Report

If you’d asked someone completely unfamiliar with the Premier League which team had been the subject of much talk among pundits for being rock bottom of the table and their manager odds-on to get the sack not long ago, they wouldn’t have picked the team playing in black this evening at Goodison Park. They'd have pointed a concerned finger in the direction of the one in blue.

Leicester have been improving markedly in recent weeks as Brendan Rodgers has steadied the Foxes’ ship following a 6-2 humiliation by Tottenham five weeks ago and they underlined their superiority to Frank Lampard’s team in almost every department by recording a 2-0 victory that lifts them above the Blues in the table.

Before tonight, Rodgers had failed to win on Everton’s home turf but his men played their hosts off the park from start to finish and the result looked ominously assured after Youri Tielemans had rocketed in an admittedly excellent goal on the stroke of half-time.

Lampard had tried to respond to a sloppy and disjointed first half from his charges by making a change in midfield at the break but he had no answer to his side’s struggles going forward, even if on another night, Alex Iwobi would probably have given Everton an early lead and Dominic Calvert-Lewin might have equalised in the second half rather than being foiled smartly by goalkeeper Danny Ward.

This was the fourth game in five where Everton had failed to score and Calvert-Lewin’s departure from the fray with another niggling muscle complaint only deepened the gloom around the Toffees’ struggles in attack. Everton managed just two shots on target and generally struggled to make chances while James Maddison on his own went close to scoring four times for the opposition, rattling the woodwork with one effort in the second half.

Where the win over Palace had seemed to signal the birth of a newly confident, free-flowing Everton, today exposed the team's collective limitations in moving the ball forward with consistent effectiveness. More often than not this afternoon, the Blues battled to play their way out from the back, frequently got themselves into trouble and lacked conviction and ideas when they did get to the final third.

Article continues below video content

Lampard had made one change to the line-up at Fulham, dropping Anthony Gordon to the bench in favour of Dwight McNeil and electing not to bring Nathan Patterson back in despite the Scot being fit enough to start.

The Toffees’ boss was, no doubt, hoping for a repeat of the stellar display that had brushed Crystal Palace aside in Everton’s last home game but it was Leicester who started the more effective of the two sides, with Maddison and Patson Daka almost combining in the hosts’ box inside the first minute and Jordan Pickford having to make a one-handed save to deny the striker three minutes after that.

Everton should have scored with less than five minutes gone, however, when Idrissa Gueye out-muscled Boubakary Soumare outside the Leicester area, Calvert-Lewin held off a defender long enough to play Iwobi in on the overlap but with plenty of goal to aim at, the Nigerian swept his shot across goal and inches past the far post.

Maddison would go perilously close on three separate occasions with shots that took decisive nicks off Blues defenders before flying narrowly past the post while James Tarkowski had a header from a corner pushed behind by Ward, Calvert-Lewin saw a strong run end with his shot being charged down at the last and Amadou Onana probably have done better with a free header off another dead ball.

Everton were largely the architects of their own problems in the first half with dreadful distribution at times and poor decision-making trying to play their way out of trouble and an error by Tarkowski in deciding to leave a bouncing ball for Pickford allowed Daka in but the keeper foiled him to bail the defender out.

The home team’s luck ran out at the end of the half, though, when Conor Coady failed to clear the ball from near his own penalty spot, the ball was worked to Tielemans 20 yards from goal and the Belgian took one touch off his thigh before despatching a dipping volley into the top corner.

Lampard withdrew the error-prone Gueye at the break in favour of James Garner and Calvert-Lewin thought he had levelled the contest four minutes into the second half when Iwobi slipped him in beautifully but Ward was quickly off his line and saved with an out-stretched leg.

Unfortunately, it would be the centre-forward’s last chance before he was forced off with what looked to be a recurrence of a hamstring problem. He was replaced by Neal Maupay while Abdoulaye Doucouré came on for Onana but it was Leicester who almost doubled their lead when Maddison drifted easily past McNeil on the hour mark and smashed a shot off the outside of the post.

Maupay’s only look-in came four minutes later when McNeil powered to the byline and the substitute’s effort at the near post was blocked behind for a corner but, depressingly, Everton generally lacked attacking threat during the last quarter of the match.

Patterson came on for Seamus Coleman and Gordon replaced McNeil but the Blues were caught on the counter when a weak pass by Doucouré was easily cut out deep in Leicester’s half and the visitors raced away on the break.

Barnes and Maddison exchanged passes in the final third and the former turned Doucouré in the box before rifling a shot high into the net to make it 2-0 with four minutes of the 90 to go and only a late intervention by Pickford following another giveaway by Maupay prevented it from being worse.

With no teams looking nailed on for the drop this season and a clutch of clubs who looked at one stage destined to struggle at the bottom but are now finding the spirit, drive and goals to drag themselves out of trouble, Evertonians look set to go into the hiatus for the World Cup nervously contemplating another battle against relegation rather than sitting safely in mid-table.

The work done over the summer to strengthen the side defensively has upgraded the back line and made Everton tougher to beat, the team looks less likely to fold in the face of adversity, but any Premier League outfit that can’t score enough goals is always going to struggle to pick up points.

While there is an urgent need to complete the summer’s transfer business in the upcoming winter window, there are no guarantees that Kevin Thelwell and his team will be able to bring in the quality required. In the meantime, it behooves Lampard to find solutions with the players he already has to keep the club treading water.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb