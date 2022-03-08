Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Unprecedented financial pressures could have massive repercussions for EFC
The experiment with previous Directors of Football has been a dismal and well-documented failure in terms of player recruitment while the turnover of managers in the last 6 years has resulted in massive payouts to compensate for terminated contracts.
Yet the club continues to delay the publication of Annual Accounts for last season, which would normally have appeared last December; these are widely expected to show another year with more huge losses that have been funded by Farhad Moshiri's largess.
But the amount of allowable losses are limited by the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules. The Mail claims that Everton are seeking negotiations with the Premier League to clarify the application of rules in their case, which has been compounded by exceptional circumstances.
Sanctions on Russia have forced the club to suspend major sponsorship deals with Alisher Usmanov's companies, USM, MegaFon and Yota, losing a substantial portion of their revenue, and this increasing operational losses.
The impact of this on Everton's finances is substantial, with the loss of naming rights funding to the tune of £30M from USM also potentially impacting construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock at some stage in the future.
Payments for the new stadium should not make Everton's Profit & Loss situation any worse, however, as these are excluded from the day-to-day costs of running the football club. But continuation of the £550M project will require massive additional funding that has not been confirmed at this point.
And looking further forward, there are claims that player contracts do not contain relegation clauses that would allow the club to reduce wages by 20% in the increasingly horrific prospect of them losing their place in the Premier League. However, the club appears to be denying this.
But club accounts for last season must be submitted by the end of the month and this carries the further risk that, if Everton are deemed to have contravened the revised rules, even allowing for the impact of Covid-19 that has decimated income over two previous seasons, they could be subjected to fines or worse point deductions that could be absolutely catastrophic, plunging them down into the Championship.
However, the Echo claims (see link below) that Everton are not concerned about a Premier League points deduction over Proft & Sustainability rules. The article states that Everton "have been collaboarative with the game's authorities, dealing closely with the Premier League over all their transfer activity for several years now."
The article states that publication of the club's Annual Accounts has been delayed as they seek clarification from the Premier League over how much of their losses can be offset due to the impact of Covid.
Reader Comments (40)
2 Posted 08/03/2022 at 22:52:29
Just read that article in the Mail that Everton could get a points reduction for breaking the FFP rules. I think we would be the first premier league team for this to happen.
I believe I read the other day that Moshiri was looking for another person to sponsor Everton in the areas that Usmanov was. There appears a lot of people wanting to buy Chelsea... I wonder if any of them would be interested?
3 Posted 08/03/2022 at 23:11:01
By Matt Hughes For The Daily Mail
Wild dramatic speculation or real life concern?
If Everton FC do suffer a points deduction and thereby suffer relegation due to mal-administration, every one of the board should resign en-masse and the owner should sell the club asap. Knowing the Mail it's probably a hysterical report, but the club shouldn't be in such a position as to have the vultures pick on its bones for fun.
4 Posted 08/03/2022 at 23:19:21
I once lost 500 quid when I left my wallet on the bus. It never happened again. How the hell fo you mismanage finances year after year to lose £260 million knowing there are penalties for doing so? The board (well Bill and Denise) should resign anyway.
5 Posted 08/03/2022 at 00:00:10
Per press accounts and game reports, he has largely been a failure in the much weaker Belgian league. He lost his left-back starting job to an 18-year-old from the reserves, and after a spell on the bench he is now playing left mid or wingback.
He has no goals, no assists and 6 yellow cards (one suspension) in 22 appearances.
6 Posted 09/03/2022 at 00:07:08
7 Posted 09/03/2022 at 03:21:13
The Telegraph have run it also. They are coming for us.
8 Posted 09/03/2022 at 04:06:56
9 Posted 09/03/2022 at 04:26:02
Go big or go home — let’s follow the Peter Risdale/Leeds model and see where it takes us.
What can possibly go wrong? :)
10 Posted 09/03/2022 at 07:46:23
Mykolenko and Patterson might well be fine players once they've settled. But they were expensive for their age / profile - and we need them to be ready now.
They look like very peculiar signings at the moment.
Then we have Dele Alli who has contributed absolutely nothing. Likewise El Ghazi.
Only VDB looks like a signing that makes any sense.
I think we will just about stay up this season but the club took a huge risk investing (finally) for the future with the full backs - just at the point we didn't have the luxury of time to develop them.
Over the past 5 years or I think we've probably had the worst transfer business in world football. That's not an emotional response to where we are - that's after driving myself mad for many years looking at statistics and what other clubs are doing.
Unfortunately, the club just can't sustain this level of incompetence in the transfer market. If it carries on then we will go down.
11 Posted 09/03/2022 at 08:24:29
12 Posted 09/03/2022 at 08:29:36
Whatever anyone thought of Rafa Benitez, I’d argue that you don’t have the success or longevity in the game, that he has had, if you’re not a thorough professional, and in a season that Everton have struggled to keep clean sheets, I don’t believe for one minute that Benitez wanted these unproven fullbacks, unless he was banking on the very unreliable Yerry Mina staying fit?
This would be very unprofessional imo, but also very convenient for whoever was signing the players, because it was obvious who was going to get the blame anyway.
Yesterday has already gone though (unless these reports are accurate, and they are going to go after Usmanov another way? - just a guess) so let’s just get behind these players, and especially the manager, who has been brought into such a characterless squad, and fight to keep Everton in the Premier League.
13 Posted 09/03/2022 at 08:30:55
14 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:19:02
Someone more educated please explain to me. If we get a points deduction, would it not kick in until the start of next season?
And surely with an accountant at the helm, he's done his homework and wouldn't have done business in January? He must have evidence to demonstrate that although we royally messed up, we have a remediation plan in place. As with any regulation, that can often satisfy the auditors.
I just hope we aren't going to be an easy target to be made an example of.
15 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:25:17
"An accountant at the helm."
Best joke I've heard in years.
16 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:30:06
For all we know, someone else at the club probably (Moshiri or Kenwright?) arranged those deals and for him to work with them.
17 Posted 09/03/2022 at 09:41:47
I think it's time again for someone like Paul the Esk to help out simple laymen like myself to understand for better or worse the genuine risk we face here...
18 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:04:46
The rule book also states “W.51.4.2. deduct points scored or to be scored in League Matches or such other matches as are referred to in Rule W.51.4.1”.
So any points deduction would presumably be for the period we breached the rules (and if we don’t have a sustainable plan).
Grim and worrying times on and off the field. I’d have as much confidence if Bernie Madoff had bought the club.
19 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:07:33
The article says that Everton lost £260million in the years 2017- 2020 which under normal rules would see them fined or docked points. The most you are allowed to lose over a 3 year period is £105 million. Even more worrying is the paper says they believe when this years accounts are published it will show a further £100 million loss. Everton claim in 2019-2020 £67 million of the losses for that period were directly because of Covid.
Whichever way you look at the figures it doesn't look good, which makes the signing of the 2 full backs in the last window, make little or no sense.
I am really struggling to see how we will avoid a fine or worse a points deduction. So how bad is it that we get into such a financial mess with an accountant owning the club. I know he has no football acumen but at the very least you would expect a high profile accountant to keep you on the right side of any financial restrictions. I know both Ancelotti and Lampard have said they aren't magicians well I hope Moshiri is to magic away these losses.
20 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:16:31
I gain some slim comfort from that because at least it means (depending when the financial information is set in stone) that we should avoid any penalty this season. I actually think it would be absurd for that to happen anyway at this late stage as it would affect the future of more than just Everton.
21 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:16:47
My view of the reasons for them getting shut of Digne. He was the most expendable player, who we could get money for in any reasonable sum. I would also guess that His sterling performance in hi first year, was not replicated in the following seasons. I remember Traore of Wolves giving him a roasting and they beat us 3-1 in their first season up. I think the rest of the division clubs followed the example. I also heard (how true?) that he was challenging the manager, when he was getting a hundred grand a week to play football.
As for the two young players, I would have thought they would be players for the future and bought in the Summer. Seems dodgy to me, to pay (if we did pay up front) such a sum out, without considering the consequences.
As for Benitez. I think he bought two players who have turned out to be among the best in our squad and two of the highest scorers. I don't think he would go out and rashly bring young players in at such a stage of the season. He'd have wanted a top class defender in the middle instead of either Keane or Holgate.
Can't understand why we bought Deli Alli, unless Frank believes he's got it in him to be an excellent player again,. Again, why at this stage of the desperate season we're in.
Whoever it was who brought these players in at this time is certainly a debatable point!
As for the possible deduction of points. It wouldn't surprise me!! wasn't Niasse the only player to be punished for "Blatant Diving"
Lots of debating points but it all boils down to the Performance of the Board over the last 25 or so years, especially when we go a rich shareholder. To blame Moshiri, in my view that's too easy. Kenwright got the feller he's been looking for, for decades. Someone rich, who will leave him in charge of his train set.
Well it looks like it's in serious danger of crashing!
22 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:17:11
I get depressed with this club on the pitch but off-field we are the worst run club in the top flight. If we get relegated with our finances we are well and truly screwed.
23 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:17:56
24 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:20:43
So the Premier League will take playing behind closed doors into account when they review every clubs accounts, and will average out the overall loss for the past four seasons. The best we will get will be a suspended points deduction.
25 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:25:13
I still reckon the most we will get will be a suspended points deduction. Then again, we’re not Man City who “Paid UEFA off” when they were threatened with a 2-year ban from Europe, which was “reduced” to a 1-year suspended sentence upon appeal.
26 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:32:53
I hope you are right the last thing this club needs while fighting to stay in the Premier league is the threat of a points deduction.
I texted my son this morning and he reckons Paul the Esk reckons the club have spoken to the Premier League and they are OK with it, I hope the Esk is right.
27 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:36:21
Kenwright is responsible for fitting us up with an incompetent owner after turning down good owners because they wouldn’t let him remain Chairman. Now Moshiri has probably lost the bulk of his fortune, most of which was in Russian shares.
28 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:43:02
29 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:51:03
30 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:52:17
Everton have been in discussion with the PL since last March over P&S & entered an agreement over spending for this year (wages & transfers). All clubs have to submit accounts & projections every March USM will not affect this year's accounts.
USM will not affect this year's accounts.
He also says there's no need to panic. The PL are fully aware of our finances & we do not face any penalties from them over this year's accounts.
31 Posted 09/03/2022 at 10:56:36
32 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:12:09
33 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:20:05
It was pretty widely reported last year that his wealth increased from £1.8B to £2.1B. Usmanov's also increased in the same period.
It depends where it comes from of course, and it might be interesting to see what happens now. But Farhad's been doing okay seemingly.
34 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:24:30
Yes quite right the incompetence in recruitment is part of much wider incompetence at club management. All sorts of things are wrong at our club and it has combined to very bad effect in the area of recruitment.
I don't for a minute believe this is simply a case of picking the wrong players to sign. You have to look at the reasons why we consistently underperformed in this area.
But ultimately we have underperformed - falling further behind when we had the money to catch up and now in danger of falling out of the division.
35 Posted 09/03/2022 at 11:36:31
I hope you and Paul the Esk are accurate. We must surely have been in discussion or surely we'd have been forced to declare?
Whatever happens, surely this is the end for this board.
36 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:01:10
I think what we all have to take on board even if we stay up is that some first team players will have to be sold and the days of spending enormous amounts on players will be put on hold for a while.
When you think of the money we have spent on buying players who simply weren't fit for purpose and the salaries they earn has to stop. We have quite a few who the last 3 managers have hardly played but they are still picking up their £100,000 + per week, and won't leave till the last day of their contract, because no other club will pay them anything like we do.
Also look at the measly resale we got from all the players we have bought in the last 5 years. Contrast that to our neighbours who continue to buy right and sell expensively, Solankie hardly got a game for their first team and gets sold for £19 million, Torres loses form and they still persuade Chelsea to pay them £50 million, and the best of the lot they sell Coutinho for a £145 million and buy a world class keeper and centre-back with the money and haven't looked back since.
37 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:11:57
We really didn't need to approach the transfer market like that. So many clubs saw us coming. What a mess.
38 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:15:04
39 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:24:26
40 Posted 09/03/2022 at 12:30:32
The Satanic Rights are taking Everton to the edge, of the abyss, and now like never before the club and all supporters, need to show unity, confidence and belief to stay in the EPL, this season.
Let’s pray that the training at Finch Fa m this week, will see a positive reaction v Wolves, and victory for Everton.
1 Posted 08/03/2022 at 20:06:45
It's like not insuring your house because it's never burnt down before.