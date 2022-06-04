Seasons2021-22Everton News
Pickford and Coleman suffer international defeats
England lost in Hungary and the Republic of Ireland were humbled by Armenia as both Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman tasted Uefa Nations League defeats this weekend.
Pickford played the full 90 minutes as Gareth Southgate's jaded-looking Three Lions went down 1-0 in a stadium full of under-14 children in Budapest to Dominik Szoboszlai's controversial penalty after Reece James had harshly been adjudged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy.
Meanwhile, in Yerevan, the Republic went up against a side that had been beaten 9-0 by Norway in their last outing and also lost to a single goal, scored by Eduard Spertsyan, despite Stephen Kenny's men dominating possession.
There had been better news last night for Anthony Gordon who came on midway through the second half for England U21s as they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in European Championship qualifying.
England's senior side are back in Nations League action on Tuesday when they travel to Germany while the Irish face Ukraine on Wednesday, three days after the Ukrainians play their decisive World Cup play-off final match against Wales in Cardiff.
Looks like a player that's played for a team in three finals and not scored a goal.
Ah! Irony. Missed it. 🤣
Bowen shoulda scored with that!
I tuned in Italy/Germany. Yawwwwwnnn. I've seen laundry cycles generate more excitement.
Today's defeat was coming as they have been rather unimpressive in so many recent games.
Too many players are okay at league level but cannot step up to international level.
Southgate giving out caps like confetti.
As for tonight’s match… it doesn’t matter. A glorified friendly at the end of a long season. A few players being looked at for the World Cup or beyond. An experiment that didn’t work. That’s all. We move on.
When they faced a decent team in those competitions, they were swiftly beaten. Tom is correct in his assessment I am sorry to say
