Everton linked with wantaway Bergwijn

| Sunday, 05 June 2022



Steven Bergwijn has told Tottenham that he wants to leave the North London club this summer and Ajax and Everton are reportedly in the frame to sign him.

Speaking to AD after the Netherlands' 4-1 drubbing of Belgium on Friday, Dutch winger explained that he needs regular first-team football and that he isn't necessarily determined to join a club offering Champions League football.

Assuming there is interest in Bergwijn from Everton, that would encourage the Blues, although the fact that Spurs are said to have already rejected a £17m bid from Ajax suggests that they might need to spend north of £20m to secure him.

"I just need to go play," the 24-year-old said. "I want to leave Spurs now, that's for sure.

"Is it important that my new club plays in the Champions League? That's not my top priority. It would be nice, but what's important is that I'm going to play.

"I wasn't allowed to leave Spurs in the winter and then I didn't have any problems. But for the last few months, I was hardly looked after there.

"I want to go and play somewhere weekly. It would be nice if there was clarity soon. My situation now has to be different."

