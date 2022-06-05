Skip to Main Content
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Everton linked with wantaway Bergwijn

Lyndon Lloyd | Sunday, 05 June 2022 19comments  |  Jump to last

Steven Bergwijn has told Tottenham that he wants to leave the North London club this summer and Ajax and Everton are reportedly in the frame to sign him.

Speaking to AD after the Netherlands' 4-1 drubbing of Belgium on Friday, Dutch winger explained that he needs regular first-team football and that he isn't necessarily determined to join a club offering Champions League football.

Assuming there is interest in Bergwijn from Everton, that would encourage the Blues, although the fact that Spurs are said to have already rejected a £17m bid from Ajax suggests that they might need to spend north of £20m to secure him.

"I just need to go play," the 24-year-old said. "I want to leave Spurs now, that's for sure.

Article continues below video content

"Is it important that my new club plays in the Champions League? That's not my top priority. It would be nice, but what's important is that I'm going to play.

"I wasn't allowed to leave Spurs in the winter and then I didn't have any problems. But for the last few months, I was hardly looked after there.

"I want to go and play somewhere weekly. It would be nice if there was clarity soon. My situation now has to be different."

Reader Comments (19)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


Mike Gaynes
1 Posted 05/06/2022 at 17:58:34
Strong, quick, great on the ball, blazing pace.

And -- excepting that last remarkable minute at Leicester -- he generally produces nothing.

At this price, no thanks.

Francis van Lierop
2 Posted 05/06/2022 at 18:31:11
Mike, usually I agree with you. Not this time.

Although he hardly gets any playing time with the Spurs, Louis van Gaal still picks him for the national team. Where he scores almost every match, including the 4-1 thrashing of Roberto Martinez's Belgian side in Brussels last Friday.

Whether we can afford him is another matter.

Minik Hansen
3 Posted 05/06/2022 at 18:41:04
I'll be glad with paying £20M for him for a sensible wage.
Denis Richardson
4 Posted 05/06/2022 at 18:44:00
Can't make up my mind here as I'm not sure he's been given a fair crack as Spurs but seems a decent player.

However, I think we've got a lot more urgent needs elsewhere on the pitch and won't have much money to spend so don't think £20M here would be wise.

We're desperate for a quality central-midfielder- that's the top priority for me, followed by a commanding centre-back who's not made of glass. We're basically entirely missing a reliable spine in the team.

Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 05/06/2022 at 18:46:42
Francis, yes, I saw that game and his goal was brilliant. Absolute rocket. And yes, I know he's got Son ahead of him at Spurs, which is tough.

I don't doubt his talent at all. But he's played more than 80 games there with exactly one minute of real impact. I think his price tag is way out of line for his productivity, whether we could afford it or not.

Ian Bennett
6 Posted 05/06/2022 at 18:58:52
On loan for me with option to buy. He's got pace to burn and could be a decent replacement for Richarlison if he's given a chance.

Scott Montgomery
7 Posted 05/06/2022 at 19:00:18
Years ago, we were the home for Man Utd's castoffs and now it seems we're taking all those not required by Tottenham.

I understand the financial situation, and that sub-optimal footballing decisions will be made because of it, but it's still so immensely galling that we've made absolutely no progress in a decade.

Dennis Stevens
8 Posted 05/06/2022 at 19:11:17
I find it rather curious to see these links to players we'd actually have to pay a transfer fee for. I'm expecting a couple of freebies & loans – if their wages aren't too high!
Michael Burke
9 Posted 05/06/2022 at 19:15:16
It makes an interesting change to hear a player coming out and saying he just wants to play. This suggests something about his attitude (a good one). Something we have been critical of our own players for lacking!

As mentioned before, I'd rather £20M was put towards a quality central midfielder though.

Kevin Molloy
10 Posted 05/06/2022 at 19:22:54
"Mr Levy, Bill Kenwrght.''

Mr Levy: "I'm not here. He's their player now…"

"No, he wants to discuss Bergwijn."

Mr Levy: "You're kidding?!?"

Mal van Schaick
11 Posted 05/06/2022 at 20:38:20
Agree with #6. We cannot keep repeating the mistakes of the past, by buying players who don’t play or don’t fit in after a few months of signing them. Loan with an option to buy.
Phillip Warrington
12 Posted 05/06/2022 at 20:39:14
Once again linked to cast-offs instead of players we really need.
Robert Tressell
13 Posted 05/06/2022 at 21:05:09
Philip # 11, Henry and Vieira were cast-offs. As long as the player is still on an upward trajectory, I wouldn't worry.

Is he meaningfully better than Gray though? Or Gordon? Or where Dobbin might get to with games?

Even if, as seems likely, Richarlison goes, what we could really do with is a player (ideally left-footed) for the right flank.

Steve Shave
14 Posted 05/06/2022 at 21:21:23
Robert, agree its hard to say what more he could bring than Gordon or Gray. However, we would only be in for him if Richarlison went, £20M for him and the rest to strengthen wouldn't be the worst business in my view.

We would miss Richarlison's work rate though compared to this lad's, that's for sure. Who could replace Richarlison's workrate and end product realistically? Tough call.

Gordon and Gray can both play on either wing, I like it when we can switch it up with wingers.

Tommy Carter
15 Posted 05/06/2022 at 22:22:23
If we can get shut of Gray for £10-£15m then I would pursue this deal. He’s better than Gray. Both are very average but I think Betgwijn has the potential to be better than he is currently. Whereas last season is as good as Demarai Gray gets. 2 or 3 good games every now and then. No consistency. Very little end product. Goes missing within a game if it’s not going his way early doors.
Sam Hoare
16 Posted 05/06/2022 at 23:13:05
I think he’s better than Gray. Or could be. I also think you don’t deal with Levy if you can possibly help it.

He will cost £20m+ and I think for that price there may hopefully be wingers who get goals more consistently.

I like Sinisterra, very hard working and explosive pace with decent end product.

Bernie Quinn
17 Posted 05/06/2022 at 23:16:42
Why do so many posters always think they know more about transferring players than Frank or Kevin? Those two must have the latest information to hand, and know just what the Club require. I know it is just opinions being expressed, but still - egg on the face and all that!
Craig Harrison
18 Posted 05/06/2022 at 23:32:17
Sam. . Who was it that crossed a perfect ball for dcl to score the 3rd against palace?

A name ill throw out Origi? At least he wouldn't score against is

Dave Hall
19 Posted 06/06/2022 at 00:18:00
Agent BS to get Ajax to pay the last couple mil. No way.

