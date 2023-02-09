Are Everton Football Club once again in grave danger of passing up on a fantastic young and superbly skilled future talent, sacrificing his potential contribution as a real prodigy on the graven altar of financial expediency? Shouldn't we as a club be doing everything we can to bend over backwards and keep him on the books?

In a way, we have already: with 18 months still left on his already extended contract, the club negotiated a new deal for him in December 2021, running for 3½ years through June 2025. However, that hasn't stopped the vultures circling at his current loan club, PSV Eindhoven.

It was apparently the club connection with Marcel Brands, who had returned to the club where he had spent 8 years previously, before joining Everton in 2018 as Director of Football. In that spell, PSV won three Eredivisie titles, three Johan Cruyff Shields and one KNVB Cup.

With Brands's interest in the player – he was instrumental in signing him for Everton from Carlisle Utd back in 2020 – it looked to be a fine choice for Jarrad to spend a year of his development on the continent under such circumstances.

And by all accounts, Branthwaite's done a fine job with them – scoring a brace in PSV’s 3-1 KNVB Cup win over FC Emmen on Wednesday. That was his 28th involvement in the PSV squad so far this season, although 8 of them were on the bench as an unused sub.

However, in recent weeks, he has become a mainstay of the PSV defence, playing 7 out of 8 full 90-minute games for them since the turn of the year, with only one loss in that time, to FC Emmen in the Eredivisie. And that 8th game? He played 85 out of 90 minutes, coming off as the two-goal hero in that revenge cup this week win over FC Emmen.

No surprise then that it was widely reported towards the end of January, PSV were negotiating with Everton over a permanent deal for the 20-year-old. PSV have been ‘eager to get Branthwaite under contract for some time now’ as they view him as a player for the future.

But it wasn’t possible for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side to buy him in January as they reportedly didn’t receive any response from his parent club. While no way to conduct business in a professional football environment, if true, it hopefully is a sign of the conviction that Everton are determined to retain his registration going forward.

But that future trajectory looks to be steeped in uncertainty, with Everton still deep in relegation trouble and severely constrained financially through the joint burdens of Profitability and Sustainability compliance, plus the inferred diversion of funds to pay for the ongoing construction of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The impending battle lines over his Everton future appear to have been drawn this week with rumours that Liverpool and Manchester United could be set to fight it out over a deal to sign Everton's young defender in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

In that story, it's claimed that PSV made two offers, the last believed to be worth up to £15million, both of which were rejected by Everton. But will the club be able to resist such overtures this summer?

And will the player have any desire to ply his trade in a struggling lower Premier League side after tasting Champions League and Europa League football with one of Europe's most renowned clubs?

Let's hope against hope that the answer to both questions is a resounding Yes!

