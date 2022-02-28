Everton U23s vs Chelsea postponed

EEverton U23s were due to host Chelsea in tonight's PL2 clash at Haig Avenue in Southport but the match has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Despite their widely lauded Academy, most of their best players are out on loan and Chelsea U23s are languishing near the bottom of the PL2 table, having lost to Arsenal, Man City and Crystal Palace in their last 3 games.

