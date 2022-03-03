Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton handed quarter-final trip to Palace
Everton will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park if they can negotiate their way past Boreham Wood this evening following the draw for the last eight.
Quarter-Final Draw
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Nott'm Forest or Huddersfield vs Liverpool
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Manchester City
The ties will take place on the weekend of 19/20 March.
Reader Comments (8)
2 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:55:28
3 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:57:40
I don't trust anyone nowadays.
4 Posted 03/03/2022 at 22:55:34
On international front. all seems to condemn/sanction Russia aggression on Ukraine but still US buying natural gas from Putin same old shit everywhere
5 Posted 03/03/2022 at 22:57:06
6 Posted 03/03/2022 at 23:22:04
7 Posted 03/03/2022 at 23:31:44
All together now:
We’ll be running round Wembley with the cup!
We’ll be running round Wembley with the cup!
We’ll be running round Wembley
running round Wembley
running round Wembley with the cup!
8 Posted 04/03/2022 at 00:19:47
1 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:52:55