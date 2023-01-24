TL; DR: Everyone has a role to play, but ultimately the buck stops with the owner and board

‘Who’s responsible for toxic culture?’ It’s the question I get asked the most in my line of work and frustratingly for most, there’s no one simple answer because on some level every single person involved in that culture is responsible.

With the departure of Frank Lampard, the club’s hierarchy will be expecting results and the culture to improve and whilst the former may change in the short term, the latter most definitely won’t, unless other actions are taken.

Culture in its simplest form is ‘the way that things get done around here’. And from a football club’s perspective that not only includes the owner, board, coaches and playing staff, but also employees in the club shops, ticket office, car park, grounds keepers, physios, cooks and so on. Everyone has a role to play in making sure that there’s a vibrant culture where everyone wants success for everyone else. This is not a pipe dream – some teams (and organisations) do it consistently well!

The culture is built to deliver the strategy that’s been determined by the ownership and senior ‘leaders’ of the organisation. The owner will say “This is what I want to achieve” and this can be a financial target or silverware or in our case mid-table obscurity and a good cup run.

The board, CEO and senior managers from across the organisation – Director of Football, Managers (Men’s and Women’s team), Merchandising, Ticket Sales and so on – will then agree on the strategy required to achieve these goals. From the obvious things like transfers and the budget for them to the less obvious things like the kind of grass on the pitch, the bulbs in the lights, the community work the club undertakes and so on.

Then it’s up to the employees to work together to build a culture to deliver on that strategy. Fans will then buy tickets, products or services that enable the club to finance its operations such that the strategy can be achieved. If those goals are consistently missed, then shareholders can use their voting power to display their confidence (or otherwise) in the ongoing viability of the organisation and competence of its senior managers and demand change.

The media also have a role to play in reporting on the health of the club and bringing to light any (factual) issues that may negatively or positively affect current or future performance that in turn help shareholders to hold the hierarchy to account. Or else keep the fans informed of progress on and off the pitch.

If just one link in this chain is broken, then the consequence can be catastrophic with relationships breaking down between the various groups giving rise to behaviours that are considered to be ‘toxic’ or damaging to the organisation. And there are examples of this everywhere at Everton. Such that, in writing this, I almost don’t know where to start.

Now that the club have dispensed with the services of another manager, I’ll try and break it down to make it easier to understand and offer some ideas about why we are where we are and at the end and how it can be fixed moving forward.

How to spot the culture you have?

Culture can be best represented by this model and you’ll see this in your own workplace:

On the vertical axis is how much people are ‘engaged’ in the organisation. In short, how much of a damn do people give? About the club, what it’s trying to achieve, about getting consistently better. The horizontal axis is how well people behave. If you have high emotional intelligence, you’re behaving well and you have a good attitude, low emotional intelligence and your behaviour leaves something to be desired and you’ll lack motivation.

When everyone cares and is behaving well you get a vibrant culture. And vibrant teams win. A lot. Manchester United and Arsenal in the 90s/00s; Manchester City today. They had/have owners, boards and managers who know how to build great cultures that players wanted to be part of. Then everyone does their bit to keep the club there. Investing every year in player development and cultural evolution.

Guardiola’s rant about the fans recently was bang on – although city fans might not think so! He didn’t feel that they were doing their bit when he and the team were. And whilst fans could say that, “Well, we were 2-0 at home to Spurs, it was our right to boo”, City were still dominating the game and have a squad and coaching staff that is the envy of most clubs around the world. Their 4-2 win came as no surprise to anyone.

When people care but don’t behave in the way that they should, the culture becomes combatant. Everything is a fight, everything is a battle and everything is harder than it should be. Spend too long in this quadrant and the culture turns toxic.

Newcastle is a great example of a club that has ridden the rollercoaster between combatant and vibrant for years. Only turning toxic in the latter throes of the Ashley years and now vibrant again with new owners, a solid strategy, some good player investment and a culture built by a young manager in Eddie Howe who knows how to get the best from the players he has.

Sometimes it only takes one individual to turn a culture combatant and, if that person is left unchecked, then a toxic culture can ensue. Like when Dennis Wise broke his teammate's jaw on a pre-season tour. That kind of thing.

When people are being the best of themselves, but there’s no real passion, desire or fight, then these cultures are pleasant. Ipswich and Norwich are great examples of clubs that are just, well, ‘nice’ and have been relegated from the top tier with a whimper at various stages in their history. They talk about ‘enjoying the experience’ and ‘getting back there one day’.

Stagnant cultures are the worst. Where no-one cares and everyone behaves poorly. These cultures can be catastrophic and see teams that were once great or had a chance to be great, collapse in on themselves. Just like the Roy Keane, Republic of Ireland Saipan incident in 2002.

History and Fans

Okay, so firstly the stuff we all know. We’re a club with a proud history, moderate – but not great, let’s be honest – success, strong commitment to community support and outreach, and one that was always at the forefront of innovation (first major football stadium in England, undersoil heating etc) in the early days.

Over the years, we’ve had particular ways of playing, with the ‘School of Science’ often being wheeled out as our ideal way. Having said that, I watched the Dogs of War win the FA Cup at Wembley in 1995 and there wasn’t much science involved there! Just a load of fight, bottle and the brilliance of Neville Southall. Vibrant culture at its best!

As fans, we have an (often unhealthy!) romantic relationship with the club. Scouring Twitter and every news outlet for the slightest story so that we can then talk and debate this with our mates. Most fans have played variations of Championship Manager, Football Manager or FIFA as well and will often think that they could pick a better team or tactics than the actual manager. “If only we’d bought Kim Kallstrom…” Or even, get the best from Dele Alli: “What that kid needs, lad, is a kick up the arse… I’d sort him out!” and so on.

Our job as fans is to support the team – through good times (cast your mind back) and bad. To stick by the manager (regardless of who it is), the players and the club, and provide support on and off the pitch.

Our job as fans is to abide by the rules so that the club isn’t brought before either the football or police authorities. From not chanting anything racist or homophobic, to staying off the pitch, staying away from players’ cars as they leave the ground, and not giving club officials bear hugs.

It’s also the fans' job to ensure that, when the club is away from home, they behave impeccably and uphold the good name of the club. In the way that they did, as an example, in Rotterdam in 1985.

In short, our job is to support. However, when we don’t see what we expect, then we start to behave in ways that we wouldn’t ordinarily. From booing, to call-in shows, to Twitter rants, to comments on the Echo’s website. It’s not what we want to do as fans, but we often feel we have no option, especially when it feels like no-one is listening. That’s not an excuse for bad behaviour, though, and it’s every Everton fan’s responsibility to keep that in check. So, in short, stay away from the cars, gates and staff.

Manager, Coaches and Players

First and foremost, it’s the manager’s job to know how to build a vibrant team culture. This comes before tactics because, if the manager doesn’t have the respect of the players, then they are never going to follow the tactics that are put before them.

The manager and his team of coaches need to be able to motivate individuals and the team alike. They need to create an environment where players and staff feel comfortable working and want to succeed. An environment that works the players hard (but not to the point of injury!), so that they themselves feel like they are developing.

The manager and coaches also need to understand the needs of the individual and ensure that they achieve the potential that they have. Alex Iwobi is a great example of a player who thrived under the previous management team, but not the one before it.

Having built a good team culture of mutual understanding and respect, the manager and coaches need to be tactically astute. They need to understand opponents, their strengths and weaknesses, and how the current group of players can exploit these. They need to work on defending, attacking, set-pieces, and ensure that each group of players (goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, attackers – even down to youth players) understands their role and how to work with the other groups around them.

Managers and coaches need to have an infectious passion for the club, so as to inspire the players (and fans) when things aren’t going well. They need to take risks and know when to go for a win and when to settle for a draw.

They need to communicate with honesty, clarity and respect, and trust people to do their jobs. They need to be welcoming and forgiving, but also deal swiftly with poor performance and behaviour so that it doesn’t affect team performance or culture (the so-called ‘tough love’).

It’s the manager's and coaches' job to ensure that the club wins games through the players it has. Winning increases engagement, which increases individual confidence and self-worth, leading to a vibrant culture. As the old saying goes, winning begets winning.

When a manager starts to dictate culture or else treat staff unfairly (and there is a very recent example of this at Everton), then this will adversely affect the culture and the manager will ‘lose the dressing room’. At that point, the culture is irreversibly broken and the manager will carry the can. Sometimes it’s justified; often, if they’ve not had the right support to develop the team, it’s not.

The players need to show up every day for training and matches with the right attitude. One that is focused on team – and not personal – performance. Every player has to stick to the job that they’ve been designated on the pitch and they need to take responsibility for motivating and communicating to each other throughout the game to ensure that the tactics produce a result. Every player needs to recognise when they have to step outside their comfort zone and lead on the pitch. It is not enough to be passive.

If a player isn’t happy (for whatever reason), then this should be discussed with the manager or director of football and a resolution sought. Unhappy players will negatively affect the culture of the team, so it’s a manager's responsibility to not only set realistic expectations about playing time and position, but also to ensure that they are motivated every day to give their best for the team.

Players that don’t have the right attitude or quality to play within the tactics selected by the manager or director of football should be moved on to create money and squad room for players that do.

The same requirements of culture building, motivation and a winning mentality also apply to other members of the management team across the club in ensuring that their targets are achieved.

Frank Lampard was a modern coach and had a hugely successful playing career, which didn’t translate into results, no matter how badly we wanted it to happen. Yes, he understood the club, was impeccable in his communication and apart from a dressing room spat at the end, maintained a good culture in the team throughout. He is a young manager at the start of his management career, but results have been extremely poor (the back-to-back Bournemouth results being a great example) and this has – of course – affected the entire culture of the club. He will of course point (rightly) to the fact that he didn’t have a good enough squad to compete but he undermined this by fielding squad members who have let the club down for the last 5 years, rather than giving a couple of the younger players a chance to shine.

A new manager will often see a bounce in results because they bring a new approach, and this is often seen when clubs appoint an interim manager (Duncan Ferguson’s appointment being a great example). However, if that person doesn’t have the competence, the personality, the knowledge and passion, then the bounce ends quickly or ends after one game.

The names currently in the frame to replace Frank Lampard are underwhelming at best and yet any one of them could achieve some short-term success. Without time and backing from the board, however, this could fizzle out very quickly and the club will regress to where it was before and thus increase the toxicity.

Board of Directors (including the Director of Football)

The board’s job is to ensure that the management team has everything that they need to succeed. They act as an intermediary between the owner and the senior management team of the club and are charged with ensuring that the strategy is achieved. Where targets aren’t being met, then it’s their job to performance-manage those that are ‘failing’ (for want of a better word) or else make recommendations to the owner about how things can be improved.

The board also holds the owner accountable and ensures that they are delivering on their promises too. Their independence is their strength and their job is to provide a range of insights from outside the club on how things can be improved or else how success can be maintained.

As with the manager and coaches, they need to communicate with honesty, clarity and respect and trust people to do their jobs. Having said that, they generally do this at shareholder’s meetings or else the annual general meeting.

The board not only safeguard the club’s future, but also ensure that the core values of the club are maintained regardless of ownership or management.

As an advisor to the board and reporting to the CEO, the Director of Football is responsible for all football operations – from transfer strategy and negotiation, to management performance and even down to style of play. They need to be trusted to do their job as any ‘outside interference’ will lead to underperformance through ineffective recruitment or no clear way of playing.

It will come as no surprise to Evertonians that this element of the structure is the biggest issue right now and is adversely affecting the management (the new manager will face exactly the same challenges as Frank Lampard), coaches and players.

The owner appears to have built a structure that will do his bidding rather than hold him to account and his constant meddling with the Director of Football (particularly previous incumbent Marcel Brands) has led to a situation where the club has wasted over half a billion pounds of his own money. And all of that is on the board. They should have stopped this or else resigned their positions when they realised they weren’t able to do so.

No-one is bigger than the club and that’s what the board exists to ensure. They should never have allowed the owner to cease the commitment to annual general meetings and they should have also curbed his back-door media interactions that not only undermined them, but also the management team too.

Of course, the owner will say that it’s his club and he can do what he wants, but through his actions and poor communication, Farhad Moshiri has single-handedly poured fuel onto an already burning fire.

Additionally, it’s the board’s job to ratify a change in the management team as recommended by Kevin Thelwell, the Director of Football. The sacking of Frank Lampard – whilst understandable given recent results – will still leave fans wondering (a) why didn’t it happen before the World Cup to allow a new manager the opportunity to strengthen during the transfer window?; and (b) what’s the plan to replace the manager given that performances have been poor all season?

Kevin Thelwell is relatively new into the role and has inherited an incredibly poor squad as well as being constrained financially. That said, it’s his job to ensure that the club has a shortlist of managers to replace Lampard that will play football in a particular way so that momentum isn’t lost – as Brighton did when they replaced Graham Potter with Roberto De Zerbi, a virtual unknown who has hit the ground running because of the seamless club structure and vibrant club culture.

The absence of this will once again lead to anger, which will intensify the current toxicity.

Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp (who even admitted that the club is ‘in turmoil’) have all failed in their roles in delivering the strategy and governance required to run the club, which in turn contributes further to the cultural toxicity.

Owner

And so that just leaves the owner of the club. Their principal role is to either personally bankroll expenditure in line with the strategy (Abramovich was a good example of this) or else seek funding from external sources to help with the running of the club (eg, Wolves who are owned by the Chinese-based Fosun Group headed by Wang Qunbin and Liang Xinjun). Owners will recoup their investment through share dividends and, if the club is successful, they’ll not only benefit financially but also, reputationally too.

The owner’s job is to ensure that the club is well structured, well run, doesn’t break the rules or the law, and to provide the money, when required, to deliver the strategy. For the most part, they are silent and choose not to speak about club affairs, leaving this to the Manager, or CEO.

If at any stage the owner witnesses the culture of the club begin to degrade, then it’s their job to ask questions of the board and to commission an external review such that action can be taken to correct it.

Of course, when they are the reason for that degradation, it’s an almost unthinkable situation to recover from, particularly if there’s no board of directors that’s willing to hold them to account. The report will simply tell them what was already known and little, if any meaningful, action will be taken.

Farhad Moshiri has gone on the record to say that he’s made mistakes - 7 managers in 6 years, none of whom have a win rate of over 50% is testament to that – and in light of last year’s relegation near miss, he openly apologised to the fans.

However, he is also culpable of stoking the fires of a toxic culture by going behind the back of the board, director of football, managers and others, communicating directly with Sky Sports News host Jim White and other ‘friends in the media’ to maintain his (not the club's) image. As well as ordering a strategic (but not cultural) review of the football side of the business and choosing to keep it quiet.

No reasonable fan questions the money that he’s put into the club, nor the progress being made on the new stadium. Yet, he constantly undermines himself and the club by his misguided actions (particularly with the press), by abandoning good business practice (board governance etc) and his seeming determination to devalue his own assets.

It is all a bit of a mess.

The way out?

The culture of the club cannot be allowed to stagnate like it did in the early 1980s. Attendances were at an all-time low, supporters were apathetic towards team performance and merchandise was rarely seen outside Jack Sharp’s.

Yes, the club bounced back from this, but only because it was incredibly well run behind the scenes with Sir Philip Carter as Chairman and inexperienced manager and former midfielder, Howard Kendall, being given time and money to turn the club around. Kendall, to his credit, developed a style of play and worked hard on his own tactical awareness (supported by Colin Harvey) and filled the team with hard-working pros that he could transform into an effective team.

The football world in 2023 is very different, however. The clubs around us are better run, haven’t breached spending rules so can buy better players, and for the most part (West Ham and Leeds are wobbling) their boards, managers, coaches, players and fans are united in their bid for survival. This must be our goal. We are no longer competing with the ‘big teams’ and haven’t been a big team ourselves for years. Yes, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford have all overtaken us, but these comparisons will continue to generate ill-feeling not solidarity, which is what’s required now.

In light of a lack of board direction, then fans and shareholders must continue to unite in calling for change at the top, whilst offering 100% support for the new manager, coaches and team (whoever they might be). We simply have no other option other than to watch our culture stagnate and the team topple down the leagues.

Demanding that players be taken off or sold whilst they’re on the pitch will do nothing for their confidence, nor improve performance. Neither will surrounding players' cars or any kind of abuse, online or otherwise. And whilst we may think that players (and the press for that matter) aren’t bothered or should be able to ‘take it’, they are still human beings with a job to do and they will want to do it well, regardless of whether they have the talent to do so.

The owner needs to shake the board up, of that there can be no doubt. He needs to appoint a series of new non-executive directors with very specific roles (not necessarily from the world of football) who can help shape the club of the future to ensure that it evolves positively in all aspects and provides him with a valuable asset that he can either to continue to support or sell on. A club that gets back to doing things in the right way. One that has equal representation, has a commitment to proactive shareholder and fan liaison, and to upholding the culture on and off the pitch.

And even though - as fans - we may think that relegation feels certain right now… it’s not. With a change at the top, some shrewd deals, a change of tactics to a consistent Everton way of playing that we can build on over the next 3 years, and the continued commitment from fans to do what’s right in the face of adversity, the club can not only get itself out of this mess but give us something to be proud of again.

Here’s hoping.

Colin D Ellis is a best-selling author of three books on workplace culture and works with organisations around the world to help them create high-performing teams. Prior to leaving the UK for better weather, he had a season ticket in the Paddock for more years than he can remember and still talks about being in the Street End for the Bayern game as if it were yesterday. You can find out more about him at www.colindellis.com

