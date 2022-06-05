Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Everton linked with wantaway Bergwijn
Steven Bergwijn has told Tottenham that he wants to leave the North London club this summer and Ajax and Everton are reportedly in the frame to sign him.
Speaking to AD after the Netherlands' 4-1 drubbing of Belgium on Friday, Dutch winger explained that he needs regular first-team football and that he isn't necessarily determined to join a club offering Champions League football.
Assuming there is interest in Bergwijn from Everton, that would encourage the Blues, although the fact that Spurs are said to have already rejected a £17m bid from Ajax suggests that they might need to spend north of £20m to secure him.
"I just need to go play," the 24-year-old said. "I want to leave Spurs now, that's for sure.
"Is it important that my new club plays in the Champions League? That's not my top priority. It would be nice, but what's important is that I'm going to play.
"I wasn't allowed to leave Spurs in the winter and then I didn't have any problems. But for the last few months, I was hardly looked after there.
"I want to go and play somewhere weekly. It would be nice if there was clarity soon. My situation now has to be different."
Reader Comments (19)
Although he hardly gets any playing time with the Spurs, Louis van Gaal still picks him for the national team. Where he scores almost every match, including the 4-1 thrashing of Roberto Martinez's Belgian side in Brussels last Friday.
Whether we can afford him is another matter.
However, I think we've got a lot more urgent needs elsewhere on the pitch and won't have much money to spend so don't think £20M here would be wise.
We're desperate for a quality central-midfielder- that's the top priority for me, followed by a commanding centre-back who's not made of glass. We're basically entirely missing a reliable spine in the team.
I don't doubt his talent at all. But he's played more than 80 games there with exactly one minute of real impact. I think his price tag is way out of line for his productivity, whether we could afford it or not.
I understand the financial situation, and that sub-optimal footballing decisions will be made because of it, but it's still so immensely galling that we've made absolutely no progress in a decade.
As mentioned before, I'd rather £20M was put towards a quality central midfielder though.
Mr Levy: "I'm not here. He's their player now…"
"No, he wants to discuss Bergwijn."
Mr Levy: "You're kidding?!?"
Is he meaningfully better than Gray though? Or Gordon? Or where Dobbin might get to with games?
Even if, as seems likely, Richarlison goes, what we could really do with is a player (ideally left-footed) for the right flank.
We would miss Richarlison's work rate though compared to this lad's, that's for sure. Who could replace Richarlison's workrate and end product realistically? Tough call.
Gordon and Gray can both play on either wing, I like it when we can switch it up with wingers.
He will cost £20m+ and I think for that price there may hopefully be wingers who get goals more consistently.
I like Sinisterra, very hard working and explosive pace with decent end product.
A name ill throw out Origi? At least he wouldn't score against is
And -- excepting that last remarkable minute at Leicester -- he generally produces nothing.
At this price, no thanks.