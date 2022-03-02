🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast – “Meaningless Apologies”
The lads have a moan about V.A.R., the lack of accountability and empty apologies from Mike Riley, discuss Frank Lampard's options for Boreham Wood and Tottenham (A) before selecting something they would bin from the modern game.
Sorry is the most useless word in the English Language.
Great word for making the furore die down, though.
The EPLs decision to give Kavangh the Butnley / Leicester game was ridiculous. Imagine if he had given Burnley a dodgy goal that puts us in the bottom 3. What happens then. On the other hand he may have made sure he gave Burnley nothing so he would avoid further accusations of bias against EFC. The EPL should have given him a warning and demoted him to the Championship for a few weeks instead,
I enjoyed the podcast lads. Keep them coming.
Good podcast fellas. It actually helped quell my rage after the Man City game. Totally agree about the Qatar world cup too, what a joke that is. Hope your good feeling about the Tottenham game works out, Paul. If we can win that one we have a decent chance of a 100% record in March. What a difference that would make and would give Frank his first manager of the month award for us. Nil Satis Nisi Optimist!
Th trouble with incompetents is that they don't think they are incompetent. They think that if there are problems they can be sorted out by more incompetence.
But of course with USM we have bigger issues. Just glad that eventually they dropped USM et al. and will have to cope with the consequences.
Kavangh should never be let near a Everton game ever if not we need to let him know what a corrupt cheat he is as the club and franks hands are tied by the equally corrupt premier league who protect these cheats
