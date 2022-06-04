Seasons2021-22Everton News

Pickford and Coleman suffer international defeats

Lyndon Lloyd Saturday, 4 June, 2022 15comments  |  Jump to last

England lost in Hungary and the Republic of Ireland were humbled by Armenia as both Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman tasted Uefa Nations League defeats this weekend.

Pickford played the full 90 minutes as Gareth Southgate's jaded-looking Three Lions went down 1-0 in a stadium full of under-14 children in Budapest to Dominik Szoboszlai's controversial penalty after Reece James had harshly been adjudged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy.

Meanwhile, in Yerevan, the Republic went up against a side that had been beaten 9-0 by Norway in their last outing and also lost to a single goal, scored by Eduard Spertsyan, despite Stephen Kenny's men dominating possession.

There had been better news last night for Anthony Gordon who came on midway through the second half for England U21s as they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in European Championship qualifying.

England's senior side are back in Nations League action on Tuesday when they travel to Germany while the Irish face Ukraine on Wednesday, three days after the Ukrainians play their decisive World Cup play-off final match against Wales in Cardiff.

 

Reader Comments (15)

Dennis Stevens
1 Posted 04/06/2022 at 17:25:39
Ah yes, I figured all the England supporters would be in here!
Rob Halligan
2 Posted 04/06/2022 at 17:39:31
About 30k kids in the stadium, and it sounds like every single one of them has one of those vuvuzela horns that were at the World Cup in South Africa. Doing me head in! 😡😡
Bill Gall
3 Posted 04/06/2022 at 17:51:42
England players are about as quick as seniors doing a waltz.
Brian Williams
4 Posted 04/06/2022 at 18:08:02
TAA has been shoite in that first half!

Looks like a player that's played for a team in three finals and not scored a goal.

Michael Kenrick
5 Posted 04/06/2022 at 18:24:30
Puskás Aréna, 67,215... impressive stadium, shows what you can do when you build big, not even half-full.
Dennis Stevens
6 Posted 04/06/2022 at 18:26:11
Excellent, Michael - that brought about an unexpected guffaw!!
Brian Williams
7 Posted 04/06/2022 at 18:27:32
With good reason though, Michael. Was supposed to be played in an empty stadium but they got round it somehow by allowing schoolkids with an adult to attend.

Ah! Irony. Missed it. 🤣

Michael Kenrick
8 Posted 04/06/2022 at 18:31:57
Thanks Brian, just reading about that.

Bowen shoulda scored with that!

Brian Williams
9 Posted 04/06/2022 at 18:47:01
England look like a team of tired players in need of a break.
Paul Hewitt
10 Posted 04/06/2022 at 21:26:17
A pointless competition. Players will be moaning soon they need a rest.
Mike Gaynes
11 Posted 04/06/2022 at 21:28:32
Not surprised, Brian. We're a bunch of tired fans in need of a break.

I tuned in Italy/Germany. Yawwwwwnnn. I've seen laundry cycles generate more excitement.

Mike Keating
12 Posted 04/06/2022 at 21:36:39
Could be worse Mike - try tuning in to the Jubilee Party at the Palace 😴 💤
Tom Bowers
13 Posted 04/06/2022 at 22:03:56
England and Southgate overrated and have been for a while.

Today's defeat was coming as they have been rather unimpressive in so many recent games.

Too many players are okay at league level but cannot step up to international level.

Southgate giving out caps like confetti.

Joe Corgan
14 Posted 05/06/2022 at 00:12:02
Behave Tom. How can you call a team that got to the World Cup Semi Finals and the Euros Final overrated? What other measure are you using to rate them? We may not be the best in the world but we’re absolutely up there, even if all the pieces haven’t quite fallen into place yet.

As for tonight’s match… it doesn’t matter. A glorified friendly at the end of a long season. A few players being looked at for the World Cup or beyond. An experiment that didn’t work. That’s all. We move on.

Annika Herbert
15 Posted 05/06/2022 at 06:31:56
Joe @ 14, easy to call England overrated. They reached both the semi final and the final of those competitions by having one of the easiest schedules you could hope for.

When they faced a decent team in those competitions, they were swiftly beaten. Tom is correct in his assessment I am sorry to say

