PGMOL chief apologises to Everton over VAR gaffe
Mike Riley, the head of Professional Game Match Officials which oversees match refereeing in England's top divisions, has telephoned both Frank Lampard and Bill Kenwright to apologise for the debacle at Goodison Park on Saturday where Everton were not awarded a clear penalty for handball.
Neither the match referee Paul Tierney, who claimed to Lampard that he didn't have a clear view of Rodri's deliberate handball during Manchester City's 1-0 win over the Blues, and Video Assistant Referee, Chris Kavanagh, did not see enough evidence to make the correct decision.
Riley's response to a formal complaint and demand for an apology from the club represents a welcome admission that a significant error was made but where referees have in the past faced some sort of action, Kavanagh looks to have escaped repercussions.
He carried out his duties as the fourth official at the Carabao Cup final the next day and will officiate Burnley's game against Leicester City this evening.
2 Posted 01/03/2022 at 14:27:35
Is there any such action?
3 Posted 01/03/2022 at 15:31:47
Someone said on another thread that the job of VAR is to take the decision-making away from the ref. That is only true when the ref has made a clear and obvious error and for offsides. For marginal calls ,the decision-making should still rest with the on-pitch ref. That is how it operates in other sports.
What is missing from this apology is an explanation for why Kavanagh didn't pass the decision back to Tierney by inviting him to view all the angles on a pitch-side monitor. We also have no details of what Kavanagh said to Tierney.
Despite the apology, there remains more than a whiff of a cover-up, of the refs closing ranks when incompetence (or worse) needs to be exposed for all to learn from.
4 Posted 01/03/2022 at 15:46:50
5 Posted 01/03/2022 at 16:01:26
6 Posted 01/03/2022 at 16:09:24
The guy should be sacked, he got a clear view of it and still denied it.
7 Posted 01/03/2022 at 16:41:26
8 Posted 01/03/2022 at 16:41:42
I'd rather the ref just make a mistake due to lack of sight than them actually review it and be able to see it and then still not make the right damn decision. It's a joke.
And then I love the apology. Like that's supposed to make us feel better. Fuck right off, refs.
9 Posted 01/03/2022 at 16:45:52
Kavanagh was the beaut who only yellow-carded Shelvey in the Newcastle game when a red was the obvious punishment.
10 Posted 01/03/2022 at 16:48:10
Kavanagh was the referee in the Spurs game this season who, after initially awarding us a penalty, was advised by the VAR to look at the pitch-side monitor before overturning his original decision.
He was also involved in the game against Man Utd two seasons ago when the winning goal was given, before again being overturned by VAR because Sigurdsson was sitting on the floor and deemed to be in an offside position because he was in the eye-line of De Gea. Can't remember if Kavanagh was the referee or VAR official.
11 Posted 01/03/2022 at 17:28:44
12 Posted 01/03/2022 at 18:09:57
13 Posted 01/03/2022 at 18:27:16
I hate to say it but this looks like the decision was not made for football reasons but because Kavanagh either has something against Everton or didn't want Man City to lose points.
Maybe he has something against the city of Liverpool; maybe he has other reasons... but for sure he's cheated and he should be punished.
If nothing else happens and all we get is an apology, then it shows VAR is badly flawed and can never work in the form it is now.
14 Posted 01/03/2022 at 18:36:02
Time to drop it now. There's nothing we can do and, knowing our luck, we'd have missed the penalty anyway.
15 Posted 01/03/2022 at 18:54:30
What would Riley have done if Frank had decided to take his players off the pitch after that pathetic decision? Our gaffer could have told Tierney "What's the point of us attempting to compete".
I believe this should be the stance of the teams outside of the Sky darlings – otherwise, fuck all will change. This cheating has to stop, because that's exactly what it is, nothing else.
16 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:01:54
What I do know is that I've never been so angry about a decision in all my time watching Everton at Goodison. Apologies are of no use to the club and it's not VAR that is to blame it is the buffoons who are in the booth operating it.
All that VAR has achieved is to further confuse the paying audience and allow the on field referee to avoid responsibiltiy. If Tierney had given the penalty, VAR would have likely agreed with his decision, the fact he didn't give it - because he didn't see it - should have resulted in Tierney at the very least viewing it on the small screen, why that didn't happen is the cause of alegations of corruption.
17 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:10:07
It would be great news if he got relegated to the Championship next season. (Unless we are there that is !)
18 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:24:08
19 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:26:38
Unless Kavanagh was experiencing a literal medical problem at the time, then he has a case to answer. If he considers what he saw and his subsequent actions to be acceptable then he is unfit to continue in that role. He should be made to explain. If he is unable or unwilling to do that, then again, he is unsuitable.
Would be nice if the club was to say it wasn't satisfied (accepting the inevitable unspoken consequences).
20 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:39:05
Serious point, Tony.
Openness and fairness is (or should be) the number one consideration to sport, not the image or perception of the PGMOL. The worst of shitty political and "Modern" business practices are slithering deeper into the game.
21 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:40:02
People will say VAR in itself is not the problem, it's the half-wits that use it. That may be true; however, I still think it is ruining the game. The ball crossing the line result is instantaneous; VAR as it stands time-wise is horrendous.
If we take Lampard's statement that Saturday's decision was "incompetence", then that alone should mean Kavanagh should be either demoted for a period of time or binned. The fact that his boss has admitted he fucked up and he has been allowed to referee an extremely important game, especially affecting us, is in itself a disgrace and implies he's above criticism, and fuck Everton.
As many have mentioned, had that happened at the other end, the decision would have been instantaneous. Had it gone against our neighbours, there would have been sackings and points awarded!!
22 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:46:50
23 Posted 01/03/2022 at 19:54:59
24 Posted 01/03/2022 at 20:01:46
Incredible...
25 Posted 01/03/2022 at 20:07:07
26 Posted 01/03/2022 at 20:15:10
27 Posted 01/03/2022 at 20:25:50
However, this apology has just made me even more angry.
28 Posted 01/03/2022 at 20:28:49
Any dirt that can be thrown at Everton now will be used.
How dare we speak out against one of the Sky darlings and officials.
29 Posted 01/03/2022 at 20:56:19
30 Posted 01/03/2022 at 23:05:31
If no action is taken with regard to Kavanagh's inexplicable decision not to award the penalty, then Riley can shove his apology up his arse as it is meaningless.
It's their fuck up and the only one who has paid the price for it is Everton, so "Sorry about that, chaps, let's just move on" doesn't cut it, I'm afraid.
31 Posted 02/03/2022 at 03:54:16
No guarantees that it won't happen again, by incompetent referees, and more importantly, won't redress the lost point or points from previous 'errors'!
32 Posted 02/03/2022 at 05:16:19
As spectators, we are being walked all over by the pricks who make the rules and introduce new systems. We are never consulted or asked for opinions on any of it.
VAR is such a stupid system that breaks up natural play and removes the excitement from the most important part of the game which is goals. I reckon there should be a campaign to get rid of it completely and go back to the ref and two linesmen.
We can accept mistakes in real time. Any serious issues that happened during the game can be dealt with afterwards, just like they (wrongly) did with Niasse.
1 Posted 01/03/2022 at 14:26:56
Not a point though, is it? A joke.