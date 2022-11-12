Report Another bewildering Bournemouth battering Everton returned to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League with an almost completely different team to the one that was beaten there on Tuesday but the result was painfully similar – another shocking three-goal defeat. Michael Kenrick 249comments (last) Share article Bournemouth 3 - 0 Everton Everton returned to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League with an almost completely different team to the one that was beaten there on Tuesday but the result was painfully similar – another shocking three-goal defeat. Franks Lampard makes nine changes to Tuesday's disastrous line-up, with only Patterson and Maupay retaining their places. However, the line-up should perhaps be compared to the one that lost at home to Leicester City last weekend: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out with not one but three injuries since it was revealed that a dislocated shoulder has compounded the hamstring problem he picked up against Leicester, and the knee problem from the beginning of the season, that seems to be far from resolved. The Blues got things going in the bright autumn sunshine and tried to retain possession but with far too much sideways and backwards passing, as is now the norm, with Bournemouth interested in giving the forwards any space, forcing long balls that generally went to Bournemouth players. Gray did get forward and played in a cross that reached Maupay who spun and lashed it high and wide, spurning Everton's first chance. Everton were getting plenty of possession. Iwobi fed Patterson for another decent cross, this one inches over the diminutive Maupay's head. Everton continued to have most of the play, working the ball forward but Bournemouth were not in a giving mood and repelled them until they came forward themselves and won the first corner that created a decent chance for the home side, a header at the far post. Article continues below video content Solanke forced himself forward as the Blues invited him into space and he shot at goal, Tavenier was given the easiest of tap-ins as Pickford parried the ball directly to him. Absolutely dreadful from Pickford. Everton looked to respond and McNeil was fouled, setting up what should have been a good chance from the set pieces but it was not very clever from Gray, however, it did give Everton a corner that was cleared. In Bournemouth's next attack, Zemura got past Patterson and collided with Pickford, the home side wanting a penalty rather than another corner and the defending of it became a ridiculous joke as Tarkowski went down with a head injury, Pickford was seriously distracted as he parried another ball into the air and Tavenier looped it to the far post where Moore headed in from close range. What an utter fiasco! In amidst the chaos, it was Mykolenko who was forced off, holding his chest after trying to block Moore in the act of scoring, and Coleman had to replace him. Maupay was next in the wars, getting a hefty challenge in the back. Everton now had a mountain to climb as the VAR resolutely refused to intervene and the Blues were once again forced to try and attack, but Patterson's cross was way over-hit. Then Maupay drew back from chasing down a cross, wanting a corner that was not given. Another free-kick from Gray was floated in and too easily defended with the Everton first team showing about as much attacking gumption as the second string had on Tuesday. Coleman tried to get them moving forward but he could only head a cross behind. Iwobi produced what was laughingly described as Everton's first shot on target, which was little more than a feeble backpass to Travers. Everton then somehow created a chance forSolanke that he drove wide. Maupay held up ball and felt someone behind him, going down far too easily, never a penalty. Just before that, Cook had come in on Onana with tremendous force in a full-blooded two-footed challenge, but the VAR did not think it was serious foul play because he touched the ball fractionally before Onana – not even a yellow card. Patterson put in a good challenge only to be fouled from behind by Senesi, who was shown a yellow card. Another highly controversial moment that drove the Everton players, fans and management mad, as Tavenier ran into Coady and went down, the referee Craig Paulson eventually responding to Bournemouth demands that he stop play. No end of Blues protestations ensued but to no avail. What an utter joke the Premier League refereeing has become. The dreadful half for Everton fizzled out with Gray straying offside to abruptly stop a possible attack, before Paulson ended 6 minutes of added time. From the restart, Onana powered forward on a great run, Maupay then setting up Gana for a poor shot off target. Bournemouth came closer, Billing glancing a cross wide. Another attack, Zemura fed Solanke for a bobbling shot that Pickford saved. Some crazy defending saw Bournemouth surge forward and Tavenier produced a decent low shot that was parried by Pickford as somehow the Blues scrambled the ball away. Stiill, with the ball, Everton's plodding pace was continually thwarted in the final third, while on the turnover, Bournemouth players scampered forward in acres of space. Coleman tried to pick out Onana in an advanced position but the big man could not get his head to the ball. In one of their 'better' attacks, the ball at least found the 6-yard box but was easily cleared. Pickford, idiotic as ever, took a goal-kick with the ball still obviously rolling... why? Gray tried to force an overlap and at least won a corner, with Tarkowski getting around the back of the pack but heading over. Patterson following in on the next attack blazed his shot over;, while at the other end, Solanke fired wide. Then a classic Gray cameo: he takes an age to beat two men with repeated switchbacks before making space to launch his cross... to the corner flag. Another surging Bournemouth attack had red shirts thronging the Everton area when Tavenier overhit his cross. Then Everton were literally torn apart for the third goal. A wicked free kick was fired in with fantastic pace and accuracy for the sub Anthony to get behind the massed defensive line, evading any markers to nod past Pickford. Easy as piss. Iwobi created a glorious triple chance that evaded Maupay and McNeil for Patterson to smash into the side netting beyond the far post. Solanke had the ball in the Everton net for a fourth but it was ruled offside. More proactive subs by Lampard with barely 15 minutes left: Maupay, McNeil and Onana were replaced by Cannon, Gordon and Doucoure. Tom Cannon immediately got a headed chance off a good cross from Gordon but it was straight at Travers. Zemura almost wriggled his way through five defenders, as Everton played the ball square in defence. A dreadful cross from Gana summed up how utterly awful the game was for Everton, although Tom Cannon was doing his best to make something of this exceptionally rare opportunity to show Lampard what he could do. Gray tried the direct path, his shot blocked for a corner that Billing headed behind; the next cleared away and The Cherries were on the break again, Billing getting loose but firing across goal when he could have really punished this sorry Everton crew. More good work from Cannon but he couldn't find a blue shirt with his hard-won cross. After Cannon was fouled, Iwobi heard something negative from the aggrieved fans, and reacted. Of course, nothing came from the Everton free-kick. Gray tried a repeat of the goal he scored on Tuesday but this time it flew high and wide. Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Stephens, Senesi [Y:44'], Zemura, Billing, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier (79' Christie), Moore (67' Anthony), Solanke. Subs: Fredericks, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Dembele, Pearson, Plain. Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko (29' Coleman), Iwobi, Onana (75' Doucoure), Gana, McNeil (75' Gordon), Maupay (75' Cannon), Gray. Subs: Begovic, Keane, Mina, Davies, Mills. Reader Comments (249) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alan J Thompson 1 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:10:18 Rondon must really have pissed off someone when he turned down that transfer with two wingers and no target man. John Kavanagh 2 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:12:34 Good to see Cannon and Mills on the bench. I'm dubious about having two wide players ostensibly to fire in crosses to a Munchkin in the middle. Hope one or both of the youngsters gets a chance to shine. Off to the Live Forum now to top up on misery and depression. Brian Murray 3 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:14:59 Alan,I think it's called being a disaster from Benitez and a not very good player, not pissed off. Tom Dylan 4 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:17:25 No Holgate on the bench, is he injured? Surprising that Mina and Keane are both there instead of Holgate as he can play in more positions? Alan J Thompson 5 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:22:34 Sorry, Brian#3, but who is the very good forward/target man in that named team? Tony Hill 6 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:31:23 Is Garner injured? Simon Dalzell 7 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:42:34 Tony (6). The Official website says Garner has an injury of an "unknown" nature!! Tony Everan 8 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:51:19 It's all about our goal scoring ability again. Hopefully Frank has the front three fully motivated and there's no high balls fired into Maupay from defence or from out wide. Has to be clever passes from midfield or fast low crosses whipped in. COYBLUES!! Tony Hill 9 Posted 12/11/2022 at 14:54:36 Simon @7 thanks. God knows what that means. Simon Dalzell 10 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:24:22 Any streams? I lost mine after 30 seconds. I know were losing! Oh dear, now 2 down. Sean O’Hanlon 13 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:50:37 Simon #10 - don't punish yourself, but if you must try usagoals.meView Full Site, then select football. Ciarán McGlone 14 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:52:42 Lampard offers very little.Out of his depth. Michael Lynch 15 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:56:10 Utterly incompetent reffing display.Having said that, is there a worse front three in the history of this club than Gray, Maupay, McNeil? I'm just glad this is the last match for a while, watching Everton is fucking painful at the moment. David Dumphy 16 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:56:24 Nothing will change until Moshiri and Kenwright go from the top down. George Cumiskey 17 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:56:42 Gray and McNeil absolute dog shit, I feel sorry for the defence – nothing whatsoever in front of them. I'm afraid it could be a taxi for Frank after this game. Bill Fairfield 18 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:18 Utterly incompetent Everton display. Blame the refs all you want. Things go against you when you’re crap. Kieran Kinsella 19 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:20 Pawson has done amazingly well to stand out as the worst performer on the pitch. Bournemouth a rubbish rugby team, Everton a circus, but Pawson is in a league of his own Ray Smith 20 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:21 Every season, same old scrap for survival.I can't change being an Evertonian, but I despair knowing that, if we survive, it will be the same again next season!!!15 games in, 23 to go, and I can't see us getting out of this!Get rid of Kenwright and see the fresh air flood in! Craig Walker 21 Posted 12/11/2022 at 15:59:43 “We've had some good times.” “What would Everton do?” Matthew Williams 22 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:00:49 I think it's time for mass sackings at our beleaguered club...Jeez, we look so poor.Why? Fran Mitchell 23 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:01:04 The referee has been atrocious. but his performance is only the 12th worst on the pitch, cause the 11 players out there have been terrible.That is just quite simply the worst front 3 in the Premier League. Kieran Kinsella 24 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:01:19 Simon,Sounds like he needs an exorcism, as does the club. Frank Crewe 25 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:02:58 Can't score, can't defend. A winning combination...for whoever our opposition is. Adrian Evans 26 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:02:59 Guess its our fault... Moshiri, Kenwright, all of us. We get behind Frank, as we are supposed to, 12th man dug the team out the shit. 2-0 halftime v Palace.Frank's,kidded everyone. He's had a year, now trying to survive in the Premier League with no threat up top.15 games, 14 points.23 games 69 points on offer, Where is he getting 30 points from?Still got Big Sam's number!!Martinez????Sean Dyche, difficult to beat, good chance he can get 30 points.Or sell everyone we can, £150million on two strikers, take our chances with Frank.Who knows anymore.Oh... Big Duncan??? Dean Williams 27 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:04:36 Time to get rid of this muppet. I'll gladly drag him out of Goodison myself, Kenwright included. Brendan McLaughlin 28 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:05:18 If it wasn't for Kenwright, Moshiri, Barret-Baxendale, Uncle 'Arry, the VAR, referees, Pickford, Maupay, Coleman, Bournemouth, and Bournemouth reserves... we'd be fecking flying under Frank. Kieran Kinsella 29 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:05:22 Bring on Cannon and Mills.Or better yet, Cannon and Ball – they're used to slapstick comedy. Alan J Thompson 30 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:06:00 Thanks to Optus bloody awful service, I thought the second goal was the only one of the match until the commentator said they can't be happy with a 2-goal lead! We started well enough possession-wise but still taking too long to play it out from the back and, when we did get into their box, there was nobody of any use there. Maupay was useless with the first and just not good enough in the air for the second chance. Gray has been rubbish and McNeil, again, might as well not be there.For one of the goals (the one I saw), the defence moved out but again Mykolenko didn't go with them, hanging back a metre and then the stupid (non) rule change about head injuries, you either stop play for them, in which case the goal should not have been allowed, or you just ignore it altogether.We really must try something upfront as Maupay is just a waste of space; unfortunately, he might not be the only one. Sean O’Hanlon 31 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:06:16 Pickford back to his worst! Michael Lynch 32 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:06:27 Atr least we won't be in the bottom three for the World Cup break, as the Shite are pounding Southampton. So, if I was Frank, I'd stick Mills and Cannon on and see if either of them can improve the team.As it is, I'm not sure how we stay up this season unless the Bottom 3 stay as shit as they are. We are worse than last season in every department except the back four. Bill Gall 33 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:06:35 The poor display from the referee was fully displayed when the Everton player went down clutching his head and play carried on. Later ,a Bournemouth player went down clutching his head and the referee stopped the game. Fran Mitchell 34 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:08:22 We need at least two, probably three attackers in January cause none that we have on the pitch should be starting games in the Premier League. Jim Bennings 35 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:09:45 As I said after Tuesday night's debacle, this club is doomed and conditioned only to fail and perennially be shit.No matter who manages the club, after a certain amount of months, it's back to the same shite we had before he came, all because the bar at Everton FC is set so low.Football is about daring and making yourself a hero, scoring goals and being full of adventure as Brentford showed today. Ivan Toney go and make yourself a hero, he did.Look at our players, scared shitless with the ball at their feet, none can pass, shoot, commit men to score goals? No chance.The fear of winning is now even overriding the fear of losing. Rob Dolby 36 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:10:26 Why are we the only club that continually shoot ourselves in the foot.Pickford... for fuck's sake!Paterson with the stupid flick that led to the corner for the 2nd.Ref with double standard head injuries2 footed tackles are now okay according to the VAR.Glad there is a world cup as the transfer window can't come quickly enough. Gary Johnson 37 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:12:38 Three right-footed defenders on the bench, and not a single spare left-footed one. If that doesn't show the folly and cowardice of our manager, I don't know what does. Needs to be sacked today…..or we will go down. It's a fantasy that he's improved anything at all. Jim Bennings 38 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:36:29 Oh well... the end of another manager.You can't even get a draw in two matches against fucking Bournemouth??The bar is so low at this club it's absolutely startling.Compare what Newcastle have performed like since their takeover.Look at Leeds, look at Brighton, look at Brentford.Why is this club never ever ever capable of moving even remotely forwards? Craig Walker 39 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:38:37 The last season at Goodison will be spent in the Championship if we don't get a decent forward line. We stayed up last season. Just. This team is worse up front with Richarlison gone and other teams are better. Bill Fairfield 40 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:39:54 Absolute embarrassing garbage. Won't be long now, Frank. Simon Dalzell 41 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:44:41 Total unwatchable shite. Thank God for the World Cup. Michael Lynch 42 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:46:17 We survived by the skin of our teeth last season, but surely this team is doomed. We actually look worse than we did last season, and we don't have RIcharlison or Calvert-Lewin. Jim Bennings 43 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:46:35 This is what happens when you sit there all summer ignoring the fact that the centre-forward you have has been injured for 12 months and looks like being completely injury-prone yet you are willing to wait until the 12th of never for him.Instead, we should have made three really good attacking signings.We sign McNeil, Maupay two utter wastes of space. To be fair to Maupay, he looked half decent in a good footballing team at Brighton but at Everton he was never going to work.James Garner was just a weird move, why not play him when it's so obvious Onana is completely out of his depth right now?Gana was half understandable but let's be honest, he's not much different than the fella we just let go, Allan.Onana for £35 million, Jesus Christ, can't even control the football let alone offer anything. David Dumphy 44 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:50:00 It comes from the top down: Moshiri and Kenwright – nothing will change until they're gone. Phil Rodgers 45 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:50:14 Those poor fans that went down there twice to watch this. Utterly disgraceful and shameful. Fran Mitchell 46 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:50:25 The ineffective, woeful performance of both McNeil and Maupay is a damning indictment of our transfer business… just awful, both of them.But Lampard should be getting more from this team. We are in real danger of going down, make no mistake.I really wanted Lampard to work, but it looks like yet another dudd.We have 6 weeks off, these 6 weeks must be used to go back to the drawing board and sort out the mess we're in. 2 weeks to identify a new manager, 4 weeks for him to work with the players.There must be a manager in the Championship, Portugal, France, Spain, Germany, Holland, South America who could do a job. Steve Stobie 47 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:51:11 I've literally just logged on to watch a feed and for 3 minutes I watched Bournemouth's men walking all over Everton's children. Maupay so weak on the turn and dispossessed like I take the ball off the feet of my 10 year old son, whenever I choose to do so... Not only that but Everton players trotting round like the game doesn't even matter, culminating in Anthony literally jogging unmarked in the centre of the box to calmly nod home their third. There's only one word for what I've just witnessed - pathetic!!None of these players deserve to wear my beloved Everton shirt, and now I am firmly of the opinion that Lampard has to go. That will now be 1 win and 1 draw, with 6 shameful losses in 8 games. That I'm afraid is sack territory. I don't think I can even bring myself to thank him for keeping us up last season, and the reason is, because he didn't. The fans kept us up, roaring Everton to safety, Lampard was as much along for the ride as the rest of us. He has shown at every club he's managed that he gets a boost out of a team when he first arrives, nobody can doubt his talent as a footballer, and that no doubt carries a team so far at first, but over time Derby, Chelsea and us have all struggled, so his coaching ability has to be called into question.Who would be my choice, now please feel free to laugh, but this is it Dunc, this is your chance. Time for him to put everything he's learned under all the managers he served as a first team coach into practice. I was so proud for him when he got given the caretaker role prior to Lampard's appointment, and yes, we lost that game against Villa, but Lampard hasn't beaten them since either. Furthermore, you know those training videos they put up on You Tube, the team looked like they were training a million times harder and with a lot more discipline, technique and fun in Dunc's training sesh, compared to anything seen under Lampard.Step up Dunc. We've still got two thirds of the season to go and your passion, together with the belief and fight you can instil will hopefully carry us on to better things. Craig Walker 48 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:53:22 Amazing how quickly it turns bad for us. Benitez got a draw at Old Trafford. A week later (I think) was the Watford debacle. Norwich away was a nadir. A similar story this season. Palace home and people crowing about our play. A few weeks later and we look dreadful. We should have sold Gordon. Gueye's mythical status as a good midfield player was always a bit baffling. Decent on his day but not Peter Reid. Onana looks as good as Schneiderlin. Who next? Sean Dyche? Fran Mitchell 49 Posted 12/11/2022 at 16:53:56 However, David Moyes until the end of the season would do me. Michael Lynch 50 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:00:28 "Iwobi threw his shirt to a fan, and the fan threw it straight back"I love our fans. Joe McMahon 51 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:01:33 I decided to watch the rugby as I suspected the result would be similar to what the final score was. It's hard to accept by this is the worst sqaud we have had since the '50s. No goals in this team whatsoever, it's the result of years of failure from the board. I hold one person accountable for the demise. Frank will be sacked, and then what?Fran @49, I assume you've seen where West Ham are in the league? Hammers fans want him gone. Peter Hodgson 52 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:03:49 Just signed in after my "total lost interest" post on Tuesday's debacle to find that today's performance was just as bad if not worse. Unbelievable! I thought things might have changed. How wrong I was. Not about giving up on Everton but hoping that it might be better today. False hope unfortunately.After this, I stick by my Tuesday comments. Good luck everyone. The Evertonians that are left out there will need all the luck that is going their way. Nearly 70 years down the pan. Thanks, Uncle Bill, because you have to carry the majority of the can for this, plus Moshiri's ineptitude. Robert Tressell 53 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:04:03 Serious situation. Manager looking out of his depth. Squad looking badly assembled. Story of Everton since the end of Martinez's first season. Only Ancelotti and Allardyce have had the maturity and nous since then, and only showed it briefly (hoovering up a few high-wage has-beens and failures too). What a mess. Steavey Buckley 54 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:04:19 Everton players would have difficulty passing wind. Doesn't get any worse having Gana and Onana in midfield. Crucial part of the pitch which demands high-quality passing just to keep any team in contention. Tony Hill 55 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:05:28 I don't think anyone has the faintest clue what to do about this club. The poison has seeped down from the top for a long, long time. It seems to me that words and analysis are futile now. Far too many at the club and in the team are – and have been for ages – shameless parasites and cowards. Fuck them all. Mal van Schaick 56 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:12 The demise of Everton. We will be lucky to stay up this season, and to make matters worse they had summer to sort the mess out and have failed miserably. Michael Lynch 57 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:15 Onana should be dominating these games, but he goes missing for 75% of it. Something badly wrong there, someone needs to be getting in his fucking ear. Patterson has loads of potential, but he's going to make errors. It's a shame he's in such a shit team. Iwobi tries his best. Other than that, the team simply isn't good enough, and I'm really starting to doubt Lampard's ability as a manager. Danny Baily 58 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:36 Sooo Long. Frank-Lam-Pard. Fran Mitchell 59 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:42 Yes, Joe, he could well be available and thus we would have him as an interim until end of season.It's fallen flat with him at Hammers this season, but his work there has been excellent. When he took over they looked relegation fodder and he took then to Europe.I wouldn't have him long term, we need to develop a strategy long term. But for the remainder of this season to save our Premier League status, I would certainly have him back. John Hall 60 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:06:51 Shambles again.Time waits for no man, Frank – said to emphasize that people cannot stop the passing of time, and therefore should not delay doing things. Waiting.What do they do in training?Pass and move, create space for runners, oh can't do that as we don't have any.Sideways and back, sideways and back, no outlet.Show some heart and guts for those that follow you everywhere. Levels dropped below what is expected, we heard the other night. Well, we got the same again today, Frank. Kieran Kinsella 61 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:08:59 Unlucky in many respects, a few flimsy moments, sad dismal refereeing… I'm totally kidding — that was shite. Gavin Johnson 62 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:09:15 Franks got to be backed in January or sacked. It can't go on like this, or else it will be a hard relegation fight all over again.We have 6 weeks. I'd like to think we are talking to managers, and we might do something like Villa did, and make a swift appointment.We need attacking players. Maupay is awful and Cannon did more than Maupay has, since his winner against West Ham, all those weeks ago, Bill Fairfield 63 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:09:47 Our fans telling them all to deservedly do one. Iwobi giving his shirt as a peace offering, while he goes off to count his hundred grand. Glad it was chucked back at the useless prat. Everyone of our brilliant fans should be refunded by the club. Will Mabon 64 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:10:23 This time, Michael, I'm not so bewildered. This result is exactly what this kind of "performance" produces.Shocking 5 days, frankly not good enough for this club and fans. Ian Edwards 65 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:11:56 Not sure how much more I can take of this club. I can't see where the next goal is coming from. Defence can't keep clean sheets. Midfield doesn't protect or create. Wingers that don't assist. Lone forward who gets no service. I don't see 3 teams worse than us. Two 3-goal defeats to Bournemouth in 4 days. Another managerial change soon as Lampard can't survive this. Matthew Williams 66 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:12:12 Absolute dogshit, shameful, no bottle, no heart, no pride and totally clueless as well.We only turn up for away games when there's no fans in the ground. The Lampard experiment has failed, we need a proper gaffer who is pro-active and fucking ruthless too. All our players need a major boot up the arse, pronto.Another shite weekend! Gavin Johnson 67 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:14:05 Where the hell were Garner and Vinagre? When Coleman came on at left-back, it was like having PTSD flashbacks under Benitez. Ian Bennett 68 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:14:08 Just feel sorry for the loyal away fans who follow this shit. Spending good time and money on this is a joke.It's like a dark comedy, really dark. Alan J Thompson 69 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:14:13 No plan, no shape, no idea and nothing upfront until Cannon came on and did more with his first two touches than Maupay did in 75 minutes. Indeed, until the 75th minute, it looked like we passed the ball in the direction of our goal more than Bournemouth did! Anyone thinking we are not in a relegation fight because of the number of games to go really isn't watching our pathetic efforts. Something, maybe someone, really has to change! Kevin Molloy 70 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:15:48 I'd have taken even a plucky draw today. But no, he's got to go after that. Sack him, wait for West Ham to sack Moyes, and pop him in there til season end, and if he does a good job another 2 years. Job's a good'un Pat Kelly 71 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:15:58 I can't think of anything positive Lampard has brought to the Club. Turned us into a team that can't score or even shoot on target. Leaking goals. Looking shambolic. His signings have done nothing to improve the team. Why should he be given more time? He's lost the players. Danny Baily 72 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:17:00 The worst thing is the wait till the next match. Terrible way to go into the international break. Phillip Warrington 73 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:17:48 Fuck – this could have been 5- or 6-nil, we had one shot on target and I think another 2 or 3 shots that missed the target. Our football… we don't play football and I'm sorry – people can blame past and present players and managers – but our current manager has no clue. I could not believe we are behind and all our dead ball restarts see our players ambling around like they're on a picnic. No desire or urgency, just let somebody else take the initiative – and nobody does. Will Mabon 74 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:17:49 Look at that table, for God's sake. Again. Everton are becoming more and more established as a marginal low-quality club. Dismantled and destroyed from within. Stuart Sharp 75 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:18:05 Out of order, Bill. He works his arse off. He has limited quality, but that, and his wages, are not his fault. But I agree about the refund. 7-1 on aggregate against one of the leakiest defences in the league... shocking. Tony Everan 76 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:18:49 1) Can't score – no goals in five of the last six Premier League games. We don't look like scoring either, I've given up expecting us to score a goal. 2) Started to leak soft goals – nine in the last three games against mid-table and lower teams. It's the perfect storm for relegation.Big decisions now. Stick or twist with Frank? Without more quality up front, whoever is the manager will suffer the same fate. The last four matches against Fulham, Leicester, Bournemouth B and Bournemouth A, we have looked clueless as a team. No visible game plan, no cohesion, poor passing, mistakes, slow for much of the games, out-fought by opponents to the second ball, weaker in the tackle, weaker in the air. Terrible to watch. If Benitez was in charge of this ineptitude, the pitchforks would be out. There's some mitigation for Frank: Richarlison has not been replaced by anywhere near the same quality, but the £35M on McNeill and Maupay could have been spent better. All our eggs were in the Calvert-Lewin staying fit basket for the goalscorer. You could argue any manager would struggle, but other clubs with lesser resources are doing better than him, so his position is very precarious. Ian Edwards 77 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:19:12 Just seen a video on Toffee TV and one fan shouts "Fuck you, Iwobi" and there are angry scenes, pushing and shoving, involving two black fans and Iwobi is talking to the Ref and pointing at them. Garry Martin 78 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:19:23 Where's big Dunc ? Kevin Turner 79 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:19:37 Teams around us are picking up points and improving while we are in freefall. The signs are ominous unless drastic improvements are evident from Boxing Day onwards. I have supported the club for over 60 years and not even during the darkest of days (there's been too many of them, to be honest) have I felt this bad about our prospects. With a very heavy heart and sadness, I've joined the growing band of supporters who think yet another manager is going out the door. Quite what Frank Lampard thinks of this group behind closed doors, I don't know… but we have a collection of the biggest cowardly, spineless, uninspiring imposters in my memory.Where to turn? Tuchel? I won't be joining the Big Dunc bandwagon. His fervour and love of the club just wouldn't work for very long with the current mercenaries in our top league who are frankly stealing a living.What's gone wrong with our youth set-up? Every 2 years or so, the year groups should produce a prospect with the real chance of making the first team squad. We've had Barkley and now Gordon who looked the real deal but Gordon has joined Barkley in becoming a Big Time Charlie before they've reached the required Premier League level. Is it us Scousers who can't apply the level of professionalism because they're still hanging around with their old mates? Is it because they have had smoke blown up their arses from a tender age? Arsenal are producing prospect after prospect through their Academy. We have first-hand experience of our youth set-up. Total amateurs. Doesn't look like it's improving.Out the door - Lampard, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Gueye, Doucouré, Davies, Gray, O'Neil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon. Ray Smith 80 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:28:08 Kevin @79,Like you, I've done 58 yrs through thick and thin, however, you have put into words how I'm currently feeling.Relegation battle after 15 games.Never been this despondent. John Graham 81 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:30:01 Total disgrace. Why keep using the same bunch of useless players, who haven't got a clue about winning a football match? They need to be dropped now and bring in players with some imagination. Why put Stanley Mills in the squad if he's not going to get used.? He creates and converts chances every week in the U21s – give him his chance. Lampard needs to have the bottle to drop players completely from the squad, starting with his beloved Iwobi, and any other total waste of space; if he can't, then he needs to pack it in and go be a pundit.Load of shiiiitte!!! Gerry Quinn 82 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:30:21 I wouldn't put it past Moshiri appointing Gerrard as he did Benitez — wouldn't put it past him!!!!! Useless bloody owner. Joe Digney 83 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:31:10 Looked good for 15 minutes, ran out of ideas, then resorted to becoming shitbags. Don't need to go into depth as I'm sure fellow ToffeeWebbers have pointed out what needs to be said. Those traveling blues deserve so much more, making that journey twice in a week, how many other clubs' supporters would do that? Not many. Won't be watching a minute of this shit show of a World Cup so now I've gotta stew on this for over a month… oh to be a Blue. Christy Ring 85 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:31:42 Totally clueless... I don't know what the answer is now because you have two of the biggest problems at the club deciding our future: Moshiri & "I love me more than Everton" Kenwright. Ian Edwards 86 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:32:29 Failed to score in 5 of last 6 games. He must go. Adrian Evans 87 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:33:35 Heart says give Big Duncan a go. He would get more than 14 points from the next 15 games, but not enough. We need 33 points minimum to be out the shit.So me, I'd chat to Big Sam, tell him "You're in, but you can stay and here is £100million, also sell who you like. Also, if you keep us up, you're staying. If we go down, get us back up, first go."We can go down this time if we stick with Bluffing Frank!!!Do it now.If not him, Sean Dyche, get him in Monday, back to work so he can study the players, the games we played. He can keep us too.No time for experimenting with a manager who doesn't know the Premier League. Rooney has aura, the ear of the players, but no experience.Get it done and out of the way by Monday. Please don't wait till Boxing Day. 5 more games, if Wolves win tonight, we are deeper in the crap.It's a new league from Boxing Day, any three from 12 going down and we're the worst team by a mile. Danny O’Neill 88 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:35:23 I'll have to come back tomorrow with any sense of sensibility. Waiting for the train and long journey home. Not as long as some, but we've just all travelled and spent money to see us concede 7 goals against Bournemouth twice in 4 days.Only 2 players come out with any credit. Iwobi trying his best. I hope that fracas at the end wasn't a few dickheads and as I heard on the way back to the station, racist, which may have caused his reaction. He was the only one trying to make something happen.And Seamus. He done well when you consider he was played on the left. He never lets us down. Unlike a lot of the others.But if you have nothing to aim for or look up to, what do those players do? Where can they go?I'll have to watch it back, not that I want to. Pickford for the first. Why didn't he take it?Forgive me. On my way home and a bit raw.Remembrance Day tomorrow. Lest we forget. Jeff Armstrong 89 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:35:27 Kevin @79, You are correct, of course, but I'm afraid we're stuck with your list, including Frank Lampard.We simply cannot afford to get rid of him and his 20-man entourage, let alone spray a load of cash at a new man and his entourage.Before someone say's we can't afford not to sack him as it will cost more to be relegated… Guess what, Moshiri is no longer arsed! Simon Dalzell 90 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:38:36 This break should really be a godsend. He has to go. Today was the worst ever. (Yes it's been said before.) We got off the hook last season. We're now worse, and the rest better. Will Mabon 91 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:41:13 Dyche got sacked as he was heading toward relegating Burnley. Jeff Armstrong 92 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:41:40 Iwobi and the squad's reaction at the end suggests it might have been racist; if so, it's a sad day in more ways than one for this club. 99.9 % of Evertonians are decent people, but like everywhere else, there's racists, bigots, right-wing imbeciles and morons amongst us, no use denying it, we've all heard it, home and away. Barry Hesketh 93 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:43:28 If the New Stadium opens for the 2024-25 season, we have a dozen top-flight matches left at the Old Lady, unless of course by some miracle the fortunes and results of the current crop rapidly improve. Today's players have no sense of history, no sense as to how important the game is to the supporters, and seem only to be interested in their bank-balances and media profiles. Imagine the likes of Ratcliffe, Reid, Gray, Labone, Ball, Watson et al allowing their teams to show such little fight and appetite for the game as the Everton players of the last few seasons have shown? Leaving Goodison will be a wrench, but to leave it as a Championship club is truly unforgiveable! Allan Board 94 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:44:28 No answers to this. At least the run-up to Christmas can't be ruined by these wankers. Frank's had a year – now we are worse – no use getting a shouty manager in though, these will down tools quicker than they do usually. Relegation and start again. We can have our club back then.Absolute bewilderment – really, I am just bereft of what is wrong. Does anyone care for Everton anymore? Or is it just the fans again?We deserve medals. Mark Andrews 95 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:44:48 What did we learn today?Our first team is marginally less shit than the second 11 and the club has no direction or plan. Tony Hill 96 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:45:37 That would top off the perfect day, Jeff @92. I fear you are correct but let's profoundly hope not. Marc Hints 97 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:46:36 Frank will be sacked. West Ham lost so Moyes will be sacked. Kenwright will then appoint Moyes, we all know the story. Kevin Molloy 98 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:47:17 Don't worry, Barry, we won't be leaving Goodison. Michael Lynch 99 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:48:09 Jeff, I haven’t heard racism at Goodison in years, and the last time at an away game was at least a decade ago.I’m not saying racism doesn’t exist at Everton, just saying we haven’t all heard it. Thomas Hughes 100 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:48:56 Well, that's all three promoted sides now this season and it's yielded just one goal (last minute at home to Forest) and one point. That's our progress from last season where we at least beat Norwich at home. Barry Hesketh 101 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:49:19 Kevin @98I also have some doubts about the stadium being completed on time, if at all, given the current economic forecasts for the next couple of years. Trevor Peers 102 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:49:34 He's got to be sacked now – that's the only conclusion after that abomination. Clearly Frank hasn't got a clue tactically and any feel-good factor he got from our relegation escape, which was mainly down to our supporters, has now evaporated. Giving him more time will be a disaster; allowing him to spend money would be a huge gamble too, he won't be able to recruit the forwards we require. He's had enough time, proving that not only is he inept with his game management, but is also lacking in leadership skills. It now looks like he's lost the dressing room as well.His persistence in playing 4-3-3 without any 'plan B' marks him down as stubborn and inflexible. Lampard has to be replaced or we will face another cliffhanger of a relegation battle. Danny Baily 103 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:50:06 Marc 97, sounds good to me.Frank's a nice fella, but there's no room for sentiment. Looked pretty toxic at the end there. Marc Hints 104 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:52:57 I have just seen the videos, Danny, doing the rounds on Twitter, very toxic and shirts thrown back at players. Ian Riley 105 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:55:27 Frank will resign. Pat Kelly 107 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:56:49 When you see the players giving up, you know they've lost faith in the manager. They've concluded he hasn't a clue and it's not working. There's no way back for Lampard. He should stick to media appearances and stay well away from management. Sean Roe 108 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:58:15 Frank has to go immediately. Yes, the squad is shit but things are getting worse by the game and he hasn't got a clue what to do. Danny Baily 109 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:58:54 Marc, the only think Frank brought to the table was good vibes. Without those, we'd be right to pull the trigger. Shame Villa beat us to a decent manager. Richard Nelson 110 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:59:02 "Mothball" the new Stadium till 2035, after the clear-out. It'll take 10 years to get back to the Premier League! Adrian Evans 111 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:59:10 I swear to God, if Moshiri & Kenwright take us down to spend the last season at Goodison there, I won't take my season tickets up. I won't step foot in the new stadium till Moshiri & Kenwright are gone.If 35,000 of us don't sort out Moshiri & Kenwright, who's going to?60 years, at times from all over the world, wars etc.They've got 23 games to get this right, keep us up for the 2023-24season.They've got to Act Now and not get this wrong. If they do, it will be the 2023-24 season in the Championship… a New Stadium in the Championship!!!!Whatever it costs Moshiri, failure could be hundreds of millions, an empty Goodison and New Stadium.Act now, we need proven experience, success at survival, 23 games. Brian Wilkinson 112 Posted 12/11/2022 at 17:59:29 Tony @76, the pitchforks were out for Rafa, even after some decent early results, before injuries all over the place hit us.Honest question: Can Mills on the wing be any worse than those ahead of him? Or Cannon given a start? Or even Issac Price? None of these are getting anywhere near a game. Then, on Tuesday evening, 3-1 down, around 9 minutes to go, they get thrown in. Today, 3-0 down, 15 minutes to go, Cannon gets a little runout.Thank god there is a World Cup break and we can try at least to bring some forwards in, in January. Only for the break, I think we would be right in the shit if we had to play another 7 or more games until then. Brian Hennessy 113 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:02:57 We have tried sacking various different managers and it pretty much had the same outcome each time – a little improvement before we return to Square One.We all know what needs to happen but will never happen. The one thing that has remained the same through the worst period in the club's history, is the Chairman. A narcissist such as him tries to control everything so, if anyone thinks he has no effect on what happens on the pitch, think again. I'm not saying Lampard is our saviour and for sure he has made huge mistakes with some of his team selections and tactics. But only when we get rid of Kenwright can we begin to rebuild this club. Our anger needs to be directed towards the Chairman and all our efforts should be on removing him before anyone else. Gavin Johnson 114 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:03:08 I think I saw somewhere that there's a clause in Franks contract that the club inserted that he gets little to no pay off if he's sacked. There's 6-week break, I think we should sack him. Poch is the dream, albeit a deluded one, so go and get Moyes. I'll eat humble pie on that cos my argument was that we'd never win a trophy under Moyes if he came back, but at least he's a stable option that had us performing in the top half. Graham Hammond 115 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:04:07 John Graham #81. If you think that dropping Alex Iwobi from the squad completely is the way forward and the way to go, then sadly you do not know your arse from your elbow where football is concerned. Iwobi has been our best player this season so far by quite a distance. Yes, we were shite today and as a whole, I agree with you, we were collectively a disgrace but your criticism of Iwobi is wide of the mark. I would agree with Danny O' Neill, Alex and Seamus were the two players who at least stuck at it. The problem at Everton is the recruitment (and has been for a long time) and the pitiful movement of the players who take to the field; both have been shite for as long as I can remember. Watching Everton currently is like watching one Arsenal player (who passes and moves into space to generally make himself available to his teammates) and nine outfield blue statues. No pace, too little footballing intelligence, no intensity, no movement, just shite dinosaur football with very few goals scored. To think that fans on this site criticised the likes of Kevin Mirallas and even Richarlison, players that actually made things happen themselves. Who exactly have we got now? Ian Edwards 116 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:04:51 Just heard Limpard say that we played quite well against Leicester. Is he having a laugh?? Tony Hill 117 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:05:16 Marc @104, very depressing scenes but I heard no racism as has been suggested in some reports, just anger. Justified anger. Pat Kelly 118 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:05:45 If, as rumoured, there's a break clause in Lampard's contract, it's there for a reason. If he can be sacked without any compensation, then do it now. Paul Tran 119 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:06:14 Looked to me like the players had given up on him today. Something's going on there, I think. But the real issue is that we've bought so many players who don't score goals. Michael Lynch 120 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:10:13 Frank says Garner has a back problem and is seeing a specialist this week. Worrying, cos I was hoping he'd be getting a lot more game time in the second half of the season. I'd like to see Mills and Cannon get some starts too. They literally cannot be any worse than what we've seen in the last 7 days. Barry Hesketh 121 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:12:06 Last week, prior to the Leicester game at Goodison, I heard somebody comment that Lampard's annoyance with the team at Fulham might have a detrimental effect on the players, which has shown itself in the games since thenWould Frank have been better to have praised the players for a hard-won point at Fulham or was he right to be annoyed with them? Colin Malone 122 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:14:27 "Not my fault" comments from Lampard again. Every team in the Premier League knows how we set our stall out. It will be the same formation on 26 December, if Frank is still here. We know we are going to play with two wingers who are not good enough. midfielders who cannot hold their position, Iwobi and Gana because of the shite on the wings.A fucking blind man can see it.Any decent coach would come to Everton tomorrow, change the formation and see a 100% improvement.Stop blaming the players, Lampard! Bill Gall 123 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:15:39 The only thing thing in changing managers is who do you go for. You are going to look for a manager that has had experience at the bottom of league and then became successful. The problem we have is to change the manager, we will have to try and persuade a manager that has been reasonably successful at another club (as Villa done ) or bring in another untried manager or 1 that has just been fired.. Without using foul language we are damned if we do or damned if we don't.Has Lampard said anything yet, because if he uses the same comments from the last game it will mean he will have coached the whole available squad that has fallen below their standards. And I always thought that as a coach you were supposed to improve them. Marc Hints 124 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:18:12 Tony #117,Yes, from the video, Iwobi looked the most upset and was pointing to the fans but not sure what was said, nothing on Twitter about racism. Think it was just pure anger from the fans, someone said Iwobi gave his shirt and it was thrown back at him. Peter Jansson 125 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:19:10 We are bad because we play shit football without a logical plan. We cannot win games passing backwards. And still the midfield is not good enough.The lack of a sound strategy is Lampard's fault. Gana Gueye offers absolutely nothing. Why is he playing game after game? And forget Calvert-Lewin this season also.Our club must have a serious problem. It seems like we are run by people that do not know how to run things. If this is the best football we can produce, some heads have to be changed. I think it starts at the top. Moshiri is incompetent and has absolutely no clue how to build a football club. So how is he ever going to be able to hire the right team mix to run the club?The Lampard hiring was of no logic. He had not done anything special as a manager, rather the opposite, and yet he got the job. He said after one game that our players lacked balls. Come on, a pair of balls have nothing to do with playing bad football? It is a little more complex to run a football club in 2022. Ask Guardiola or Klopp if they have a balls factor when preparing for a game. What a joke.With a headless chicken as owner, I am afraid we are doomed. The Lampard solution does not work. But I am not sure that Moshiri will come up with something better. Ancelotti is the only manager that has been better than Moyes after he left. Eddie Dunn 126 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:19:24 Frank is clueless, his system never changes, he swaps like-for-like, he has no tactical nouce. His coaching team lacks his main man, Jody Morris, and Clement is the most boring coach in existence. These guys are all on the gravy train as are most of the mercenaries. The club is full of shit from top to bottom. Weak payers, slow players, players lacking bottle, and poor little Iwobi getting all upset when he went over to the fans. That tit will be flying back in luxury tonight. They all live in a bubble, a big fat expensive bubble, and have forgotten what it is like to graft for a living (if they ever did). Now some will slink off to Qatar and others to Australia for their holidays. I have no sympathy for any of them. Frank's record is terrible – he is paid handsomely and has failed. There are not any signs that things will get better. He has to go.Regardless of owners, Kenwright etc, etc... he has to go. He can't be trusted to bring in the right players: Onana, Gueye, Maupay, McNeil... So what makes it a good idea to let him spend whatever we have left on more crap?Who could do better than Lampard? Answer: anyone on the Live Forum for a start. David Bromwell 127 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:19:31 There can be no doubt that we are relegation candidates, and it is difficult to see just how things will improve. We might have an okay defence, but midfield and attack are non-functioning.I was pleased when Frank Laampard was appointed, he is good with words and as a consequence, he has been welcomed and applauded. However, performances and results have failed to improve and he doesn't appear to have any sort of game plan. Sadly I cannot see how results will get any better, and can understand why people are calling for him to be sacked.We know from bitter experience that a change in manager is no guarantee for success, but we are currently sinking like a stone and just maybe it's time for us to call time on a manager who seems like a genuine guy but does not appear to be capable of galvanising any sort of improvement. Peter Neilson 128 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:20:43 Whether it's Frank or a new manager, they need better attacking/creative players. The lack of goals and creativity in the squad stuck out like a sore thumb before the season started. The likes of McNeil and Maupay weren't the answer but came on "buy now, pay later" terms that were all we could afford after 6 years of Moshiri's inept ownership. Unless there's money to spend in January and decent players to sign, it'll be another battle for survival. Gloomy but that's where we are. Colin Glassar 129 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:22:20 I didn't want Lampard. He wasn't even in my top three choices for manager but he's here now and I think we have to stick with him. He's always said he needs another two transfer windows to get his own squad together.I'm not sure he has the tactical nouse to be managing in this league. He seems to have been found out by his rivals with his tactics, team selections, subs etc… but he also has a very shallow talent pool to draw upon.A new manager would just add to this dysfunctional squad so what we need is a time-out and a chance to get our heads together again. I don't blame Lampard. I blame the useless, clueless board. Ian Edwards 130 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:22:25 Marc 124. I think someone shouted Iwobi was shit and there was pushing and shoving with some fans who may be his family. Chris Williams 131 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:22:53 I've just watched part of a post-match interview with Coady. He was pretty clear that the crap display was down to the players. He blamed their “standards” in the game, in training. “Nothing to do with the management. To do with the players, their standards.”It seems to hint at some issues that have led to this latest display, that go beyond what happens on the pitch, but have a direct influence on it. It might be interesting if they show the full interview.The Sky agenda so far seems to blame the fans for “unsavoury scenes”. We'll see how long that lasts. Jeff Armstrong 132 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:23:21 It's ridiculous that Cannon is now getting game time because Maupay is obviously shite, Cannon was behind both Simms and Dobbin in the pecking order and yet now he is our best option as a forward.We've wasted £35 million on McNeil and Maupay when we had better already here, that £35 million should have gone on one decent striker with the kids kept here as back-up.For me that is on Lampard; foresight is part of his job. Gavin Johnson 133 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:23:44 Based on the last 3 games, it makes you wonder if Frank's lost the dressing room. He lost it at Chelsea. I was talking to someone yesterday who has it on very good authority that Lewis Dobbin doesn't get on with Lampard. True, he's just a young fringe player but the assessment of Frank was absolutely scathing. Dave Ganley 134 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:24:00 Nothing will change until the ethos changes from the top. I had a lot of time for Moyes, the way he changed things around to make us competitive, but Kenwright latched onto this fucking bringing a knife to a gunfight and we suddenly became the plucky underdogs. It is never acceptable for Everton Football club to be a plucky underdog. Moyes built a team capable of winning things yet wouldn't let them compete to win things given his negative nature and Kenwright thrived on that fucking underdog mentality. Until we get rid of this awful mentality from Kenwright and his cronies, then nothing will change. Sack as many managers as you like, and we have, we are still in the same shit state. After the derby fiasco last season at Goodison, I posted that someone should be in that dressing room saying this embarrassment never happens again. Some clown replied saying it isn't kids' football. Well, brilliant deduction, deduction clown, we are still putting in the same displays because, according to you, professionals don't need that kind of admonishment. Rudderless from the very top. Thankfully we, the fans, get a brief respite from the utter garbage we see week after week from these unmotivated players. A big hand to the away fans who endured these last 2 games, the club really doesn't deserve that kind of following. Ian Edwards 135 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:24:35 Colin @129. I really don't think we have time to give Lampard more time. Shots are raining down on us and we have failed to score in 5 of the last 6. This feels the same as Benitez when we lost at Norwich. Marc Hints 136 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:24:58 Ian #130,Yes, you can see a lot of pushing and shoving at the front, Pickford was having words and pulling faces too. They did start singing Alex Iwobi name after all the shenanigans. Stephen Smyth 137 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:26:02 Until any racism is proved, best keep counsel. What we can say is, where do we go from here? Moyes? Please god, no... Michael Lynch 138 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:26:15 The 3-minute video of the after-match scenes that I've seen on Twitter clearly has the fans singing "Oh, Alex Iwobi" from beginning to end. He may well have been getting some stick from a few of the fans – as did the entire team – but if he was singled out, it sounds like it was for praise more than abuse. Barry Hesketh 139 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:26:15 I think Frank in his interview following today's game was measured, in so much as he didn't want to throw his players under the bus and did accept some responsibility for the poor performances of the last week. However, having read somewhere earlier in the week that Everton's board were hoping not to have to spend any money in the upcoming transfer window, Lampard's general demeanour seemed to be one of quiet resignation as to what to expect from the current squad, if additions aren't forthcoming in the next window. I can't see Lampard getting the sack, unless Martinez is truly in Bill's sights, as some have said. I can't see what a new manager could or would bring to alter the situation, save the usual 'bounce' of having a new face at the helm. Phil Smith 141 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:26:34 I turned that off after that second goal was allowed to stand. Shocking refereeing but you have to play the whistle. The World Cup-bound lads were already in Middle East.Frank will survive until play resumes but, if this shite continues, he'll probably go pretty quickly. We just don't look like scoring and that's down to not having a back-up for Calvert-Lewin. Can we bring Simms or Kean back??? Thing is, I don't think any other manager could do much better with this group. We need forward players who can take these chances. Let's get Hazard. Fits the bill. Always injured. Brendan McLaughlin 142 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:27:39 Potential new game show with Frank off to Australia..."I'm a Liabilitiy... get me Out of Here!" Terry Farrell 143 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:27:51 Last 3 games have been very poor. I'm a fan of Frank's and can't stand the "sack the manager" brigade! However, 2-nil down at half-time – Cannon has to come on. When he finally did, he posed more threat and got in behind than Maupay. We don't look close to scoring so we need drastic action. Hoping Dom will be fit from Boxing Day onwards is very risky! Sean Kelly 144 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:30:30 After 60 years supporting this club, I can't recall feeling so demoralised. Frank is way out of his depth in management. Seems like a decent bloke but he should go back to media work. The common theme in this club is that no-one on the inside gives a shit. I've given up on this club and will not return until Moshiri and that teary-eyed prick are gone. I wish you people on here a Merry Xmas and best wishes for the future. This Everton thing is a futile exercise. It drains the life out of me. To those that say "It will be alright," I hope you are right but feel you may be wrong this time. After all the hope, I'm done with Everton.I salute those away supporters for their loyalty and I don't believe any of the comments of racist remarks thrown at Iwobi. True Evertonians are too classy for that. Thanks for the distant memories, Everton. Ken Kneale 145 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:30:50 There does seem to be a disconnect between the manager and players in recent games which is worrying. Is something going on behind the scenes?Irrespective, no change of manager will alter the problems which, as Don alludes to very frequently, are higher up the food chain and seemingly unalterable.Irrespective, a hard season ahead with these players and potential for the unthinkable. Bobby Mallon 146 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:31:15 I was right there at the front and left at half-time. I was with my little lad who was gobsmacked by the swearing and venom from Everton fans towards the players and to a poor fella sitting with his lad. Two blokes to the left of me were horrible fuckers, I just wish the stewards and police would have taken them out. David Peate 147 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:35:39 My first Everton game was over 80 years ago. I suffered the humiliation of supporting the club through the terrible 1940s and early 1950s. Second Division and all. I have seen it all before. But the team pulled through and it was not long before the Blues were at the top in the 1960s with Harry Catterick. Give Frank Lampard some slack. I am sure that he will turn our fortunes around. Tony Everan 148 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:39:00 Michael / Lyndon, after the dust has settled, time for a TW Poll as we have arrived at a fork in the road of Everton’s future.Frank Lampard - Back or Sack. Mark Ryan 149 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:39:14 Frank's responses in his presser before this match were poor. The reporter questioned the wisdom of playing a second-string 11 in the cup game. Frank's response was childish and naive. We all know that Holgate, Keane, Doucouré etc had nothing to prove. We all knew they wouldn't come out to prove they deserve a starting position. Davies, Holgate and Doucouré are the very reason we have struggled over the past few seasons. He saw for himself the appalling attitude at Newcastle away and so he thought it was a good idea not to turn up at Bournemouth and offer fuck all did he?Someone else has already said on this thread that all he has brought to the club is good vibes. Never a truer word but I've given up on his methods; his credibility has gone down the shitter for me. Fecking clueless. We should have played our strongest 11 last week and got through to the next round and built confidence. Instead, he's fucked it and it simply shows naivety for me. Strongest 11 always. Taxi for Lampard. Ian Edwards 150 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:40:18 How many crosses have McNeill and Gray put in for whoever is up front?? None. They cut inside and then pass backwards or sideways. Onana and Gueye leave the defence unprotected. McNeil and Gray don't track back. The whole tactical set-up of the team is absolutely dogshit. This feels like the end for Lampard. Ralph Basnett 151 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:40:33 Some would say we are too difficult a position to use the kids and that we have to stick with the seasoned players but it is this pile of shit that has put us there.Get the kids on. Cannon showed it today and some of the other kids on cameos have shown they have more to offer than the overpaid prats picked every week. Brendan McLaughlin 152 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:42:42 Tony #148... Or Crack! John Graham 153 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:43:08 Average players with an average attitude. Three defensive-minded midfielders and three very poor lightweight attackers. How are we supposed to create and score goals?Load of shiiiitte Bill Gall 154 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:44:56 It's a shame that people swearing is just a common norm these days, even from women as well as men. I may be giving my age away but I remember I could go to a pub with my wife and anyone swearing was told to be quiet, there were women present, and they usually did. Today, it just seems natural from either men or women, but with more venom at a football match and that is a shame if anyone takes their kids.I may be behind the times but is Thomas Tuchel still out of work? We do have players who, if coached properly, are capable of a 12th position as long as the coach is ruthless. David Pugh 155 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:45:17 Unlike many on here, I was there today, and what happened with Iwobi was that he didn’t take too kindly to being called a wanker. There was no racist comment at all aimed at him. It looked like members of his family didn’t take too kindly to this at the end and naturally were probably trying to defend him. It took the vast majority of the team to come over to try and diffuse things, with Jordan Pickford in particular saying it’s all my fault, don’t be blaming anyone else. Nick Page 156 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:45:34 Fans need a massive massive protest and get it going to cure is of the Kenwright cancer of mediocrity. But sadly to say a large section of the fanbase is completely delusional and can’t see what needs to happen now for the sake of the clubs future. Should have happened years ago. And to be honest if you ever called it kopite behaviour or whatever “lad” you’re part of the fucking problem and should be totally ashamed. Derek Wadeson 157 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:48:54 Some measured comments from Frank Lampard after the game. It was not good enough, he knows that. Conor Coady said it was on the players. So time for them to pull together. As regards to changing the coach, remember most on here said Eddie Howe was not good enough also. Kieran Kinsella 158 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:50:01 DavidYeah Lampard basically saying the same as you that some of Iwobis friends were there and there was a “misunderstanding.” It really looked like a lot of nothing but with all the cameras rolling and stewards unnecessarily pushing players away it became a storm in a tea cup David Pugh 159 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:50:06 David # 147. Spot on. Lampard needs time to sort things out, but of course, all the experts on here demand instant success. The only person to blame is Kenwright,KENWRIGHT OUT. Tony Hill 160 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:51:16 Nice one, David @147. What was your first game? Soren Moyer 161 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:53:35 I bet £100 on Fat Frank to relegate us this season. Any takers?SACK HIM!!! This squad shouldn't be performing this badly! Gavin Johnson 162 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:53:41 Anyone hear the stat during the game that we're the only club in the league not to score from a corner kick. That's pretty shocking. Also, bad that we're just putting mindless crosses into the box and expecting Maupay to do anything. Cannon looked much better when he came on. Brendan McLaughlin 163 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:54:20 David #159No-one's demanding instant success that I can see. I think most would settle for some signs of improvement. Andy Meighan 164 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:55:48 And to think there was plenty on here slating James Rodriguez and his injury record. You fucking morons, the lad was absolute class and my god how I wish we had a player with a modicum of the creation that man had. This club from top to bottom couldn't identify a FOOTBALLER yes I've highlighted the word footballer if it smashed them in the face. Failed to score in 5 of our last 6 league games what an embarrassing statistic that is. It's horrendous it really is. Why doesn't this clueless clusterfuck of a club just go out of buisness and do us all a favour. Fuck Lampard Fuck Moshiri Fuck Kenwright and fuck Bramley Moore fucking Dock. I'm sick of the lot of it. 54 years of this. Fuck right off. Andy Crooks 165 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:56:01 The only things saving the gormless Lampard are his "getting" Everton, his nice guyness and the awfulness of the possibility of the worst manager in the history of football( Martinez) coming back.Frank is oozing defeat and despair, he stinks of relegation. What a fucking mess. Kieran Kinsella 166 Posted 12/11/2022 at 18:56:33 BarryThe board need to spend because our squad is not good enough. Gordon and Gray are just about OK as squad players or occasional subs. Neither has the consistency to be a starter. Relying on them plus DCLs fitness was a huge mistake. Onana being inexperienced and Gueye past it means even as a defensive duo they’re not up to scratch. Then you have one full back who can’t attack and the other who keeps making defensive errors. Just recruitment based on wishful thinking that Patts, Myko and Onana would come in as potential and suddenly become top class, that Gueye was four years younger, and that we can make do with the wingers we had. Garner may be good for us but again we are talking potential. To paraphrase Bob Geldoff we need quality players now! John Pickles 167 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:03:01 Yeah, let's sack the manager again!After all, this policy has worked so well for us the last 6 years. Ian Edwards 168 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:04:56 Andy 165. The Manager who got 74 pts and 2 semis. The club was in a far better position when Martinez was sacked than it is now. Even Allardyce had us 8th. Ian Edwards 169 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:04:56 Andy 165. The Manager who got 74 pts and 2 semis. The club was in a far better position when Martinez was sacked than it is now. Even Allardyce had us 8th. Jeff Armstrong 170 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:05:07 Derek 157, it wasn’t good enough after 35 minutes, everyone could see that, including FL, but what did he do about it when he had the chance? Nothing, that’s what, nothing.He could have made changes at half time, he could’ve changed formations, he could have shuffled his pack, he did nothing. He sat there bemused and lacking any ideas as to what could be done, he then started making subs, like for like, Cannon AND Maupay up top, your joking..Have 4 midfielders and ditch the wingers,... don’t be silly, we need wide men to feed our strikers, sorry striker. 5 at the back for 45 minutes with Mina on? What do you think I am experimental?Do me a favour, we work on this all week don’t you know! Roger Helm 171 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:05:40 At least we have a few weeks not watching Everton. I will start watching my local lower league team, hopefully to see players making an effort. Colin Glassar 172 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:06:22 Moyes is about to get sacked by WHU. Martinez will probably get the boot after losing in another semi final. Fat Sam is enjoying himself in his Spanish harem and yet these are the managers some of you want back? Amazing Colin Glassar 173 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:06:22 Moyes is about to get sacked by WHU. Martinez will probably get the boot after losing in another semi final. Fat Sam is enjoying himself in his Spanish harem and yet these are the managers some of you want back? Amazing Brendan McLaughlin 174 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:06:34 John #167Nothing wrong with sacking the manager...not picking a better replacement is the issue. David Pugh 175 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:06:50 Brendan # 163. Lampard has been here for nine months. He’s had one transfer window, yet already many are demanding he be sacked. He’s had to work with the same players which previous managers had, yet somehow managing to improve the defence. Much of the “deadwood” has been got rid of, yet Lampard is being crucified. Many on here wanted the best we had, Ancelotti out, so yes, I’d say many on here are demanding instant success. Ian Linn 176 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:08:59 Utter shite. The inability of our back line to make any kind of decent forward pass is staggering. Our midfield don't know how to make space to receive the ball and should that happen they have no clue what to do with it. Maupay and McNeil of absolutely nothing in terms of creativity. Iwobi excepted, he's the one player who looked like he was trying to do something. I have stopped enjoying watching games, when I do watch I know it's just a matter of time before we concede. We are dogshit. Jim Bennings 177 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:09:36 Andy 165What a load of bollox mate, I'm sorry but that post its utter shite Martinez the worst manager in football history?You do realize that we got 72 points with that fella right?You also realize he signed the most prolific centre forward that most of us will ever see at this club in our lifetime?Ok it went a pear shaped after that but even in his final season we attacked with purpose, two Semi Finals.We need to have a bit of perspective here.Moshiri probably should have backed Martinez with the money instead of being seduced by the name that was Koeman.In hindsight that was Moshiri's first big mistake, ever since then it's just been a snowball effect of pure shite.Lampard wasted too much money in summer on more ineffective players sadly.I said in August we were fucking mental to rely on Calvert-Lewin ever getting on the pitch regularly and I've been proven correct, how Lampard and the people at the club didn't suss that out is beyond me.Sell Richarlison another mistake, when we should have took the Gordon offer whatever it was touted as, but we championed keeping the Golden Boy.Clubs an absolute piss up from top to bottom. Graham Mockford 178 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:14:34 Bobby Mallon #146Maybe it’s age but having followed Everton away all over the country and Europe in the 80s and 90s I went to the Palace game last year in the FA Cup.It was a real eye opener. Some absolutely horrible people. I’m sure they’re are many decent match going away fans but it felt very different to me 25 years on and not an experience I’d consider repeating Brendan McLaughlin 179 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:18:42 David #175Very few on here wanted Ancelotti out. A very vocal Darren and a few others but ask Darren how his "Ancelotti out" shout went down on ToffeeWeb and I'd wager he'd admit he didn't have a lot of support.As I said previously I'm not demanding immediate success only improvement but we've conceded 7 goals to Bournemouth & Bournemouth reserves in a week and I don't think Frank has the capacity to turn this around. Nick Page 180 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:22:54 Jim @177. Agree and disagree with some of that (debate is key after all). Koeman first season finished seventh. Then he had Lukaku sold from under him and we signed Rooney as The Big Actor wet himself. Koeman had had an indifferent time manager-wise but he took Southampton to 7th and 6th. The failings of the board got Koeman sacked. Silva had Gueye sold from under him. Then….sacked. The management has been fucking diabolical at reinvesting transfer funds….because and purely because they don’t know what they are doing….because they have no strategy or philosophy…..because they are bad managers/directors. And that won’t change. So everything else just falls over and the club looks like a laughing stock. And all we’ve done since Kenwright brought in someone stupid enough to fund the trainset (and clearly get involved in other transfers) is chase our tail and our average league position has fallen. Raymond Fox 181 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:26:22 Here we go again, its the mangers fault! We should be sacking the players if that was possible.We've sacked a Belgium, England and a Dutch manager who couldnt get a tune out of our 'stars', add Silva who is doing ok with Fulham thanks very much. Carlo didnt pull up any trees either. Anybody see a trend there.I mean was it any great suprise we ended 0 again.Without Calvin-Lewin up front we are totally toothless, without a couple more forwards we are dire trouble.Thats not to mention our midfield who are supposed to be the play makers, our trouble starts with them. Ian Edwards 182 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:26:53 Not having these Ancelotti shouts. This was a man who just sat in Crosby and allowed his Son to manage us to give him experience. He lost in the Cup to the redshites youth team and other sides pitched up at Goodison every home game and turned us over. Remember a 16 yr old scored the winner for Sheff Utd?The best we had? Not fit to wipe Martinez's shoes at this club and even Allardyce's. Nick Page 183 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:28:53 I think Bill Clinton (didn’t) say it but; “it’s the management, stupid” David Pugh 184 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:29:55 Hahaha……fucking Allardyce….the man who’s won, er, nothing!Oh yeah, and Martinez, who’s won er, one FA Cup, whilst getting relegated in the same season. Brendan McLaughlin 185 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:30:50 Don't completely agree with Andy Crooks but Martinez took over a good Everton team...he took us to a record points haul on the back of it.But then he weaved his magic and abracadabra we're on a downward trajectory and no manager since has been able to arrest the slide. Darren Hind 186 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:31:47 Your right BrendanCalls for Carlo's removal didnt have a lot of support. I never wanted him because I believed he had only ever lived a silver spoon existence. Most disagreed.A few turned against Carlo after Christmas when he couldnt buy a win, but support for him generally stayed solid to the end. Still is, from what I can gather, He's gone now so it no longer matters. From what I can see at the moment, most Evertonians don't know which way to turn right nowI've latched on to Davids post 147 He seems to be the only one with genuine hope Shane Corcoran 187 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:32:17 I’ve been told by someone who knows someone who the first someone says the second knows his stuff, that Martinez will be after the World Cup. Andy Crooks 188 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:32:35 Ian and Jim, if course that post wasn't literal. I've had a good think and off the top of my head I've come up with a couple worse. Relegation Roberto was sacked because he was going to do a Wigan on us. Get us relegated and fuck off. I have, what I willingly accept is irrational, total contempt for the babbling fraudster. Anyway, never go back. I really haven't the first clue what the answer is, though. Normally in a crisis one hopes that knowledgeable wise heads will have a plan B or C or the faintest notion what to do. Can anyone recall in recent history a wise head at our club? It is utterly demoralising.Not Roberto, though, oh God not him. Barry Hesketh 189 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:36:31 Shane @187Martinez will be what after the World Cup? Annointed a saint by the Belgians due to winning the World Cup, Deported from Belgium due to going out of the WC at the group stage? I know what you meant, appointed as Everton boss following the World Cup, I've heard similar but not sure if it will happen. Kieran Kinsella 190 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:37:45 Sad that we are arguing about our recent managers with a focus on who was worse rather than better but it says it all really. Stew Marsland 191 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:39:40 Its been said many times on here and I have to repeat it nothing will change until kenwright leaves,our decline coincides with his tenure, the man is a charlatan,who accepts mediocrity as long as he can introduce himself to anyone as chairman of a Premier league club not for much longer methinks unless he is ousted Barry Hesketh 192 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:40:34 I imagine that Gareth Southgate will be available in December - thoughts? :) John Boswell 193 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:43:30 I am nonplussed, I can't reconcile the performance against Crystal Palace with what I have witnessed in the 4 subsequent matches, which have produced 1goal, 1 point and an exit from a Cup competition. Frank Lampard was a superb midfielder who brought goals but sadly he doesn't seem to be able to bring this out in the players that he is selecting.As for the board of the football club, I recall that our new owner put 2 of his people on the board to represent his interests. I believe both of the board members have left the football club and not been replaced by the owner. This leaves Bill Kenwright to run the board with his appointees. Meanwhile when was the last time our owner attended a fixture.I wonder if the management have been told that there is no money for a striker in January unless we can sell first? A real downer for the weekend. COYB Daniel A Johnson 194 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:45:09 For all Lampard’s well spoken words before and after no matter what you always feel he’s out of his depth come match day.Has he now been found out? Darren Hind 195 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:46:38 I hate to say this, but some of the people being dismissed here wouldnt touch us with a barge pole.The EFC job will be largely viewed as a poison chalice. Frank has aged visibly. He's only 44 but he looks like some of the lads who used to be in our class Fran Mitchell 196 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:49:26 Moyes until the end of the season, then Potter when he gets the sack in the summer Barry Hesketh 197 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:49:44 Telephone call between the owner and chairman following Everton's victory over Palace a few weeks ago:Moshiri: "Bill what's going on, I thought you had things under control? Three effin nil against Vierra's men, it was bad enough coming back from two nil last season but now Frank's got the fans onside again and I'll have to find the money for more incomings as well as trying to fund the stadium. Bill: I'm sorry I just didn't see that result coming, I honestly thought it was an away banker but for some reason Palace were crap and Everton created loads of chances. I'll see what I can do at Craven Cottage, at Goodison against Leicester and for both games at the Vitallity.Mosh text to Bill earlier this evening "Well done Bill, I never doubted your loyalty to me, I'm looking forward to Christmas now - all the best!" Sam Hoare 198 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:50:34 Grim times.I was castigated by a few on here last week by pointing out some statistics that suggested we were probably due a hiding.To be honest I didn't expect it to come from Bournemouth.I really want this club to have some stability. I also like Frank Lampard. But despite both those things I would not be adverse to a change. We are simply not improving. His win rate is similar to Benitez' and whatever he is trying to implement is not working.As if our failure is not bad enough it is galling in the extreme to have Newcastle showing us how achievable progress is when things are done smartly and with a clear plan and the right people.The decision made by those at the top of this club over the last 5-6 years are hard to fathom and even more difficult to swallow.Not sure what to hope for at this point. Maybe Lampard can turn it around (I'm not convinced) or maybe Martinez can bring back attacking football and exciting young players. It's a sad indictment when for once I have to protect my state of mind by agreeing with my wife's familiar post-loss platitude, "it's only a game". Brendan McLaughlin 199 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:54:38 Barry #197Surely it would be:"Don't worry Mosh...I've just seen Frank's team for the Caraboo Cup tie away to Bournemouth" Matt Henderson 200 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:55:41 Our owner is absent and clueless, we have a 3 person board made up of one 77 year old with a history of failure, one CEO with no demonstrable experience of ever running a football club or an organisation of this size and a former player with no experience running a club. Basically our Board, who make every key decision at the Club, is league 1 quality and are gradually taking the Club down to that level. Andy Meighan 201 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:55:55 Bill Gall 154. What a pathetic comment. Going on about people swearing, so what. We are totally frustrated what do you expect. As for your Tuchel comment, do me a favour. He wouldn't touch us, he knocked Villa back so why do you think he'd touch this shite. He's a gobshite anyway. One man for me and one only.Thomas Frank end of. Joe McMahon 202 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:56:28 I really don't know what happens next. None of any realistic contenders are going to change much. But certainly Sean Dyche was taking Burnley down and the football was low scoring and awful, and Moyes - please no, even though it looks like he will be a free soon (again). Everton old boys, again please no to Ferguson (no ones approached him), and Unsworth certainy not. He's currenly near the foot of the conference. Grimm isn't it.After many decades of this club, i'm slowly going off Everton and top flight football in general. Lets face it Everton will never dine at the top table again (we needed Kings Dock all those years ago), and the games just too corrupt with bias and millionaire players who just don't care.One thing i'm sure of though, the slow demise over the years is down to one man. Derek Taylor 203 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:56:28 I hear tonight that in the permanent absence of Moshiri -as he searches worldwide for a buyer- Kenwright ( the only non exec director ) has over-arching responsibility for all major football matters. And that will obviously include managerial dismissals and appointments !Word is that any decision on FL is likely to depend on whether Moyes gets the push from West Ham. If he remains at London Stadium, so will Frank remain here. But one sign that our Chairman has a chance to re-sign the man he reveres as 'our last successful manager' and Lamps is a gonner ! Brendan McLaughlin 204 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:58:46 Sam #198I remember you and one or two others recently making that point on the defence.Worrying times. Tony Williams 205 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:59:26 I am at a loss, we are in a mess and have been for at least 5 years. got away with it by the skin of our teeth last season, and all these wonderful managers haven't been able to rectify it. What next? Tony Everan 206 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:02:21 To get a balanced view statisticians take the best and the worst results out, then look at the trends of the middle. There are always aberrations good and bad. It’s fair to say that we are not progressing at all under Frank. Are we any better than a year ago ? We are unwatchable. I too like him and was praying for some stability. But no matter what, the club comes first. The question is will Frank turn this around or will someone else have a better chance at doing that ? It all depends on who the alternative is. Christy Ring 207 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:11:54 Today we looked a total shambles, even Lampard’s changes were suspect, we’re totally toothless up front and our widemen offer nothing in attack or even helping back. I would take Martinez back if he could guarantee Lukaku was also coming with him. But seriously we’re lucky there’s no football until Boxing Day, even if Calvert Lewin is back, a target man, winger and midfielder essential in January. Nick Page 208 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:15:41 “ As if our failure is not bad enough it is galling in the extreme to have Newcastle showing us how achievable progress is when things are done smartly and with a clear plan and the right people.”Absolutely correct Mr Sam Hoare. If anyone follows the markets and crypto then you will have seen FTX fall apart this week. Has a board run by a couple of bro’s one of whom, at least has been telling porky’s it seems. But the ESG rating agencies and other such in the know sycophants gave them a pass. Only for a load of investors to lose everything, because they bought into the BS. Pat Kelly 209 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:15:49 Matt #200, spot on. The only thing that will save the Club is if Moshiri sells it and new owners appoint a professional Board and a new manager. Whether that happens before we go down remains to be seen. But it needs to. Paul Tran 210 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:17:00 We're a mid-table team, so I expect fluctuating performances and results.We seem, almost deliberately, committed to buying players who don't score goals. And guess what, we can't buy one.Today was one of those performances that suggest to me that the players have given up on Frank and his team.Hope I'm wrong and things turn around. Today looked and felt a bit terminal. Ian Edwards 211 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:18:46 Paul 210. We are a bottom 4 team. Paul Tran 212 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:22:31 Point taken Ian. I'd say it's a team that will get mid-table as soon as its well-managed, by Frank or whoever. Will Mabon 213 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:24:02 Nick - I know people (not me) bitten.Very little left to be trusted. Nick Page 214 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:29:44 Paul Tran. We were a mid table team. Before that we were a top 6/7 team. Now we’re a bottom 4 team. Managed decline. Kenwroght ethos - no style or substance. No clue. Poor managers in every department. Failing enterprise. They won’t agree because they’re selfish, intransigent bastards but the fans need to get together and fight tooth and nail to remove before it’s too late. They are not responsible custodians of OUR football club. Let’s take it back Brendan McLaughlin 215 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:29:57 Paul #212It's "whoever" then...surely? Joe Digney 216 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:35:12 Joe @ 202 couldn’t agree more. Brian Hennessy 217 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:35:32 So Frank says Gordon has been playing with a broken hand. Wonder if he did it during his boxing sessions that he is reportedly fond of? Dale Rose 218 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:35:54 We had a goal machine called Lukaku, we sold him and didn't replace him. We had a grafter called Richarlason, we sold him and didn't replace him. It's a bit like buying a remote control and forgetting about the telly. Bill Gall 219 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:38:15 Andy Meighan 201For a start swearing does not bother me 1 little bit, I worked in underground mining for 25 years and not many people say please and thank you. I just expressed that over the years swearing has become more of the normal in conversation and gets more ruthless at a football match and it was a shame that a supporter had to take his kid out because of it. I only mentioned Tuchel because you don't get someone unless you want him and you ask him. Just because he turned 1 club down does not mean he doesn't want to join another, especially as it will only be for 6 months and then he will be fired with a hefty payment. Tony Everan 220 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:41:50 I agree with that Paul T, we looked like Newcastle or Sunderland in the seasons they dropped down. Listless and bereft of any team organisation or tightness. Zero attacking threat. Coupled with the guarantee of leaking a goal. It’s a potent mix that points to terminal decline.We are very lucky there is a seven week break, it gives us a chance to adjust, because we’ve entered a death spiral. One way or another the club has to take stock and reset. Paul Hewitt 221 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:42:48 Sack Frank if you want, it will not make any difference at all. This club is rotten, the only way we will move forward is for Moshiri to sell and we get a new board. Kunal Desai 222 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:43:19 Soul destroying. This club reduces me to tears whilst I have a 7 year old son only is only interested suppotting Arsenal. Why Everton. Why? Brendan McLaughlin 223 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:46:32 If only Blue Bill had not forced the sale of Arteta all those years ago...Arteta would be manager and we'd be battling Man City for the title. Christy Ring 224 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:49:22 Dale#218 Didn’t Koeman tell him to go to a big club, sell him buy 3 no.10s and that was the start of the crap Brendan McLaughlin 225 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:50:24 Kunal #222Cos you live in London? Will Mabon 226 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:50:26 Brendan - it's down the sofa. Soren Moyer 227 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:51:31 Yes Ian #116. Bizarrely enough he actually did say that!Here's the Link Kieran Kinsella 229 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:52:32 On the bright side our highest paid player will be back from his holiday in France in six months. Be like a new signing Will Mabon 230 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:53:00 Christy, the big oaf publicly stated that Lukaku should go to a bigger club to achieve his ambitions. Jay Harris 231 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:57:28 The problem as I see it is Frank is trying to get them playing controlled possession football but with no options in the final third we are caught on the ball or on the back foot.We don’t have the quality of squad and every year as other teams improve more than us we slide further down the rankings.We were undone today by a couple of dogs in Solanke and Moore who would have done a much better job for us than Maupay or McNeill so for all we criticize previous managers. And DOFs who the fuck authorized the purchase of these two who couldn’t buy a goal between them even before they came to us.Frank is a decent bloke who knows a lot about top level football but we need a miracle worker and there aren’t that many of them around. The last one left after less than 12 months because of the bullshit despite the fact he loved walking his dog on Crosby beach. Phillip Warrington 232 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:58:45 Just reading one of Frank's post-match comments about how we were probably favourites to go down, and he agrees with Coady's comments. So as far as he and the board are concerned, because we are favourites to go down it's okay to fail. This hyped-up bullshit manager and board should never represent Everton. There's only one way to fix this and it would be sacrilege to any Evertonian: don't attend matches until they realise it's more than about having one of the best stadiums. Anthony Dove 233 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:58:45 Dreadful stuff but we really need to give Frank some time.We can’t go on sacking managers at the drop of a hat.Hasn’t worked so far has it ?The worst thing for me is that every time a manager comesunder the cosh there are still apparently people out there who think Moyes is the saviour. You get what you deserve eventually. Paul Hewitt 234 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:00:52 Kunal @222. You should be happy your son supports Arsenal. You don't want him suffering the same as you. Bernie Quinn 236 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:02:07 Never thought it would happen, but after 76 years a Supporter, I am ashamed of the Club. Ashamed of the Team, the Fans who were racist - the Management Numpties - the Owner - and the Club itself. We are a disgrace to the Great name of Everton and to Football.Though I will always be an Evertonian - I cannot follow our (mis)fortunes any longer, until there has been clean-out of the responsible idiots who don't give a damn.I will still read TW but it is a sad farewell to all my friends - especially Christine and Danny. God Bless. Kunal Desai 237 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:04:53 Yes my son supports Arsenal. Seen enough of Everton they won't achieve anything of note. Whilst his father suffers. Nothing since 95' Will Mabon 238 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:06:52 Bernie, if you're still going to read, you may as well write.We will need all the help we can get, the way it's going...This said, I know how you feel. Iakovos Iasonidis 239 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:12:21 Kunal I feel you mate! I have an 8 year son and almost every week he mocks me! He says dad don't you want to be happy? why you support Everton?? Mark Ryan 240 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:13:53 If Frank's survives this he has to learn that when the FA Cup game comes around he cannot play Holgate, Keane, Davies and Rondon and come out and say " they have to show me what they can do yadda yadda".Play your strongest team Frank ffs Brendan McLaughlin 241 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:16:34 Bernie #236No real evidence that the fans were racist but hey ho just go with the narrative that suits? David Peate 242 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:20:44 Tony (160) My first match tat I can recall was against Blackpool in 1943. I have been told that I had attended a match against Man Utd but I cannot bring this to mind. This was the first time that I saw Tommy Lawton and I think that he was one of the scorers. Tony Abrahams 243 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:22:16 Brendan@142, surely you already know that genuine liabilities stay at Everton for years mate. They get to make a fortune from selling a club, they have never put a penny into, and even get to remain as chairman in spite of the longest barren spell in the clubs history.Get rid of the manager by all means, but please get rid of the fraud who told us we’ve had some good times. Please. David Pugh 244 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:23:33 Bernie, there was no racist comments, just someone calling Iwobi a useless wanker, unless that can be classed as racist. Besides, had there been any racist comment, then whoever it was would surely have been arrested, because there were plenty of stewards and police right in front of where the comments came from, and they would surely have heard it. Matt Henderson 246 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:23:39 We are in a constant state of fire fighting because the morons in charge have no idea how to do any long term planning (you don’t run into FFP issues if you have a forward looking plan!). Panic buying 5 games into the season (like we can afford to write off 15 points) is another result of this.It is such a long road back for us. We’ve still got a load of deadwood that might come back post unsuccessful loan periods and the screw ups of the past will haunt us for some time and are likely to reoccur unless we make changes. The scary thing is we probably aren’t at rock bottom yet because the clowns in charge will continue screwing up whilst we leave them in charge Paul Hewitt 247 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:29:27 I tried to get my son to support Everton, he wasn't interested. Thank god for that. Andrea Jacobs 248 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:33:31 Absolutely no one on here is demanding instant success, we just do not want to be relegated and playing in an embarrassingly brand new stadium in The Championship.It’s true that we have to stick with a manager at some point and stop twisting into oblivion, however, Frank Lampard is not the man to stick with, he needs to be removed now, he’s going to take us down.And yes, Kenwright should be murdered in front of his family an all that jazz blah blah blah, he’s the most demonic ‘human’ being who has ever lived etc. Regime change/culture change is all necessary, but right now it’s the manager who is responsible. Maupay and McNeill are his signings, this is his fault right now, he’s picking the teams, he’s not reacting to the way the games are going, he’s not experienced enough to do this extremely tough job that he’s got on his hands.Yes, some players seem to have bad attitudes/standards and the job is a mammoth one, but that’s exactly why we need a far better and more experienced manager. Doesn’t have to be a World beater, just someone who has worked for more than three and a bit seasons.The Celtic Boss, Postecoglu. My own choice would be Bielsa, we are the perfect two year project for him, to reset and rejuvenate the blue half of this vibrant city. We deserve so much better than this shite Brendan McLaughlin 249 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:34:12 Arteta's Arsenal 2 up...we could a been contendersKenwright...bistard Bernie Quinn 250 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:34:16 David at 245 - I accept your word Mate, and I never heard any on the TV, I was repeating what the Radio said on the air, so I presume there must have been comments? John Raftery 251 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:36:57 We are in trouble, far more than I anticipated. Frank is an effective communicator who succeeded in uniting the fan base last season. He said all the right things, people liked him and fans were galvanised to get behind the team. That played a vital part in the great escape. Tactically Frank seems tone deaf. We seem to be trying to play as though we are a top team coached to keep possession, building from the back through midfield with top class forwards able to apply a finish in the final third. With a group of mostly average players the whole approach is slow, tedious and suffocating. The players certainly don’t appear to enjoy playing. While their enjoyment is the last thing to worry about, watching them today it looked as though many of them were wondering what the point was of the style and approach they were using. Frank and his team of coaches must now use the seven week break to take stock and find a way of getting the best out of the group he has got. Persevering with the current approach will clearly not cut it. Matt Henderson 252 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:37:17 We are in a constant state of fire fighting because the morons in charge have no idea how to do any long term planning (you don’t run into FFP issues if you have a forward looking plan!). Panic buying 5 games into the season (like we can afford to write off 15 points) is another result of this.It is such a long road back for us. We’ve still got a load of deadwood that might come back post unsuccessful loan periods and the screw ups of the past will haunt us for some time and are likely to reoccur unless we make changes. The scary thing is we probably aren’t at rock bottom yet because the clowns in charge will continue screwing up whilst we leave them in charge Tony Abrahams 253 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:42:58 I thought about us going for Biesla when I heard Bournemouth might be getting him today Andrea. A match made in heaven for us Evertonians, who want to see players run and run, but the more I think about Jerome Shields, the more I think he’s got a man on the inside of our club. Jerome often tells us that the players don’t like real hard work at finch farm, and something tells me, he’s right. Jeff Armstrong 254 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:48:19 John 251, good comments, Frank has this philosophy in his head, probably instigated at City, problem is, it doesn’t work with average players, fuck philosophy, we’re in a relegation scrap...again, have Rondon on the bench to come on and pump it long, would be more effective than sideways and backwards for 90 minutes. John Raftery 255 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:49:24 Mark (240) I wish I could say what our strongest team is at present. Pickford, first choice keeper, was responsible for the opening goal. Even Coady and Tarkowski have looked ragged in the last couple of weeks. Apart from Iwobi and Mykolenko the other positions are all up for grabs. Nick Page 256 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:52:10 “You can say what you want about the second goal but it's nowhere near good enough from our point of view," Coady told Evertontv. "I don't want to speak about the referee not doing his job or whatever, we speak about referees after every game so I'm not going to do that when we've just put out a performance like that against Bournemouth.”The reason why players become worse players when they join Everton seems to bewilder some people. It’s because there is no expectation from the fluffy management and professionals react this way. If you don’t hold up and demand certain ideals then standards drop quite quickly. Let’s start treating the cause and not the symptoms Evertonains. Fan power. We demand Kenwright is removed and the club is sold. Brendan McLaughlin 257 Posted 12/11/2022 at 21:53:38 FFS Tony #253Jerome Shields...fecking Santa Claus. To be fair to Jerome...he's never really claimed he had an inside track. 