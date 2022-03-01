Mykolenko hits out at 'silent' Russian players

Vitalii Mykolenko has excoriated one of Russia's international players on Instagram for what he sees as his and his team-mates' failure to denounce Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

In an angry post to Russia's captain Artem Dzyuba, Mykolenko wrote:

“Whilst you remain silent, bitch, along with your shithead football teammates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine. You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and, most importantly, the lives of your kids. And I'm glad.”

While recent polls conducted prior to the invasion have put support among the Russian population for military action against Ukraine — specifically in the disputed Donbas region — at around 68%, there have been open protests at Putin's most recent actions on the streets of some of Russia's biggest cities in recent days, with thousands arrested by riot police.

Meanwhile, the international community has rallied around Ukraine as Russian forces have bombed civilian targets in many population centres in the country, particularly the capital Kyiv and its second-biggest city, Kharkiv.

Dzyuba responded to Mykolenko by saying that he is against war

"I did not want to comment on the topic of events in Ukraine," the 33-year-old Muscovite said on Instagram. "I didn't want to, not because I'm afraid, but because I'm not an expert in politics, I've never gotten into it or was going to...

‘But I, like any person, have my own opinion. Since I am attracted to this topic from all sides, I will express it. I'm against any war. War is a scary thing. But I am also against human aggression and hatred, which is gaining some extreme scale every day.

“I'm not ashamed to be Russian. I'm proud to be Russian and I don't understand why athletes have to suffer now.

“Why did everyone always scream about sports outside politics, but at the earliest opportunity, when it comes to Russia, this principle is completely forgotten?

“How much malice, dirt and bile has now been poured on all Russian people, regardless of their position and profession?

"And to some colleagues who sit on their asses in mansions in England and say nasty things," Dzyuba said in apparent reference to Mykolenko, "we cannot be offended by this, we understand everything! Peace and goodness to everybody."

