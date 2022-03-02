🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast – “Meaningless Apologies”

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022



The lads have a moan about V.A.R., the lack of accountability and empty apologies from Mike Riley, discuss Frank Lampard's options for Boreham Wood and Tottenham (A) before selecting something they would bin from the modern game.

