Everton targeting Forest's Johnson

| Friday, 27 May 2022



Everton are said to have contacted the representatives of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, but the likelihood of any deal will depend on the outcome of this weekend's Championship playoff final.

According to MailSport, the 21-year-old is at the top of the Toffees' shopping list this summer, having turned heads during Forest's push for promotion this season.

Should Huddersfield Town prevail at Wembley on Sunday, thereby keeping Steve Cooper's team in the second tier, the chances of Everton landing their man will be greatly enhanced for a fee of around £20m.

Should Forest win and gain promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, it is believed that Johnson will seek talks over a new contract at the City Ground to extend his terms beyond the summer of 2023.

Johnson, a Welsh international who has just been voted Championship player of the year, has reportedly also been watched by Brentford and Newcastle United.

Original Source: MailSport

