Delph unlikely to be offered new terms at Everton
Fabian Delph will, in all likelihood, be looking for a new club this summer, with Everton electing not to offer the veteran midfielder a new contract.
Delph has consistently struggled with injuries since joining the Blues three years ago and while he made a return to the squad to play an important role in the club's bid to avoid relegation this season, he sustained a fresh problem earlier this month that ruled him out of the final three matches.
At 32 years old and among Everton's highest earners, it makes sense for the club to release Delph during the close season as manager Frank Lampard and director of football, Kevin Thelwell, set about rebuilding the squad.
Use his wages wisely and invest in a younger, faster and hopefully fitter player.
Answer is probably No, so we shouldn't keep him because 7th -12th is where we're realistically hoping/looking for next season unless Lampard can manage some transfer miracles!
However, he can’t put a run of games together even when he gets fit and at his age that is very unlikely improve. It’s thanks and goodbye time.
Guesses.
Then there's our better players who might be poached. DCL, Richy, Pickford. It's going to be a busy close season and a new look squad.
Of course there comes a time when the club has to make common sense decisions especially when these guys get to or around the 30 mark.
I recall a very talented Ipswich player named Kevin Beattie who got injured far too often and was a shoe in for England at left back when fit but his injuries were the reason Emlyn Hughes got so many caps in that position.
Having a strong squad in depth is no good if the depth is always unavailable through injuries.
Every player counts but those whom merit new contracts should get one.
The scale of the rebuild is huge but time to atone and this preseason start this plan.
For me it's been another Everton classic, and getting mugged off every season by Delph.
For me his legs had gone before he arrived, so why he was bought is beyond reason.
Good Luck, Fabian.
Sorry, that's just fucking nonsense. He was probably the difference, in the last eight games, when fit, between us getting relegated and not.
He shouldn't get a new contract.
But assess him realistically, instead of being bitter and spiteful. It was the club that chose to pay him so handsomely. It's not his fault he's injury-prone.
His experience and ability to retain possession were vital during our toughest run of fixtures towards the end of the season.
Man Utd - 83 Mins - W
Leicester (h) - 90 Mins - D
Chelsea - 70 Mins - W
Leicester (a) - 90 Mins - W
I would argue that his contribution at that time helped to pay back a vast chunk of his wages and treatment costs.
I think he can now walk out of Goodison knowing his Everton career wasn't a complete waste.
Time to move on for both of us though.
He's gone now.
We could do worse than replace him with someone similar.
Good luck to him.
His finest hour was breaking into a trot vs Burnley after 10 minutes, getting injured and forcing Ancelotti to go to what turned out to be a very effective 'Wall of Four'
Good luck, Delph, thanks for a minor contribution.
Largely a waste of time and money. I can be quoted on these pages saying I would be happy if I never saw him in an Everton shirt about 18 months ago (I think).
But he turned it on these past few weeks to help us through a dark period. I can't deny that.
A player very comfortable on the football who could buy himself time through remaining calm under pressure at his best. A shame he just wasn't available often enough to do it, which has led to the reputation he has and why many are understandably sceptics.
His appearances in the most dire moments did change games. He's one of the many reason that we got some results in crucial games. For keep us up, the financial benefit and keeping us the longest standing club in top flight status would have covered his wages and the initial purchase fee.
If he accepts a one year contract on a much lower wage and appearance bonus, then it might work. Otherwise move on.
I believed when we signed him that it was a risk, given his injury record, but if, and only if, we could get him in the side he offered us something the rest of our midfield didn't. Namely, control, organisation and a footballing brain.
I predict that if he wants it he will make a good career in management. It is usually the intelligent players that excel in later years.
We knew what we were getting when we signed him and this was reflected in the low transfer fee.
However, we need to move on from players like him and Mina who rarely string more than a couple of games together.
Cue his purple patch this April and I actually rejoiced at his inclusion. He definitely helped us stay in the Premier League and along with Alli has made useful contributions at the back end of the season. Delph can move on with my blessings now and as someone mooted above, could be looking forward to a half-decent career in management in a few years.
Dele Alli – although this thread is not about him – also has something to offer I think. I'd like to see him stay and come out of his shell with Lampard's tutelage.
I too, think he helped keep us up. Obviously he is falling apart. He has a lot of miles on the clock. His wages can be better spent.
Thanks though, as he did make a difference.
I go along with Jamie Sweet's assessment (@17) that his appearances in those few games at the end of the season contributed a great deal in Everton getting those vital points that kept us up. You can't put a price on how much we value staying in the Premier League.
A good solid player with plenty of football nous when he was fit but, unfortunately, he was never fit nearly enough.
His calmness on the ball and know-how for those five or six games when we looked finished cannot be overvalued. And let's face it, he didn't need to do that.
He was I think aware that he wasn't flavour of the month around here. It must have been a pride in his work and regard for his teammates that coaxed it out of him. So he has to leave with the heartfelt begrudging thanks of all and sundry.
He won't and obviously shouldn't be offered a new deal as we'd get barely a dozen appearances out of him. His large wages can be put to better use on younger players with sell-on value.
We need to build for the future and not offer massive wages to anyone in their 30s in the near term.
I doubt he will be playing for anyone in the Prem next season unless their other 9 outfield players are mobile enough to give him a basically static role.
