Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Unprecedented financial pressures could have massive repercussions for EFC

Michael  Kenrick | Wednesday, 09 March 2022 40comments  |  Jump to last
On the back of increasingly dreadful on-field performances, Everton risk heading into a perfect storm of past, present and future financial disasters that could have massive repercussions going forward, on the back of profligate player investment that has completely failed to bring the club the expected riches of European football.

The experiment with previous Directors of Football has been a dismal and well-documented failure in terms of player recruitment while the turnover of managers in the last 6 years has resulted in massive payouts to compensate for terminated contracts.

Yet the club continues to delay the publication of Annual Accounts for last season, which would normally have appeared last December; these are widely expected to show another year with more huge losses that have been funded by Farhad Moshiri's largess.

But the amount of allowable losses are limited by the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules. The Mail claims that Everton are seeking negotiations with the Premier League to clarify the application of rules in their case, which has been compounded by exceptional circumstances.

Sanctions on Russia have forced the club to suspend major sponsorship deals with Alisher Usmanov's companies, USM, MegaFon and Yota, losing a substantial portion of their revenue, and this increasing operational losses.

The impact of this on Everton's finances is substantial, with the loss of naming rights funding to the tune of £30M from USM also potentially impacting construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock at some stage in the future.

Payments for the new stadium should not make Everton's Profit & Loss situation any worse, however, as these are excluded from the day-to-day costs of running the football club. But continuation of the £550M project will require massive additional funding that has not been confirmed at this point.

And looking further forward, there are claims that player contracts do not contain relegation clauses that would allow the club to reduce wages by 20% in the increasingly horrific prospect of them losing their place in the Premier League. However, the club appears to be denying this.

But club accounts for last season must be submitted by the end of the month and this carries the further risk that, if Everton are deemed to have contravened the revised rules, even allowing for the impact of Covid-19 that has decimated income over two previous seasons, they could be subjected to fines or worse point deductions that could be absolutely catastrophic, plunging them down into the Championship.

However, the Echo claims (see link below) that Everton are not concerned about a Premier League points deduction over Proft & Sustainability rules. The article states that Everton "have been collaboarative with the game's authorities, dealing closely with the Premier League over all their transfer activity for several years now."

The article states that publication of the club's Annual Accounts has been delayed as they seek clarification from the Premier League over how much of their losses can be offset due to the impact of Covid.

Reader Comments (40)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Mike Price
1 Posted 08/03/2022 at 20:06:45
The lack of proper contingency in the event of relegation just sums up the ineptitude behind the scenes. Relegation clauses should be in every contract as standard, it's not like most players signing for us, this January excepted, would have thought it likely considering it's not happened for over 70 years!

It's like not insuring your house because it's never burnt down before.

Bill Gall
2 Posted 08/03/2022 at 22:52:29

Just read that article in the Mail that Everton could get a points reduction for breaking the FFP rules. I think we would be the first premier league team for this to happen.

I believe I read the other day that Moshiri was looking for another person to sponsor Everton in the areas that Usmanov was. There appears a lot of people wanting to buy Chelsea... I wonder if any of them would be interested?

Barry Hesketh
3 Posted 08/03/2022 at 23:11:01
Everton risk a Premier League points DEDUCTION as they teeter on the brink of breaking profit and sustainability rules after recording combined losses of over £260m between 2017 and 2020 - £155m more than is allowed over a three-year period

By Matt Hughes For The Daily Mail

Points Deduction Risk?

Wild dramatic speculation or real life concern?

If Everton FC do suffer a points deduction and thereby suffer relegation due to mal-administration, every one of the board should resign en-masse and the owner should sell the club asap. Knowing the Mail it's probably a hysterical report, but the club shouldn't be in such a position as to have the vultures pick on its bones for fun.

Kieran Kinsella
4 Posted 08/03/2022 at 23:19:21
Barry

I once lost 500 quid when I left my wallet on the bus. It never happened again. How the hell fo you mismanage finances year after year to lose £260 million knowing there are penalties for doing so? The board (well Bill and Denise) should resign anyway.

Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 08/03/2022 at 00:00:10
Kenny, sometimes absent players seem better than the ones we have just because they're absent. There's no evidence from his loan at Standard Liege that Nkounkou is a Premier league left-back.

Per press accounts and game reports, he has largely been a failure in the much weaker Belgian league. He lost his left-back starting job to an 18-year-old from the reserves, and after a spell on the bench he is now playing left mid or wingback.

He has no goals, no assists and 6 yellow cards (one suspension) in 22 appearances.

Colin Glassar
6 Posted 09/03/2022 at 00:07:08
Daily Mail talking about a possible points deduction thanks to FFP. When it rains it pours.
Laurie Hartley
7 Posted 09/03/2022 at 03:21:13
Colin,

The Telegraph have run it also. They are coming for us.

Kieran Kinsella
8 Posted 09/03/2022 at 04:06:56
Good. Fuck us. we just need to keep spending on reinforcing. It worked for Germany post Weimar.
Steve Brown
9 Posted 09/03/2022 at 04:26:02
Kieran, I agree!

Go big or go home — let’s follow the Peter Risdale/Leeds model and see where it takes us.

What can possibly go wrong? :)

Robert Tressell
10 Posted 09/03/2022 at 07:46:23
Mike, as you say, it's not the Nkounkou loan that's harmed us. As I see it the problem is the broader issue of what we've brought in.

Mykolenko and Patterson might well be fine players once they've settled. But they were expensive for their age / profile - and we need them to be ready now.

They look like very peculiar signings at the moment.

Then we have Dele Alli who has contributed absolutely nothing. Likewise El Ghazi.

Only VDB looks like a signing that makes any sense.

I think we will just about stay up this season but the club took a huge risk investing (finally) for the future with the full backs - just at the point we didn't have the luxury of time to develop them.

Over the past 5 years or I think we've probably had the worst transfer business in world football. That's not an emotional response to where we are - that's after driving myself mad for many years looking at statistics and what other clubs are doing.

Unfortunately, the club just can't sustain this level of incompetence in the transfer market. If it carries on then we will go down.

Dan Nulty
11 Posted 09/03/2022 at 08:24:29
As dire as it looks for us, it has never been more important for us fans to get behind the club from now until May. We can ask questions later. The team need us all behind them. What a nightmare it has been getting a rich owner. Could only happen to us.
Tony Abrahams
12 Posted 09/03/2022 at 08:29:36
That’s exactly what it’s been Robert, incompetence in the transfer market. When Benitez got rid of Brands (“Such Power” - this has been written on these pages by many angry Evertonians though) he allegedly then went and spent £30 million on two unproven fullbacks, and also brought in El Ghazhi.

Whatever anyone thought of Rafa Benitez, I’d argue that you don’t have the success or longevity in the game, that he has had, if you’re not a thorough professional, and in a season that Everton have struggled to keep clean sheets, I don’t believe for one minute that Benitez wanted these unproven fullbacks, unless he was banking on the very unreliable Yerry Mina staying fit?

This would be very unprofessional imo, but also very convenient for whoever was signing the players, because it was obvious who was going to get the blame anyway.

Yesterday has already gone though (unless these reports are accurate, and they are going to go after Usmanov another way? - just a guess) so let’s just get behind these players, and especially the manager, who has been brought into such a characterless squad, and fight to keep Everton in the Premier League.

Danny Baily
13 Posted 09/03/2022 at 08:30:55
Don't worry about a potential points deduction. Worry about our being an execrable pile of unmitigated uselessness.
Danny O’Neill
14 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:19:02
Right, me and my poor dogs are fretting right now. The boy in particular had to endure a terrible rant from me this morning.

Someone more educated please explain to me. If we get a points deduction, would it not kick in until the start of next season?

And surely with an accountant at the helm, he's done his homework and wouldn't have done business in January? He must have evidence to demonstrate that although we royally messed up, we have a remediation plan in place. As with any regulation, that can often satisfy the auditors.

I just hope we aren't going to be an easy target to be made an example of.

Paul Hewitt
15 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:25:17
Danny.

"An accountant at the helm."

Best joke I've heard in years.

Kunal Desai
16 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:30:06
Do we even know if Lampard wanted Van de Beek and Dele Alli? Seems odd, don't really see them as his kind of signings.

For all we know, someone else at the club probably (Moshiri or Kenwright?) arranged those deals and for him to work with them.

Kim Vivian
17 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:41:47
Just starting to recover from the pain of Monday night - and then people start talking about points deduction penalties (I have had a malingering worry about this for some time).

I think it's time again for someone like Paul the Esk to help out simple laymen like myself to understand for better or worse the genuine risk we face here...

Peter Neilson
18 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:04:46
Danny, yes they have to be able to demonstrate a sustainable plan. I’m guessing that doesn’t include throwing millions more on the fire.

The rule book also states “W.51.4.2. deduct points scored or to be scored in League Matches or such other matches as are referred to in Rule W.51.4.1”.

So any points deduction would presumably be for the period we breached the rules (and if we don’t have a sustainable plan).
Grim and worrying times on and off the field. I’d have as much confidence if Bernie Madoff had bought the club.

Brian Harrison
19 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:07:33
The article in the Mail ( not a paper I would subscribe to) says that all Premier League clubs have until next month to publish their accounts, and the mail believe that Everton are in discussions with the league over their position with FFP.
The article says that Everton lost £260million in the years 2017- 2020 which under normal rules would see them fined or docked points. The most you are allowed to lose over a 3 year period is £105 million. Even more worrying is the paper says they believe when this years accounts are published it will show a further £100 million loss. Everton claim in 2019-2020 £67 million of the losses for that period were directly because of Covid.

Whichever way you look at the figures it doesn't look good, which makes the signing of the 2 full backs in the last window, make little or no sense.
I am really struggling to see how we will avoid a fine or worse a points deduction. So how bad is it that we get into such a financial mess with an accountant owning the club. I know he has no football acumen but at the very least you would expect a high profile accountant to keep you on the right side of any financial restrictions. I know both Ancelotti and Lampard have said they aren't magicians well I hope Moshiri is to magic away these losses.

Kim Vivian
20 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:16:31
Okay Paul, thanks.

I gain some slim comfort from that because at least it means (depending when the financial information is set in stone) that we should avoid any penalty this season. I actually think it would be absurd for that to happen anyway at this late stage as it would affect the future of more than just Everton.

Jim Lloyd
21 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:16:47
Scott,

My view of the reasons for them getting shut of Digne. He was the most expendable player, who we could get money for in any reasonable sum. I would also guess that His sterling performance in hi first year, was not replicated in the following seasons. I remember Traore of Wolves giving him a roasting and they beat us 3-1 in their first season up. I think the rest of the division clubs followed the example. I also heard (how true?) that he was challenging the manager, when he was getting a hundred grand a week to play football.

As for the two young players, I would have thought they would be players for the future and bought in the Summer. Seems dodgy to me, to pay (if we did pay up front) such a sum out, without considering the consequences.
As for Benitez. I think he bought two players who have turned out to be among the best in our squad and two of the highest scorers. I don't think he would go out and rashly bring young players in at such a stage of the season. He'd have wanted a top class defender in the middle instead of either Keane or Holgate.

Can't understand why we bought Deli Alli, unless Frank believes he's got it in him to be an excellent player again,. Again, why at this stage of the desperate season we're in.

Whoever it was who brought these players in at this time is certainly a debatable point!

As for the possible deduction of points. It wouldn't surprise me!! wasn't Niasse the only player to be punished for "Blatant Diving"

Lots of debating points but it all boils down to the Performance of the Board over the last 25 or so years, especially when we go a rich shareholder. To blame Moshiri, in my view that's too easy. Kenwright got the feller he's been looking for, for decades. Someone rich, who will leave him in charge of his train set.

Well it looks like it's in serious danger of crashing!

Alex Gray
22 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:17:11
Imagine having a man in charge of your club whose whole career is based around money and then getting a points deduction due to said man not knowing how to manage money. Say what you want about Kenwright but at least we spent within our means.

I get depressed with this club on the pitch but off-field we are the worst run club in the top flight. If we get relegated with our finances we are well and truly screwed.

Stephen Vincent
23 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:17:56
Danny, The business done in January is irrelevant for the purpose of the current calculations. The next crucial date is 31 March which is the date our accounts for the year ending 30 June 2021 must be filed at Companies House. I suspect that they will be delayed until the very last minute.
Rob Halligan
24 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:20:43
Every club in world football lost millions last season due to playing behind closed doors. I’m pretty certain I read somewhere that Everton lost well over £100M last season alone, this being on top of the £260M for the previous three seasons.

So the Premier League will take playing behind closed doors into account when they review every clubs accounts, and will average out the overall loss for the past four seasons. The best we will get will be a suspended points deduction.

Rob Halligan
25 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:25:13
Brian. Yeah, that’s where I read it:

The Mail

I still reckon the most we will get will be a suspended points deduction. Then again, we’re not Man City who “Paid UEFA off” when they were threatened with a 2-year ban from Europe, which was “reduced” to a 1-year suspended sentence upon appeal.

Brian Harrison
26 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:32:53
Rob.

I hope you are right the last thing this club needs while fighting to stay in the Premier league is the threat of a points deduction.

I texted my son this morning and he reckons Paul the Esk reckons the club have spoken to the Premier League and they are OK with it, I hope the Esk is right.

Clive Rogers
27 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:36:21
Alex,

Kenwright is responsible for fitting us up with an incompetent owner after turning down good owners because they wouldn’t let him remain Chairman. Now Moshiri has probably lost the bulk of his fortune, most of which was in Russian shares.

Brian Murray
28 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:43:02
Perish the thought these new figures make our CEO's and Chairman’s positions so untenable that we have to start again with competent people fit for purpose. Not very Everton that!
Tony Abrahams
29 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:51:03
I think of Doug Ellis, then I think of Peter Swales, and then I think of Bill Kenwright. Aston Villa went, Man City went down two divisions, and now I await the fate of the “joker and the jinx” with a picture of his sycophantic face, telling everyone Farhad is the man who just keeps giving.
Barry Hesketh
30 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:52:17
Paul the Esk has Tweeted:

Everton have been in discussion with the PL since last March over P&S & entered an agreement over spending for this year (wages & transfers). All clubs have to submit accounts & projections every March

USM will not affect this year's accounts.

He also says there's no need to panic. The PL are fully aware of our finances & we do not face any penalties from them over this year's accounts.

Laurie Hartley
31 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:56:36
Someone correct me if I am wrong but I thought when Farhad Moshiri bought the club he was worth about £1.3 billion. I thought I would check on his net worth now 6 years later - according to Forbes he is now worth USD 2.8 billion which is about £2.1 billion. ??? Got me stumped that.

Forbes - Farhad Moshiri net worth

Brian Murray
32 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:12:09
By no means an expert on FFP but if we offload Tosun, Gomes, Mina (unfortunately), Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Kenny, Rondon and one or both of Calvert-Lewin vand Richarlison and obviously find and unearth gems or at least low earners, would that help in this respect?
Chris Williams
33 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:20:05
Laurie,

It was pretty widely reported last year that his wealth increased from £1.8B to £2.1B. Usmanov's also increased in the same period.

It depends where it comes from of course, and it might be interesting to see what happens now. But Farhad's been doing okay seemingly.

Robert Tressell
34 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:24:30
Andrew,

Yes quite right the incompetence in recruitment is part of much wider incompetence at club management. All sorts of things are wrong at our club and it has combined to very bad effect in the area of recruitment.

I don't for a minute believe this is simply a case of picking the wrong players to sign. You have to look at the reasons why we consistently underperformed in this area.

But ultimately we have underperformed - falling further behind when we had the money to catch up and now in danger of falling out of the division.

Danny O’Neill
35 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:36:31
Barry @30.

I hope you and Paul the Esk are accurate. We must surely have been in discussion or surely we'd have been forced to declare?

Whatever happens, surely this is the end for this board.

Brian Harrison
36 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:01:10
The Echo are also saying that Everton have not contravened any Profit & Sustainability rules.

I think what we all have to take on board even if we stay up is that some first team players will have to be sold and the days of spending enormous amounts on players will be put on hold for a while.

When you think of the money we have spent on buying players who simply weren't fit for purpose and the salaries they earn has to stop. We have quite a few who the last 3 managers have hardly played but they are still picking up their £100,000 + per week, and won't leave till the last day of their contract, because no other club will pay them anything like we do.

Also look at the measly resale we got from all the players we have bought in the last 5 years. Contrast that to our neighbours who continue to buy right and sell expensively, Solankie hardly got a game for their first team and gets sold for £19 million, Torres loses form and they still persuade Chelsea to pay them £50 million, and the best of the lot they sell Coutinho for a £145 million and buy a world class keeper and centre-back with the money and haven't looked back since.

James Newcombe
37 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:11:57
If they're going to make an example of anyone, it'd be Everton.

We really didn't need to approach the transfer market like that. So many clubs saw us coming. What a mess.

Finn Taylor
38 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:15:04
I like the Esk; I enjoy his podcast. But can anyone tell me where he gets his info? I mean, what is he privy to? An honest question. The spiral is we should go down, is going to be unthinkable.
Andrew Ellams
39 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:24:26
I'm less worried by this and more worried by how much Moshiri's assets have shrunk with the collapse of the Russian stock market over the past two weeks.
Paul Birmingham
40 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:30:32
Let’s wait for the facts and hopefully, Everton won’t get any points deduction this season..

The Satanic Rights are taking Everton to the edge, of the abyss, and now like never before the club and all supporters, need to show unity, confidence and belief to stay in the EPL, this season.

Let’s pray that the training at Finch Fa m this week, will see a positive reaction v Wolves, and victory for Everton.

