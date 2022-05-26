Delph unlikely to be offered new terms at Everton

Fabian Delph will, in all likelihood, be looking for a new club this summer, with Everton electing not to offer the veteran midfielder a new contract.

Delph has consistently struggled with injuries since joining the Blues three years ago and while he made a return to the squad to play an important role in the club's bid to avoid relegation this season, he sustained a fresh problem earlier this month that ruled him out of the final three matches.

At 32 years old and among Everton's highest earners, it makes sense for the club to release Delph during the close season as manager Frank Lampard and director of football, Kevin Thelwell, set about rebuilding the squad.

