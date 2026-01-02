02/01/2026





Everton will host Brentford at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday for their first match of the new year.

The Toffees ended 2025 eighth in the league standings with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest away from home. The game at City Ground was a real test of the Blues’ squad depth, who were missing several key players and hadn’t won or scored a goal in the preceding three matches.

However, the likes of James Garner, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Tim Iroegbunam stepped up to secure an impressive win and ensure the side’s return to the top half of the table.

Following a run of difficult games against Chelsea and Arsenal, the Blues will aim to build momentum with home games against Brentford and bottom-placed Wolves in their pursuit of European football.

Everton are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Brentford, but having lost their first league game in seven of the last eight calendar years, they cannot take a positive result for granted.

Brentford are just below David Moyes’ side in the league table and registered a goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur on New Year’s Day. The Bees have not faced defeat in their last four matches; however, their form on the road remains poor. Only Wolves have lost more top-flight away games than Brentford’s seven losses on the road this season.

Keith Andrews’ side have a more productive attack than the Toffees, spearheaded by Igor Thiago, who has scored 11 league goals this season. However, their backline is not as solid, and have conceded 26 goals so far, with only Manchester United having a poorer defensive record of any team in the top half of the table.

The Bees have also failed to score a goal in each of their last three away assignments against the Toffees.

Everton vs Brentford - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

Everton have recalled Harrison Armstrong from his loan spell at Preston North End. The teenage midfielder is expected to provide some respite to a desperate injury crisis plaguing the squad at the moment.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Seamus Coleman remain sidelined with long-term hamstring injuries, while Michael Keane and Charly Alcaraz are also doubtful for this clash, after failing to make the squad for the trip to City Ground.

David Moyes, however, refused to elaborate on the severity of their injuries.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are with the Senegal national team and will face Sudan in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations this weekend.

Nathan Patterson made his first start for the Blues this season against Nottingham Forest and could retain his place in the XI if Keane is ruled out for the weekend. Jack Grealish is likely available to start after coming off the bench against Forest following a spell of illness that caused him to miss the goalless draw with Burnley.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford (GK), Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien, Vitalii Mykolenko, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish

Everton vs Brentford - Form Guide

Everton: W-L-L-D-W

Brentford: L-D-W-W-D

When is Everton vs Brentford?

Everton will host Brentford at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, January 4. Kick-off for the first game of 2026 is scheduled at 3:00 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Everton vs Brentford?

The Premier League contest between Everton and Brentford will be telecast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK. Meanwhile, the game will also be available for live streaming on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app.

