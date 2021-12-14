Three more players out with significant injuries

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021



Everton injury crisis appeared to be improving but the aftermath of the bruising surrender at Selhurst Park has produced three more first-choice players who are suffering injuries ahead of Thursday's game at Chelsea: Richarlison and Andros Townsend are both out while Seamus Coleman is a massive doubt.

Richarlison did not want to be substituted at Crystal Palace but it was clear to Rafa Benitez and the medical staff that he needed to come off with a calf complaint, and tests later revealed the extent of the damage — a muscle tear that will see him sidelined for "a number of weeks."

Andros Townsend sustained a small fracture in his foot following a challenge with a Crystal Palace player and is ruled out; he will see a specialist later this week.

Seamus Coleman suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the defeat at Selhurst Park and will be assessed to see how well he is recovering, but he remains a big doubt for the game at Stamford Bridge.

Losing these three players will represent a massive blow to Rafa Benitez, whose changes in the medical department at Everton should have seen improvements in injuries and recovery times, although such things are extremely variable on an individual basis.

