This week – 15 years ago

Back to nice round numbers this week in 2007 as Everton made the long trip to Kharkiv hoping to finally make progress in Europe

2 years earlier, Everton’s European travels had seen them suffer frustration in Villarreal and humiliation in Bucharest, bowing out of both European competitions without even reaching the group stages. It was hoped it would be third time lucky for David Moyes against Metalist Kharkiv in the Uefa Cup.

But it looked like Everton might have already blown their chance in the home leg. Andy Johnson, who’d managed only 4 goals from open play since the previous September (as mentioned in the ’06 derby piece a few weeks back!), missed 2 penalties late on, meaning that the 1-1 draw had the opponents ahead on away goals going into the return leg.

Metalist then took an early lead in their home tie, but this time Everton wouldn’t be denied. Goals from Lescott and McFadden put Everton ahead, and, more crucially, meant they now had the advantage when it came to away goals. The equaliser from Kharkiv wouldn’t change the outcome. It did, however, make for a much more nervous closing stage.

Then, in stoppage time, Victor Anichebe found himself through on goal, and, in what seemed to be slow motion at the time, took numerous touches to evade the goalkeeper and backtracking defenders, before sliding the ball into the now empty net. Progress in Europe at last!

It paved the way for a campaign that I still look back on fondly – memorable wins in Nuremberg, Alkmaar and Bergen, Everton also beat eventual Uefa Cup winners, Zenit St Petersburg, at Goodison (in the bizarre format of a single round robin 5-team group that they had at the time). In the last 16, they managed to bring back a 0-2 deficit against Fiorentina, only to suffer elimination on penalties at the end of the game.

While it felt like an epic campaign, it’s worth noting that they made no further progress than they had in their Cup Winners Cup adventure 12 years earlier, bowing out in the last 16 in both. Difference was that back then it took only those 2 matches against Reykjavik to reach the last 16, which was settled in early November. Now it took 8 games, and would only be played in March. And they accuse English football of playing too many matches!

Going back to that night in Kharkiv, though, and I can still remember feeling slightly unsettled by Moyes’s interview after the game, in which he said something to the effect of “I’ve always wanted to get a team in to Europe and keep them there.”

Instead of talking about how great it was for the club and its fans to have more European nights to look forward to, he talked as though his only concern was ticking a box and bolstering his CV. His comments could be interpreted as having a self-serving air to them, an early indicator of what was to come a few years later.

Back in 2007, though, you could only appreciate that his management had led the blues back on to the European map.

