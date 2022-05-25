Sporting interested in taking Virginia back on loan

| Wednesday, 25 May 2022



Sporting CP are reportedly set for talks with Everton regarding another season-long loan for Joao Virginia.

The Portuguese goalkeeper spent the 2021-22 season with the Lisbon club and, according to O Jogo, they are keen to re-sign him on a permanent basis.

They are not interested in the €5m option to buy that was part of the original loan arrangement as they feel the valuation is too high.

Everton originally signed Virginia from Arsenal's academy and the 22-year-old has already made his first-team debut while also getting a taste of life in the Championship with a short loan spell with Reading two years ago.

Article continues below video content

Currently, he would be considered as third string at best at Everton behind Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic who looks set to extend his stay at Goodison Park for another year.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb