Seasons2021-22Everton News
Moshiri steps down from USM board
Farhad Moshiri is severing his links with USM Holdings, the Russia-based conglomerate that he helped found with oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
According to The Telegraph, Everton's majority shareholder has stepped down from the board of the firm and will, presumably, resign as Chairman as the club moves to distance itself from Usmanov in the wake of Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine last week.
The move, reportedly confirmed by business databases in Moscow, comes after Everton announced they were suspending their sponsorship deals with USM Holdings and two telecoms subsidiaries, MegaFon and Yota.
Signage relating to MegaFon was removed from Goodison Park overnight and Everton Women played last night's match against Aston Villa with blank jerseys after the same company's logo was dropped from their kit.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has joined the European Union in initiating sanctions of Usmanov whose mega-yacht was seized by German officials yesterday, a day after the 68-year-old Uzbek-born billionaire's private jet was tracked leaving Munich.
2 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:22:49
3 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:22:56
4 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:25:27
Or is it?
5 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:26:44
I will say this though, this club is absolutely cursed. It really is. I wait with baited breath to see what Moshiri says and does now but I'd be amazed if that stadium gets built now. We'll be Sunderland in a couple of years.
6 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:35:29
The financing of the stadium is of course still an unknown. Maybe there was no significant involvement planned to include Usmanov in that area, maybe it was pivotal. We just have to wait and see on that one.
7 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:37:03
Hope not but can see Bramley Moore taking a big hit over project timing, if not cessation of build totally.
8 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:38:07
9 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:42:28
10 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:43:10
As noted elsewhere, the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is likely to be stalled or at least delayed. Future ownership of the Club could also be in play shortly if Usmanov is the real beneficial owner. Not to mention what would happen if we're relegated.
11 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:45:21
I have no idea how involved Usmanov really is with us, neither do I have any idea how heavily involved he is with Putin and the Russian state. I just hope that ghoul stops reeking havoc and causing war (fingers crossed he’s bumped off soon) and I just hope we stay up. Both currently seem unlikely.
The trouble that horrible bastard has caused is beyond comprehension. He’s has literally effected everything in the world and I can’t even imagine what the people of Ukraine are going through.
12 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:48:41
13 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:50:30
14 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:54:27
The money for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock was supposedly being raised on the internatonal money markets and not directly from Usmanov although all has been quiet on that front for months.
Who knows how the current international situation will affect raising loans?
15 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:55:31
Cursed is being a nice quiet family living in an apartment in Kharkiv and a Russian shell comes through the window because some egomaniac psycho a thousand miles away ordered it.
16 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:56:04
You don't know my best mate, I'd roll the dice on you, lol.
17 Posted 03/03/2022 at 20:06:12
It’s a figure of speech.
No one even begins to compare anything that’s going on with us, to that of what those poor people of Ukraine are going through. Let’s not go there eh. That’s being silly. We all know that nothing compares to their desperate situation.
In football terms, we are absolutely cursed. Fact. Only we could find our “saviour” buyer and proceed to blow £400m on shite and have fuck all but a relegation battle to show for it, or buyer who turns out to be best mate of Putins best mate. Finally get our stadium move, or so we thought, and this shit happens.
Whilst we’re only a football club and it’s only a game, and it all pales in to utter insignificance compared to Ukraine, in purely footballing terms and us as a club, we are cursed. Absolutely cursed.
18 Posted 03/03/2022 at 20:11:51
Personally, I'm having quite a rough time at the moment. "Rough? Rough is being attacked by Russians."
You can still consider issues for people, clubs, organisations, businesses etc without minimising the conflict in Ukraine.
19 Posted 03/03/2022 at 21:21:49
20 Posted 03/03/2022 at 22:25:29
Moshiri and Everton reading the correctly room and acting accordingly.
Alleged old quote:
Reporter; "Tell me Prime Minister what will stop your Govt. carrying out its policies?"
MacMillan; "Events, dear boy, Events."
Let's see how the plot twists in a year, or less, maybe much less, because, as Harold Wilson said; "A week is a long time in Politics."
With Abramovich writing off (apparently) £1.5 Billion for Chelsea, does this drive another hole through FFP.
If it does, will we be allowed to use it...or is it just for Chelsea.
In theory (yes I know the taxman frowns upon that sort of carry on) you can give money to who so ever you want. Could Moshiri give money to Everton? (Mr Premier League, do you really want a founder member of both the Football League and the Premier League to go under?? which might be a dangerous question to get an answer to if you don't play in red, but thats another story) and that's without going into who gave it to him and when.
Darn these pesky 'Events.'
21 Posted 03/03/2022 at 22:27:34
22 Posted 03/03/2022 at 22:49:28
That's my understanding of the USM sponsorship and the likely raising of finance. As for Moshiri standing down from USM it is preempting sanctions and associate connections. On complex building projects there are bonds and insurance that have to be in place before the contract starts.
These distancing moves by the Club and Moshiri could be to prevent a null and void insurance situation, as well as avoiding any
contagion factors, resulting from being connected to a Sanctioned Individual or Companies.
Just as with Everton , Moshiri's shareholding in USM is probably offshore.
23 Posted 03/03/2022 at 23:06:30
24 Posted 03/03/2022 at 23:12:31
Its time to move on, and as Evertonians, we are used to riding the storms of football, and what life brings.
This will hopefully inspire Everton to victory on Monday night at Spurs.
25 Posted 04/03/2022 at 01:25:08
