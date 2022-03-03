Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton handed quarter-final trip to Palace

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 8comments  |  Jump to last

Everton will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park if they can negotiate their way past Boreham Wood this evening following the draw for the last eight.

Quarter-Final Draw

Crystal Palace vs Everton
Nott'm Forest or Huddersfield vs Liverpool
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Manchester City

The ties will take place on the weekend of 19/20 March.

 

Reader Comments (8)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Robert Williams
1 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:52:55
Crystal Palace next
Will Mabon
2 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:55:28
Robert, thanks, just wondering about that as I saw your post! Not the worst draw...
Ernie Baywood
3 Posted 03/03/2022 at 19:57:40
Liverpool, City and Chelsea kept apart.

I don't trust anyone nowadays.

Nicholas Howard
4 Posted 03/03/2022 at 22:55:34
Ernie the so called big Sh(6)i(x)t always well taken care of Ref VAr. draws

On international front. all seems to condemn/sanction Russia aggression on Ukraine but still US buying natural gas from Putin same old shit everywhere

Tony Abrahams
5 Posted 03/03/2022 at 22:57:06
A decent draw.
Will Mabon
6 Posted 03/03/2022 at 23:22:04
If we get by Palace I'd hope for Forest or Huddersfield.
Laurie Hartley
7 Posted 03/03/2022 at 23:31:44
Everton V Southampton cup final.

All together now:

We’ll be running round Wembley with the cup!
We’ll be running round Wembley with the cup!
We’ll be running round Wembley
running round Wembley
running round Wembley with the cup!


Rob Halligan
8 Posted 04/03/2022 at 00:19:47
Going to be tight booking the train for this one. I think the game will be on Sunday 20th March, simply because we’ve got the skunks on the Thursday 17th March, and I don’t think it will be Monday 21st March because that’s the beginning of an international week. Sky reporting the quarters are on 19th and 20th March.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads