Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Moshiri could sell up without other investors

Lyndon Lloyd | Sunday, 13 March 2022 1comment  |  Jump to last

A report in the Sunday Star that reads very much like weekend tabloid nonsense in the absence of transfer news claims that Farhad Moshiri will invite offers for his stake in Everton if he can't get additional investment from elsewhere.

No doubt preying on the recent news that Everton have been prompted ti cut ties with USM Holdings, the company that the British-Iranian billionaire founded along with Alisher Usmanov, and its subsidiary companies who sponsor the club in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov has had sanctions imposed on his assets by the European Union and the United Kingdom because of his close ties with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, has another Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, although his overt ownership of Chelsea could have graver consequences for the West London club.

Moshiri recently took his shareholding in Everton past 94% and has ploughed an estimated £685m into the club since coming on board as a major shareholder in 2016.

Article continues below video content

However, a significant chunk of the Blues' commercial revenue comes from USM and Megafon and the former had bought first option on the naming rights for Branley-Moore Dock.

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


John Zapa
1 Posted 13/03/2022 at 04:37:28
I believe its the most likely scenario to happen over the coming months. Its for the best this happens soon before Moshiri inflicts more long lasting damage on the club with his incompetence.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2022 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb

Usage: 303KB
Peak: 321KB

Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.