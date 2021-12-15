Richarlison: "I will work every waking hour" to return as soon as possible

Richarlison has acknowledged that his manager was right to substitute him at Selhurst Park last Sunday and vows to come back from his calf injury as soon as possible.

The Brazilian was visibly frustrated when his number appeared on the fourth official's board in the second half of Everton's 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace but Rafael Benitez insisted afterwards that it was the right call given that Richarlison had complained of pain in his calf.

The decision was hugely unpopular with the travelling supporters as well who believed that Richarlison had been taken off for Salomon Rondon as part of a like-for-like tactical move by Benitez.

Scans on the player's leg revealed that he had sustained a tear to his calf muscle and faces “a number of weeks” on the sidelines. The club are hopeful that it could be as few as two weeks but it remains to be seen how quickly he recovers.

“I am so disappointed to suffer this injury and have to miss games,” Richarlison told evertonfc.com, “especially at an important time for the team and with so many points to play for.

“It was frustrating I couldn't stay on the pitch against Crystal Palace but Rafa did the right thing for me and for the team.

“I wasn't able to play at my maximum capacity because of the issue with my calf and if I stayed on I would have done more damage and, probably, faced a longer period out of the team.

“I love playing football and love playing for Everton and am always sad when it isn't possible to be on the field with my teammates.

“I understand the manager was trying to protect me. My recovery started as soon as I received the diagnosis from my scan and I will work every waking hour to be back in the blue shirt as soon as possible.

“Everybody is confident we can have a really good second half of the season and I plan to do everything possible to be back scoring and creating goals and working to help us achieve our aims at the earliest opportunity.”

Richarlison will be joined on the sidelines by Andros Townsend who suffered a minor foot fracture in the game at Palace while Seamus Coleman will undergo a late fitness test to see if he can play despite bruising to his own foot that he sustained in the same game.

