Everton lodge complaint over VAR decisions

Monday, 28 February, 2022



Everton have made an official complaint to the Premier League over the standard of officiating at recent matches.

According to The Athletic, the club's CEO, Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, has written to Richard Masters and the League's chief football officer, Tony Scholes, to express "grave concerns" at the quality of officiating, not just in Saturday's match against Manchester City but in previous games as well.

According to the report, Barrett-Baxendale is demanding an apology to manager Frank Lampard and Everton's players for the failure of Video Assistant Referee, Chris Kavanagh, to either award a clear penalty for handball against Rodri or advise match referee, Paul Tierney, to review the incident on the the pitch-side monitor.

Kavanagh deemed that Tierney, who admitted to Lampard that he could not see the incident clearly from his vantage point at the time it occurred, had not made a "clear and obvious error" in not awarding the Blues a penalty that would have given the chance to perhaps salvage a point from the match.

The club's complaints also centre around a similar decision the weekend before where a handball in the box by Oriel Romeu went unpunished.

