02/01/2026





Everton are hoping to have Michael Keane back for the clash against Brentford on Sunday. Keane missed the Toffees’ 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest due to an unspecified injury.

However, manager David Moyes has mentioned that “there’s a chance” that the centre-back could return to the team this weekend. Charly Alcaraz, who also missed the trip to City Ground along with Keane, however, remains sidelined along with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who suffered a hamstring injury against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month.

“Michael Keane has got a chance. But I would say the others don’t have a chance,” Moyes said in the pre-match press conference.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman continue to be in the treatment room with long-term injuries, while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are on AFCON duty with Senegal.

Owing to the injury crisis at the club, Everton have recalled Harrison Armstrong from his loan spell at Preston North End. Armstrong made a strong impression during his brief spell in Lancashire, scoring a goal and registering three assists in 18 appearances.

The Everton boss admitted that he hopes Armstrong could return to Preston and help the club achieve promotion to the top-flight once the Toffees have more players back. However, that could change if the 18-year-old makes a positive impression with the first team.

“There’s an opportunity if we bring him back and he does well,” said Moyes.

“But the truth is, I want him to go back. I want Preston to get promoted. It’s my old club where I played and managed. They’re in a really good position, pushing for the play-offs and it’s been really good for them. I’ve watched him quite regularly playing for Preston, he’s doing a good job.

“If things allow me, I certainly will send him back because it’s good for his development and education where he’s at, at this present time. But we need him and if he does well, we’ll keep hold of him.”

