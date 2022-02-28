Usmanov added to EU list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs

Alisher Usmanov, the Uzbek-born billionaire who co-owns two of Everton's biggest sponsors, has been included on the latest list of Russian oligarchs that are being sanctioned by the European Union in response to the invasion of Ukraine initiated by President Vladimir Putin.

Usmanov's assets in the EU will be frozen and he is also now barred from travelling through any member state as the Union joins an unprecedented series of economic and trade sanctions levied by the international community against Russia following its unprovoked attack on its neighbour.

An EU statement said that the 26 individuals with close ties to Putin and the Kremlin would be subject to measures "in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

Usmanov, a Russian citizen who at one time was Britain's richest resident with an estimated £20bn fortune, was named specifically as a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to ... Putin. [He] has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin's favourite oligarchs … [who] actively supported materially or financially Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine" and "actively supported the Russian government's policies of destabilisation of Ukraine”.

Usmanov is the majority shareholder and beneficiary of USM Holdings, the firm of which Everton's owner, Farhad Moshiri, is Chairman which also sponsors the club's Finch Farm training complex and has paid for first option to the naming rights to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

In addition, Usmanov is the largest stakeholder in Megafon which sponsors Everton Women as well as matchdays at Goodison Park.

It is unclear what this action by the EU means for Everton and the continued sponsorship of the club by Usmanov's entities, especially as Britain is no longer part of the EU — although Labour MP Margaret Hodge suggested earlier this week that the likes of he and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich should be added to the list of individuals sanctioned by the UK.

According to The Athletic, Moshiri, who has always insisted that his investment in Everton is entirely independent of Usmanov, declined to comment on the situation.

Usmanov, himself, has since offered a response in writing in which he said:

On 28 February 2022 I became the target of restrictive measures imposed by the European Union. I believe that such decision is unfair, and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honor (sic), dignity and business reputation. I will use all legal means to protect my honor and reputation. I hereby suspend the exercise of my duties as the President of the International Fencing Federation effective immediately until justice is restored.

