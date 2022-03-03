Moshiri steps down from USM board

Thursday, 3 March, 2022



Farhad Moshiri is severing his links with USM Holdings, the Russia-based conglomerate that he helped found with oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

According to The Telegraph, Everton's majority shareholder has stepped down from the board of the firm and will, presumably, resign as Chairman as the club moves to distance itself from Usmanov in the wake of Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine last week.

The move, reportedly confirmed by business databases in Moscow, comes after Everton announced they were suspending their sponsorship deals with USM Holdings and two telecoms subsidiaries, MegaFon and Yota.

Signage relating to MegaFon was removed from Goodison Park overnight and Everton Women played last night's match against Aston Villa with blank jerseys after the same company's logo was dropped from their kit.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has joined the European Union in initiating sanctions of Usmanov whose mega-yacht was seized by German officials yesterday, a day after the 68-year-old Uzbek-born billionaire's private jet was tracked leaving Munich.

