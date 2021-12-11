Seasons2021-22Everton News

Branthwaite signs new Everton contract

Saturday, 11 December, 2021 7comments  |  Jump to last
Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new 3½-year contract that commits him to Everton through June 2025, with the option for a further year.

Branthwaite has still to get any appreciable game time in the first team but has progressed well beyond the U23s since moving from League Two Carlisle United in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee (subsequently reported to be only £750k).

The teenager made a brief Premier League debut 18 months ago after Everton exercised an option to extend Branthwaite's original terms by 12 months following his 18th birthday.

This season, Branthwaite has been a regular selection for the substitutes bench in Rafa Benitez's first-team squad after impressing the manager following an injury-delayed start to his pre-season, but has so far sat out 11 Premier League games without getting as much as a 5-minute cameo at the end, such is Benitez's reluctance to give many youngsters the opportunities they need to progress.

Hopefully this new contract is a statement of intent to really bring him on as a senior player for Everton but the other scenario is that it enhances his transfer value should the club decide to sell him on at a significant profit.  

Reader Comments (7)

Andrew Keatley
1 Posted 11/12/2021 at 12:03:46
Branthwaite just signed a contract extension to 2025.
Ray Roche
2 Posted 11/12/2021 at 12:18:44
Thanks, Andrew.
Dennis Stevens
3 Posted 11/12/2021 at 12:43:58
New loan in January??
Tony Everan
4 Posted 11/12/2021 at 12:46:44
One word comes to mind when I think about Jarrad Branthwaite and that is ‘quality’. I can see him staking his claim for a starting berth sooner rather than later. Young central defenders need to be physically capable to cope as well as being technically good enough and mentally strong. I think it the core strength physicality and resilience that Benitez will be assessing. Delighted that he committed himself to the club and has signed on for 3 1/2 years.
Phill Thompson
5 Posted 11/12/2021 at 13:04:29
This had been signposted earlier this week in line with a January loan, apparently 5 Championship clubs have expressed an interest in a loan. We need to get this right, which is not easy, wrong club, change of manager or one not interested in developing “ other clubs” players are some of the pitfalls.
With his talent and potential we can afford to let him develop until next season, he needs good game time now and if we’re not going to give him it a loan is best this season. But you just know we’ll have an injury crisis at centre back come February.
Harry Wallace
6 Posted 11/12/2021 at 13:16:14
Always liked him as a player. Could be a future England player
Robert Tressell
7 Posted 11/12/2021 at 13:34:16
Great news. I have very high hopes of Branthwaite.

