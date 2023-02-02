The dust has settled. The Twitter storm is a distant rumble on the horizon. Sean Dyche has had his first, bittersweet taste of "Everton, that" before a ball has been kicked.

And you get the feeling he’s enjoying it.

After all, this is an environment Dyche knows well. Embattled. Written-off. "Hand-to-mouth" as he said of the previous restrictions on spending at Burnley. He knows he is in for a scrap, and it isn’t his first. But this is different. Burnley punched above their weight, consistently. He didn’t inherit a club in crisis. He dragged them into a gunfight without even a knife: just a Johnathan Walters here or Ashley Barnes getting booked there.

In a roundabout way, Dyche has already kept us up. Last season’s Burnley under Dyche was a more frightening prospect than the Clarets were without him. And as the blue smoke and Fortress Goodison saw us pick up some much-needed points, Burnley faded badly after his dismissal. Their subsequent success and apparent rebranding under Vincent Kompany this season should not paper over Dyche’s achievements. Kompany has inherited a stable side and has been given the chance to play expansively in the second tier.

And Dyche is very us, isn’t he? So was Frank a bit. And, oddly, mind-bogglingly given where we are now, Carlo was for a wild lockdown affair that sent tongues wagging. We all know Sean Dyche. We know what he’s about. Not in the usual, sentimental Everton way. No, we know him from the outside looking in. Didn’t he speak about slugs a lot once? Doesn’t he sound like a quarry clearing its throat? Didn’t he score a penalty for Chesterfield in the FA Cup? Yes, yes, yes. And he took it the way any fan in the street would want to take one: straight down the gullet.

None of this removes the seething fury of a fanbase that was forced to face the window slamming shut and with it our faith in those above, whatever dregs remained, gone and gone for good. We aren’t supporters that expect too much. Other clubs might be flexing their financial muscle without restraint, but we’ve seen where that goes at our end of the market: south, and fast. I’m delighted that we didn’t break the bank for more players that spend their contracts loaned out until they leave, three managers later, a scratch of the head in disbelief that they were still on the payroll.

But we have a right to be angry. We have a right to feel embarrassed when other fans and pundits look on with…well, pity. We have a right to question the plan, all one hundred and twenty points of it. And that’s not to pin all the blame on Thelwell’s door. If we’ve found someone who likes making plans and is curbing our excesses and isn’t throwing money at the problem, that was probably the sort of hire we should have made when we first appointed a Director of Football. We might even have found a use for the likes of Steve Walsh to scout out younger players and make some money out of the enterprise. Marcel Brands might have been a cool guy we met at an airport. Instead, we know the grim reality.

I’m sure Sean Dyche is all too aware of our plight, and if he wasn’t fully up to speed then watching the chaos unfold on Deadline Day will have opened his eyes. We as fans don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes but there’s enough under the lights to know it’s a shambles. The club gave themselves one day, Deadline Day, to fix a problem at the top end of the pitch. That problem existed in the summer, if not the previous January. It existed with Anthony Gordon, and without him, it is glaring.

As fans, the resentment and division that has built are powerful. Moshiri’s "Bond-villain-on-a-budget" interview would suggest that anger at the board is damaging our survival prospects and that togetherness is required. He also promised a striker. This amateurish communication in adversity renders this collective null and void. There is no way back for the fans and the board. But that anger need not be toxic. As discussed in this week’s edition of the ToffeeWeb podcast, the“Us vs Them” narrative is one that we as fans respond to and can be channelled to our advantage.

Togetherness with the board is impossible: togetherness with the fans, the players, and the manager is vital. The minimum buy-in is that the player’s efforts match and mirror the passion from the stands and the streets. Last season, an unprecedented effort from the supporters stirred the players and coaching staff into action. This time, that same blood and thunder need to be seen on the pitch. Goodison is apparently not a safe place for those in charge. A well-drilled Everton side with a walking drill of a manager, plus a stadium rocking with pent-up aggression? That’s not a safe place for any opponent.

I’m from Chesterfield. And despite being born an Evertonian, I went - with the entire population of my hometown - to watch Chesterfield take on the might of Middlesborough in the FA Cup Semi-Final. I was seven years old. Nick Barmby hadn’t betrayed me yet, Andrei Kanchelskis was my playground idol, and when I played football in the park I’d throw an elbow out like Big Dunc. But Chesterfield’s day at Old Trafford was something.

I’d have been surprised to know that those players, those unheralded names from the lower leagues, would get closer to Wembley than my beloved blues for more than a decade. But if you’d have told me that one day Everton would be in a mess and we needed someone to get us out of it, I know which man I’d pick: that bloke who leathered a penalty down the goalkeeper's throat. I’d feel like we were in safe, gnarled hands. That we had someone to fight with and fight for. That we had a chance to upset the odds. That we had a custodian.

