If asked during the week whether they’d accept a point in the Merseyside derby, I’d have expected the majority of Evertonians to nod in agreement. In recent years, it has verged on certainty that the Liverpool team dominates any derby fixture, what with the gulf in quality that has opened up significantly between us and them. Time and time again, us Blues are caught in the optimism and the “you never know” feeling that builds in the week preceding the big game, only to be given a hefty slice of humble pie when we realise how superior the Liverpool team is on the day.

But looking back now at Saturday’s 0-0 draw, the sense of frustration that we didn’t take 3 points will massively outweigh the relief that we avoided defeat for the majority of fans. Of course, Liverpool were not at their best, but an Everton team that narrowly avoided relegation last season and has consistently fallen at the derby day hurdle year after year went toe-to-toe with one of the league’s finest with our own problems to face. We are not at our best either – we’ve had a significant clear-out and a huge rethink in the squad over the summer, and we’re missing a number of our best players through injury that’s forced a reshape of our starting eleven. On another day, we could’ve won the game convincingly.

The main reason for Evertonians’ revived hope is the dedication that we have across the pitch. Ever since David Moyes departed the club in 2013, we have spiralled into a painful abyss where scattergun player purchases, a woeful business model, and failure to fight for the badge have not been controlled. Frank Lampard is seemingly the first manager in a decade to identify this problem and tackle it head-on.

Together with newly appointed Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, they have moved on a vast amount of the deadwood that we were forced to call first-team regulars and replaced them with exciting, hard-working alternatives. The squad that Lampard inherited had been built over 10 years of unstructured recruitment, brought in under various managers with very different ideas.

It is refreshing to see that our signings in this summer’s transfer window have all been aligned with a single positive game plan. That plan is high-energy, direct counter-attacking football with defensive solidity and leadership. It’s almost the exact opposite of the way we have been playing, making our failure in recent years even more evident for someone to want such wholesale changes so quickly.

The early signs are good, but our problems do not have a quick fix. Proper resolutions come from a sustained vision and delivering a blend of continuity and carefully managed risks within the business model. Our near-relegation last season came from sustained senselessness and those stains still exist within the squad. But Lampard has identified which members of his squad were lost causes last season and sought replacements, while also repurposing or recalling other players to bring the best out of them.

The main beneficiary of this approach from Lampard is Alex Iwobi. He was resurgent in the second half of last season after Lampard’s appointment, almost playing in a floating role and pressing from the front. Despite this, I personally felt that Iwobi might have seen his opportunities a bit more limited this season as Lampard took charge of his first full transfer window.

However, the boss somewhat surprisingly deployed Iwobi as a makeshift centre-midfielder, a role which came with much more discipline, responsibility, and a different required skillset. Iwobi has taken to his new role majestically, his meteoric rise in the last six months making him a mainstay in the new-look Everton team.

We all loved Iwobi’s incredible engine and die-hard attitude while fighting for our lives last season, and I believe he has been the trailblazer for both the rest of the squad and the club’s strategy going forward. Because the truth is, I see passion and hard work oozing from every member of the squad at the minute and it is growing with every game. As with any team that goes through a significant overhaul like has happened at Everton over the summer, there needs to be a bedding-in period before you really start judging the team and the manager.

That’s why our seemingly below-par start of 4 points from six games can’t be critiqued too deeply. Mainstream media outlets would have you believe our poor start points towards another grave struggle around the relegation zone and that Lampard’s job is under threat.

However, this doesn’t align with the optimism that Evertonians have as Lampard enacts his plan. We see the work in progress, we see beyond the results and our position in the table. Granted, it doesn’t make for such pleasant reading and we will need to start seeing results at some point in the near future, but the majority of us do have faith in the future after last season's diabolical mess.

