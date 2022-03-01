PGMOL chief apologises to Everton over VAR gaffe

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022



Mike Riley, the head of Professional Game Match Officials which oversees match refereeing in England's top divisions, has telephoned both Frank Lampard and Bill Kenwright to apologise for the debacle at Goodison Park on Saturday where Everton were not awarded a clear penalty for handball.

Neither the match referee Paul Tierney, who claimed to Lampard that he didn't have a clear view of Rodri's deliberate handball during Manchester City's 1-0 win over the Blues, and Video Assistant Referee, Chris Kavanagh, did not see enough evidence to make the correct decision.

Riley's response to a formal complaint and demand for an apology from the club represents a welcome admission that a significant error was made but where referees have in the past faced some sort of action, Kavanagh looks to have escaped repercussions.

He carried out his duties as the fourth official at the Carabao Cup final the next day and will officiate Burnley's game against Leicester City this evening.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads