Three more players out with significant injuries

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 37comments  |  Jump to last

Everton injury crisis appeared to be improving but the aftermath of the bruising surrender at Selhurst Park has produced three more first-choice players who are suffering injuries ahead of Thursday's game at Chelsea: Richarlison and Andros Townsend are both out while Seamus Coleman is a massive doubt.

Richarlison did not want to be substituted at Crystal Palace but it was clear to Rafa Benitez and the medical staff that he needed to come off with a calf complaint, and tests later revealed the extent of the damage — a muscle tear that will see him sidelined for "a number of weeks."

Andros Townsend sustained a small fracture in his foot following a challenge with a Crystal Palace player and is ruled out; he will see a specialist later this week.

Seamus Coleman suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the defeat at Selhurst Park and will be assessed to see how well he is recovering, but he remains a big doubt for the game at Stamford Bridge.

Losing these three players will represent a massive blow to Rafa Benitez, whose changes in the medical department at Everton should have seen improvements in injuries and recovery times, although such things are extremely variable on an individual basis.

 

Reader Comments (37)

Richard Lyons
1 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:34:34
I don't suppose this will make that much difference, Chelsea are going to thrash us regardless of who is injured.

I wish I could feel more positive...

Rob Halligan
3 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:45:35
Richard, it makes a hell of a difference. We are going to be without these players, certainly Richarlison and Townsend, for a few weeks now, when we have games that we should be looking at winning. We need DCL back as soon as bloody possible. It never rains but it pours. 😠😠😠😠
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:47:16
Geez, whattya know. Turns out Benitez, who was ripped up one side and down the other on the Forum and the postgame threads for taking Richarlison off, was absolutely right to do so. Of course, he will now be ripped up one side and down the other for leaving him on too long.

Grim news about these three new injuries. Townsend's foot problem explains why his movement and performance dropped off the past couple of games.

Time for Gordon, Kenny and perhaps one of the youngsters to step up. Chelsea may be a grim experience, but we have a bunch of winnable games starting on Boxing Day and the reserves will have to help us get those points.

Michael Kenrick
5 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:47:35
This is the story that Bobble bloke came out with on Twatter at about 2 pm. The club put up an official story at around 5 pm.

Paul the Esk spent a lot of time some months ago going on about "controlling the narrative"... I'm just curious how someone with inside information is able to repeatedly leak it on Twatter hours before the club deems it a fit and proper time to let the plebs know.

Apparently, the same source leaks the team line-ups before the sanctioned time of 1 hour ahead of kick-off.

Dan Johnson
6 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:49:25
Whether you like Benitez or not, he has had shocking luck with injuries, I wish we could buy 22 points.
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:51:02
Michael, it's because this club's entire communications system is amateurish to the point of embarrassment. Plains tribes were more effective with smoke signals.
Jay Harris
8 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:56:11
The players seem to be like china dolls.

We used to have a really good head of PR a few years ago. Can't remember his name but he is no longer there.

Bring Billy Butler back!!

Will Mabon
9 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:58:54
Cue the '70s Mud song.

"It'll be lonely this Christmas,
Lonely and cold "

Thursday is frightening.

John Raftery
10 Posted 14/12/2021 at 17:59:06
These won’t be the last of the injuries this month, unfortunately. It will be the opportunity for one or two of the young players to show us what they are made of.
Will Mabon
11 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:00:44
John, that's what I call optimism.
Fran Mitchell
12 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:01:45
Nothing to worry about.

Godfrey at right back, Delph at left back.

Iwobi on the right. Rondon up top.

Champion's League here we come.

Will Mabon
13 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:03:05
Fran, now that's what I call delusion.
Will Mabon
14 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:04:59
Michael,

"This is the story that Bobble bloke came out with on Twatter at about 2 pm. The club put up an official story at around 5 pm."


I think somebody is asking to get "Disappeared".

Alex Gray
15 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:08:59
So currently Coleman, Mina, Digne, Allan, Davies, Townsend, Richarlison and Calvert Lewin all injured (bar Digne) during the period with the most games.

This is beyond a joke now. Bar Michael Keane, iwobi and Gordon I'm now certain our entire squad has been inured and we’re not even halfway through the season.

Gary Smith
16 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:09:34
Richie will again be a huge miss, Seamus has been utterly shocking for weeks, and Townsend has been average at best since September.

Would be ace to see some youngsters step in and get their chance, but we all know it’ll be Kenny, Gordon and Rondon who FSW will bring in. He’ll have to fight his Iwobi urge, but I think even he’s had enough of him.

Assuming they’re fit: what I’d like to see at Chelsea:

Pickford
Godfrey Keane Branthwaite
Kenny Allan Doucoure Digne
Gordon Gray
Simms

What we’ll likely see:

Pickford
Kenny Holgate Keane Godfrey
Gordon Allan Doucoure Gray
Rondon Tosun

John Raftery
17 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:12:23
We could do with an outbreak of Covid among the squad. Any volunteers?
Andrew Bentley
18 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:13:19
@Mike 4, it says the injury on Townsend came in the Crystal Palace match from a tackle with one of their players, so it won't have affected him in previous games.
He has been quiet for the last few games (agreed) but probably because he needs resting to gee him back up again and realise his spot is not a god given right each match. Sadly his name is on each week as Rafa won't play anyone else so there is no competition so the general Everton malaise kicks in again.

Surely now if Coleman is out this is a chance to bring Digne back in and either move Godfrey to the right or switch Holgate out there and put Godfrey back in at CB.

Christy Ring
19 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:15:01
Mike #4 The bottom line, he knew at halftime he had a calf injury, he should have been off on medical advice, how do you run off a calf muscle injury?
Kieran Kinsella
20 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:15:16
The injury "crisis" is only a crisis because we have a crisis in terms of talent. If you ignore the names and look at the positions: striker, striker, RB, RM, CB,CM then in terms of subs/reserves on paper we have two international strikers, an RB, an international who can play RM, another who plays CM, and we have four fit CBs. Any normal club then you'd say "great no problem." But when you add the names of the aforementioned Tosun, Rondon, Kenny, Iwobi, Gbamin, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey and Branthwaite, the story changes.

Other teams endure 10 or 12 players out and survive. We have 2 or 3 out and the sky is falling simply because our squad is so weak. Of the injured, only 3 are usually good when fit. Even if our best 11 was fit every week, we'd still have four or five with obvious deficiencies and detractors.

Kieran Kinsella
21 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:18:24
Gary 16

"Would be ace to see some youngsters step in and get their chance, but we all know it’ll be Kenny, Gordon and Rondon who FSW will bring in."

and yet your favored team as listed also includes Kenny and Gordon? So you're saying he got 2 out of 3?

Kunal Desai
22 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:18:50
We'll get anahilated at Chelsea and I expect we'll get beat by Leicester. Need to just somehow dig out 17 more points.
Rob Halligan
23 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:22:13
Just stick the U23's out on Thursday night. Why risk more injuries in a game we will more than likely lose anyway. Chelsea will be viewed as a "Free hit" anyway, so take the defeat and save what we've got left for the games coming up that can be seen as winnable.
Shane Corcoran
24 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:22:30
No big deal other than up front as far as starting eleven goes.

Townsend has been poor and Seamus needs a break.

Not long til the sales.

Gary Smith
25 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:24:31
Kieran - why miss the fact I also included Simms and Branthwaite in the 11 too. Is it deliberate or daft?
John Raftery
26 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:26:14
Rob (23) Agreed.
Kieran Kinsella
27 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:28:37
Gary

Not at all I just wondered why you cited two players as being the ones Rafa would predictably pick and then said you would pick them yourself. Why mention them at all? Just say "he should pick Simms and Branthwaite," if that's what you want. And then when Simms isn't picked, as seems likely based on his form for the under 23s, you can wax lyrical after the Chelsea game about how we coulda, shoulda won if only Simms had played instead of Rondon.

Dennis Stevens
28 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:29:19
Digne to get the armband??
Paul Birmingham
29 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:29:33
Jeez you can’t write it, but we must try and transcend the difficult situation, some how, but its another chastening triple Kick in the nuts.

Let's see what formation starts, but I can’t see Chelsea holding back and they will go for the kill early doors.

Pickford to be Captain, but who else in the players available has the personalities and fight and leadership qualities to be Captain?

Accepting the wrath of many, Ill opt for Ben Godfrey as Captain, v Chelsea.

Kieran Kinsella
30 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:32:17
Rob 23

I remember Mick McCarthy doing that once at Wolves versus Man Utd. He got crucified, yet somehow no one had a problem all the times Man Utd put out weakened teams as it served their own greater good. Personally, I wouldn't do that because aside from anything else goal difference could be a factor. Boring and painful as it might be, 0-3 loss featuring the usual suspects would be better than an 8-0 involving the kids. Moreover, aside from maybe Pickford and Doucoure, who is their presently fit to get injured that would make much of a difference?

Gary Smith
31 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:33:52
Kieran - hilarious you think you can tell me how to structure my posts, just because in your haste to happy clap the fat kopite you didn’t read it properly. I’ve clearly stated I wanted Simms and Branthwaite in too, it is there in black and white.

Maybe if he actually gave them a go, he’d remove my coulda/shoulda eh, instead of persisting with the utterly shite and slow Rondon once again….who’s form would be just as shite if he too were banished without hope to the kids teams.

Michael Lynch
32 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:34:00
Yes, definitely "rotate" what is hilariously known as our "squad" at this point. We'd get fuck all from Chelsea even with a first choice team, so concentrate on Leicester, Burnley and particularly Newcastle. If we can pick up 4 or 5 points from those games, we're in a decent position to avoid a relegation battle.

Chelsea line-up:
Pickford
Kenny Keane Brainthwaite Digne
Holgate Gomes Onyango
Gordon Simms Iwobi

Barry Hesketh
33 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:35:24
Assuming that Everton doesn't bring in any players until Monday the 3rd of January, because that would be the first working day of the New Year, and unless there are postponements involving Everton prior to that, there will only be Seventeen Premier League fixtures to play, following that first Monday. Somehow Benitez has to eke out some points this side of the window, I don't know how he's going to do that but it's imperative that he does.

Dwight D. Eisenhower said "I would rather have a lucky general than a smart general.. They win battles and they make me lucky.", Is Benitez either of those things? I do hope he gets lucky soon and proves that he was correct with his assertion that we'll be better in the latter parts of the season..


Bill Gienapp
34 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:38:06
Pretty sure I heard, heading into this season, that we'd never actually won a game that Richarlison missed (whether through injury or suspension). Well, we did end up beating Norwich City without him, but it's still a fairly grim statistic.
Brian Wilkinson
35 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:41:48
If Richarlison knew he had an injury and the Manager said will give you some minutes in the second half and if needed you will be coming off, then he made Raffa look a right clown with his strop at coming off.

Is it any wonder every man and his dog were scratching their heads at the substitution and had a pop at the Manager, Richarlison sulking certainly did not help.

Sometimes we just do not know the reasoning.

Much as I like Richarlison, he certainly threw his Manager under the bus, with his strop.

So let us look again, first few games we performed well with a full team, since then we have had Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Richarlison, Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Coleman, Digne earlier in the season, Allan, Gomes, plenty others I will have missed, all out for weeks, Months through injury.

Them moaning Red shites could not cope with just Virgil out, yet we have had almost our strongest 11 out for large parts of the season, is it any wonder we are struggling.

Our luck has been awful, ever since that bleeding Black Cat strolled onto the pitch, tongue firmly in cheek.

Tony Abrahams
36 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:48:13
Kieran@20, that’s what years of mismanagement have done to Everton football club, mate.

It’s so very clear to see, and yet David Unsworth was calling Brands, a proper Evertonian, and then Kenwright said, it only took him about one spin of Z-cars, to agree a new deal.

Unfuckingbelievable - This club has been getting mismanaged for years, and the ones who are kidding the life out of us - people with incredibly cushy numbers, are getting away with murder, whilst they try and feed us absolute bollocks.

Joe McMahon
37 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:49:57
Mike is correct, Benitez was pelted about taking Richie off against his wishes. On this occasion he was right. Well maybe Simms might get a chance now and Coleman is now too costly (unfortunately).
Soren Moyer
38 Posted 14/12/2021 at 18:52:10
Anyone else has seen the news that we are about to sign Dynamo Kyiv defender Vitaly Mykolenko in the coming days!? Sources appear to be credible such as Athletic Journo!

https://www.goodisonnews.com/2021/12/14/dynamo-kyiv-defender-vitaly-mykolenko-to-complete-everton-move-in-the-coming-days/

