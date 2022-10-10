Report

Everton 1 - 2 Manchester United

With the benefit of hindsight, this could have been a benchmark game for Everton. Granted, this iteration of Manchester United isn’t anywhere near the best that have come to Goodison Park in the Premier League era but, as they proved on what was a disappointing and somewhat sobering afternoon from the Blues’ perspective, they have plenty of talent in their ranks.

So it proved, and in the context of how it played out, had Everton won this match, it would have been something of statement for the nascent Frank Lampard revolution… and not just because a victory would have vaulted the Toffees above both United and Liverpool in the table with a quarter of the season gone.

They certainly gave themselves every chance by taking an early lead thanks to a sublime Alex Iwobi strike but then let themselves down badly with costly sloppiness in possession, a fair degree of tactical naïvété and a general inability to effectively move the ball forward or create chances until the very end by which point they hadn’t left themselves enough time to get anything from the contest.

In the grand scheme of a season that had yielded a six-match unbeaten run in the league and provided enough evidence from the games that followed their previous defeat at Aston Villa to suggest that relegation won’t be a genuine concern, today’s defeat should be a mere set-back; a reality check on any premature delusions of a tilt at Europe after successive wins and some complacency that appeared to characterise some of Everton’s play in the aftermath of Iwobi’s goal.

Some of it was just too casual at times, not least when Iwobi and Idrissa Gueye tried to exchange passes in the centre-circle with a quarter of an hour gone and the Senegal international allowed the ball to get away from him with a very poor touch in the Nigerian’s slightly overhit return ball and within seconds, United had wiped out Everton’s lead.

Iwobi himself was robbed of the ball for the visitors’ second goal but he was in a much more advanced position; in an area of the field where you want your most creative player trying to beat a man. The problem for Lampard was that it again took just seconds for the ball to be worked to United’s forward line and to end up in his side’s net.

When the boot was on the other foot in situations that were supposed to suit Everton’s counter-attacking game plan, the same outlets simply weren’t there, most likely because the likes of Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray were sitting deep in an effort to keep Lampard’s defensive shape when the hosts didn’t have the ball.

Gray had his moments and was often among the Blues’ most dangerous players but Gordon was hugely disappointing; as ineffective as at any time in his young career, but this was not a display that played to the 21-year-old’s still limited strengths.

More alarming was Everton’s general inability to get the ball forward through the lines on a day when they insisted on playing out from the back without an out-ball and it was reflected in possession stats that favoured the visitors 70% to 30% in what was an abysmal first half and a pitiful tally of just two shots on target from the home side across the 90 minutes.

If nothing else, it will give Lampard and his staff plenty to learn from and work on with the players as they plot the next step in the team’s evolution.

Lampard had dropped last weekend’s match winner, Dwight McNeil, back to the bench to allow the scorer of the only goal in this fixture last season, Gordon, to start as the only change from the team that lined up at Southampton.

And, starting with an intense posture, Everton forced Casimero into an early mistake, with Amadou Onana dispossessing the Brazilian and giving Gray a chance to drive at the opposition defence before flicking a deflected ball to the side that Iwobi controlled and then side-footed home superbly.

The next chance for either side fell to United, though, as Iwobi and Gueye’s attempted link-up was intercepted, the ball was worked quickly to Antony who had time to sweep it past Jordan Pickford and level things up.

Ten Hag was forced into an early change when Anthony Martial had to come off for Cristiano Ronaldo because of an injury but after Casimero had planted a gilt-edged chance wide in the 41st minute, the Dutchman saw his side take the lead.

Iwobi was tackled trying to dribble past his man halfway inside United’s half and, just like the equaliser, the ball was pinged straight down the channel to a red jersey and Ronaldo did the rest, advancing into the box and then drilling it through Pickford’s legs.

Chances were few and far between for the hosts and they didn’t fashion a meaningful one until the 62nd minute when Iwobi volleyed back across the penalty area but Seamus Coleman couldn’t divert the ball goal-wards.

Eight minutes later, Onana headed not far over from a corner while Christian Eriksen lashed narrowly over at the other end before Marcus Rashford thought he had made the game safe nine minutes from time.

A deep De Gea kick was flicked on by Ronaldo while Iwobi, who had dropped into right-back after James Garner had replaced Coleman, was beaten in the air by Rashford who was able to spin onto the loose ball, win his duel with James Tarkowski and then knock the ball home after Pickford had got a foot to his initial shot.

The goal was ruled out by Video Assistant Referee Andre Marriner, however, after a handball by the United striker had been spotted on the replay.

That gave Everton a lifeline heading into the last few minutes and Onana had a good chance to equalise in the 90th minute but could only glance his header wide and a minute later, De Gea came up big to finger-tip Garner’s curling shot behind and away from the arriving Onana at the back post.

From the resulting corner, Calvert-Lewin could only drop a header wide at the far post while Pickford came up for the last two set-pieces as Everton desperately tried to force the ball home in time added on but it wasn’t to be.

Things don’t get any easier over the next 10 days with tricky trips to Tottenham and Newcastle next up, fixtures that will test Lampard and company’s ability to shore up a midfield and defence that was worryingly open at times today despite coming into the weekend with the best defensive record in the division.

In many ways, both fixtures demand a return to the kind of no-fills, low block, counter-attacking posture that was so successful at times during the run-in to last season but they will also test the players’ ability to bounce back mentally and maintain their focus in possession in a manner that has been lacking on occasion the last two games.

There is a strong possibility, of course, that the next two matches might not yield any points but collective Evertonian eyes should remain on the “prize” of a solid season of moderate progress that builds all the while the experience and confidence of a squad that has at its core a good deal of youth.

