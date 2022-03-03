Everton handed quarter-final trip to Palace

Everton will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park if they can negotiate their way past Boreham Wood this evening following the draw for the last eight.

Quarter-Final Draw

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Nott'm Forest or Huddersfield vs Liverpool

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City

The ties will take place on the weekend of 19/20 March.

