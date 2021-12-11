Branthwaite signs new Everton contract

Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new 3½-year contract that commits him to Everton through June 2025, with the option for a further year.Branthwaite has still to get any appreciable game time in the first team but has progressed well beyond the U23s since moving from League Two Carlisle United in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee (subsequently reported to be only £750k).The teenager made a brief Premier League debut 18 months ago after Everton exercised an option to extend Branthwaite's original terms by 12 months following his 18th birthday.This season, Branthwaite has been a regular selection for the substitutes bench in Rafa Benitez's first-team squad after impressing the manager following an injury-delayed start to his pre-season, but has so far sat out 11 Premier League games without getting as much as a 5-minute cameo at the end, such is Benitez's reluctance to give many youngsters the opportunities they need to progress.Hopefully this new contract is a statement of intent to really bring him on as a senior player for Everton but the other scenario is that it enhances his transfer value should the club decide to sell him on at a significant profit.

