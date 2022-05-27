Mallorca interested in Rondon

Real Mallorca are reportedly looking to sign Salomon Rondon, with the striker likely to be surplus to requirements at Everton following a disappointing season back in the Premier League.

MailSport claim that the Spanish club's manager Javier Aguirre hopes to reunite with Rondon a decade after the Venezuelan striker had the best spell of his career at Malaga.

Rondon returned from stints in Moscow and China when Rafael Benitez signed him for Everton last summer but just one goal in 20 League appearances represented a poor return and his last contribution this season was to get sent off for an ugly tackle against Brentford.

He has another year on his contract with the Blues but the Mail's report suggests that Frank Lampard has designs on changing his attacking options around Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, both of whom he hopes to keep at Goodison this summer.

