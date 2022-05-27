Skip to Main Content
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Everton targeting Forest's Johnson

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 27 May 2022 18comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are said to have contacted the representatives of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, but the likelihood of any deal will depend on the outcome of this weekend's Championship playoff final.

According to MailSport, the 21-year-old is at the top of the Toffees' shopping list this summer, having turned heads during Forest's push for promotion this season.

Should Huddersfield Town prevail at Wembley on Sunday, thereby keeping Steve Cooper's team in the second tier, the chances of Everton landing their man will be greatly enhanced for a fee of around £20m.

Should Forest win and gain promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, it is believed that Johnson will seek talks over a new contract at the City Ground to extend his terms beyond the summer of 2023.



Johnson, a Welsh international who has just been voted Championship player of the year, has reportedly also been watched by Brentford and Newcastle United.

Original Source: MailSport  

Reader Comments (18)




Soren Moyer
1 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:54:15
Up The Terriers then lol.
Stephen Vincent
2 Posted 27/05/2022 at 23:06:33
What is this apparent obsession with wingers? What about centre half, centre mid, centre forward?
Paul Birmingham
3 Posted 27/05/2022 at 23:31:27
Stephen, good call, and I hope there’s a proper structured development plan for Everton, in football and the business management of the club.

Lessons learnt, and hopefully every business and on the park football, and transfer action, is thought out, else Everton, will be in limbo for ever, bar a miracle.

This season just gone has been hell, and has stretched and snapped the sinews of hope and faith in many, but there’s a true faith in Evertonians, and it’s become football folk lore this last week.

It will take time.

Tomorrow is another day, and all that counts, is the development and progress, of EFC.

UTFT!

Jay Harris
5 Posted 27/05/2022 at 23:53:20
Its being rumoured Demari Gray is off to Newcastle hence Everton's interest in Johnson and Jack Harrison.
Derek Knox
6 Posted 28/05/2022 at 01:01:08
Jay, I haven't heard that rumour yet, but you may well be correct, slightly ambivalent on this, when he first joined us I thought we had secured the bargain of the last window, and while I know he had a spell on the sidelines through injury, he seems to have tapered off, a bit like he was at Leicester (possibly one of his and many other player's traits, starts off like a World Beater, then ends up being a brow beater.

On Stephen's point regarding Centre Half, I must admit to being a bit worried over links to James Tarkowsky, not a bad player, but at 29 what has he got left ? Plus they are talking of nearly £100K / week, but available on a free (?).

Brennan Johnson looks a decent prospect, but a lot will depend on whether Forest win the play-off. Obviously this time of year has us linked with all and sundry, just hope Frank and Kevin Thelwell have their targets well and truly agreed upon. Just hope we can hang on to Richie and Picks, not bothered if DCL goes.

Gavin Johnson
7 Posted 28/05/2022 at 02:02:40
Yes, Yes, Yes... Keep everything crossed that Huddersfield beat Forest this weekend so we have a chance of signing him. Fantastic prospect and best from Championship since James Maddison.
Peter Hopkins
8 Posted 28/05/2022 at 08:39:17
Isn’t there a young centre half at forest too that we have been linked to?
Tony Everan
9 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:18:43
Peter,

Joe Worrall is the Centre Back we have been linked with. He’s 25, so still quite young for that position, just coming into his prime. He is 6ft 3”, right footed, but plays generally at left CB. Those attributes make him interesting as Yerry Mina’s replacement should Yerry be sold.

From what I can gather Everton have tracked him for a while, even from his time captaining the England 21s when they won the Toulon tournament.

Im sure our Frank and our scouts will be seriously looking at the player, and whether he has the capability of making the step up.

West Ham and Fulham have reportedly also been scouting him this year . If Forest don’t win he’s another player that will have plenty of suitors.

Here’s the scouting report from the previous season gives some insight into his game.

https://eflanalysis.com/analysis/joe-worrall-201920-scout-report-tactical-analysis-tactics

Robert Tressell
10 Posted 28/05/2022 at 10:31:26
Johnson is a really good young player. However, there are currently so few British players of that quality coming through, he will be hot property - exactly the sort of player Ten Hag will be looking for in the Man Utd rebuild. Newcastle too.

Dortmund have just signed Jaden Braaf from Man City's academy. Good player, cheap and lots of room to develop and increase in value. These sorts of signings are a good bet for us too, plucked from academies at rich clubs

Mike Corcoran
11 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:08:13
What I’ve seen of Brennan has been all good and my Forest season ticket mate says he’s the business. Probably out of our league to be fair
Lester Yip
12 Posted 28/05/2022 at 12:26:53
Don't know much about the player. But this is exactly the kind of young player that we should be looking at!
Steve Shave
13 Posted 28/05/2022 at 13:31:18
This guy is absolutely mint, he could do a job straight away as Richarlison's replacement. A bold statement, yes, but there, I've said it.
Tony Everan
14 Posted 28/05/2022 at 14:08:20
El Bobble has an inside track at Everton and he has stated yesterday that we have made an initial (rejected) bid for Keane Lewis-Potter. A 21-year-old left winger getting rave reviews at Hull. Sounds like half the Premier League are tracking him. Looks like it's going to take a chunky fee to sign him – £20-30M? – but he is entering the last year of his contract so he surely will be sold.

There is mileage in this rumour, I think, and they possibly point to potential Richarlison replacements if an acceptable offer comes in from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern, Mancs, PSG etc. Are we trying to get a deal done before fees get inflated on the back of our £70M+ sale?

Stu Darlington
15 Posted 28/05/2022 at 15:10:42
Quality young player this from the little I've seen of him.

Just the kind we should be going for but I suspect that a number of clubs in the Premier League will be after him and will be more attractive than us at present.

Peter Hopkins
16 Posted 28/05/2022 at 16:10:31
Cheers Tony, good knowledge, I thought he was younger than 25, maybe have to wonder why he hasn’t been picked earlier. One to keep an eye over the summer.
Jack Convery
17 Posted 28/05/2022 at 16:43:37
This guy seems an interesting centre forward.

Óscar Estupiñán ( Columbian ), of Vit. Guimarães (Portugal ). Age 25 and now available on a free transfer.

His stats last season are 33 games, 16 goals and 3 assists. Might be worth a look and with Mina at EFC you never know could be a real bargain as wages won't be sky-high.

I think Johnson is destined for a season with Forest if they get promoted and then a Big 6 team will have him. Very good player.

Tom Bowers
18 Posted 28/05/2022 at 18:16:59
Lot's of interesting rumors and of course this is the time when anything and everything will be touted by the media just to get our attention.

Johnson has indeed got talent so I am sure a few other clubs are sharpening their checkbooks also.

A lot depends on who is wanted at Everton and who is to be let go so the next few weeks should be interesting.

Most of us, if not all of us, agree that there is a lot of dross to be dealt with. Lampard may just see some things in some existing players that he likes despite what we fans think.

The ''engine room' of the team is the most important and I think that is where he needs to concentrate. If we cannot compete in that department then next season will be little different from last.

© ToffeeWeb

Talking Points & General Forum

