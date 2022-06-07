Seasons2021-22Everton News

Pickford in goal for England in Germany

Michael Kenrick Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 5comments  |  Jump to last
Nations League

The Nations League continues tonight with England taking on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Jordan Pickford continues as first-choice goalkeeper despite pressure from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, who is on the bench.

England are looking to improve on their lowly place at the bottom of Group A3 after losing their opening game in Hungary on Saturday. The game kicks off at 7:45 pm BST and is live on Channel 4 in the UK.

 

Jason Hewly
1 Posted 07/06/2022 at 18:48:52
International football needs to stop milking these players. The summer recess should only be broken for a proper tournament, not some half-baked league. The players are getting injured through fatigue, and these games just add to the burden.
And yes, I know they used to play Christmas day and Boxing day, but the nature of the sport has changed. It's now much more about athleticism than it ever was. If we want them to stay out of the red zone during the season, we have to give them a a proper rest.

All that said, I'll probably watch. Best of luck, Jordan. I hope you keep a clean sheet, get subbed for the second half, and then the German team gub the England team 6-0.

Peter Moore
2 Posted 07/06/2022 at 18:52:35
England vs Germany. What a cracking international fixture usually. However, this Mickey Mouse meaningless international tournament must be the dampest squib ever. The fact it is on Channel 4 says it all.

All I care about is the squad getting the much-needed overhaul it needs and having a hopefully good pre-season to be able to build a strong season that banishes the trauma of last season to the history books.

Jason Hewly
3 Posted 07/06/2022 at 19:35:47
If we cancelled all World Cup/Euro qualification, the calendar would have, at least, 8 weeks to play with. We could have World Cup tournaments with all the world's teams and Euros with all European teams. Plus, there could be fewer games to squeeze into a season.
Dennis Stevens
4 Posted 07/06/2022 at 19:42:26
If we must have international football (and I wouldn't miss it if it was canned), then it would be better to hold all the qualification matches in a block one summer and then the tournaments the following summer – no need to keep breaking up the domestic season then.
Brian Williams
5 Posted 07/06/2022 at 19:43:30
Watching as the camera passes slowly along the line of English players as the national anthem plays just made me think of Duelling Banjos in Deliverance.

