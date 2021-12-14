Seasons2021-22Everton News
Three more players out with significant injuries
Everton injury crisis appeared to be improving but the aftermath of the bruising surrender at Selhurst Park has produced three more first-choice players who are suffering injuries ahead of Thursday's game at Chelsea: Richarlison and Andros Townsend are both out while Seamus Coleman is a massive doubt.
Richarlison did not want to be substituted at Crystal Palace but it was clear to Rafa Benitez and the medical staff that he needed to come off with a calf complaint, and tests later revealed the extent of the damage — a muscle tear that will see him sidelined for "a number of weeks."
Andros Townsend sustained a small fracture in his foot following a challenge with a Crystal Palace player and is ruled out; he will see a specialist later this week.
Seamus Coleman suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the defeat at Selhurst Park and will be assessed to see how well he is recovering, but he remains a big doubt for the game at Stamford Bridge.
Losing these three players will represent a massive blow to Rafa Benitez, whose changes in the medical department at Everton should have seen improvements in injuries and recovery times, although such things are extremely variable on an individual basis.
Reader Comments (37)
3 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:45:35
4 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:47:16
Grim news about these three new injuries. Townsend's foot problem explains why his movement and performance dropped off the past couple of games.
Time for Gordon, Kenny and perhaps one of the youngsters to step up. Chelsea may be a grim experience, but we have a bunch of winnable games starting on Boxing Day and the reserves will have to help us get those points.
5 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:47:35
Paul the Esk spent a lot of time some months ago going on about "controlling the narrative"... I'm just curious how someone with inside information is able to repeatedly leak it on Twatter hours before the club deems it a fit and proper time to let the plebs know.
Apparently, the same source leaks the team line-ups before the sanctioned time of 1 hour ahead of kick-off.
6 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:49:25
7 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:51:02
8 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:56:11
We used to have a really good head of PR a few years ago. Can't remember his name but he is no longer there.
Bring Billy Butler back!!
9 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:58:54
"It'll be lonely this Christmas,
Lonely and cold "
Thursday is frightening.
10 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:59:06
11 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:00:44
12 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:01:45
Godfrey at right back, Delph at left back.
Iwobi on the right. Rondon up top.
Champion's League here we come.
13 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:03:05
14 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:04:59
"This is the story that Bobble bloke came out with on Twatter at about 2 pm. The club put up an official story at around 5 pm."
I think somebody is asking to get "Disappeared".
15 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:08:59
This is beyond a joke now. Bar Michael Keane, iwobi and Gordon I'm now certain our entire squad has been inured and we’re not even halfway through the season.
16 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:09:34
Would be ace to see some youngsters step in and get their chance, but we all know it’ll be Kenny, Gordon and Rondon who FSW will bring in. He’ll have to fight his Iwobi urge, but I think even he’s had enough of him.
Assuming they’re fit: what I’d like to see at Chelsea:
Pickford
Godfrey Keane Branthwaite
Kenny Allan Doucoure Digne
Gordon Gray
Simms
What we’ll likely see:
Pickford
Kenny Holgate Keane Godfrey
Gordon Allan Doucoure Gray
Rondon Tosun
17 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:12:23
18 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:13:19
He has been quiet for the last few games (agreed) but probably because he needs resting to gee him back up again and realise his spot is not a god given right each match. Sadly his name is on each week as Rafa won't play anyone else so there is no competition so the general Everton malaise kicks in again.
Surely now if Coleman is out this is a chance to bring Digne back in and either move Godfrey to the right or switch Holgate out there and put Godfrey back in at CB.
19 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:15:01
20 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:15:16
Other teams endure 10 or 12 players out and survive. We have 2 or 3 out and the sky is falling simply because our squad is so weak. Of the injured, only 3 are usually good when fit. Even if our best 11 was fit every week, we'd still have four or five with obvious deficiencies and detractors.
21 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:18:24
"Would be ace to see some youngsters step in and get their chance, but we all know it’ll be Kenny, Gordon and Rondon who FSW will bring in."
and yet your favored team as listed also includes Kenny and Gordon? So you're saying he got 2 out of 3?
22 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:18:50
23 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:22:13
24 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:22:30
Townsend has been poor and Seamus needs a break.
Not long til the sales.
25 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:24:31
26 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:26:14
27 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:28:37
Not at all I just wondered why you cited two players as being the ones Rafa would predictably pick and then said you would pick them yourself. Why mention them at all? Just say "he should pick Simms and Branthwaite," if that's what you want. And then when Simms isn't picked, as seems likely based on his form for the under 23s, you can wax lyrical after the Chelsea game about how we coulda, shoulda won if only Simms had played instead of Rondon.
28 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:29:19
29 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:29:33
Let's see what formation starts, but I can’t see Chelsea holding back and they will go for the kill early doors.
Pickford to be Captain, but who else in the players available has the personalities and fight and leadership qualities to be Captain?
Accepting the wrath of many, Ill opt for Ben Godfrey as Captain, v Chelsea.
30 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:32:17
I remember Mick McCarthy doing that once at Wolves versus Man Utd. He got crucified, yet somehow no one had a problem all the times Man Utd put out weakened teams as it served their own greater good. Personally, I wouldn't do that because aside from anything else goal difference could be a factor. Boring and painful as it might be, 0-3 loss featuring the usual suspects would be better than an 8-0 involving the kids. Moreover, aside from maybe Pickford and Doucoure, who is their presently fit to get injured that would make much of a difference?
31 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:33:52
Maybe if he actually gave them a go, he’d remove my coulda/shoulda eh, instead of persisting with the utterly shite and slow Rondon once again….who’s form would be just as shite if he too were banished without hope to the kids teams.
32 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:34:00
Chelsea line-up:
Pickford
Kenny Keane Brainthwaite Digne
Holgate Gomes Onyango
Gordon Simms Iwobi
33 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:35:24
Dwight D. Eisenhower said "I would rather have a lucky general than a smart general.. They win battles and they make me lucky.", Is Benitez either of those things? I do hope he gets lucky soon and proves that he was correct with his assertion that we'll be better in the latter parts of the season..
34 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:38:06
35 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:41:48
Is it any wonder every man and his dog were scratching their heads at the substitution and had a pop at the Manager, Richarlison sulking certainly did not help.
Sometimes we just do not know the reasoning.
Much as I like Richarlison, he certainly threw his Manager under the bus, with his strop.
So let us look again, first few games we performed well with a full team, since then we have had Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Richarlison, Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Coleman, Digne earlier in the season, Allan, Gomes, plenty others I will have missed, all out for weeks, Months through injury.
Them moaning Red shites could not cope with just Virgil out, yet we have had almost our strongest 11 out for large parts of the season, is it any wonder we are struggling.
Our luck has been awful, ever since that bleeding Black Cat strolled onto the pitch, tongue firmly in cheek.
36 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:48:13
It’s so very clear to see, and yet David Unsworth was calling Brands, a proper Evertonian, and then Kenwright said, it only took him about one spin of Z-cars, to agree a new deal.
Unfuckingbelievable - This club has been getting mismanaged for years, and the ones who are kidding the life out of us - people with incredibly cushy numbers, are getting away with murder, whilst they try and feed us absolute bollocks.
37 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:49:57
38 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:52:10
https://www.goodisonnews.com/2021/12/14/dynamo-kyiv-defender-vitaly-mykolenko-to-complete-everton-move-in-the-coming-days/
1 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:34:34
I wish I could feel more positive...