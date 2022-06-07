Pickford in goal for England in Germany

Nations League

The Nations League continues tonight with England taking on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Jordan Pickford continues as first-choice goalkeeper despite pressure from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, who is on the bench.

England are looking to improve on their lowly place at the bottom of Group A3 after losing their opening game in Hungary on Saturday. The game kicks off at 7:45 pm BST and is live on Channel 4 in the UK.

