Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Everton targeting Forest's Johnson
Everton are said to have contacted the representatives of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, but the likelihood of any deal will depend on the outcome of this weekend's Championship playoff final.
According to MailSport, the 21-year-old is at the top of the Toffees' shopping list this summer, having turned heads during Forest's push for promotion this season.
Should Huddersfield Town prevail at Wembley on Sunday, thereby keeping Steve Cooper's team in the second tier, the chances of Everton landing their man will be greatly enhanced for a fee of around £20m.
Should Forest win and gain promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, it is believed that Johnson will seek talks over a new contract at the City Ground to extend his terms beyond the summer of 2023.
Article continues below video content
Johnson, a Welsh international who has just been voted Championship player of the year, has reportedly also been watched by Brentford and Newcastle United.
Original Source: MailSport
Reader Comments (18)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 27/05/2022 at 23:06:33
3 Posted 27/05/2022 at 23:31:27
Lessons learnt, and hopefully every business and on the park football, and transfer action, is thought out, else Everton, will be in limbo for ever, bar a miracle.
This season just gone has been hell, and has stretched and snapped the sinews of hope and faith in many, but there’s a true faith in Evertonians, and it’s become football folk lore this last week.
It will take time.
Tomorrow is another day, and all that counts, is the development and progress, of EFC.
UTFT!
4 Posted 27/05/2022 at 23:31:27
Lessons learnt, and hopefully every business and on the park football, and transfer action, is thought out, else Everton, will be in limbo for ever, bar a miracle.
This season just gone has been hell, and has stretched and snapped the sinews of hope and faith in many, but there’s a true faith in Evertonians, and it’s become football folk lore this last week.
It will take time.
Tomorrow is another day, and all that counts, is the development and progress, of EFC.
UTFT!
5 Posted 27/05/2022 at 23:53:20
6 Posted 28/05/2022 at 01:01:08
On Stephen's point regarding Centre Half, I must admit to being a bit worried over links to James Tarkowsky, not a bad player, but at 29 what has he got left ? Plus they are talking of nearly £100K / week, but available on a free (?).
Brennan Johnson looks a decent prospect, but a lot will depend on whether Forest win the play-off. Obviously this time of year has us linked with all and sundry, just hope Frank and Kevin Thelwell have their targets well and truly agreed upon. Just hope we can hang on to Richie and Picks, not bothered if DCL goes.
7 Posted 28/05/2022 at 02:02:40
8 Posted 28/05/2022 at 08:39:17
9 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:18:43
Joe Worrall is the Centre Back we have been linked with. He’s 25, so still quite young for that position, just coming into his prime. He is 6ft 3”, right footed, but plays generally at left CB. Those attributes make him interesting as Yerry Mina’s replacement should Yerry be sold.
From what I can gather Everton have tracked him for a while, even from his time captaining the England 21s when they won the Toulon tournament.
Im sure our Frank and our scouts will be seriously looking at the player, and whether he has the capability of making the step up.
West Ham and Fulham have reportedly also been scouting him this year . If Forest don’t win he’s another player that will have plenty of suitors.
Here’s the scouting report from the previous season gives some insight into his game.
https://eflanalysis.com/analysis/joe-worrall-201920-scout-report-tactical-analysis-tactics
10 Posted 28/05/2022 at 10:31:26
Dortmund have just signed Jaden Braaf from Man City's academy. Good player, cheap and lots of room to develop and increase in value. These sorts of signings are a good bet for us too, plucked from academies at rich clubs
11 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:08:13
12 Posted 28/05/2022 at 12:26:53
13 Posted 28/05/2022 at 13:31:18
14 Posted 28/05/2022 at 14:08:20
There is mileage in this rumour, I think, and they possibly point to potential Richarlison replacements if an acceptable offer comes in from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern, Mancs, PSG etc. Are we trying to get a deal done before fees get inflated on the back of our £70M+ sale?
15 Posted 28/05/2022 at 15:10:42
Just the kind we should be going for but I suspect that a number of clubs in the Premier League will be after him and will be more attractive than us at present.
16 Posted 28/05/2022 at 16:10:31
17 Posted 28/05/2022 at 16:43:37
Óscar Estupiñán ( Columbian ), of Vit. Guimarães (Portugal ). Age 25 and now available on a free transfer.
His stats last season are 33 games, 16 goals and 3 assists. Might be worth a look and with Mina at EFC you never know could be a real bargain as wages won't be sky-high.
I think Johnson is destined for a season with Forest if they get promoted and then a Big 6 team will have him. Very good player.
18 Posted 28/05/2022 at 18:16:59
Johnson has indeed got talent so I am sure a few other clubs are sharpening their checkbooks also.
A lot depends on who is wanted at Everton and who is to be let go so the next few weeks should be interesting.
Most of us, if not all of us, agree that there is a lot of dross to be dealt with. Lampard may just see some things in some existing players that he likes despite what we fans think.
The ''engine room' of the team is the most important and I think that is where he needs to concentrate. If we cannot compete in that department then next season will be little different from last.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:54:15