffective at Brentford in their last away game.

Allan's fitness may be a concern but with André Gomes and Fabian Delph available, the manager has options at his disposal.

Kick-off: 4:30pm, Sunday 12 December, 2021
Referee:Andy Madley
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Doucouré, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

 

Reader Comments (52)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Alan McGuffog
1 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:00:29
Well I'll go t' foot of our stairs. And I'll put money on it raining tomorrow.
Ken Williams
2 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:02:08
Another player stealing a living, we need to get rid of these players made of glass.
Lee Courtliff
3 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:02:51
What do people think about a bit of 'housekeeping'... sell Mina for the best price we can get and bring in Tarkowski from Burnley on a free in the summer?

Tarkowski is nothing amazing but a good, solid defender who is probably too similar to Michael Keane. But, if we're fucked by FFP, then we need to get a bit creative.

I like Mina and we are better with him but he's very injury prone and flies to South America God knows how many times a season and I don't see this changing anytime soon.

This way, we'd make a few quid and bring in a proven, Premier League defender. Tarkowski is about to turn 29 and has been capped by England. He's nothing special and struggles when played further up the pitch, but we aren't exactly in the market for special players anyway.

Just a thought.

Jeff Armstrong
4 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:04:25
Great news about Rondon's fitness, really missed him against Arsenal… the movement, the pace, the flick-ons... so glad he's back.

Rafa's pet project.

Brent Stephens
5 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:19:54
Ken, he's not stealing a living. He's injured. Again. But he steals nothing.
Mike Hayes
6 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:20:59
Any good news?
David Connor
7 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:24:16
Time to get rid of him, I'm afraid. Not his fault but the lad is made of glass. Keep him till the summer, then sell to the highest bidder. Maybe just break even on him. A squad as thin as ours can't afford to carry too many injury-prone players, however good they are.
Dale Self
8 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:26:08
Lee, I think I would I would wait the year out and see what the market may bear. It's frustrating seeing him on the table when we need him but we don't have a replacement for what he brings to the team when healthy. A year left after this season, I suspect both he and the club are looking at options.

On the upside, Rafa is looking directly at the camera now while answering presser questions. I'm not sure how to interpret this just yet but it seems to be an image move of some sort. Or maybe he's looking directly at us to let us know he is taking care of business.

Peter Neilson
9 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:29:32
Mike, Iwobi has been rested and is now firing on all cylinders ready to give his all.
Mike Hayes
10 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:31:26
Peter – fantastic news – can't wait until Sunday.
Paul Kernot
11 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:32:44
Mike #6. The only good news will be if we can repeat the desire of the Arsenal game at Palace and come away with another 3 points. Like us, they're on a bad run and are there for the taking if we believe they are.

Given our massive lack of confidence prior to the Arsenal game, I was amazed they didn't go for our throat from the off. If they'd scored early, I think we may well have crumbled. Same with Palace this week.

Paul Hewitt
12 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:43:01
I actually think Mina is one of the best centre-backs in the league. It's just a pity he can't stay fit.
Neil Lawson
13 Posted 10/12/2021 at 22:55:44
Sunday is pivotal. Another shit, lacklustre performance and the joy of Monday will be forgotten. A solid, if unexciting win, will provide a measure of stability.

Over to you then, FSW. You pick the team. You determine the tactics. You organise and motivate the players, so you must be prepared to take the criticism as readily as you took the plaudits if all does not go to your plan.

I have no idea what the outcome will be but I do hope that he plays a third man in midfield. The difference when Gomes joined the fray was as obvious as the balls on a dog and what so many of us have been calling for… but what do we know?

John Raftery
14 Posted 10/12/2021 at 23:16:30
This is very frustrating for the player and the club.

Mina has suffered a series of muscle strains since arriving over 3 years ago. Frequently recurring groin, hamstring and calf injuries for a player only in his mid-20s suggest there is deep-rooted cause perhaps relating to his physique, conditioning regime or diet.

Even the new rehabilitation and fitness expert recruited from Newcastle has not been able to sort him out. He is another player whose output has failed to justify the outlay.

I also think Allan needs to be used carefully this month. He broke down with a badly torn hamstring in the midweek match at Leicester in December 2020. That injury ruled him out for 3 months. We can ill afford a repeat of that.

John Raftery
15 Posted 10/12/2021 at 23:21:42
Neil (#13),

The problem with Gomes is he can't play for 90 minutes. Using him in the final half-hour against tiring opponents seems to me the best option. Perhaps he can job-share with Delph who can't do more than an hour!

Jay Harris
16 Posted 10/12/2021 at 23:30:06
I would bring Digne back against these and push Godfrey inside.

I would play Gordon at left-midfield in a 4-3-3 with Gray, Townsend and Richarlison up front.

Tony Hill
17 Posted 10/12/2021 at 23:30:21
Good thinking, John @15. I thought Gomes looked very well against Arsenal. It's in the mind as well as in the body.

I've said it about Keane and I say it about this man: Benitez will release the talent of the tentative and the excessively self-aware.

Gomes is an Everton player like the fleeting James was, a ghost of the 60s. The critics are justified, but fucking hell he's a joy to watch sometimes and a lovely reminder of what we should be about.

Tony Hill
18 Posted 10/12/2021 at 23:35:21
Of course, the mind is the body, isn't it? Just to be precise, if you know what I mean.
Derek Knox
19 Posted 11/12/2021 at 00:07:40
As much as I like Yerry Mina, I think because of our FFP situation, and his injury record, I would be tempted to cash in, to provide much-needed funds and loosen the restrictions of FFP, so we can get possibly a less talented but more readily available and solid centre-back.
Bill Watson
20 Posted 11/12/2021 at 00:29:10
Much as I like Mina we cannot afford to have so many players who are constantly injured.
If we get a decent offer I'd offload.
Mike Gaynes
21 Posted 11/12/2021 at 02:01:32
Offload Mina? Only if we have someone better already in the waiting room.

Do not sell him just for the money if it weakens the middle. Cash can't clear out corner kicks.

Steve Oshaugh
22 Posted 11/12/2021 at 02:10:42
Tony Hill @17...

So true about Gomes. He is never going to be a box-to-box midfielder or seemingly able to defend that well but he manages in most games to do something that really catches the eye.

His passing could – a big 'could' – be the key to a good second half to the season. His short passing is a rare gift... seems to be able to play a 5-6 metre pass that unlocks space for people like Richarlison and Gray.

Steve Brown
23 Posted 11/12/2021 at 03:47:32
Two injury hammer blows revealed at the press conference - Mina is unfit and Rondon is fit.
Don Alexander
25 Posted 11/12/2021 at 04:00:16
Mina, if we sell him, will go for way, way less than we paid for him. His "injury" record is poison to a top club, as are his performances on those rare days he deems himself fit.

He's a bog-standard centre-back when all's said and done, just like the far more reliable Tarkowski (and Keane, come to that) but with players of that quality, I don't see us threatening the teams aspiring to even Europa League shite any time soon.

Our fantabulous chairman will not agree of course, just like the Monaco Moron.

Kieran Kinsella
26 Posted 11/12/2021 at 04:10:49
Steve Brown 23

I was crestfallen when I heard Rondon is fit. Literally I felt the blood rushing from my face. If he plays, I bet a lot of fans will be asking Brands to elaborate on “it’s just the players?”

Steve Brown
27 Posted 11/12/2021 at 06:54:31
Kieran, watching him as driven me to drink even more!
Duncan McDine
28 Posted 11/12/2021 at 07:16:48
Mike Gaynes - very poetic, but similar to cash, crocked Colombians can't clear out corner kicks!
Mike Gaynes
29 Posted 11/12/2021 at 07:37:52
Duncan, as long as he can jump higher than that stack of cash...

Steve #22, yes, Gomes's short passing is a rare gift. A very rare gift. White-rhino rare. Snow-leopard rare. Almost dodo rare. The man has played 78 games in the Premier League and has four assists. Exactly one per season. He may have occasional moments of beauty on the ball, but Gomes passes that actually create goals happen about as often as Nessie sightings.

Derek Powell
30 Posted 11/12/2021 at 07:53:26
Rushed back far too quick.
Terry Farrell
31 Posted 11/12/2021 at 08:11:24
Mina is one of our best when fit and we miss him when he isn't I'm the side. Michael Keane is more assured beside him.

It just shows the danger of signing players with poor injury records and that's why we don't want Ramsey. I want young players on the up with fire in their belly – not someone who is after a last payday, who will save himself for Wales.

Also, I don't want Juve screwing us over again! But McKennie – he's a Juve midfielder I'd take.

Sam Hoare
32 Posted 11/12/2021 at 08:25:09
I agree that Mina is our best centre-back but it really doesn't help the team to have injury-prone players who are in and out of the team so frequently. A solid and consistent centre-back relationship is really useful.

I'd love to keep Mina but this league is not kind on players susceptible to injury. Strange that his contract has been allowed to run down so much as he's probably one of our more sellable assets. If his contract had 2-4 years left, I'd expect we could get £15-20M for him to a slightly less physical league.

My preference would be that he signs a new contract and sorts his injuries but not sure how likely either of those are, and he is reportedly one of our highest earners.

Robert Tressell
33 Posted 11/12/2021 at 08:28:25
There's talk of interest in Mina from Newcastle. Expect Newcastle will be desperate to do business in January, too. Might be our best chance of recouping what we paid Barcelona.

Whatever the case, Mina will probably be sold in summer as his contract ends in June 2023.

With that in mind, I'd like to see more of Branthwaite. Still clinging to the idea he's our best centre-back.

Steve Shave
34 Posted 11/12/2021 at 08:40:51
Oh good, Rondon is back.
Steve Shave
35 Posted 11/12/2021 at 08:43:16
I disagree with an above comment about us only being able to recoup a fraction of what we paid for him. We have brought him on a lot and I think if a club like Newcastle came in for him then we should be asking north of £35M.
Robert Tressell
36 Posted 11/12/2021 at 09:08:30
It's the contract situation that depresses the price, Steve. And possibly the post (?) covid market, too. If Newcastle want him in January then we probably could get a good fee. If we sell to a Spanish or Italian club in summer then probably more like £15 to £20m.

As as aside, talk of Barca needing to sell DeJong, Dest and Ter Stegen. If Bill has been stashing away the Arteta money in a high yield equity fund then that's January sorted.

Ajay Gopal
37 Posted 11/12/2021 at 09:37:12
Robert (33), me too! i.e. expecting that Branthwaite will be our future CB and save us a ton of money. He is a real man mountain and I believe he is taller than Mina! It is strange that Jarrad was never utilised much after putting in some stellar performances under Carlo towards the end of last season. He made 3 PL appearances : Villa, 1-1, Sheffield Utd 1-0, Bournemouth 1-3. He unfortunately suffered a bad injury at the beginning of this season, but he has been putting in good performances at the U-23 levels with some keen TW youth team observers remarking that he looks head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch at that level. Surely, it would be worth trying him out. And, on the subject of Mina, I remarked a couple of weeks ago here that he is out for more than 50% of the matches, and was shouted down by Mike Gaynes. Turns out that he has played in (not necessarily started in) 73 PL games since he joined us at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, during which time Everton have played 129 PL fixtures - giving him an appearance percentage of 57%. This does not take into account the number of times he has come on as a substitute (either because he was unfit to start or because the manager did not think he was good enough to start) or when he had to come off during a match - like happened last week. I get that he can be our best defender - when fit! And while he seems like a lovely fellow, unfortunately he is just not available consistently enough to build our defence around him. For that reason alone, I think it would be worthwhile to encash on Mina while his value is still high. What I would really like is for us to make a cheeky bid for Koulibaly (at Napoli). That would really transform our defence.
Ray Roche
38 Posted 11/12/2021 at 09:45:55
I’m sure that I that Branthwaite’s contract expires in the summer. Anyone have any accurate info on this?
Joe Corgan
39 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:03:39
Yes Ray. Unless a new contact has been signed but not announced, Branthwaite’s contracts expires in June.

From January he is free to discuss terms with other clubs although we would be due a tribunal fee if he were to go.

Mark Ryan
40 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:06:53
Does anybody know who the 2 key members of staff are that have also left following Brands exit ? Daily Express reporting but I've not seen their rag today
John Raftery
41 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:10:09
Branthwaite’s original contract was for two and a half years up to June 2022. Subsequently he signed a one year extension to June 2023.
Dave Abrahams
42 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:13:18
Ray (38) and Joe (39), on one site Branthwaite’s contract finishes as you say in 2022 on another site, think it is Everton FC’s it states that he is contracted until 2023.
Nicholas Ryan
43 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:48:01
Mark [40].... Grettar Steinsson and some bloke nobody's ever heard of!
Jerome Shields
44 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:49:12
Mina will ever only be able to play half a season if Everton are lucky. I still think he does not put in the work in preventative training.
David Pearl
45 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:50:00
Everton are currently on itv4 showing 81 fa cup game.

Mina is a big miss. Rondon ran himself to the ground last week and can do a better job now he is fitter. Hopefully off the bench though. May be time to give Allan a rest and play Delph again.

Pat Kelly
46 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:51:34
Another rubbish buy. Who no one else will want to reside in their treatment room. Stuck with him for another 18 months.
Kev Jones
47 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:59:01
Derek #30 good point. Mina may have been rushed back too early because the alternatives were not ready/trusted.

I wonder how many other times Mina has been prematurely rushed back? Reminds me of Keane playing on with a foot injury which we knew nothing about.

Let’s hope they don’t bring DCL back before he is ready.

Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
48 Posted 11/12/2021 at 10:59:52
For those who want the numbers
Mina has played 5,599 minutes for Everton in the Premier League.
He has started 64 games and been brought on as a sub in 7. He has gone off injured in 6 games, and Monday was the 3rd time in the first 30 minutes of a game.
His longest number of consecutive starts is 10 games.
He has only started 11 of the last 33 Premier League Fixtures
Kev Jones
49 Posted 11/12/2021 at 11:12:52
Phil #48 Thanks for the stats. Do I remember stats posted previously on ToffeeWeb that showed that our best defensive performances or most wins have come when he is on the pitch? Given the high stakes of the Arsenal match perhaps Benitez gambled on Mina being ready to return and lost.

Rushing Mina back early because of his importance to the team might account for those three early substitutions shown in the stats.

Paul Birmingham
50 Posted 11/12/2021 at 11:37:58
I like Mina as a player, but his fitness and hence reliability is already proven so far Everton. But the club's physios, doctors and consultants must be running a racket as I don't know any other Premier League side that endures so many major injuries resulting in multiple games missed.

I'd like to see the club stats on injuries of all types in the last 5 years. Surely the club must do root cause analysis on the injuries?

At Finch Farm, they play on 4G synthetic turf a lot, and I wonder if this surface impacts the players?

John Keating
51 Posted 11/12/2021 at 12:31:37
We should give Branthwaite a start now Mina is out. Holgate just seems a bit of a liability and, unless we try Branthwaite, we'll never know.

I wish we could get Mina's injury situation stabilised as I think he, at present, is our best centre-half.

Paul Olsen
52 Posted 11/12/2021 at 14:39:43
Branthwaite will need to have improved in leaps and bounds since last year if he is to be the solution some claim. He looked rather slow, uncertain and weak playing for Blackburn last season. He was a weak spot in their side, in the Championship.
Sam Hoare
53 Posted 11/12/2021 at 14:47:23
Paul, did you watch him often? I know a Blackburn fan who really liked him. Statistically he won the 2nd most headers, the most tackles and had the most interceptions per game in the team. Doesn't sound that weak but of course stats don't tell the whole story.

