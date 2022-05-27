Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Mallorca interested in Rondon
Real Mallorca are reportedly looking to sign Salomon Rondon, with the striker likely to be surplus to requirements at Everton following a disappointing season back in the Premier League.
MailSport claim that the Spanish club's manager Javier Aguirre hopes to reunite with Rondon a decade after the Venezuelan striker had the best spell of his career at Malaga.
Rondon returned from stints in Moscow and China when Rafael Benitez signed him for Everton last summer but just one goal in 20 League appearances represented a poor return and his last contribution this season was to get sent off for an ugly tackle against Brentford.
He has another year on his contract with the Blues but the Mail's report suggests that Frank Lampard has designs on changing his attacking options around Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, both of whom he hopes to keep at Goodison this summer.
Original Source: Daily Mail
Reader Comments (52)
2 Posted 27/05/2022 at 08:53:08
Having said that, if we have realistic alternatives in our sights, particularly young players, he should go. By no means as bad as his record this season suggests, but he won't get into the first XI and a rebuilding of the squad has to start with removing those who aren't going to play much of a role.
3 Posted 27/05/2022 at 08:56:10
4 Posted 27/05/2022 at 09:08:19
But he's very good to his Mum.
5 Posted 27/05/2022 at 09:25:51
6 Posted 27/05/2022 at 09:27:53
7 Posted 27/05/2022 at 09:36:09
Dobbin, with his pace and bursting enthusiasm, would cause more problems from the bench. Or bring someone in with aerial ability who can play a bit, in the mould of Giroud, who would give defences a big headache off the bench for the last 20 to 30 minutes.
He's put in a few good shifts once he eventually got fit, and that effort is appreciated, but surely he will be allowed to move on if he's wanted by Mallorca or whoever. He will probably do a good job for them.
8 Posted 27/05/2022 at 10:48:03
9 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:02:18
10 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:04:11
11 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:07:05
He couldn't even last the 15-20 mins required when he came on.
Mad!
We have so much dross at Everton: we should aim to get £3-5M transfer fee and use it on a Championship player with potential.
Or save it and see if Simms is up to the job. (Personally, I think it's too early to ‘rely' on him but he may be a decent sub option…)
12 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:18:31
13 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:25:36
14 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:11:12
Dobbin had more chance of scoring than Rondon, while still on the bench!
Peter, sorry mate forgot about Boring Wood, must be the worst night of football in the worst conditions that I can remember since Selective Amnesia set in. :-)
15 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:11:57
Old, unfit, slow and ponderous and we still had to play him.
Wouldn't get in a Championship team. If Mallorca want him, I'll drive him there myself.
16 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:15:03
17 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:38:09
Rondon works hard but is not what we need to supplement Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.
18 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:04:06
Has all the makings of a classic sitcom.
19 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:25:10
Shocking player, but hey, he will walk away with a few bob in his arse pocket, eh?
20 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:01:23
Bye, Everton, change the way we sign players. No duds, no journeymen… Stop!!!
21 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:04:11
22 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:08:39
Cripes, he's truly gash. Best definition of a cart-horse in the league.
23 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:10:32
Rondon does tend to bring out the dark humor in people, doesn't he?
24 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:19:44
Doesn’t sound like it’s a goer as Hull don’t want to sell.
Right kind of profile though. Encouraging first move.
25 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:31:02
26 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:41:52
I may be resorting to my 'Snowflake' image, but I do agree with you when you describe some comments as 'Dark humour'; however, I think it's shows disrespect to mock Rondon's ability [or lack of].
It's my opinion that anyone who plays professional football at whatever level, is superior to most of the people who mock them. My take on his time at Everton, is that he is not up to the standard required, and if he's not good enough that's not his fault.
27 Posted 27/05/2022 at 16:35:55
All a player can do is go out and do his best. I believe that most of our players with maybe a couple of exceptions do go out to try their best, whether their best is good enough is another question.
28 Posted 27/05/2022 at 17:11:59
Best of luck to Rondon, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time!
29 Posted 27/05/2022 at 17:12:06
30 Posted 27/05/2022 at 17:58:24
31 Posted 27/05/2022 at 17:58:54
32 Posted 27/05/2022 at 18:49:04
I haven't seen enough of him to form an opinion on whether he's a Premier League striker, but both David Moyes and Jesse Marsch seem to think so, because West Ham and Leeds are both in for him at about £13 million.
33 Posted 27/05/2022 at 19:27:01
34 Posted 27/05/2022 at 19:53:12
35 Posted 27/05/2022 at 19:53:15
36 Posted 27/05/2022 at 19:57:58
37 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:09:15
Supporters are criticising him because he was gash. The worst centre-forward to play in the royal blue and I've seen a few.
38 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:15:46
39 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:17:22
40 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:21:21
41 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:37:48
42 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:44:30
43 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:45:58
44 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:50:16
45 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:02:39
46 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:06:37
47 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:11:41
48 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:33:12
49 Posted 27/05/2022 at 01:18:13
He later admitted he was his own worst enemy and failed to grasp his chance, but he was never physically unfit, never took a backward step and always gave 100%.
Anybody who (allegedly) Twice punched Tommy Smith down a set of nightclub stairs gets my vote.
50 Posted 28/05/2022 at 08:58:00
51 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:58:24
I've not heard that one, any detail?
52 Posted 28/05/2022 at 13:30:07
A poor signing and not what we needed but he gave the impression he really wanted to do well, always came across as a good egg, and I wish him well.
I would like us to replace him with some unknown gem or perhaps Brereton-Diaz from Blackburn.
