Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Sporting interested in taking Virginia back on loan
Sporting CP are reportedly set for talks with Everton regarding another season-long loan for Joao Virginia.
The Portuguese goalkeeper spent the 2021-22 season with the Lisbon club and, according to O Jogo, they are keen to re-sign him on a permanent basis.
They are not interested in the €5m option to buy that was part of the original loan arrangement as they feel the valuation is too high.
Everton originally signed Virginia from Arsenal's academy and the 22-year-old has already made his first-team debut while also getting a taste of life in the Championship with a short loan spell with Reading two years ago.
Currently, he would be considered as third string at best at Everton behind Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic who looks set to extend his stay at Goodison Park for another year.
2 Posted 25/05/2022 at 16:43:43
So accept £3M plus add-ons based on appearances, 50% sell-on fee and first option to buy back within 5 years for £10M (£5M at 50%).
Transfers have to become more flexible with future options should they come good.
I find it tough to judge young keepers but he certainly looked a good prospect.
3 Posted 25/05/2022 at 16:46:58
If he is so good they want him, then €5 million does not seem like a lot in the current market. However, any player who is nowhere near the first team is a potential liability rather than an asset.
If in the future he becomes a £20M player and we have a sell-on clause, that could be cheaper than paying his salary for doing nothing. He is also more likely to become that player if he is playing regularly.
4 Posted 25/05/2022 at 20:14:07
A player who played 1 Champions League game and let in 4 to Ajax.
A player who made an almighty foul up of a loan at Reading and was benched.
And we still want £5M
Take a sell-on percentage and let him go home.
5 Posted 26/05/2022 at 09:12:16
6 Posted 26/05/2022 at 10:59:24
I didn't realise he had played so few games. At 22 he is still very young for a keeper but he's at the age when playing may be the only way to improve and test himself.
Footballers want to play football. The point of a loan is to give young players game time. Either he's trusted to develop into a Premier league level keeper for us or he needs to be sold.
As his loans have been unsuccessful in terms of a lack of playing time there is very little to suggest he's improved.
So let him move on with several clauses relating to appearances, future sale/ buy back options etc.
Our loan deals need to be aimed a lot lower. I'd rather they play regularly in league 2 than be benched at a higher level.
The exceptions being
1- Shift senior player salaries onto other clubs. If they are not part of Evertons future, any financial help is needed eg Mo Kean.
2 - Test players fitness / attitude eg Gbamin. Last chance saloon to make a comeback, show desire.
Both Kean and Gbamin need to be sold. Another loan doesn't help as we need Player Sales to improve financial position.
Same principle. Kean £30M to be reduced to sell. Accept £20M with 50% sell on etc. or at least negotiate to sell, not to loan whilst his value and contract run down.
Alternative £10M upfront loan fee to be deducted against £30M price should we sell.
It can't be that hard can it?
1 Posted 25/05/2022 at 16:09:04