Moshiri could sell up without other investors

| Sunday, 13 March 2022



A report in the Sunday Star that reads very much like weekend tabloid nonsense in the absence of transfer news claims that Farhad Moshiri will invite offers for his stake in Everton if he can't get additional investment from elsewhere.

No doubt preying on the recent news that Everton have been prompted ti cut ties with USM Holdings, the company that the British-Iranian billionaire founded along with Alisher Usmanov, and its subsidiary companies who sponsor the club in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov has had sanctions imposed on his assets by the European Union and the United Kingdom because of his close ties with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, has another Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, although his overt ownership of Chelsea could have graver consequences for the West London club.

Moshiri recently took his shareholding in Everton past 94% and has ploughed an estimated £685m into the club since coming on board as a major shareholder in 2016.

Article continues below video content

However, a significant chunk of the Blues' commercial revenue comes from USM and Megafon and the former had bought first option on the naming rights for Branley-Moore Dock.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb