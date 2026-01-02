02/01/2026





​So, January is here. Traditionally a time for new mantras, fresh starts, and optimism. Whether you’re Moyes in or Moyes out, the optics currently paint a picture of a glass half full.

​With half of the Premier League season played, Everton are nestled nicely in the top half, just two points from fifth, a place that, as things stand, would deliver Champions League qualification due to England’s coefficient. Given the gloom of recent relegation scares, it’s a position of comfort for a fanbase that has become too accustomed to life on the edge of late.

​It’s been a perplexing Premier League season. Unexpectedly congested, there’s just a nine-point gap between fifth and 16th. Before a ball had been kicked, most Evertonians would have probably snapped your hand off for a top-half finish. Now, in this unpredictable and crowded Premier League table, is there an opportunity to push for more?

​One of the accusations often thrown in the manager's direction is a tendency to be overly cautious. While the decision (or rather funding) for new signings does not fall squarely at his door, recent comments tempering expectations for January have hardly inspired excitement.​

But could Everton’s investment - or potential lack of - this month represent a sliding doors moment in the club’s project under TFG? For the first time in a long time, there’s a real chance of European qualification, if obvious areas are addressed.​

A reliable centre-forward and a long-overdue successor to Seamus Coleman are top of the wish list. Less of a priority, but equally welcomed, would be bolstering the midfield, pace in the final third, and a left-back who can make an impact going forward.

​Too much to ask, maybe, but surely there are deals that can be done.

​We’re often told there’s no value in January, but history suggests otherwise. Nemanja Vidic. Patrice Evra. Luis Suarez. Philippe Coutinho. Branislav Ivanovic. Bruno Guimaraes. All signed in January for reasonable fees. All touched elite, or at least close to, levels.

​Everton’s own history has some inspired winter window business. Seamus Coleman’s 60 grand fee has been sung about for over a decade. Mikel Arteta and Nikica Jelavic both made immediate impacts. The latter's purple patch might not have lasted, but the current version of Everton could do with a similar injection of goals right now.

​Let’s not forget that this is a World Cup year. Right across Europe and beyond, there are players seeking new starts to boost their chances of featuring at football’s biggest event. The loan market, now more than ever, needs to be assessed.​

If the purse strings are not going to be overly loosened, Everton must at least get creative.​

Many of the Premier League’s regular European contenders are in a state of flux, a scenario that can not be guaranteed again going forward.

​Recruitment team, it’s time to get to work.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb