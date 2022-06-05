World Cup Playoff: Wales vs Ukraine

, 05 June, 2022



Wales and Ukraine will contest the final European place at the World Cup Finals in Qatar by way of a playoff in Cardiff this evening.

Everton's Vilatiy Mkykolenko is in the team for Ukraine, while for Wales, Gareth Bale is in their starting line-up.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads