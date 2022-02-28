Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton U23s vs Chelsea postponed

EEverton U23s were due to host Chelsea in tonight's PL2 clash at Haig Avenue in Southport but the match has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Despite their widely lauded Academy, most of their best players are out on loan and Chelsea U23s are languishing near the bottom of the PL2 table, having lost to Arsenal, Man City and Crystal Palace in their last 3 games.

 

Reader Comments (3)

Brent Stephens
1 Posted 28/02/2022 at 17:39:06
The EFC website says that this match is now postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
Jay Harris
2 Posted 28/02/2022 at 17:43:59
Just as well Brent as I can see some of these lads getting a runout on Thursday.
Brent Stephens
3 Posted 28/02/2022 at 17:50:28
Good comment, Jay.

Actually that's why Everton asked me to nip round to Haig Avenue, just a mile away from me, to piss all over the pitch.

