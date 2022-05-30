Skip to Main Content
Rumour Mill

Ferguson in line for Blackburn job

Monday, 30 May 2022

Duncan Ferguson is being considered for the job of manager at Blackburn Rovers.

More to follow…

Reader Comments

Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


John Cartwright
1 Posted 30/05/2022 at 12:52:43
I hope Duncan gets the job. Not sure what his role is at Everton, but if he does a good job there at Blackburn, the prodigal son may return home one day as Manager
Andy Wilkinson
2 Posted 30/05/2022 at 12:55:17
I wish him well and every success. He needs to cut his teeth somewhere and who knows, I think he may prove to be a good leader and manager. We may even wonder why he was never given the job at Everton.

