Nuclear scientists recently moved forward the Doomsday Clock – their estimate of how close humanity is to global catastrophe – to just 90 seconds to midnight.

But what is more alarming to Evertonians is the ticking of our club’s very own Doomsday Clock.

Relegation in itself would not spell immediate annihilation for the Blues, but it could certainly place the continued existence of the club in jeopardy. Think that is an exaggeration? Well, it was Farhad Moshiri who, only last week, said: “This is the most critical time in our history. It is almost an existential point.”

Because without the huge income from the Premier League broadcasting deals, we would – to put it mildly – struggle to make ends meet.

Financially, we are currently up Schitt Creek, but with a paddle. If we are relegated, we will be up Schitt Creek without a paddle.

Many Blues have been looking upon relegation in May as the likely outcome, even though the Everton Doomsday Clock says there are still 18 games to go until midnight.

Let’s beware any self-fulfilling prophecy of doom. There is almost half the season to go, we are two points from safety and four points from 14th place.

We need to replace negativity with positivity. We need change.

Yes, the manager is being changed, yet again. Good luck, Sean Dyche. But we also need to change the board. It would be wrong to lay all the responsibility for our current predicament at its door. But it has overseen this drift towards oblivion.

The Everton Shareholders Association executive committee is renewing its call for supporters to sign its online petition that is a vote of no confidence in the club’s board of directors.

Of course, some might say we should call for majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, who is not a director and not on the board, to also move on. We might do that, if we can ever find £500million to buy him out.

In the meantime, if you have not signed the petition, we urge you to do so. Essentially, it is a call for the majority owner to appoint a fresh set of directors – ones with greater experience of running a business the size of Everton Football Club. Ones with more expertise.

It is a company with an annual revenue of around £200million in a fiercely competitive industry. The club motto is Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, frequently translated as Nothing But The Best. Surely that applies in the boardroom as well as on the pitch. But the word dysfunctional is being used time and time again by neutral commentators in connection with Everton.

The board has spoken of its strategic review, and the fact that it apparently contains 120 recommendations. Is that not an implicit admission though of how it has got things wrong? Also, how many of these recommendations should have been implemented five, ten, fifteen years ago? Does this help to explain how we have been overtaken by Brighton and Brentford?

It is a board that marketed the club as a caring, community club, but undermined this by going for sponsorships with betting companies, helping to fuel the gambling epidemic that has wreaked havoc in families and communities up and down the country.

It is a board that has had long enough to have Everton punching its weight, or nearer to its weight.

If you have not yet signed the petition and if you are unhappy with the state of Everton, please sign now . It is far more useful than booing. And infinitely better than shouting abuse.

A new set of well-chosen directors has the potential to breathe fresh life and fresh ideas into the club.

Finally, we would urge all supporters to recognise that now the transfer window has closed, these are the only players we have until the end of the season. The more support that they receive, the more likely we are to see the best of them and the more likely that we avoid the nightmare of relegation and a financial nuclear winter.



Petition · Vote of No Confidence in EFC Board of Directors · Change.org Here is a link to the petition:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb