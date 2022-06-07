Seasons2021-22Everton News
Pickford in goal for England in Germany
Nations League
The Nations League continues tonight with England taking on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Jordan Pickford continues as first-choice goalkeeper despite pressure from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, who is on the bench.
England are looking to improve on their lowly place at the bottom of Group A3 after losing their opening game in Hungary on Saturday. The game kicks off at 7:45 pm BST and is live on Channel 4 in the UK.
Reader Comments (5)
2 Posted 07/06/2022 at 18:52:35
All I care about is the squad getting the much-needed overhaul it needs and having a hopefully good pre-season to be able to build a strong season that banishes the trauma of last season to the history books.
3 Posted 07/06/2022 at 19:35:47
4 Posted 07/06/2022 at 19:42:26
5 Posted 07/06/2022 at 19:43:30
1 Posted 07/06/2022 at 18:48:52
And yes, I know they used to play Christmas day and Boxing day, but the nature of the sport has changed. It's now much more about athleticism than it ever was. If we want them to stay out of the red zone during the season, we have to give them a a proper rest.
All that said, I'll probably watch. Best of luck, Jordan. I hope you keep a clean sheet, get subbed for the second half, and then the German team gub the England team 6-0.