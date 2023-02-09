Column Will Jarrad Branthwaite be the next great player Everton sell on? Watching Jarrad Branthwaite play football brings back memories of first seeing John Stones strut his stuff in front of the Everton faithful, and draw their ire, only for him to go on and become an excellent centre-half for Manchester City. Michael Kenrick 09 February 2023 10comments (last) Share article Are Everton Football Club once again in grave danger of passing up on a fantastic young and superbly skilled future talent, sacrificing his potential contribution as a real prodigy on the graven altar of financial expediency? Shouldn't we as a club be doing everything we can to bend over backwards and keep him on the books? In a way, we have already: with 18 months still left on his already extended contract, the club negotiated a new deal for him in December 2021, running for 3½ years through June 2025. However, that hasn't stopped the vultures circling at his current loan club, PSV Eindhoven. It was apparently the club connection with Marcel Brands, who had returned to the club where he had spent 8 years previously, before joining Everton in 2018 as Director of Football. In that spell, PSV won three Eredivisie titles, three Johan Cruyff Shields and one KNVB Cup. Article continues below video content With Brands's interest in the player – he was instrumental in signing him for Everton from Carlisle Utd back in 2020 – it looked to be a fine choice for Jarrad to spend a year of his development on the continent under such circumstances. And by all accounts, Branthwaite's done a fine job with them – scoring a brace in PSV’s 3-1 KNVB Cup win over FC Emmen on Wednesday. That was his 28th involvement in the PSV squad so far this season, although 8 of them were on the bench as an unused sub. However, in recent weeks, he has become a mainstay of the PSV defence, playing 7 out of 8 full 90-minute games for them since the turn of the year, with only one loss in that time, to FC Emmen in the Eredivisie. And that 8th game? He played 85 out of 90 minutes, coming off as the two-goal hero in that revenge cup this week win over FC Emmen. No surprise then that it was widely reported towards the end of January, PSV were negotiating with Everton over a permanent deal for the 20-year-old. PSV have been ‘eager to get Branthwaite under contract for some time now’ as they view him as a player for the future. But it wasn’t possible for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side to buy him in January as they reportedly didn’t receive any response from his parent club. While no way to conduct business in a professional football environment, if true, it hopefully is a sign of the conviction that Everton are determined to retain his registration going forward. But that future trajectory looks to be steeped in uncertainty, with Everton still deep in relegation trouble and severely constrained financially through the joint burdens of Profitability and Sustainability compliance, plus the inferred diversion of funds to pay for the ongoing construction of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The impending battle lines over his Everton future appear to have been drawn this week with rumours that Liverpool and Manchester United could be set to fight it out over a deal to sign Everton's young defender in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail. In that story, it's claimed that PSV made two offers, the last believed to be worth up to £15million, both of which were rejected by Everton. But will the club be able to resist such overtures this summer? And will the player have any desire to ply his trade in a struggling lower Premier League side after tasting Champions League and Europa League football with one of Europe's most renowned clubs? Let's hope against hope that the answer to both questions is a resounding Yes! Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Everan 1 Posted 09/02/2023 at 08:21:27 A couple of goals and an MotM performance from our crown jewel Jarrad Branthwaite last night. He's making good progress for PSV, no wonder the vultures are circling. He is on a different level regarding potential and importance to Everton to Anthony Gordon, and in this instance we have to fight the suitors off and build the future around him.Everton's two-goal Jarrad Branthwaite stars in PSV Eindhoven cup win Danny O’Neill 2 Posted 09/02/2023 at 09:05:56 I've just been talking to Chris who sent me the link about Branthwaite. Thank you Chris.As I said to him, no surprise to me. His goal at Chelsea almost right in front of me was arguably my favourite moment of the season even though we didn't win. It wasn't just the goal, it was his run, anticipation and bravery to get on the end of the cross.And if I remember correctly, we were decimated by injuries that night and ended the match with a very young team on the pitch who held their own and their nerve.My only concern is that I've read Brands might be trying to sign him permanently and as I said to Chris, if you wave a tenner in front of our board right now or drop it, they will catch it before it hits the floor. Dave Abrahams 3 Posted 09/02/2023 at 10:38:20 I just posted on another website that I think Branthwaite will fit nice and easy into the vacant slot left by Mina at the end of the season and will be a big improvement on the rarely seen Colombian who will not be missed by me in the least. Alan McGuffog 4 Posted 09/02/2023 at 10:39:43 If he's that good, and who knows, he will move on, such is the nature of football. We are minnows in the bigger scheme of things.As long as we get top, top dollar, so be it. With the proviso that we don't entertain any bid from Mordor, that is! Trevor Peers 5 Posted 09/02/2023 at 10:46:31 We've only ever sold one 'great' play Rooney of course. The rest including Jeffers, Rodwell, Barkley and now Gordon have all been distinctly average, even Richarlison can't nail down a regular spot at Spurs. Stones did okay; he was surrounded by great players at Man City but still had fatal mistakes in his game that hardly put him in the 'great' category. I think we've done pretty well on the selling front, it's buying players where we've utterly failed to get value for money and have embarrassingly wasted £millions. Ray Smith 6 Posted 09/02/2023 at 10:46:31 Be interesting to see what role Sargeson will play in the greater scheme of things!Is Thelwell on his way out?I could see Branthwaite playing a big part in Dyche's team ethic.I've never heard of Sargeson, but Brighton do seem to have a forward-thinking recruiting team.We shall see! Alan J Thompson 7 Posted 09/02/2023 at 10:50:18 A promising youngster chased by, amongst others, Man Utd so we know who'll be engineering another promising youngster away. Our only hope is that the Board are too frightened to all be together in the same place and that same fear is probably why there seems to be a low offer for 25% of shares."What would Everton do?" – Shit themselves! Tony Everan 8 Posted 09/02/2023 at 10:53:22 I hope Mr Moshiri has got some long term vision with regards to Branthwaite and doesn’t see him as a quick fix help to our cash flow. It would be an unforgivable and regressive move. He’s more important to Everton than Anthony Gordon and is a quality young player we can build a better team around. Sean Dyche was a CB so he’s got to be interested in Branthwaite. I think he will see it as exciting to be able to bring him on at Everton and be involved with his developing. Also Dyche’s no nonsense approach will dovetail well with Branthwaite’s natural ability and quality, learning the essential dark arts to compliment his classy game. I think we will see a gradual introduction of Branthwaite next season alongside Tarkowski or Coady. Bob Parrington 9 Posted 09/02/2023 at 11:05:54 Keep him. Don't sell Touch of class in Jarrad similar to Stones and the Aussie Ned Zellich (who was misunderstood). Brian Harrison 10 Posted 09/02/2023 at 11:09:23 I think we have to remember that the main decision as to whether Branthwaite stays is Branthwaites. I am sure his agent is well aware if any of these clubs are interested in signing him and if they are why would he commit to Everton as nobody even knows what division we will be in next season.Also the latest accounts published by Deloitte shows an income of £181m and of that 96% goes out in wages. That is completely unsustainable whoever is the owner next season. Also some of our players who are on massive wages will end their contract this summer so no transfer money there. So it will be the case even if we are still in the Premier league next season we will have to completely change the amount we pay out on wages compared to income.