Calvert-Lewin pencilled in for Spurs trip

Friday, 4 March, 2022







Frank Lampard is hopeful that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be able to travel with the Everton squad to the Capital on Monday for the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker has endured a stop-start return to action following his recovery from a serious quad injury that sidelined him for four months from late August until he played the full 90 minutes against Brighton on 2nd January.

Since then, Calvert-Lewin has picked up minor soft-tissue injuries, the latest of which, an adductor strain, kept him out of last weekend's match against Manchester City but he is due to train with the team at Finch Farm tomorrow as he tries to step up his preparations over the weekend.

The game will come too soon for Ben Godfrey who continues to work in individual sessions as he works his way back from a hamstring tear. The manager anticipates that he will rejoin full training in the coming week.

Article continues below video content

Demarai Gray, who missed last night's FA Cup win over Boreham Wood through illness, is expected to travel with the party to London.

