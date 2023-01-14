Report Saints marched in for a massive second half win over jittery Blues Everton took the lead against Southampton in this vital relegation clash but were stunned by two second-half goals from Ward-Prowse that left them and the Goodison crowd reeling as they staged a massive post-match sit-in. Michael Kenrick 776comments (last) Share article Everton 1 - 2 Southampton Everton took the lead against Southampton in this vital relegation clash but were stunned by two second-half goals from Ward-Prowse that left them and the Goodison crowd reeling as they staged a massive post-match sit-in. The atmosphere for this mid-season game had been ramped up by a series of events which only emphasise the extreme importance of the result. To achieve that result, Frank Lampard has gone with three changes from their last Premier League game - the 4-1 loss at home to Brighton. Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Seamus Coleman come in while Alex Iwobi starts despite being an injury concern after injuring his ankle in the FA Cup loss at Manchester United. No place for Anthony Gordon, who starts on the bench. Southampton kicked off but soon stopped with an injury to Godfrey after he fell awkwardly. Southampton restarted and overlapped down the right, Tarkowski coming across with a great sliding tackle to stall them. But Saints saw most of the play in the first 5 minutes. A couple of balls were swung in toward Calvert-Lewin , Pickford playing it long, but he was either not fit enough or not alert enough to get on the end of them as he was easily marshalled by the Saints defence. Article continues below video content Everton worked it well down the right but Ward-Peters slid in on Coleman, giving away a free-kick that was swung in by Gray and cleared. Adams then fouled Tarkowski in what was becoming a very scrappy game. Onana was the next to make a vital tackle on Walker-Peters but Calvert-Lewin was offside for the through ball. Lavia then grabbed Onana's shirt and he got an early yellow card. The free-kick was delivered right onto Calvert-Lewin's head but he didn't catch it well enough and it was easily saved. Everton got some possession but did their daft sideways and backwards until Pickford hoofed it upfield. But the vistors' defence was too solid. The Blues eventually tried to play forward ball and Gray darted onto a great ball from Mykoleno but was driven too wide to convert. Saints did get into the Everton area and looked very dangerous but somehow Everton cleared and went on to build a decent attack with Mylenko overlapping but his cross was blocked away and the Blues went backwards and around again. Tarkowski tried to power past Lyanko and won the foul. Gray's free-kick was easily picked out of the air. But Gray won it back and Onana decide to lash a shot vaguely goalwards and wide. But Southampton somehow failed to score when Ward-Proswse's shot was deflected almost in at the far top corner, Salisu powered a fierce header at Pickford from the Saints corner. That's two warnings in the space of 30 seconds. Everton built a much better higher-tempo attack that forced a corner, Calvert-Lewin getting close but not close enough to Gray's decent delivery. At the other end, Salisu put a shot over as the visitors had a spell of attacking. Everton built another attack but Gray could only win a corner off Walker-Peters. And Onana edged back off his marker to nod a fine outswinger from Gray down past Banuzu and into the net – his first goal for Everton and he really took it well. Gray was fouled and put another ball onto Onana's head at the far post, that Bazunu had covered but then lost off the knee of a defender but no Everton player could get a boot to it. Iwobi advanced and tried a curler that didn't curl in quite enough. But somehow Southampton got through and Ward-Prowse placed a perfect shot low into the corner but Pickford got down with an incredible save onto the post concede a late corner that Onana headed clear. Everton had dominated large parts of the play in a much higher-tempo half that had been played mostly on the front foot, and fully merited their slender lead. Everton restarted but Ward-Prowse soon made up for it, pouncing on a perfect knock-down from Adams and evading a blocking tackle by Godfrey to drive it with ease past Pickford, leaving Everton with it all to do again. It was a massive blow to the Blues who had to quickly regroup but it was Southampton who won a corner, headed away by Onana and Walker-Peters fouled Calvert-Lewin. But Everton failed to take the ball forward as the Saints blocked off all avenues. Iwobi did exceptionally well to win the ball off Salisu and then feed Gray but his shot was very disappointing. We know he can do so much better. Ben Godfrey then drove forward and played in Calvert-Lewin whose deflected shot looked to be floating in but smacked off the bar!!! Gray was rugby-tackled by Diallo but his free-kick was cleared. Onan and Iwobi tried to keep the pressure on until Saints countered but the Blues fell back well. Coleman had to shoulder-barge Edozie over into the area, and was a ittle lucky not to get it called as a penalty. Ward-Peowse's corner was fired over at tremdous pace. Immediately after Saints subs, Godfrey had to get down well to block Armstrong's first attempt as Blues struggled to get the same forward momentum and instead resorted to frightening turnovers. From one, Ward-Prowse fired in a dangerous strike that Pickford tracked all the way. Everton's attacking zeal had flagged badly and Lampard pondered that perhaps he might use one of his nine subs just as Armstrong got behind Coady who did well to recover. Everton worked up a decent counter until Gray lost it and more minutes ticked by with Everton struggling to control the game. Onana went on a good run and Diallo saw yellow for pulling him back. Onana put in a brilliant cross that saw Cavert-Lewin challenge Banuzu who got a touch that made it very difficult for Godrey to control at the far post. Cavert-Lewin did very well to get behind and tried to find Gordon with a low cross but again Banuzu touched the ball away from him. Gordon looked to advance but Salisu easily blocked him. Diallo fouled Gana for a distant free-kick that Gray sent in deep for a corner with Onana coming around the back. Gray's corner was cleared and then Saints were on the break, Gordon giving away a poor free-kick in a very dangerous location. Ward-Prowse moved the kick 5 yards back to give him better angle and the ref allowed him to place it well beyond the static Pickford. Just shocking refereeing. Southampton were now rampant and surging forward with shocking ease on cheap Everton turnovers. Lampard's late late masterstroke(?) was to trust the much hyped Ellis Simms on in place of Gana Gueye just before a well-won corner was taken. Gray swung it in but it was cleared by Adams. Everton tried to regroup but now Saints battened down at the back, Gordon's cross cleared. Everton laboured manfully to circulate the ball around the Saints area until Gray's cross came in and Banuzu clutched it. Coady narrowly avoided being sandbagged on a bouncing ball as Everton struggled to get forward and a long ball from Pickford went straight through to Banuzu. Everton put everything forward and were in great danger of being exposed on the counter as 4 minutes of added time. Gordon finally showed up but Banuzu touched his cross up and Tarkowski's shot went behind, with nothing coming from the corner. Lyanco was booked for a poor lunge on Coady. Everton: Pickford, Coleman (69' Gordon), Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gana (81' Simms), Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Cavert-Lewin. Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Doucouré, Davies, McNeil, Maupay,. Southampton: Bazunu; Caleta-Car, Lyanco [Y:90+2'], Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia (61' Alcaraz), Diallo (85' Maitland-Niles) [y, Elyounoussi; Edozie (61' Armstrong), Che Adams (85' Mara). Reader Comments (776) Disclaimer () Steve Cotton 1 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:13:09 Davies and his twin on the bench..I feel safer already Simon Harrison 2 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:15:12 Substitutes should be; HolgateMcNeilGordonMinaBegovicDoucouréMaupayDaviesSimms Matt Taylor 3 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:15:18 3-5-2 with Gray pushed upfront and Godfrey slotting in. Pat Kelly 4 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:15:46 I wonder which Davies will turn up. David Hallwood 5 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:16:27 Even by Tweb standards, to criticise Davies being on the bench sets a new standard. Just about the best team he could pick. And if no incomings that should be the starting 11 for the rest of the season. Kevin Naylor 6 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:16:56 The second Davies is Gordon, don't know if that is better or worse! Kim Vivian 7 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:17:05 Hope we're going to see a LF today. Very nervous about this match...I'll stick with my 2-0 though. Simon Harrison 8 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:17:17 Pat [4] Hopefully the effective if brought on... Here's hoping.COYB and GBTT (get behind the team!) Mark Murphy 9 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:19:16 The one that sits on the bench, Pat!One chink of light there is at least in Gordon (if he's up for it) we have a possible game-changer on the bench this time! UTFT! Derek Powell 10 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:21:15 Don't know why he hasn't played eleven defenders at home against Southampton instead of 9. Pat Kelly 11 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:21:25 My doctor has advised me not to participate in the Live Forum today. Steve Cotton 12 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:23:44 Loads predicting we will lose this and that usually works in our favour. It's when we expect for it to be 3 points that we usually throw it away.COYB let's hit them hard and get an early lead... Michael Barrett 13 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:24:36 A bigger statement would be if the fans stayed away... they can't play any worse. Championship here we come, I'm afraid. Mark Murphy 14 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:26:41 Loads can predict what they like Steve but it's in the heads of the players where it matters and I hope to God they don't have a live feed of Tweb fed to their retina scans! No idea why people have the need to be so openly negative at 14.21 already but thank God it doesn't have a bearing on the outcome. UTFT!And shame on that cowardly board! Michael Barrett 15 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:26:48 A bigger statement would be if the fans stayed away... they can't play any worse. Championship here we come, I'm afraid. Tim Greeley 16 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:27:36 Nothing much to say other than please dear god win or I'm going to break something valuable and move into the woods and become the next Unabomber! Andy Crooks 17 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:27:43 That looks to me like the best 11 available and should be enough to beat Southampton.Steve Brown, even if true what has it come to when a CEO can't be put in a friendly headlock. Snowflakes all of them! Bill Gall 18 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:28:00 Is it Gordon playing with Davies on the bench Christopher Timmins 19 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:32:56 There can be no backing down by the fan groups, we must have change at the top. Andrew McLawrence 20 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:33:37 Dear Sir/MadamPlease excuse Andrew from the live forum today as he has received a credible and viable threat that taking part may be detrimental to his health.Yours etcAndrew's MumPS UTFT Tom Bowers 21 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:36:08 Defenders? Do we have any as we keep losing.The marking and tackling has been awful this season.If this is our best starting eleven then God help us.No new attackers and so scoring will be difficult yet again unless it is from a set piece. Steve Shave 22 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:40:04 I am extremely nervy about the game this afternoon. I have spent the last two weeks avoiding TW and trying to dissociate emotionally from all things Everton. I need to reduce how much energy this club takes from me and emotional toil. However, here I am on matchday, must win game and I feel like a wreck. Stand up Dom and notch a brace today lad. I think it will be a tight game and I am hoping they are tired from midweek. Pat Kelly 25 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:43:39 Phew, I just got a last minute seat. Great view from the Directors box. Kevin Molloy 26 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:44:56 I hope you've got your tin hat on Pat Derek Knox 27 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:45:16 Was due to go today, but am not at all well, hope it's not that lurgy thing. I was looking forward to both the game and the outcome and sit-in protest after. I have a pile of rotten tomatoes and eggs that will only go off, :-)What a pity the Board haven't got the backbone to face the music. Like John Daley has said, why put the slant on it being for Safety Reasons, further fuelling the situation and implying the Fans are, some sort of para-military fanatics? Nigel Munford 28 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:45:21 Cucumber sandwiches with crusts cut off Pat, and a nice glass of bubbles eh? Martin Mason 29 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:45:27 Love this gallows humour. Mark Murphy 30 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:45:35 "I'm waiting for the Board members to post asking if anyone has a stream."talking of which anyone got a stream? I cant connect via vipleague - is it twirly? Paul Tran 34 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:51:42 I'm not a club director. Any links for the game? Pete Clarke 38 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:56:40 I’m quietly confident of a win today and especially looking forward to the camera’s when they swing around to the directors box and there’s no Bill there with his smug face. How good would that be ? COYB Paul Kossoff 39 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:56:50 Ta Kim😀 Ian Jones 40 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:57:14 My first memory of an Everton Southampton match. 8 nil. Joe Royle scored 4. We named our new budgie Joey.I'd settle for a one nil today. Raymond Fox 42 Posted 14/01/2023 at 14:58:43 Hardly loaded with goal scorers are we, I hope I'm suprised. Pat Kelly 49 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:00:59 I predict the game will end in a headlock, sorry, I mean deadlock. Nigel Munford 50 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:02:21 Are we winning yet? Pat Kelly 57 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:03:32 There's a gaping hole in the Directors box. Looks like Bill turned up after all. Anthony Fitzpatrick 65 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:11:19 Why do we sit so deep and never get close to centre forwards? Matthew Williams 67 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:11:50 Talksport 2, Paul. Steve Brown 68 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:12:33 Mike, I decided to avoid vowels in all posts due to police advice.Cm n y bls! Will Mabon 73 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:16:56 "Lavia". Close. Jim Bennings 75 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:17:38 BBC have commentary of Brighton v Liverpool on both 5 Live and Merseyside, I mean really?? Tom Bowers 78 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:18:05 Nothing new in the approach so far.No creativity, no problem for Saints.Our only ploy is the high ball to DCL ???? Anthony Hawkins 81 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:19:09 England and Everton appear to adopt a similar style - sit back, play out from the back and try to force opportunities. I prefer a more forward approach. Pat Kelly 82 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:19:09 Threat ? Chance would be a fine thing. Dennis Stevens 83 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:19:18 No doubt, Brighton's heroic victory over the Toffees has the beeb expecting an upset over those luvable reds, Jim Tom Bowers 84 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:20:47 How can a defence like Soton's look so good when they are bottom ? Anthony Hawkins 86 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:21:56 I can’t watch the game but imagine it’s a midfield battle between the two teams going ‘you have it. No, you have it! Well, you touched it last…’ Will Mabon 87 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:22:48 Anthony, not so bad so far. Chris James 88 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:22:51 Onana looking lively, also good start from Seamus and Iwobi. James Marshall 89 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:23:08 Demarai Gray has 8 goals since the start of LAST season. The highest of any Everton player. We truly are useless going forward. Not that we ever go forward. Dale Self 90 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:24:33 I cant see a fucking thing with no power and torrential rain but id like to hang out and fake it. UTFT!!! Chris James 92 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:24:41 That's odd James, looked like we've made several forward moves already in this game... Chris James 96 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:27:56 The lads do look up for having a go today, and Southampton defence is pretty open. Let's hope we can get get a goal to build on. Chris James 97 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:29:05 Oof, but then again so does our defence!!!THAT was lucky. Will Mabon 98 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:29:08 Scary one... Joe Corgan 99 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:29:12 My God Southampton are shit. If we can’t win this… Kevin Molloy 100 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:29:26 Hanging on against the team rooted to the foot of the table. I'm getting a feeling I've seen this game somewhere before... Will Mabon 101 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:29:47 Picks again. James Marshall 102 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:30:29 Close twice. Lose this and I reckon we'll definitely get relegated - our games to come look bad when you consider we probably have to win about 8 of the last 22 or so and I think 6 are against the top 6. We have to beat the lesser teams, especially at home Mike Gaynes 104 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:31:20 We're playing hard. Badly, but hard. Chris James 105 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:31:23 We do look dangerous coming forward. A few nice passing moves. Just final ball. Mark Murphy 106 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:31:59 Onana having a stormer! Ken Williams 107 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:32:05 Blues are up for this today just need that final bit of quality up front Rob Birks 109 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:32:45 No Anthony Gordon again.He's being readied for the off. Sold Will Mabon 113 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:34:29 Onana top banana. Will Mabon 114 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:35:15 Rob, possibly so... David Hallwood 115 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:35:29 Grays got to get closer to DCL Pat Kelly 116 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:35:54 We've never lost a home game with no Directors present. Phil Rodgers 117 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:36:33 Gueye is so poor Sam Bull 118 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:36:45 dcl won a contested header since his return? Matt Henderson 119 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:37:06 It would be good if Gordon was being sold as we could generate some funds….. but I think he's not being picked because he's not playing well. Chris James 120 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:38:07 Considering we have 2 defensive mids and a back 4 we do seem alarmingly open at the back still. Will Mabon 122 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:40:55 Oh Yes! Chris James 123 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:40:58 Deserved! Man of the match so far even without that! James Hughes 124 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:41:05 GETTT INNNNN David McMullen 125 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:41:13 Onana Mark Ryan 126 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:41:18 Get in !! Paul Tran 127 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:41:41 Best player on the pitch scores! Dale Rose 128 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:41:55 Onannooooooooooo. Soren Moyer 129 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:42:00 Onana scores. Hes our only threat going forward tbh lol. Chris James 130 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:42:48 Surely a card for kicking the ball away? Will Mabon 131 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:43:12 Best we've seen of Onana today. Pat Kelly 132 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:43:14 Powerful header James Marshall 133 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:43:20 I bloody missed it! Chris James 134 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:43:31 OOh, and again almost! Will Mabon 135 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:43:53 Wow, we keep ATTACKING. Alan Johnson 136 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:43:53 Ooooiionana. Chris James 137 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:44:27 This is more like it! We'll need a second, but we're pushing! Will Mabon 138 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:44:39 Can't take it - another strike at goal... Bill Gall 139 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:45:25 Onana first goal for Everton hope it wakes the rest of them up James Marshall 140 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:47:05 As it stands we're up to the heady heights of 14th! Mark Murphy 141 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:47:48 Frentic and frenentic Who IS this co-commentator?? Matt Henderson 142 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:48:26 IF we win today maybe we can argue that the Board need to stay away from every game as it benefits the team Paul Tran 143 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:48:40 It's Leon Osman, Mark! Mike Gaynes 144 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:49:17 Massive save by Pickford. Chris James 145 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:49:29 OOf needed Picks then! Will Mabon 146 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:49:46 Picks again as ever. Jimmy Salt 147 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:49:59 Trying our best to feck it up. James Newcombe 148 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:49:59 Great save. James Hughes 149 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:50:05 Excellent save from Pickford, really poor oissing about from the defence David McMullen 150 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:50:24 Interesting song to start the break. Onana! James Marshall 151 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:50:47 Frentic and frenenticWho IS this co-commentator??Hahaha, that one got me as well! Good old Ossie Charles Brewer 152 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:51:11 I expect even now Kenwright is signing Pickford's transfer papers. Probably getting £5 or even 6 million. David McMullen 153 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:51:28 Mark (173) the other week he called the Etihad the Emptyhad well in Leon Mike Gaynes 154 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:51:29 If we win this game, the directors' seats should be permanently removed.Might not be a bad idea anyway. Chris James 155 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:51:54 Decent performance from the lads first half. Positive attacking effort and some decent last-ditch defending - especially Picks.Bit too open at the back though, so we'll need a second (at least) to be sure. Jack Convery 156 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:52:19 We need the Gwladys Street to suck in a couple of gaols second half. Its not over yet. Pat Kelly 157 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:52:29 Come back Bill. All is forgiven. Too soon ? Charles Brewer 158 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:53:00 Pat - Fuck off Bill, nothing is forgiven Mark Ryan 159 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:53:13 We have to get a fuckin grip of this game. Get hold if it by the scruff of the neck and score another. Its there for the taking. Get a fuckin grip boys, dogs of war !! Julian Exshaw 160 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:57:54 We deserve to be ahead, just about. Much better energy, Onana excellent and deserves his goal. Alan J Thompson 161 Posted 14/01/2023 at 15:59:12 At last a different line up of more support and options up front without two wingers although it has to be said that Southampton are that poor playing out from the back that they make us look almost capable. Iwobi without looking great seems more comfortable in the middle while Calvert-Lewin needs to look again at the videos Ancelotti gave him as his movement in the box is awful. And the goal came from what seemed the first decent delivery from a corner or free kick.So far, so good but can we convince the Board to stay away for more games. Charles Brewer 162 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:00:37 Julian, Everton have played much better than Southampton, but could easily have let 3 in. It's far too close. Ed Prytherch 164 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:01:59 Our best two outfield players involved in the goal and a great save from Pickford on the stroke of half time. The cameras keep showing the empty seats in the directors box. Fuck the pig familiy, Boss Hawg, Little miss piggy and Oinky. Jerome Shields 166 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:02:59 Played ok as Southampton sat back and counter attacked.Everton look lightweight going forward with no definitive treat, and really open when attacked.Great goal for Onano whose played well.Iowbi getting about more, but has given the ball away.Not at his previous best.Expect Southampton to push forward in the second half, Everton't midfield need to put in a shift this send half. David Hallwood 168 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:04:01 They seem to be suffering from 3 at the back syndrome. Your ball, your ball. Unforgivable when they've played it so many times Oliver Molloy 169 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:04:23 Southampton are fairly poor, but still good enough to create a few decent chances against us.We need to start the second half all guns blazing.COYB. Julian Exshaw 171 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:05:01 Agree Charles. Every time they approach our goal they look dangerous. We need a 2nd fast to calm us down. Oliver Molloy 173 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:05:58 Wolves 1 up, we have to win this. Jimmy Salt 174 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:06:36 1-1 James Marshall 175 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:07:01 Oh dear 1-1 David McMullen 176 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:07:02 We all know the score Will Mabon 177 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:07:04 Shit. Stefan Busby 178 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:07:10 Good start!! Charles Brewer 179 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:07:37 Fucking folded up. How shit is this team Paul Kossoff 180 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:08:08 White! Um I mean shite! Me nerves have gone🙄 Paul Kossoff 181 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:08:08 White! James Newcombe 182 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:08:19 It's been coming Will Mabon 183 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:09:07 Can't deny the move and finish, no blame really. Dennis Stevens 184 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:09:46 just as I was celebrating Brighton taking the lead! Pat Kelly 185 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:09:51 We're still in this Charles Brewer 186 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:10:02 Cheating bastards playing a centre forward. We'd never stoop to that Simon Dalzell 187 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:10:36 Shocking from Godfrey, diving in going to ground. Will 220. watch replay, you may change your mind. Paul Tran 188 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:10:37 Great finish by Ward-Prowse. Matt Henderson 189 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:11:06 We all know we aren’t great attacking but with this formation we really need to be much better organised. Too many chances Andy Burke 190 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:11:47 That was a superb goal. I think we are done now. Unfortunately we are too weak mentally. Jack Convery 191 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:12:29 Can'r we borrow the RS inhalers. They are obviously not using them. COYBs. We need these 3 points. Gerry Quinn 192 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:12:43 Are the crowd still behind us or is it all moans? Mark Murphy 193 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:12:47 This is when we need the crowd but this is when they go quiet! Will Mabon 194 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:13:43 Now it the real test of the mettle. This is it... Soren Moyer 195 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:15:05 Only a win is good enough. You're kidding yourself if you think a draw is acceptable! James Marshall 196 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:16:00 Has there ever been a player that plays the ball backwards as often as Mykolenko? Stu Gore 197 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:16:09 Oof that was close from DCL Will Mabon 198 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:16:57 DCL is playing then... Paul Savage 199 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:17:01 Could go either way Mick Roberts 200 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:17:04 Can Lampard change things?Well, no; he has not done that all season. Paul Kossoff 201 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:18:51 We have no luck. Kieran Kinsella 202 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:19:03 Use the bench. It could block at least part of the goal. Kevin Molloy 203 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:21:16 We have the worst coach in the world. Just fucking sack him you dolts!! James Marshall 204 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:21:49 I believe I'm right in saying we've only scored 2 goals in one league game all season. Good luck Everton Kunal Desai 205 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:22:57 2 league games James. Palace and Southampton Stu Gore 206 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:23:08 Coleman for Gordon and flip to 4 would be my change. Not cause Seamus is having a bad one but I think we still need the 3 in the middle. Eddie Dunn 207 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:23:12 They are opening us up too regularly. Paul Tran 208 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:23:22 It was against Southampton, though, James... Matthew Williams 209 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:23:27 We need to get a grip back on this game, as the Saints are looking lively! Paul Kossoff 210 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:23:38 Argentine Carlos Alcaraz, signed for £12M this week, comes on for his debut. Guess what happens now? Joseph Terrence 211 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:24:09 Mykolenko - terribleIwobi - terribleCalvert-lewin - terrible Tony McNulty 212 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:24:18 At the bottom of this email thread I have an advert for "vacant units for sale."Since we don't know how long those seats will be empty at home games, presumably someone within the club is trying to generate transfer funds. Christy Ring 213 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:24:28 Give Gordon a run Craig Walker 214 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:24:42 Only listening it on the commentary but he needs to change it to lift the crowd. It sounds so edgy. George Cumiskey 215 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:25:15 Unbelievable no subs he's waiting for them to score again before he changes anything, clueless James Marshall 216 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:25:18 Oh, so twice then. We're still a pile of gun-shy shite Pat Kelly 217 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:25:18 Lampard hasn't managed a win since October ? Will Mabon 218 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:25:19 We've slowed right down. Michael Boardman 219 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:25:29 Fat Frankie will use the kids. He only does so when he can use it as an excuse. Sick of hearing that he's hamstrung because we need results...erm we need results because you won't change anything. Pie and mash, jellied eels waste of space - what does he do in training with his 38 coaches, stretch out his braces and sing my auld man scored past Everton once, so why don't I dilly dally with the subs Iakovos Iasonidis 220 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:25:29 Lucky there, this was a penalty if we played a top 6 club. We are really morons not selling Gordon if £50+ mil was true. we could buy Brereton, Kudus and more. James Marshall 221 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:25:53 Gordon coming on Paul Savage 223 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:26:34 Only a matter of time Anthony Fitzpatrick 224 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:26:35 Lads, thats a Championship level side out there. Michael Boardman 225 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:27:12 Anthony, two Championship level sides out there Stefan Busby 227 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:28:26 These lot are fucking shit going forward Andy Burke 228 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:29:12 I think we had all better get used to the idea of the Championship. I know we are all slagged off on TW for being negative but anybody that still thinks Lampard is the answer needs their head seeing to. Stu Gore 229 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:29:50 Onana is having a good game Jack Convery 230 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:29:59 If that's Allen it's a red. Michael Boardman 231 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:30:28 What is with the Bros barnet on Anthony? Mike Gaynes 232 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:30:48 Goalkeeper got just a piece of that. Will Mabon 233 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:31:36 Went behind him... Michael Boardman 234 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:31:58 I'm think the comments are quite withdrawn Andy - can't defend this after Wolves, Bournemouth and Brighton Rob Jones 235 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:32:26 Their manager is going for the win.Ours is doing fuck all.He's got nothing.This is desperate.If we're to have any chance, he has to go. Alan McGuffog 237 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:32:37 Fella called Dowell has got two for the Canaries. Worth having a laugh, I mean look ? Gerry Quinn 238 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:32:55 I fear for us even in the Championship - that league is more aggressive James Marshall 239 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:33:02 As a man who turns 50 this year, and is follically challenged, I'd kill for that barnet, Michael Will Mabon 240 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:33:29 DCL beginning to wake back up. Joe McMahon 241 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:35:05 Another Everton player having a stinker (there's a theme). Tom Cannon, Preston currently 0 - 4 at home. Joseph Terrence 242 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:35:10 Gordon typically wasteful Kevin Prytherch 243 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:35:21 What’s the point of recalling Simms. We need a goal and we have a player full of confidence after scoring on loan - and he sits on the bench. Michael Boardman 244 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:35:52 As man only a year away from 50 James, who had a Rick Astley cut, and now has hair like a Russian enforcer I guess I'm just jealous (probably of both of you) Pat Kelly 245 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:35:52 This was never going to be easy. They're bottom and we're at home. Will Mabon 246 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:36:07 Possible booking there. Joseph Terrence 247 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:37:05 Godon fucking idiot Jack Convery 248 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:37:42 Idiot Gotdon !! Stefan Busby 249 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:37:43 Is Gray really that fkin shit!!! Will Mabon 250 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:37:49 Gordon! Stu Gore 251 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:37:57 Shit Rob Birks 252 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:38:04 Gordon wanker Matt Henderson 253 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:38:12 Don’t give fouls anywhere near box would have been the message James Marshall 254 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:38:49 2-1 Ward Prowse FFS. We're cooked Will Mabon 255 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:38:50 Oh well Ernie Baywood 256 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:38:59 Pretty clear we had a plan for that. Myko drops back to the near post.Didn't happen James Hughes 257 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:38:59 oH FUCK Phil Rodgers 258 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:07 That's it then. Championship here we come Eddie Dunn 259 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:16 the players knew not to give free kicks away..gordon is a prize c**t. Michael Boardman 260 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:22 Sean Dyche's dry January is over Mark Tanton 261 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:27 Shit. Mark Frere 262 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:33 Where was Pickford?!,!? Its obvious where that ball was going! Kevin Molloy 263 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:37 Happy Denise? are you??oh wait, this has got fuck all to do with you, it's the clown on the touchline that is taking us down quick smart!! Richard Lyons 264 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:37 That's it then. He gets the sack tomorrow, surely? Ian Linn 265 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:48 This makes Lampard's position untenable Mark Murphy 266 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:39:52 F@ck David McMullen 267 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:00 Pickford at fault. Andy Burke 268 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:01 Mavis with a dick head of a foul there. Charles Brewer 269 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:03 Bringing Gordon on has been a big success Will Mabon 270 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:08 Have to say Pickford was well across the other side of the goal there. James Marshall 271 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:13 If we can't beat the worst team in the division at home, when it matters, we're fucked, going down Pat Kelly 272 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:26 Stupid, stupid Gordon Jack Convery 273 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:30 A player I've covered fot years. David Hallwood 274 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:30 Totally brainless from Gordon. Alex Parr 275 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:36 Anthony Gordon is utter shite. What a moronic challenge. How on Earth there was ever any suggestion of £60M I'll never know, he will not make it as a decent top level footballer. Joe McMahon 276 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:40 Gordon, has cost us so many points this season, with missing easy chances and now this. Still he's local, he's one of us. Fucking sick of it! Chris James 277 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:42 Frustrating. That was totally avoidable.First Gray just falling over without need and then Gordon with a poor challenge.Not sure why Pickford gave him so much space to his right though, I think everyone knew where he was going to put it. David McMullen 278 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:56 I give up I think they're broke. It's relegation now. Paul Kossoff 279 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:40:56 Frank has to go. We are now hoping we get a point from the bottom club! Bet Bournemouth win. Charles Brewer 280 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:08 Next to bottom now James Newcombe 281 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:20 We only turn up against the bigger teams. Still. I know a taxi back to London is expensive, but if we all whip around... Michael Boardman 282 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:26 Pickford wants out Paul Tran 283 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:27 Dyche opens another can, stares at his phone. Joseph Terrence 284 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:29 There's no movement at all by our "attacking" players Simon Dalzell 285 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:47 Nowhere near the corner of the goal that free kick. Something wrong. Stupid from Gordon. Anthony Fitzpatrick 286 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:48 It's garbage Ian Linn 287 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:41:52 Frank can fuck off.Our motto should be updated to "pass it backwards' Pete Gunby 288 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:10 Gray gives it away and Gordon is an idiot who fouls for no reason. Should put a man on the post on Prowse kicks. All bad signs- we may be Doomed Alex Parr 289 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:24 I never want to see that floppy haired dickhead near Goodison Park ever again Chris James 290 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:26 Come on Blues, there's plenty left in this one! Michael Boardman 291 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:29 Haha - as if on cue - I tried with the young players, honestly, here comes Ellis Pat Kelly 292 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:30 Lamped again Joe Corgan 293 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:47 My anger has been firmly squared at the board but this just isn’t good enough. 2-1 down at home to the side at the bottom of the league.Sorry Frank, this is a shitshow. Keeping you in charge is akin to going down without a fight. Ten minutes to save your job. James Potter 294 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:54 We are going down. But its OK We've had some good times. Soren Moyer 295 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:42:55 As long as Lampard is managing us, we are going to go down. No doubt about it! But hey, the board has decided hes good enough. Matthew Williams 296 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:43:05 Ward-Prouse again!... we're done am affaid!Looks like the Saints are gonna win again, on the back of two cup wins (imagine that Blues). James Newcombe 297 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:43:52 Great pass Myko. Baller. Charles Brewer 298 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:44:03 Any chance of Gordon being taken off? Chris James 299 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:44:18 So...IF Lampard is axed tonight, who would we really want?Someone like Dyche that'd be in the 'hard to beat' Moyes mould or give Dunc a go? James Marshall 300 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:44:22 Why does Myolenko NEVER cross the fucking ball??? Frank Sheppard 301 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:44:26 We will really struggle in the Championship. Joseph Terrence 302 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:44:55 We'd be no worse for wear if Gordon never plays another minute for Everton Football Club. Pat Kelly 303 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:44:57 Stewards are having a sit in James Newcombe 304 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:45:36 Dyche or Moyesey James Potter 305 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:45:40 Did we actually turn down £60M for Gordon!? Mark Tanton 306 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:45:46 Gordon's entire contribution to Everton has been pathetic. Why we were so desperate keep him is beyond me. Kunal Desai 307 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:45:46 It had Wolves vibes as soon as they equalised. Jim Bennings 308 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:45:56 Everton 2023 read Aston Villa 2016.This club is doomed.The players are actually trying for Lampard unfortunately they are braindead and too shit to stay up. Charles Brewer 309 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:45:59 Well, at least we are consistent against the bottom team in the Premier League. Mick O'Malley 310 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:46:07 Let's put some of the blame on the players as well, we've missed chances and defended pathetically again, Peter Jansson 311 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:46:25 Useless team, useless management. Nothing more to say. Will Mabon 312 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:46:26 Pat, hate that. Like war is afoot. Chris James 313 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:46:29 If Moyes was available I'd take him over Dyche. Terry McLavey 314 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:46:34 Taxi for Gordon! Iakovos Iasonidis 315 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:46:36 Championship a hard place to be...we will fade into oblivion Joseph Terrence 316 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:47:00 Can someone tell me anything Calvert-Lewin has done since Ancelotti left? Ian Linn 317 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:47:21 Time to bring on Maupay. Pat Kelly 318 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:47:26 Lampard won't be sacked tonight. Moshiri would look stupid. He'll tough it out for a while. Ian Linn 319 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:47:39 Bring on McNeil FFS Ray Jacques 320 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:47:46 Relegation fodder. Sack Lampard but the issue is the halfwit in charge can't make a decent decision, the past 6 management choices attest to that.Go and get Bielsa. May still go down but at least we will do it having a go. James Potter 321 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:47:59 We'll help Moyes out next week by getting hammered and ending his bad run for him. Peter Jansson 322 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:48:09 This team will be relegated from the championship. There are so many bad decisions made by players on the field And no management to pick it up. Christy Ring 323 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:48:25 Dyche at the Forest game, time for a phone call. Joe McMahon 324 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:48:25 What a fuck up we are. Next manger shortlist:Moyes after being sacked again, or Dyche and Big Dunc, still both out of work as no one wants them apart from Little Everton. James Marshall 325 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:48:40 I just can't get my head round how the board didn't see this coming - after last season and selling Richarlison. We ALL fucking saw it coming! Bobby Mallon 326 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:49:04 He has to go absolute shambles of a manager Peter Jansson 327 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:49:05 Dyche. We do not need Moyes. Michael Boardman 328 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:49:15 I like Bielsa, but he's a fitness freak, so will need a pre-season - this lot will need the RS's spare inhalers every week Joe Corgan 329 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:49:18 I've seen worse performances than this. Much worse. But in almost all of them, the players weren't trying.Today, the players are trying and we're still shit. And that worries me more than ever. Michael Boardman 330 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:49:44 Moyes is one place above us in goal difference - his ship has sailed Peter Jansson 331 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:49:50 I could go for Bielsa Ian Linn 332 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:49:55 The board didn't show up, neither did the players Peter Hodgson 333 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:50:01 So Mr Moshiri do you still say everything is fine? So what is wrong and who should we blame?The fans turned out and gave the team a Royal Blue welcome this afternoon?Your attention to this unsatisfactory situation would be appreciated whether it is from Liverpool or Monaco.Somebody should be held responsible and if it can't be the fans it must be someone else. But who I wonder?An open letter in response will do (but not written by you know who - thank you). Kevin Molloy 334 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:50:32 If it 's a choice between Moyes or Duncan there's no choice to be made. We must all prepare for the Return of the Moyesiah. By Easter we will be saved. Will Mabon 335 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:50:35 I more and more wonder about scripting, Pat Kelly 336 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:50:41 These players wouldn't survive Bielsa. Chris James 337 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:51:31 TBH I don't actually think we've been that bad today and I don't think we have deserved to lose. With more luck and better composure in the final third we could've been ahead. Just a couple of poor decisions (as at Wolves) have cost us.That said, something seems wrong with our defence, seem to be way too open and prone to easy counters. I don't think the strategy/management has been smart enough and that probably means Frank has to take the rap. Kieran Kinsella 338 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:51:54 Moyes is on a five game losing streak. Kim Vivian 339 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:51:56 I honestly believe Rooney will have the Hammers game. It starts tonight. Peter Jansson 340 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:51:58 I prefer Dyche or Bielsa. Ray Jacques 342 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:52:45 I don't care about any of these players not one. Kim Vivian 343 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:52:55 Klopp might be available... Peter Jansson 344 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:52:57 New players in from someone who knows how to scout players Joe McMahon 345 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:52:59 Don't know what the answer is, No one wants Dunc or Dyche (look at Burnley now), we are waiting for Moyes to be sacked, and if Leeds didn't sack Bielsa they would have been relegated. James Newcombe 346 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:53:20 Southampton could have had a couple more though. We are much too open in midfield – as shown against Fulham who could have hit six or seven! I don't know what the answer is, just feels like this is the year. Sean Roe 347 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:53:39 Boringly predictable. Peter Jansson 348 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:53:49 Lampard is not good enough. That is for sure. Derek Powell 349 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:53:51 Frank is tactically clueless he has to go tonight. Matt Henderson 350 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:54:18 I really can't believe Gordon gave that foul away. No fouls near box would've been written on the walls of the rooms and he does that. Joseph Terrence 351 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:54:28 "Misjudged by Calvert-Lewin" – you could say that about 50 times a game. Chris James 352 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:54:34 The problem is Ian, that's lazy bullshit isn't it? The team definitely turned up today and gave it a good go. We were deservedly up in the first half, but evidently didn't come out right in the second. Should've been either all out hammering for a second or sit back and counter. The players are culpable of course, but I do sadly think Lampard is done. Will Mabon 353 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:54:43 Chris, we were fine early on but we just can't hold it together for a full game. Mick O'Malley 354 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:54:59 Absolutely fucking clueless, zero quality. James Newcombe 355 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:55:10 Takes breathFuckin booooo Richard Lyons 356 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:55:19 That's twice we've lost at home to the bottom team. When we're bottom, we'll lose to ourselves. Peter Jansson 357 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:55:22 It was Demarai Gray's fault. He could have just crossed the ball in. He made some stupid dribbbles. Try to fake a free kick. Then it is 1-2. Matt Henderson 358 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:55:30 I'm afraid Frank has to go as we are just too easy to play against. It doesn't have to be either the Board or Frank. They can both be shite. Paul Kossoff 359 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:55:45 Nathan Jones is closing on a first Premier League win as Southampton manager. What a surprise! Charles Brewer 360 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:55:59 Well done, Southampton. Everton made exactly one chance against the worst team in the Premier League. Ian Linn 361 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:56:36 Yes, Chris, but there has to be an end product and there wasn't. Just like last week and the week before. We failed to beat the bottom team at home. Therefore the players didn't show up. Pat Kelly 362 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:56:37 Well it's good night from me and it's good night from him. James Hughes 363 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:56:46 Goodbye Frank Matt Henderson 364 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:57:06 I think it's both their fault but all Gordon had to do was not be completely stupid. Danny Baily 365 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:57:28 Sickening. Lampard should have gone weeks ago. Absolutely sickening. Peter Jansson 366 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:57:29 I will not watch another game under Lampard. It is too irritating. I get in a bad mood, I have more meaningful things to do. Mick O'Malley 367 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:57:37 Absolutely no to Moyes, for fuck's sake, he's spent a fortune at West Ham and they are as bad as us. Ian Linn 368 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:57:38 Frank looked worried going down the tunnel, he knows he's done. Michael Boardman 369 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:01 Applaud nothing - the whole club is knackered Dennis Stevens 370 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:03 Of course, I barely had any hope today, but I probably wouldn't have had any at all if I'd appreciated that Jones was after his first win! George Cumiskey 371 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:26 Lampard absolutely clueless – the same tactics every game which never works and the same unbelievable subs.And when you do go, Frank, take Gordon with you! Will Mabon 372 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:36 Not to be too dramatic but this is now pitiful. Flagrant destruction of a once fine, historic football club. Andy Burke 373 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:37 Chris. What are you on about? We just lost to the bottom club. We were and are shit. Don't try and take anything from that terrible performance. Cristobal Aguirre 374 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:46 I was too positive when I said that we could grab a point against Saints. My prediction was one point from nine in the matches against Wolves, Saints and Hammers. My prediction now is that the team will lose all the matches till the end of the season. Maybe we can take a point in the away matches against the top 6 nothing more than that. Gray and Gordon gave the second goal to them instead of score to us, that is a good resume of our wingers and their capabilities. It is beyond me why Mina did not play, he is our best defence. Tarkowski gave the first goal and Coady and Godfrey are definitely less than Mina.Onana and Pickford are the only Premier League players we have. I really hope that next year we rebuilt the team in the Championship and I hope we can sell now Gordon, Gray, Gueye, Patterson, Davies, Doucoure, Godfrey and all the garbage and mercenaries we have. The board in clueless but they are not the main reason of our performance. The main reason are the management staff and the mercenaries on the pitch. Finally the illiterate can stay as our manager, it is better to avoid pay the compensation that hire another illiterate. Bring in Van gaal or Bielsa. If not I prefer the illiterate to stay in charge. Dave Lynch 375 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:54 Rearrange the following words to come up with a sentence that describes Everton:Truly and fucked well. Tom Bowers 376 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:58:58 Another predictable result and a really bad one again.A half-decent start but Lampard cannot inspire this team to tighten up when necessary and quite honestly he lacks what it takes at this level.If the board fails to act now then down we go for sure.It's a bloody embarrassment all round. James Potter 377 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:10 West Ham are struggling, Everton – hold my beer. Mick O'Malley 378 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:17 2nd bottom Phil Rodgers 379 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:23 I really, really wish we'd fold. Absolutely rotten to the core. Michael Boardman 380 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:24 Frank's not worried, he's waiting for the sack and payoff. Nobody resigns from a manager's job anymore unless they have another to go to. Chris James 381 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:34 Yeah, agreed, Will. I was quite happy with first half and we had moments in the second, but I don't understand what was said for the second half?nb: I'm not against this demonstration. But there's zero chance that we'll be saying goodbye to Kenwright. Lampard I think is done though. Andy Walker 382 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:38 Godfrey and Gordon’s fault. Two basic mistakes. Kevin Molloy 383 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:47 Everyone saying 'all is lost'... it isn't – we just need a competent manager. we should have gotten rid of this turkey months ago. He's got to go! Nick Lacey 384 Posted 14/01/2023 at 16:59:54 Boooooooooooooooooooooo! Paul Hewitt 385 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:00:21 Anyone still thinking we will stay up is kidding themselves. We're as good as down. Ray Jacques 386 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:00:40 Everything is okay then eh, Chris? We played well?We lost at home to a team who have lost seven straight games and are bottom. We're just unlucky eh? Steve Brown 387 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:01:03 Think that's it for Lampard.Onana was great, Gray and Gordon were diabolical. Peter Jansson 388 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:01:05 No, it was Gray's fault. The damage was already done when Gordon came on. This is the thing. There are too many players that make wrong decisions all the time. With a good manager, we could have cancel this out. But it seems that Lampard does not recognice them.Also, add bad strategy. Long balls to Calvert-Lewin? How the hell is that going to work? It did not create a single chance. Christy Ring 389 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:01:11 Forest and Wolves on the up, we're heading the other way. We have to thank the board, what other club would sell there best player Richarlison, after escaping relegation? Kenwright, thanks for ruining this club. Time to say Good-Bye. I thought Lampard would turn things around, definitely time to go. Paul Kossoff 390 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:01:51 Vote on Lampard to go now, I vote Yes. Michael Boardman 391 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:01:58 Andy Walker, to blame two mistakes in this match for the shite we are in don't think so. They are younger players too, no managers, coaches, directors, chairmen, DoF's, owners etc. Barry McNally 392 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:02:06 Get Bielsa in and if he does't save us he's the best man to get us out of The Championship. Justin Doone 393 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:02:17 God energetic first half. Started ok, grew into the game, a goal up, time to stop, block and keep them away from our box. They have one good player who can pass, cross, score and control a game. We needed to man-mark Ward-Prowse out of the game. Nope. We gave him the freedom of the park. We tired, got over run and Frank failed to make any changes until it was too late. They made changes for fresh legs and we didn't. We lost the midfield battle and the game. Bye Frank. Danny Baily 394 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:02:52 Kevin, it's too late now. He might as well stay on. We'd have to go on top four form to stay up from here. It. Is. Over.No more Match of the Day. Hardly any coverage. A massive loss of status, and one we're not accustomed to.You've got to act quickly when things are going south, and we've spectacularly failed to do so. Kunal Desai 395 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:03:04 Our fate will be sealed to the Championship by end of February. Not beating Arsenal, Liverpool, Villa and Leeds. Jonathan Tasker 396 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:03:06 There's not three teams worse than us. Stefan Busby 397 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:03:10 Gray and Gordon, these two twats should never see the pitch again! Alan J Thompson 398 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:03:11 Piss poor defending from our mythical central defenders for the equalizer but we still could have had a couple more goals if the ball had fallen to the right players.Then Lampard has to resort to his infatuation with two wingers and brought on Gordon whose only notable action was a needless elbow in the back near our own penalty area to a team who have a dead-ball specialist. Pathetic! I don't think there are any worse teams to play and it appears we are one of the three worst teams in the Premier League that will keep somebody up! Michael Boardman 399 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:03:13 Paul, I voted not the the first place, but think it's more fundamental than that. But for the record, yes Peter Jansson 400 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:03:22 If we go down, we will not go up again so easily. Just forget that. It takes us 5-6 years if we are lucky. Julian Exshaw 401 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:04:01 A sad day, another sad day. A pity the board wasn't there. Again, no faulting the effort. Simply not good enough... Eddie Dunn 402 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:04:01 Frank has to go. The club have dithered so long that the new manager has a mountain to climb. Typical of this disfunctional club. Ernie Baywood 403 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:04:11 I've said for a while on here when the usual 'the players aren't trying' posts go up... The effort isn't the issue. They're giving what they've got and they're playing for the manager.They're just nowhere near good enough. It was true against Wolves when we were 'unlucky', it was true for the first hour against Brighton. We have the effort but not the quality. That's even worse from our perspective because there isn't another gear. It's not going to get better.Forget everything else. Forget managerial changes. It's signings or relegation. It's that simple.The only one I'd question is Calvert-Lewin. I think Lampard needs to look him in the eyes and find out if he's really up for the fight we're in. I didn't see it today. Be interested to get a perspective from someone at the ground on that. Ian Riley 404 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:04:12 Call big Sam quickly! Andrew Lum 405 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:04:50 Shocking decision-making all over the pitch, and the manager was tactically clueless again after going behind. Kieran Kinsella 406 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:05:19 We've been in relegation form since Carlo's last Christmas during which team we've weakened our squad by losing James, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, even Delph. All of whom had issues but all had moments of quality and three of them were mainly responsible for our goals. The only one left is Calvert-Lewin who's been a non-factor because of injuries and form for 2 years now. Soren Moyer 407 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:05:24 Dyche or Moyes!!? Why?! What have they ever achieved!? Why setting the bar so low ffs!? Those Moyes lovers, why don't you go and support West Ham if you think he is so fecking brilliant!? He should have gone before the World Cup! Ray Smith 408 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:05:37 Lost to Wolves when they were bottom. Lost to Southampton when they were/are bottom. West Ham away next, currently joint bottom of 3 with us. Doesn't bode well does it?Half way through the season and struggling to put a result together. I despair, it shouldn't be panic time with 19 fixtures to play! But it is. Kevin Molloy 409 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:05:47 Danny,Footy isn't done on that logic. Man City are currently stinking the place out as are Liverpool. We just need to keep a couple of points better than Leeds, Southampton and Bournemouth. It is entirely doable. Mick O'Malley 410 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:06:25 Fuck Big Sam! I don't want that gravy-swigging dinosaur anywhere near Everton ever again. Ray Said 411 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:06:28 Onana was the only one who gave his all-well played you. The rest of them should be ashamed to draw a wage. Craig Walker 412 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:06:30 Everton and being an Evertonian summed up in one afternoon. Hope turns to despair. So many problems that I can’t be bothered to even list them. Frank’s biggest mistake was keeping Gordon. A footballer who thinks he’s made it and has achieved nothing. Even the players we’re being linked with are the wrong type of player we need.For those proposing Bielsa, we don’t have the players for his style. I’d take Sean Dyche.Not felt as low as this and there’s been some lows. Joe McMahon 413 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:06:42 We missed the Boat with Vincent Kompany, Burnley have lost 2 games all season and about to with their 7th on the trott. But many want Dyche, jesus wept we are in serious trouble as a football club. To think apparenly the future was Anthony Gordon (he's a local boy ye know). Frank cannot manage in the PL, and not sure why Simms was recalled.A pitiful shambles. I'm sure i'm not the only one who can spend the next years going on about the teams in the 60's and 80's, and blubber Bill (who bangs on about those days) wasn't here today to see the state we are in Tony Hill 414 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:07:06 When you have an inept, parasitic Board which abdicates its responsibility and doesn't turn up for a game on spurious grounds and in an attempt to justify themselves, then you know you are fucked. We are awful throughout the club but the poison is at the top.Nobody knows what to do because no-one is properly in charge. I said this morning that this wan't a defining game but I now fear that it was. I think we are finished, and not merely in the Premier League. You can smell the death. Peter Jansson 415 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:07:35 We need a coach who can find good players for a reasonable price. That is the only thing that can help us. We can not succeed by buying shit from other teams in premier league. Who is the best coach for this?The players we have today are not good enough. There are some with potential, if managed right. Like Gray, Onana and DCL. Apart from that, I don't know. For 6 years we have not had a single good offensive central midfielder. What tha f*ck is tha all about. How can no one see this problem? Useless managers. Sean Roe 416 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:08:00 If Lampard had gone when he should've done, after the second mauling by Bournemouth, we would probably be six points better off by now.I'd be getting Dyche in as soon as possible, not a popular choice but in the words of our current manager '' It's where we are at the moment'' We are a championship level side, and a bad one at that!! Alan McGuffog 417 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:08:22 No way do I want Kenwright out. I want him, and his memories of Dave Hickson and the Boys pen, to be the overseer taking us into the abyss after 70 odd years. Why should he have an easy ride into the sunset ? Bill Gall 418 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:08:33 Never watched most of the game but not surprised of the outcome, watched some of the first half effort may have been there but no skill, looks as if my year is ruined, especially with Everton, will be better not watching them again John Atkins 419 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:08:50 Doesn’t matter who the manager is / the players aren’t good enough Jack Convery 420 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:09:28 On that showing we have only one midfielder worthy of the name - Onana. What wouldn't ig give to see him and Ward Prowse play together, Gueye is finished and Iwobi is not the answer. Davies has been at Everton for far too long for what he offers. To get out of this right mess we need a miracle as the players we need at the quality and skill we need are way out of our league given the financial mess we are in as a result of the board and owners negligence. Loans, free transfers and young up and coming players are not going to get us out of what is now, terminal decline.Thanks Frank for keeping us up last season with the help of the supporters, Pickford and Richarlson. Now the chickens have finally come home to roost onve and for all.Congratulations to Moshiri, Kenwright and the other hangers on who have failed Everton so miserably. Now P Off PLEASE !! Dave Williams 421 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:09:33 Why has our defence gone from being decent at the start of the season to being so wide open now?Listened on Everton radio- Snodin very critical of the front three especially DCL. How many have we conceded now in the first five minutes of a half- seems we are always vulnerable and surely the experienced players and the manager should be able to sort this out.I’m not a fan of changing managers but losing to Bournemouth twice, Wolves,Brighton and Southampton with no win since October, it is hard to see why Frank should be given more time. We are running out of winnable games. James Potter 422 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:09:37 Dyche did a good job at Burnley keeping them in the Premier league for 5-6 years, with no money (same as Everton) and a shite squad (same as Everton), the football was boring, but it worked and they got points and even into Europe. Its not the big name manager we all probably crave, but we have to be realistic, we're 19th in the league, have no money are we're fucking shite! Peter Jansson 423 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:09:51 #460 The players can improve with good management. Now they are deteriorating, losing self asteem. Martin Mason 424 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:09:54 Every year there are a couple of sides go down that you expect to go down and there is one team that nobody expects to but just gets negative momentum. We could be that team. A very sad day today, We could turn it around but how. there's only one Onana and not much else. What happened to Coady and Tark Rick Tarleton 425 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:10:00 All three layers at the club are totally inadequate. The Board is an ego trip of conflated wills, the manager tactically inadequate and completely out of his depth and the players with one or two exceptions have neither, theskill or the desire to save us. Only the fans are up to scratch. I weep. Tony Hill 426 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:10:04 And there @450 is another problem. We're too good, you know, for that sort of manager. Jesus wept.If only we'd stuck with Allardyce. Danny Baily 427 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:10:43 Kevin, look at the fixtures and do the maths. Forest, Leicester, Wolves, Palace and Southampton at home were must win. We picked up 4 points from a possible 15. We need 7 (!) more wins to have any chance of staying up. It. Is. Over.That's the only metric worth considering. You need 10 wins to stay up. We are not staying up. Ian Riley 428 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:11:06 Ernie we are skint! That's the reality! New manager, new perspective, new ideas, and hopefully more motivation! It's our only hope now. Actually a new manager may not save us but doing nothing gives us no hope! Frank's results are appalling and any other club would have got rid months ago! Currently we are down and ain't coming back for many many years! Kieran Kinsella 429 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:11:12 ErnieI agree. There is effort but that is not enough at this level. Fitness, strength, speed, quick thinking, courage and of course skill. Throughout the team we lack all of these qualities. a Few players have one or the other but someone like Davies epitomizes the squad as he lacks all of those traits. Onana has strength, Gray has speed and skill but zero thinking ability. Gordon has courage, Coleman has courage, Tarkokski and Gueye do too but that's it. The team is not fit for purpose. The manager could get more out of them perhaps, but they're just not good enough Peter Jansson 430 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:11:19 #466 We are not too good for anyone. Face the fact. We suck Bobby Mallon 431 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:11:25 Ray 427 we are just not a good premiership team that’s all it is. Paul Tran 432 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:11:26 Two points separate the bottom seven. Statistically, it's nowhere near over. Then you look at what's on the pitch Ben King 433 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:11:59 Phil #420It’s such a joyless, miserable nightmareI totally agree with youSomething within me would die forever. But I think I’m prepared to let that bit of my life go forever now Ian Jones 434 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:11:59 The positive is 19 games to go. Frank Sheppard 435 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:12:02 I would rather he do the decent thing and resign…… but managers don’t do that. Tony Everan 436 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:12:21 Disastrous result , beaten by another rock bottom placed club on our own patch .Mr Moshiri has one last roll of the dice, he needs to roll it tonight and appoint an experienced manager. Better to try and change it whilst there is a glimmer of an opportunity and fail, than to do nothing at all. At the moment we are sinking like a stone into the abyss.Mr Moshiri, act, give us a fighting chance. Jerome Shields 437 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:12:53 As expected Southampton went for it in the second half.You can visualise the Southampton team talk, to fit it they are there for the taking.Everton forced deep straight away and Southampton rewarded.The second goal was error upon error.Gordon with the stupid foul and Pickford over on the left out of view.Frank had no answer and th writing was on the wall in the first half when Southampton attacked.In a normal Club Frank would be sacked, but at Everton there are a lot more than him need sacked.Not a great situation. Ray Said 438 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:13:25 if Lampard goes-as he must -will they take the easy option and have Clement as caretaker? Clive Rogers 439 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:13:49 Will people please stop posting how good Iwobi has been. He is a nothing player. Should be in the championship. James Potter 440 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:13:50 "what would the Everton Board do" absolutely fuck all Tony Hill 441 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:14:17 That Peter @470 is my point. We are a deluded fan base run by fraudulent leeches and represented on the pitch by half-arsed dickheads. Well done us. Denis Richardson 442 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:15:47 Stop wasting time and get rid of Lampard. Was never ever the right signing and utterly out of his depth as a premiership manager.Should have got rid before the World Cup but we’ve now wasted 2 months and games against teams at the bottom. Losing to Wolves and Southampton and getting spanked at home by Brighton. FFS how much more dithering is going to be done.Sack the manager and bring someone in before West Ham. Brian Denton 443 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:15:55 My mate is a Villa fan. He's just reminded me that Villa went down with 17 points. He said the players just gave up in the last couple of months. We look dangerously close to that point. Mick O'Malley 444 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:15:59 Oh those Allardyce days, what memories, the man has been out of football for ages, it’s definitely time for Lampard to go now, maybe Dyche could tighten us up and make us harder to beat but we are desperately short on goals and chances created, Onana stood up to be counted today, worrying time’s indeed Johan Elmgren 445 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:16:11 I though Lampard would be adventurous and expansive He's fallen into the trap of using the same kind of negative defensive managerial style we've had for ages. If he continues to play "safe" we're going down. It's not safe at all, far from it... A little adventure, determination and fight would have won both this and the game against Wolves at home. The gameplan he uses now will only take us down.And that new contract for Iwobi? Please cancel those negotiations, he's not worth it. A measure of how deep in the shit we are, is that we consider Iwobi our playmaker and one of our best players. He did nothing today and haven't for the last ten games. Get rid, and get a playmaker in that can dictate the game and pass to a blue shirt. He needs forty touches to control the ball, and always ends up losing it or misplacing the pass... Rick Tarleton 446 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:16:12 Lampard is useless, but changing the manager while we have this board and these players won't achieve anything. Danny O’Neill 447 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:16:17 Gutted. Going to have to sleep on this one I wish I could hate them.I can't. Gavin Johnson 449 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:17:37 Have Chelsea sacked Potter yet? Will Mabon 450 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:17:41 The thread layout has now adopted a shape similar to Everton's formation. It's all gone pear-shaped. Stefan Busby 451 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:17:49 DCL / Gordan / Gray / Lampard / Mosh / Kenshite / Baxer Plaggy Chops / Davies / any other hangers on / MorePAY/ The Daft twat who's name I forget in charge of scouting and transfers.Just please fuck off Sean Kelly 452 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:18:25 Fuck off fat frank fuck off fat moshiri fuck off fat teary eyed prick fuck off ms dynashite and fuck off everton. Paul Kossoff 453 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:18:36 Everton,2nd highest paid PL board." Surely not! Luke Welch 454 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:18:40 As a footballing team we are the worst in the league- fight spirit, what ever, still the worst footballing team. Tony Hill 455 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:19:16 Danny @482, hate the ones who've ruined us. Including us. Gary Johnson 456 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:19:20 Saints an “Improved” team Danny? Jonathan Tasker 457 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:19:38 Nathan Jones did a fantastic job at Luton. He’s a far better manager than Lampard will ever be. The board is totally inept but even they don’t want to get relegated.Dyche will come in Bobby Mallon 458 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:19:50 Joe 453 he wasn’t there be a dome idiot would have taken a swipe at him or through something at him. James Potter 459 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:19:54 We are literally the worst team in the division. Julian Exshaw 460 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:20:36 One person you can't fault, Onana! Matt Henderson 461 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:20:47 Moshri was such a fool to give his backing to Frank this week. Does that back him into a corner re sacking him this week, I suppose he won’t be the first manager to be sacked post a vote of confidence. I think the issue is their “strategic review” said they needed continuity and so they may be reluctant to sack Frank despite all evidence suggesting we have to roll the dice. No point having continuity with someone showing no signs of sorting anything out Ed Prytherch 462 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:21:05 When Gordon came on for Coleman I expected that we would keep the formation but move Iwobi to wing back and Gordon into attacking midfield but the combination of Godfrey at RFB with Gordon in front of him removed all of the footballing intelligence from the right side of our defence and we paid the price. Moshiri ought to be increasingly worried about his "investment". Tony Hill 463 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:21:14 Mick @479, we finished 8th with Cuco Martina at left-back. Oh yes, indeed, those Allardyce days. Charles Brewer 464 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:21:35 For all those who said Calvert-Lewin was "Championship at best", today's display was "Isthmian League Division One North at best". He made Tosun look like Dixie Dean. Gordon was an utter disaster, Gueye looked as though he was waiting for instructions to start playing.Frankly, if we could get 2 million forany of these useless bollard it would be theft. Steve Brown 465 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:21:55 Am I allowed to get Grey and Gordon in a headlock? James Potter 466 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:22:07 On a bad run of form? Struggling for goals? Need a result? Don't worry, Everton will see you right. Can't wait for West ham next week! Andrew Merrick 467 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:22:57 Gutted againCan't take this on the chin forever...Enough Someone has to walkSomeone has to take controlSomeone has to stand up, is it just the fans that do that, or will the club find it in themselves... Bobby Mallon 468 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:23:21 Through out Everton’s Life, the only time Everton have won anything has been when an ex player has managed us so big dunk, Rooney or Phil Neville take your pick I’ll have rooney Charles Brewer 469 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:23:27 I expect Bill us on to one of his mates at Spurs offering Pickford and Onana to cover the Delli Ali costs. Ray Smith 470 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:23:39 I’m not for sacking managers, however, I would regrettably let Frank go.Bring in Dyche until end of the season, with an extension if we stay up? George Cumiskey 471 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:24:10 Not sacking Frank last week definitely cost us that game ! Mark Ryan 472 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:24:47 Please no mention of Moyes or Allardyce or RooneyTuchel, Pochettino, etc but not Moyes, not Fat SamWe have enough games to stay up but Frank continues to wait for DCL to come good and that is not happening and Frank needs to fucking wake up and say to the board "get rid of my bench and give me a goalscorer" Alan Johnson 473 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:24:52 I'm done with it. Had enough. Time to move on. James Byrne 474 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:24:53 Lampard saved us last season but he won't do it again in 2023!We need a manager to come in and get an immediate reaction from this squad if we have any chance of staying in this league. The problems we have at this club are beyond Frank Lampard. The demise of this club sits with that clown, Bill Kenwright. Will Mabon 475 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:25:10 What, with the headlock, the security "concerns" and the result, I think we're in for a right media whipping over the weekend. They're going to love it. Not that I give a crap about MSM but the principle sure pisses me off. Joe McMahon 476 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:25:25 Remember guys, "What would Everton do"! Seriously I think we'll be ok Greame Sharps on the board!All I can do is laugh now, it's unbelievable isn't it. Peter Jansson 477 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:26:47 You can say whatever you want but we have to sack Lampard. If we keep him we will surely go down. We have nothing to lose with appointing a new manager.I don't like sacking managers like underpanties like we do. But, Lampard should not have gotten the job in the first place. I can not believe why anyone would think that a manager with a bad track record suddenly would do good with us. Stefan Busby 478 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:26:48 Charles Brewer - 498.I could not agree more with you. Chris Leyland 480 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:27:12 The Baird has to go but Lampard has to go too. He can’t manage in game. We’ve been ahead against Wolves and Southampton at home, 2 teams who were rock bottom, and he’s conspired to lose both games because he can’t positively manage a game to the finish. Clive Rogers 481 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:27:24 Bobby, 499, I’ll go for Baines. He’s got a football brain. Fran Mitchell 482 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:27:40 we're done. nothing more to add. Bobby Mallon 483 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:28:40 Clive 510 forgot about him but he’s just to nice ain’t he Barry Lightfoot 484 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:29:22 Stop calling for Rooney as manager he had a 28% win rate at Derby and currently has a 14% win rate at DC United it's utter lunacy. Craig Walker 485 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:30:09 Clinton Morrison just said this squad is too good for the bottom half. Which Everton is he watching? I’d get rid of every single one of them. Our last season at Goodison will be in the Championship. Everton that. Christy Ring 486 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:30:24 I'd have Duncan over Dyche, but it's definitely time to bring in a new manager, and need a few new players esepically a striker before the window closes. We're 2points from 14th, so still time to turn things around. Last season we were 5points from safety at one stage, still time. Kenwright Mr Everton - what a joke.Iwobi and Gordon don't deserve new contracts, two lightweights, do they even deserve a place on the bench. I remember one stage we were linked to Everton fan Howe, hindsight a great thing. Bobby Mallon 487 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:30:44 Barry 513 ok it’s Tuchel or poch then Sean Roe 488 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:30:54 Steve @ 494There is one space left on Kenwrights settee so you can still watch the game when the police advise you not to turn up at the stadium. Michael McFarlane 489 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:31:08 How bad can it get before Frank gets the bullet? This one's on Frank again. The players put a shift today in but the tactics are lame. We're dead easy to play against. And Southampton, Wolves et al are rubbish. I cannot say what kind of team we are. We're a horrible mess. No sign of us scoring in open play. If you can't score, you don't win. End of. That was as clear before the season started as it is now. Yeah two stupid avoidable errors. But no creativity, no goals, no managerial tactical intervention and therefore no way back.Sacking the board will not save us from relegation this year. Frank has to go. We need a proven experienced manager with his own support team to avoid relegation. Look at what Emery has done at Villa.If Frank's as decent as he appears to be, he'd walk. But he won't because he's believing his own hype. And Moshiri won't sack him so soon after backing him. What a mess. Anthony Murphy 490 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:31:26 The decisions our owner and board have made over the last 6 years or so will cost us our premier league status. That includes hiring and then not sacking Lampard when it was clear he wasn’t up to it. Paul Tran 491 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:32:01 Clinton Morrison is right. It's a mid-table squad. The manager isn't getting the best out of them and shows no sign of getting the best out of them.We need a manager who does. Now. Barry Lightfoot 492 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:32:25 Bobby no it probably isn't but it definitely isn't Rooney. Danny Baily 493 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:33:04 Peter 506, I've been wearing the sandwich board for weeks now (and got some stuck for being negative this morning). But it's too late. We might as well keep hold of Lampard now. Today was the last, last chance saloon and we blew it.Lampard to the end of the season then a proven manager to overhaul the squad ready for the championship (although Burnley have done well with a newcomer). Whoever it's is, we'll need a forest level clear out of playing staff.As for the board? I couldn't care less. They've bought players and built a stadium. They've done their bit. It's the manager and playing staff I want to see overhauled. Geoff Lambert 494 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:34:20 Going down with Frank at the helm, Vote of confidence my arse who is available to take over?? I think Potter and Moyes will be available soon,Dyche or Rooney? Am I worried for our top flight status? You bet I am. Kenwright OUT... Barry Rathbone 495 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:34:28 The great thing is at this rate we'll be down well before the season ends. Last match nail biting involving shipping out to non-english speaking countries to avoid news (yes I've done that) will be a distant memory. What a bizarre little circus this tortuous club has become. Will Mabon 496 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:35:08 Look at that bottom 3 form in the table. 18 games shown, 2 draws and 1 win; Saints' win today. The rest, all losses.At this stage, a very ominous formation of the bottom 3. Steve Cotton 497 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:35:29 We don't have anyone good enough to take corners,free kicks or shoot from outside the boxThis team is one dimensional and too limited for this league.. Kieran Kinsella 498 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:35:31 BarryMaybe that's what the board meant when they said we wouldn't have a repeat of last season's last gasp survival. This year we will be done long beforehand. Peter Jansson 499 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:36:15 Well we need a manager with a good trackrecord. Not some old football player with a name. A manager that has relatively done it good where he has been. I think Dyche made it pretty good with the tools he had at hand at Burnley. Similar type of team as we are now.Rooney - bad trackrecordMoyes - no he blew his carree when he went to Man U),Bielsa - if him we need him for a couple of years. He is supposed to be a genius, but why did Leeds fall apart under him?Klopp - ofcourse but he will never come hereI don't know really who would like to come here. What options do we have? Michael Boardman 500 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:36:23 Who's calling for Rooney? And as for Tuchel and Poch, yeah right. What we need is Ferguson, Mourinho, Conte, some other dude with an extravagant name who managed Inter's reserves once who do we think we are at this point? We're second from bottom, and any transfer money is gone if Fat Frank and his merry carnival are packed off, so who are we going to get??? [Sean Dyche cracks open his first bottle of Schloer as he's a professional, and hovers over the glowing red phone on his antique 1930's phone stand, with blue spray paint in hand] Peter Hopkins 501 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:37:24 I’m not one to make rash decisions that’s why I’ve not said anything about sacking Frank, but after that it’s time to go, can’t beat bottom of the league wolves, or bottom of the league saints. Playing the same players in practically the same formation is just plain ridiculous. We are so predictable and slow. Slow movement, slow passing and slow thinking. Every team we play look faster and more energetic. I know exactly what we are going to do so I’m sure other teams do. Who do I want to replace Frank, I’ve no idea, possibly Potter if he gets sacked or Thomas Franke if he would consider leaving Brentford, but why would he? Just so down and angry right now Barry Jones 502 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:37:31 The team is offering nothing. It has no heart, no soul and no brain. The decision making was atrocious, with execution to match. The forwards are lightweight who turn the ball under very little pressure. Its painful to watch. I fail to see how any other team in this league can be worse than us. Alan Corken 503 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:37:33 I posted the message below back in July and got stick for it from the brain dead Lampard supporters. As I have said before on TW, the fanbase had a big influence on him being given the job and keeping it, even when it was clear, at the end of last season, that he was not up it. Those people might want to have just a little mea culpa moment and accept a small part of blame for the current farce.Alan Corken122 Posted 05/07/2022 atThere are a lot of others I would like to see leaving before Dunc. The entire board are top of the list followed by each and every one of the management team, let's face it Frank is bang average at best, then there is Ashley Cole...really? Oh, and it goes without saying that the majority of the playing staff need to go. And while I'm at it, the maintenance staff should go too because the stadium is a bloody disgrace! Pete Clarke 504 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:37:44 The players mirror the people who run the club. Absolute crap the lot of them. They did show up however unlike the board. Frank has failed to get any more out of them tactically and that’s why we are doomed. Ability wise I would say this is up there with the worst Everton team I’ve ever seen. DCL is bang average at best. What’s this leaping in the air shit ? He’s so out of time with them that it’s comical. Gray is probably our best player but he was woeful tonight. Iwobi ! I’m lost for words how poor he is and I was thinking there’s a player in there somewhere. Fucking hopeless. Mykolenko is not good enough and then we’ve got the shambles of a defense including Pickford for that free kick. Only Onana showed up today. So that’s it. We are down barring a Joe Royle type miracle. Best we can hope for is a buyout of the club and a total clear out from top to bottom. By the way if Kenwright wants to visit Goodison again I suggest we rebuild the boys pen and he can stand in there safely on his own and feel right where he belongs. Justin Doone 505 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:38:28 Before we sack, we need a replacement.I never wanted Moyes back. I've said it more than a few times, he's the minimum benchmark of a manager. But sadly, we have brought in several lesser managers and the proof is in the squad. But it's mid-season, no money to spend or much time to organise a team. Moyes is the answer because of the past poor decisions and position we find ourselves in.Sorry but an over-achieving mid-table manager is far better than relegation fodder. At least we had a taste of moderate success. I know West Ham are currently below us but at least Moyes knows what needs to be done. Moyes would and should be welcomed back. We need a manager that understands the Premier league and how to fix the team on a shoestring. The reset button has been pressed. We stabilise, we build, then we fight. No Sam, Dyche possibly. Who else? Joshua Steadman 506 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:38:59 The only way Moshiri and the board can save face is to sack Lampard and assure the fans that there will be changes at board level ie Kenwright and Co are to leave. This could have been avoided if they got shut of Lampard after the Bournemouth debacle. Would have given a new manager the equivalent of a pre season but they stuck with Frank and now we are in deep shit. For all the moaning and not the Everton way - allardyce had us difficult to beat. We need that mentality again. Dyche or Allardyce for me. Matthew Williams 507 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:39:00 Since Bobby Bullshit we've been fucking obsessed with playing at least two defensive Midfielder's... WHY!?...we need a creative, attacking Centre Mid. ASAP, Trossard would be ideal,but sadly I just can't see it happening now.We're starting to become obsessed with now playing only one Striker up top. sadly that won't cut it neither, time to play two together and let them develop a partnership eh Frank!The club needs a complete overhaul now...and real leadership finally. Charles Brewer 508 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:39:09 This is not a mid table team. With Richarlison we had a mid table team. We've now got half the number of wins that Wigan and Blackpool has at the bottom of the Championship and Burton Albion and Forest Green (a bunch of fucking Vegans!) at the bottom of League 1 have got 5 wins each. Jim Bennings 509 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:40:16 PeterWhy the hell would Thomas Frank consider leaving an upwardly progressive club in Brentford to join this fuckin circus that is close to closing down now anyway?I wouldn't leave Brentford to manage Everton right now and I'm sure you wouldn't either.Potter apparently wasn't too keen on the job when we appointed Benitez in 2021, I imagine he'd be even less keen now. Kieran Kinsella 510 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:40:46 Charles 528Spot on Anthony Hawkins 511 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:41:58 Like a broken record: I can’t see where our goals are going to come from. James Potter 512 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:42:00 Did somebody mention tuchel and poch?? Champions league winning tuchel? Like he's going take on this shower of sh1t! Deluded. Jim Bennings 513 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:42:16 Ironic thing is we should have forced Richarlison to stay, upped his wages and then took the 50 million for Gordon and went and tried to get Ward-Prowse or someone that would make a difference.We sold Richarlison then fuckin championed keeping the Golden Boy who's actually got more yellow cards than goals in his career to date.Class that. Svein-Roger Jensen 514 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:42:21 We need new players, new manager, new board, new owner Pat Kelly 515 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:43:27 Can Lampard and Thelwell be trusted with this window ? Too many woeful singings:Dele Alli, the gift that keeps on givingMaupay, out of his depth, literallyMcNeill, heading for the Championship where he belongs,Garner, Lampard wouldn't start him ( now injured)Vinagre, has he left yet ?None of these started today and probably wouldn't even if fit.How's that for team building. Moshiri is between a rock and a hard place. Craig Walker 516 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:43:34 Charles. Spot on. We are THE worst team in the division. West Ham will beat us. Who is worse than us? John Gall 517 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:43:48 There's no mystery to these defeats - we can't score goals! This is why Lampard loses his job - he never fixed the most glaring failure in the team. No creativity, nobody who can finish anything. Really terrible management. Matt Henderson 518 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:44:32 I’m not even sure we’ve got a suitable interim manager at the Club whilst the Board takes 2 months to find a new manager as they won’t have been doing any forward planning. We need an experienced manager and fast. We also have to be a realistic about the quality of manager we can attract given our predicament, the speed at which we need to find a manager, our quality and the fact we are a complete basket case of a Club. The ex Burnley manager seems about right for now and we need to get him in quick. Jack Convery 519 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:44:35 Frank said he's had great support from the board since he became manager. However in his darkest hour they all did the shithouse thing and left him all on his todd. If I was Frank I would resign and take his entourage with him, immediately, and leave this board in the mess they deserve to be in.Magnificant Fans let down by Donkeys. Andy Crooks 520 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:45:35 Alan Corken, have you no clue what gloating after a defeat makes you look like? The little self quote you added is probably the most toe curling thing I have ever read on this site.But, here's what you want Alan.YOU WERE RIGHT ALL ALONG. ONLY YOU SAW IT. I WANTED LAMPARD, I'M SORRY FOR MY PART IN THIS DISASTER.I suspect you will be one of the few Blues who sleeps well tonight, the sleep of the righteous. Andy Walker 522 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:46:11 Probably more to do with this Jack:https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-everton-ceo-headlock-safety-28953677 Joseph Connolly 523 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:46:23 Frank has to go.Appoint a caretaker. The Board has to go. Appoint a new Board who must quickly identify a young manager with proven ideas to get us out the championship. No Fireman Sam or Sean.First thing the new chairman does acknowledge that we may go into the championship but the board and management has a five year plan to turn round the club. Today saw the end of quick solutions. Danny O’Neill 524 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:46:36 Don't tell me what my club means to mem.I can make that that decision for for myself.I'll be be be there next weekend at West Ham. I hope hope you are Shithouses George McKane 525 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:46:37 No jokes or digs - sad demise of our Club - ripped apart mainly by apathy and egotistical fools - The Board are not going to sack themselves - it started a long time ago and the woeful mediocrity just got worse and worse - and nobody shouted - DBB being appointed with no Football background or finance or serious management experience of a company - Asmanov’s Butler or whatever he was who has made consistent and considerable mistakes almost from Day 1 - Kenwright playing with his “toy” - bad managerial appointments - poor players - oh such and such is OK - don’t want to name individuals - what good is that - but in my opinion 8 or 9 of the current squad are just dreadful - as poor as anything I’ve seen from the 1950’s - the cowardice and lack of leadership from The Board was cringing today - sadly nothing will change - anyone can get their Secretary to type a letter and send it to the Media - actually do something - take action - no chance - what an embarrassment they have made us. Evil can only exist where good men do nothing. Sad. Sad.Sad. Barry Jones 526 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:47:10 We do not create chances, let alone score from open play. We have won less games than any other team in the league and scored less goals bar one. These FACTS suggest that it is impossible to survive, despite some people, including coaching staff, having mentioned that they have seen some positive signs recently. Paul Smith 527 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:47:24 Bring Moyes Back and Rooney. With Dunc and Nev. Gawd help us. Andy Walker 528 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:47:51 Thought we did ok today and deserved at least a draw. A dive in by Godfrey and an atrocious foul from Gordon gave them 2 goals. Onana was excellent and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Karl Meighan 529 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:49:14 Dont see the point in changing manager for the 6th time, We have had that many? Who would any other Prem team take from us, the goalkeeper Pickford and like has been said possibly Onana or DCL a crocked striker who has had one good season. For the money wasted that is truly shocking. Could any other manager take the shite bought from relegated teams and the other places were these imposters have bought from build a team capable of staying up? The Academy hasn't produced anything and sometimes I think the idiots running the Club are more interested in eitc.Either we look long term and maybe go down and give Lampard time or we keep sacking managers that leads to the Championship anyway. Every other Prem team has either a way of getting results or some quality players that give them a chance of picking up points, I just don't see that with this squad and there are so.e poor sides in this league. Nick Page 530 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:49:35 Some of the comments on here are hilarious. Shows how completely delusional (and arrogant) the fanbase is. Champions League managers and young progressive managers aren’t going to come to Everton. We are a parochial club with little to no European pedigree. We are downwardly mobile with the worst board in the top two divisions BY A MILE. We have no money to spend and have sold all our best players time after time AND NOT REINVESTED THE MONEY PROPERLY. That is ALL on the board of directors. Frank is a nice guy but shouldn’t be managing this club. We sold all our goals in the summer and still haven’t replaced a striker we sold years ago for a massive profit. We are the worst team in the league by a fucking mile. Terrible lack of leadership. Iwobi couldn’t tackle a 5 year old. No threat upfront. I’ll be surprised if we win another game, but we aren’t winning 7/8 in 19. No way. James Potter 531 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:49:57 Andy, sorry pal but if we gifted them 2 goals as you say (I agree) by diving in and giving away atrocious fouls, I'd say we didn't do OK at all! That's not OK or good in anyway. Steve Shave 532 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:51:33 Clear Frank was not cutting it before the World Cup, that was when we should have pulled the trigger. Here is the reality check I put to my Evertonian friend earlier. We played the bottom club at HOME, we had to play 5 at the back in order not to look like a leaky pile of piss as we did against Brighton. We even managed to play quite well, yet we STILL lost. We are a basket case of a club heading in one direction only.I for one am praying Moyes gets sacked this week, maybe, just maybe some of our more entitled, blind and negative fans can see what was clear for most of Moyes tenure here, he did a REALLY good job with buttons to spend. Maybe, just maybe he will get the respect he deserved the first time around. Discuss. Bryan Houghton 533 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:54:23 OK - so the match is over, and I think we are in trouble. The club is so divided. So much antagonism. I think we are likely to go down. Astonishing considering the players. Maybe not so, considering the last 4 years. Probably more than that. The main reason why I think we are in trouble is not that we lost. BUt that I think the board will sack Lampard. The bile, the spite, the fury towards them will leave them no choice but to sack him, to save themselves. (They wont sack themselves). Mosh will try and sell us. (hes trying to anyway - cant say I blame him tbh.) We'll lurch to another manager - it should be someone that the Director of Football hires. BUt it wont be. No clear evidence of coherence from the board. So it will be Dyche, (the pragmatic shot) or someone like Ancellotti again (the glamour shot), or even Moyes (the desperate shot) but it doesnt matter who it is. Neither can get our team playing successfully - We arent a dyche (pragmatic) team. Our best (most valuable ?) players look to play thru teams (as theyve been coached to do, as the crowd has demanded) whereas Dyche plays around and over teams. And the Ancelotti style, our players arent good enough to play like that. As for Moyes. I don't know anymore. I don't know anything anymore. Except that we have to play our way out of this. And to do that, we cant start again with another manager. We have to stick to what we have, try and get better individually and as a team, and a club. And we cant do that by starting again. Its too late. We have too many players who have a contract that other teams wont honour, and therefore buy. We don't have any money to buy the players that the next manager will want/insist on. And, from the evidence from the comments on TW, a very divided fanbase that therefore cannot be unified, happy, no matter what the board, owner and manager does. Let alone the players. Andy Walker 534 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:54:28 James, two really bad individual mistakes both lead to goals. As far as the overall game was concerned, we weren’t outplayed, battered, or had little possession. We fought hard, but we’re undone by 2 individual mistakes. We were certainly not outplayed. Kieran Kinsella 535 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:54:39 Andy WalkerThat's football though. If you make mistakes you concede and therefore you lose deservedly so. Jim Bennings 536 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:54:48 PaulNot sure if that was tongue in cheek jest but bringing back Moyes would be pure suicide.It's like expecting something that worked in 1987 to have worked in 2003.Moyes era has sailed now, he was a decent manager in a different climate but it looks like he'll be sacked at West Ham soon himself so there's no way we will go for him.Rooney would be another Lampard appointment, couple of fist pumping displays but lacking in any real managerial experience would kill him at this club.Ferguson exactly the same, I have not seen a host of clubs banging his door down since he left us last year? James Potter 537 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:56:45 Mistakes every week though isn't it!? Look at Brighton game, keep making them and we're down. Shows naivety and a lack of discipline. We can't afford to make them week in week out. Ian Riley 539 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:57:36 Fine!! Forget big Sam but we need a manager if temporary with relagation experience! Sam has been out of the game but experience doesn't leave you! Actually why would he come? Stay up still the enemy relegation and all his fault! Let's be realistic who our next manager might be and quality of players we have!Frank, please resign and give us hope! Are the board aware what relegation could mean? Please call some ex premiership clubs in the championship or league one! Darren Hind 540 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:58:02 Just home. Had to get the grand sons out of that environment. Evertonians screaming in each others faces. How the fuck did it get to this ?SOS TO DUNCAN FERGUSON !!!!! This club is shattered into so may different fragments. All the kings horses and all the kings men couldnt put it back together again. I'm sick of the football experts shouting the the call for Ferguson down... They've had their wish. Time and Time again. This is what it looks like Ian Edwards 541 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:58:03 This is a very dark day. Absolutely bloody awful. I'm beginning to think that we can't afford to sack Lampard and his staff. That must be the only reason why he hasn't gone. Ian Linn 542 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:58:09 Has he gone yet? Peter Jones 543 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:59:05 Baines. Jack Convery 544 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:59:29 Apparently we are playing like a Championship team. That must be Wigan then !!Mike Hughes - it would be great to see Ferguson and all the passion !!!! Danny Baily 545 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:59:34 Bryan 533, it looks like you haven't quite grasped the gravity of our situation. We're not likely to go down, it's all but certain. And there can be no high profile appointment, they wouldn't come and we don't have the resources. The club as we've known it is finished. Ralph Basnett 546 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:59:42 All those who slagged me off for not wanting Tarkowski were are you now?He is the weak link in our defence and Che Adams won absolutely every header against him.This side is destined for championship next season and I can’t see and quick way back. Rick Tarleton 547 Posted 14/01/2023 at 17:59:52 I want above all to get rid of the Board, but we can't 'sack' them. They own the club lock, stock and Goodison. They need to sell the club, otherwise nothing will change. Jay Harris 548 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:01:51 I’m afraid much though Frank comes across well he doesn’t have the strength of character to turn this situation around. Those that had strength of character like Ancelotti and Koeman would not put up with the sntics of the board.Our only chance of staying up is for some inspiration and tactics to suit the game we’re playing.Frank has shown himself to be totally lacking in this regard.The only two players who showed some fight today were cases us and Onana. If the rest had shown the same commitment and determination we would have won. Tony Hill 549 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:02:47 Danny, Who is that strange post aimed at? We're all good Blues on here and some of us have been supporting the club home and away for many more years than you. Lee Robinson 550 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:04:32 The sad thing is with all the money spent over the last 6 years, our line up consists of Gray £1.5m, DCL £1.5m, Gordon £0, Gana £2m? Tarky £0, Coady £0, & Coleman £60,000. And now we are scrounging round the transfer market for scraps and downpayments.Tells you everything about the poor recruitment and lack clear plan. Ian Bennett 551 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:05:21 Clueless, gutless, rudderless.Going down. An accumulation of appalling signings that have squandered £600M plus.Moshiri has shown he should be nowhere near a football club. Alan Corken 552 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:06:44 Andy Crooks: May Almighty God have mercy on you, and having forgiven your sins, lead you to eternal life. Ed Prytherch 553 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:08:24 It is hard to see how we recover from this. The club has been run down so much that we are stuck in the mire. Unable to spend funds, if they are even available, to improve the team or replace the manager. We should be preparing to achieve promotion from the Championship next season. Ian Arthur 554 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:08:31 Yet another evening destroyed – no sleep to follow! As I have posted a few times prior, you cannot run a football team without a decent forward line – for obvious reasons. This manager is clueless as is the board and unfortunately have cemented our fate – 100% their fault. What amazes me is why every other club find a player or two and we find no one – maybe this is our cancer. EFC clearly stick to the policy of playing by wage, as in the Walter Smith days – look where that got us? Bleak days ever since, but then our U23 team wins the Premier League 2 How? Where are they now? Apart from the crass embarrassment of getting slaughtered twice by Bournemouth earlier this season, Lampard has got to be fired over his handling of Simms. He brings him back from Sunderland and then puts him on the pitch after 88 minutes, when we are 1-4 down – did he forget he was back and sitting behind him?Anyway another few Sam Miguel's might quieten me... doubt it !! Joshua Steadman 555 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:10:22 Putting it out there - do you think Lampard will be sacked before the West Ham game? Tony Byrne 558 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:13:50 What a sad day for our club.I'm convinced this board has planned for us to go down, if Frank stays on till we are relegated & continues as manager, he's part of that plan.Maybe this wipes out the P&S rules when you drop into the Championship? They will get the parachute payment, slate wiped clean & we start again.God knows how my thinking has led me to this! That's modern-day Everton for you. What a tragic mess.My head is fucked. Thomas Hughes 559 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:14:55 Bournemouth currently losing their 7th game in their last nine, their only 2 results were 3 goal victories against us, that really highlights how bad we are and have no place in the Premier League next season on current credentials. Robert Tressell 560 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:15:41 The club accepts relegation. Its over. Lampard cares bless him but he's now completely out of his depth. The people running the club don't care at all any more. Kieran Kinsella 561 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:16:56 Darren"I'm sick of the football experts shouting the call for Ferguson down... They've had their wish. Time and Time again. This is what it looks like"What a silly and baseless statement. You can say that about any manager who has never been appointed. Anthony Murphy 562 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:17:36 Said it before - were done as a Premier League team so best to appoint a young manager on an upward trajectory who can rebuild this broken team in the Championship and bring us back. Trevor Peers 563 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:18:15 Can't sack the board. Sack Lampard? Moshiri can't afford it. We're fooked then end of story! Only consolation Moshiri will have lost a cool £billion by backing Kenwright. Wonder if has any regrets? Mark Ryan 564 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:18:26 Will Moshiri sack Frank and then blame us citing " The fan's wanted him out" once again?Interesting times. I almost want Frank to stay and then to see Moshiri forced to pull the trigger and choke on his own words and say "This sacking was my doing".Stand up and be counted, you clueless owner! Jerome Shields 565 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:19:11 What saved Everton last season was the fans outside Goodison.A team that regularly gets beat by the bottom two clubs in the Premier League would struggle in the Championship.We have to back NSNOW to try do get something done about this disastrous off-field management of the club or Everton will sink to god knows where in the Football League.I am too old to go to a disco with the team, like my friend, a Burnley supporter, did when they where in the Third Division.Frank has to go to try to avoid relegation now and a manager who managed a promoted side needs to be brought in to scrap a way out of this mess in the meantime. Need a few hardened pros, preferably hard men, to shore up the team as well.It really is serious now. The Board will probably not attend matches, which would be a good thing; leave the match days to people who know. Bill Gall 566 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:19:40 The reason that you change your manager is because of results. I cant be bothered to look up Lampards stats but I doubt very much if his record with Everton is as good as those that have already been fired. I am all for given chances to coaches or managers but you can only give a manager so long to see he is not suitable, and I am sorry but Lampard simply proves that he is not at Premiership standard and is learning nothing. We took a chance but it is not working. Major Problem is who do you get to take over a poison chalice ? Another learner, Rooney, Ferguson, a firefighter, Fat Sam, Dyche, or an experience, Tuchel, Pott, or in house..I don't think it will be hard to get another manager who will just want a big pay day for six months we need a builder, and that is the hard choice, used to winning but will have to realize it may include a season in the Championship.And there is no such thing that a team is to good to go down. Pat Kelly 567 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:20:01 Joshua, I think Lampard will be given the West Ham game. Remember Moshiri's statement earlier this week:“I think you have got to stay with the manager to get the systems going, the players he brought in. I have a lot of faith in Frank that he will get it right.”“You can't just make rash decisions. We have two big games, Saturday, and on the 21st (against West Ham), and that is the only focus.” Matt Henderson 568 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:20:46 Our issues aren't just scoring goals. Teams find it way too easy to create chances too. Our defence and defensive midfielders seem to be completely disconnected and unsure what to do. This one is on Frank as it's not getting any better and he had 6 weeks of the World Cup to sort it.We are all over the place defensively and unable to score goals. Raymond Fox 569 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:21:30 It's no surprise we got beat again, we can't score enough goals. The players are simply not good enough, not creative enough and can't finish.The division is still wide open at the bottom, we can still stay up if we can find 2 or 3 players that we need.Although I'm not just blaming Frank for the state we are in, I think we do need a new face in charge to try and kick-start the season again.We have to find a couple of players that will make a difference because, if we don't, its looking hopeless.I'm sure they are looking very hard to find those players; if they have to pay over the odds for them, that's what they will have to do, Ian Edwards 570 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:25:31 Lampard hasn't been sacked yet as there is no one worse to replace him. As soon as a worse manager is available then the Board will sack him. Pete Gunby 571 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:28:23 Bringing on Gordon cost us the game. Watching Calvert-Lewin fail to get to anything in the air cost us the game.Gray's decision-making cost us the game.Not putting a man on the post against Ward-Prowse... Joshua Steadman 572 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:32:26 Don't think he will be sacked. He is favorite with the bookies still but only 8/11 – his odds have been much shorter and he has survived. As you mentioned Pat - West Ham it is. Gary Johnson 573 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:32:38 Pickford (3) - decided he owned the tactics and it was going long to Dom against 2 every time. Pants pulled down on fre- kick. Seamus (4) - was utterly goosed by 50 mins. What the fuck are we playing a man of his age as a flying wingback??? Godfrey (5) - best defender. Coady (2) - the most over-rated player by our own fans we've ever had. More so than Ounar Niasse. Slow and shouty. Nothing else. Tarkowski (1) - I apologise to Connor for my comment above….targeted by Adams and Southampton on deck and floor, and for good reason. An utter tortoise.Mykolenko (2) - a nothing footballer. Greyer than Frank. Offers little at either end. Gana (5) - desperately trying, but not sure he has what he had anymore. Like Coleman, I'll never slag him, but we need more finesse here. Onana (7) - for me the only one on the Everton team who looks like a Premier League player. Not sure if that's him or them, but still not bad. Iwobi (5) - wide of the post… .a statement that sums him up. He's also usually wide of the tackle too. Great haircut tho. Gray (5) - teams cotton on that if they stop him we have nothing. Some giveaways and shite deliveries but should not be ashamed. Calvert-Lewin (4) - should be nothing more than an impact sub, keep asking him to keep 34 times a game against two CBs and only a matter of time before he breaks down for good. Gordon only sub I'm mentioning and the score here is minus 33…..why can't he head a pass 5 yards? Even worse, why can't he kick a pass 5 yards? Contract situation maybe, but this boy should not be on pitch ahead of Simms. We are in all kinds of shit. Fans singing “you're not fit to wear the shirt” at the players and the massive “Fuck off right now” volley against Pickford and Coady when they stupidly tried to come over and clap… I don't understand why it's the board and the players alone, and they aren't singing for Frank to go?? This is the season it all goes tits up. We are going down. There's NOTHING positive to look at. Too late for a new manager, kids banished, fans had enough, inept board, DoF who replaced a defence with like for like and kept the old one too for spares. WTF. Get Dyche or Nuno in now (we need a championship manager!), and start doing everything to bounce back up from that championship in one year. No other option. Forget Rooney, forget Ferguson, we'll get 3 games of passion and then wilt. We need to build to survive. So, so gutted today. Not even angry. Just feel sick. Physically sick. Terry Farrell 574 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:33:00 How many on here wanted Silva out at first problem? This feels way worse! I back Frank but my problem is who sanctioned £33M on McNeil and Maupay? That was shooting yourself in the foot with a massive shotgun and it wasn't like we had loads of cash to spend. Bill Watson 575 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:34:06 I go back to 1958 and can't remember home defeats on the bounce. Halfway through the season and three wins out of nineteen tells its own story. The board knew, in the summer of 2021, that Richarlison was going and we still haven't signed an adequate replacement so we all knew the side was always going to struggle for goals and the problems start right at the top.Having said that, the manager selects the side, the tactics and decides the subs. Lampard has proved inept in every aspect.To stand any chance of surviving we need a change and we need it now. To do nothing is suicide. Michael Lynch 576 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:35:12 We're not very good are we? In fact, we look the worst side in the Premier League. It's tight at the bottom, but it looks like us and two from five others to go down. To be brutally honest, I think I'd rather watch us competing in the Championship than witness this miserable showing week after week in the top flight. Kim Vivian 577 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:35:15 Tony. I think Danny O' was referencing the team, not the supporters. Tony Hill 578 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:39:23 I'm already thinking to myself that following them in the Championship might be quite restful and restorative.I'd also like to add to my post that I understand entirely why Danny posted as he did; my pompous comment was unnecessary.We can stay up, we really can. Let's stick together and infuriate our enemies. Everything is to play for.I agree that Lampard will be given West Ham and I still think he might do this for us. If not, sorry Darren and others: not Ferguson and not Baines (interesting, but he never truly believed in himself) ; Dyche, if we want to survive and then build. I think he might surprise us. Paul Hewitt 579 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:39:57 If Lampard and his staff had any decency, they would be handing their resignations in now. Give the club an outside chance of staying up. Tony Hill 580 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:44:10 Kim @581, thanks mate. We mustn't fall out with each other at a fundamental level about our team; civil war is fatal. Ray Robinson 581 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:46:24 Looking at the Premiership now there may only be 2 points between the Bottom 7 clubs but I'm convinced that Leicester, Wolves and West Ham will improve and get out of the relegation zone. So that leaves Bournemouth, Southampton and Leeds as well as ourselves to slug it out, perhaps Forest if they get dragged back in. Of those teams, we are the worst because we have the least firepower. So, unless we make a Kevin Campbell type signing plus a creative midfielder, we're gone, I'm afraid.How did the management and recruitment staff not realise this when Richarlison was sold? I rarely want a manager to be sacked but perhaps Frank's dismissal is the last throw of the dice? I certainly don't understand his selections and substitutions any more although I doubt any other manager could get this lot to play any better.I'm actually resigned to seeing relegation after 61 years following the club. The euphoria of the Palace game may yet prove futile. I'm resigned - sadly the whole crowd appears to feel that way too. Darren Hind 582 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:46:56 I tell you what is "baseless" and exceptionally stupid. Coming on and demonstrating a complete lack of knowledge of the game by spending 5 years attacking Tom Davies and blaming him for all the club's problems whilst it is in complete turmoil. I thought that seeing as Tom Davies didn't play any part of the game, he wouldn't warrant a mention. I really should have known better. Along comes Kieran and of course he was the first player he mentioned..... Yet again!!!There's opinion then there's obsession. No time for the latter.Get Ferguson in before it's too late! Matt Henderson 583 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:49:43 Attacking reinforcements alone won't do. Someone needs to sort our defence out as well. Not the players but the organisation of them.But we had an absentee Board today in a physical sense but really we have had an absentee Board for years so they'll sit on their hands and wait a while longer before having to actually decide something. Tony Everan 584 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:51:44 We need goals, we bought the two forwards McNeill and Maupay for £35M to give us the goals and threat lost by Richarlison. Two disastrous decisions at the point when we could afford no more mistakes. Both have contributed next to zero, to the point that both were not even considered from the subs bench today. Here's a very frightening thought, even the lost soul, distracted, Dele Alli could offer something creative from the bench ahead of these two. Too many diabolical decisions have caught up with us, each one a new lead weight on the shoulders of the club. The great club has soldiered on limping and sweating but finally buckled under the load.Not Amadou Onana, who was one of the two best players on the pitch today along with Ward-Prowse.A new manager may not succeed but the evidence is now overwhelming, surely now Moshiri has to act and get an experienced manager in tomorrow or Monday. He has to try something to stop the rot. There's no time to lose. Ray Robinson 585 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:55:55 Darren,You criticise a poster's obsession with Tom Davies and then propose Ferguson yet again as manager. If that's not obsession, what is? Soren Moyer 586 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:56:12 “I said to the players at half time this isn’t a huge tactical game, it’s more about sticking together.” - Frank Lampard.LOL. He has no clue as many of us suspected! Charles Brewer 587 Posted 14/01/2023 at 18:56:39 Gary, I disagree with most of your assessments, but I think that we should look at the display in sections rather than individual players.Pickford - (a department on his own) I'd give a 6 or 7, he stopped a number of very good Soton efforts, and as for the free kick, in the modern game you put a bunch of big bastards in a wall which is supposed to ensure that if the free-kick is too low, it hits them, if it goes over them, it goes over the goal. I thought the ball went through the wall. The goalkeeper covers the 2/3rds of the goal the wall can't manage. When the wall behaves like an alehouse defence, the goalkeeper has no chance.Defence - 4. what I noticed was that the defence was repeatedly caught outnumbered by Soton attackers and that the players who should have been smothering the attackers (defensive midfield, anyone) were wandering back from the other half instead of tearing up the turn to provide cover. Midfield - 3. Onana excepted they failed to break up attacks, create their own or put the slightest effort into going forward. Some of the backwards passing was of the highest quality, however, and we had so many examples to compare.Attack - 0. Calvert-Lewin was like fucking Zebedee. He jumped into the air when the ball was nowhere near, missed everything, got into positions where he was covered by at least two defenders and made sure there was always a defender between him and the ball. He fluffed every situation where he could receive and run with the ball, he couldn't shoot, head or even get his arse in front of the ball. Gordon was useless. On one run he actually got past the defenders but he might as well have booted the ball out of play directly rather than attempt a cross which hadn't got the slightest chance of getting through. Gray tried quite hard but sadly couldn't produce a worldy on this occasion. Final point – I'm sure Bill and his mates will do the business on Onana soon enough and he'll become as useless as the rest of them. Tony Abrahams 588 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:00:34 Jerome, t was the fans who helped save Everton last season, but watching something on the internet, the sky presenter Jeff Shreeves, was actually describing it, as being chaotic scenes, outside of Goodison Park, before today's game.Why would he describe a coach welcoming as chaotic? The blame game has already began, and it's absolutely sickening to the core.Watching Evertonians during today's sit-in was genuinely heartbreaking especially after watching the team who started okay but could never build up a head of steam because they lacked cohesion. We are a very, very poorly coached and assembled team,and even going back to the basics was hard to watch because the players are lacking so much confidence, they can't even get a lot of the basics right.I could go on and criticize them a lot more but it's easy to criticize and I don't like kicking anyone whilst they are down, which is now where Everton appear to be heading unless there are drastic changes right the way through our club.Not everything is lost but a lot of the players and our manager are definitely lost, so to hell with your extremely laughable stability principles, Mr Moshiri, because it's unbelievably time for change once again. Darren Hind 589 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:03:15 Two things RayI advocate Ferguson every time there is a managerial crisis, Mainly because I can see the foolishness of the appointments you generally support.. I do not come on after every single game and mention him. Even when he doesn't play any part in the game... See if you can work out the difference ?You are so adamant you don't want Ferguson mentioned because you don't want to be proven wrong... Bit late for that, lad. Ian Edwards 590 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:04:33 Darren. I assume you mean coax Sir Alex out of retirement rather than the legend in his own lunchtime thug that just failed to get the manager's job at Wigan and has failed to get any job in the last 6 months. Andrew Clare 591 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:06:38 A manager who is good at his job will have plenty of time to turn our season around – if he is appointed now. The problem is that the board are so clueless that they will no doubt choose the wrong person for the position.So many fans were optimistic about this game. Why? I don't know. It's been obvious from months ago that Frank Lampard isn't up to it. Time to go. Oliver Molloy 592 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:09:39 The Evertonian I am now!Honest to God, as soon as Southampton equalized I had the feeling we would lose.They wanted the three points more than us, fuck all to do with bad luck etc, no-one can tell me otherwise.This team has zero confidence, opponents know full well we are so fragile that we are there for the taking.If we have any chance of staying up, we need a bounce and inspiration from someone, and I doubt very much if Lampard can provide this, might be a nice guy but lacks the know-how and above all the ruthlessness required to make it as a top manager, he got very lucky last season. Dean Williams 593 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:12:06 Be a man, Lampard, and stand down. Another typical manager just waiting to be sacked for his severance. Danny Baily 594 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:13:55 Andrew, They wouldn't have nearly enough games. It's over. We're down. David Cooper 595 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:14:11 Drastic times call for drastic action and some balls. Lampard can stay or go. I'm not sure it makes much difference with the bunch of players we have who we have seen today do not lack effort but, compared with Wolves and Southampton, are just not good enough. Given the lack of transfers in, P&S rules must be demanding we sell before we buy. So let's sell Gordon who doesn't want to be here anymore. What can we get for him? Chelsea and Spurs might still be interested so maybe we can get $40 million for him. So we will have some money to play with. What we need is a defensive midfielder who knows the game and a goal scorer who can put the ball in the net.We seem to be at our most vulnerable when we are around our opponent's penalty area as we have attacked with 5 or 6 bodies. Then anyone of those 6 (Onana excepted) lose the ball, we are wide open to a counter attack. No plan, no organization, little desire to chase back. Sadly Gana is the biggest culprit. Far too many of our so-called attacking players run into blind alleys and look to play the ball back, again Onana excepted. Gray today was a prime example. For every bit of magic, there are 10 times he coughs up the ball.We have 17 days to save ourselves. We have enough games to save ourselves. Lampard in or out? We have to generate funds to buy two players who can give us a chance. Where's Barrie Horne when you need him! Ray Robinson 596 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:18:11 Darren, I was pointing out your recurring notion that Ferguson would be our saviour if appointed manager. Believe me, if he were to be appointed, I would support him and if he did happen to keep us up, I would happily be proved wrong. I suspect your use of the term “lad” to address me is a patronising one but it's nice, as a 69-year-old, to be addressed in such youthful terms. Soren Moyer 597 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:21:08 Get either Fat Sam or Marcelino (free agent) in. I know, two different coaches from the opposite sides of the spectrum, but I am desperate! Paul Tran 598 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:21:12 I've been banging the Dyche drum since the two Bournemouth games, when the manager decided he needed to rotate the squad before a few weeks' break.It's possible that Dyche is far too intelligent to work for this lot. If it's a choice between one of Kia's has-beens or /never beens or Ferguson, I'd take Ferguson.This squad shouldn't be in the bottom three. A manager getting the best out of these players would have us higher. The current one has shown he can't do that.In the next week or two, I think we'll realise whether Moshiri's 'faith' is down to the business not being able to afford to sack the current management team, or whether he's once again made himself look foolish.Darren, I hope your grandkids are okay. Andy Meighan 599 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:22:15 Paul Tran, So why aren't we mid-table then? I'll tell you why: because we don't score goals and concede alarmingly. Hence that's why we're in the Bottom 3. A truly shocking squad of wage stealers. Bill Gall 600 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:25:38 Normally I don't look at stats but, with 2 bottom teams fighting for survival and expecting an extra effort. I was surprised by the fouls count with Southampton having 19 and Everton only 7, bookings were 3 yellow for Southampton Everton 0.It shows who were in no mood to lose. Ian Edwards 601 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:26:15 How are the fans able to get so close to the players leaving the ground. I've seen videos of Gordon and Mina. Terrible security. Frank Kearns 602 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:28:22 That's goodnight from them, and goodnight for us. All the bullshit, toss and waffle on here isn't going to make a blind bit of difference – Everton, at the moment are shite! And it's down to the players, nobody else, not the owner, not the board, not the manager, not finch farm, not the tea lady, but, you useless bunch of fucking embarrassing, money grabbing, mollycoddled, tosspots. Get your fucking heads out of your arses and do your jobs!![I went to man-management school – but didn't take the exam... 🤓] Danny O’Neill 603 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:28:24 I'm very upset but ready for West Ham away on Sarurday.I get passion. I will show it at the weekend.We all have passion but don't overstep the mark. Abusing players. Kendall must go.We're better than that. Shane Corcoran 604 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:29:32 I didn't see the game thankfully but a few opinions. It looks like Frank just ain't up to it. “It” being many things but most importantly he's probably not up to the job currently at hand which is keeping us up. I don't agree that we're the worst team in the league in terms of talented players. We're just short in both creativity and goal scoring. Two massive areas. I think with a new manager and short sharp deals we could get out of it. But who that manager is I'm not sure. I'm thinking probably Dyche as I can't think of anyone else. He'll most likely know who to bench and who to sign. So get the spray paint out. Dyche in. Grant Rorrison 605 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:29:57 Yeah, let's get a guy that's only ever won one game of football in his managerial life and that was against Lampard. Great idea. Lampard does have to go though. I can't understand how anyone thinks otherwise. He has shown nothing in management, either here or elsewhere. Colin Glassar 606 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:32:27 Danny, For years under Martinez, Koeman, Silva and Carlo, I was accused of being a happy clapper. Big Sam and Benitez drained me and now Frank has finally destroyed my belief and faith in our club.I wish I had an ounce of your optimism but I can't find it anymore. Sad times indeed. Roger Helm 607 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:36:53 There is half a window left to get Frank out and get in someone with some tactical nous and who knows his way round the Premier League.Also some action in the market: Gordon to whoever will buy him and sign a forward with a record of scoring, plus a midfielder who can pass, on loan if necessary. If nothing is done, we are down. Can anyone see us winning seven games in our current state? John Daley 608 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:37:31 Short arse Sonny Corleone there: “Tell the players we wanna meet with them”….’for I am the Highway Ray and nobody dare refuse’LinkLink Darren Hind 609 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:46:25 I don't know anything for sure Col.Except that every time we have appointed a manager instead of DF it has ended worse than the time before.He may turn out to be crap, but he is unlikely to be as a scrap as those who were given the gig. Loved Baines, but he couldnt even stand up for himself when people pushed him off free kicks and pen's. How`s he going to run the team ?I think the whole place needs unifying and if you think there is somebody more likely to do that. I would like to know who it is. I cant have Ian Edwards dismissing him - Especially as he has spent so long apologising for Benitez and The Knight King.How bad does it have to get before people realise these fucking mercenaries are NOT the answer.Paul The Grand kids are from your old haunt, Crosby. Not what you want them to see, but they fucking loved it. Had to literally drag them away Anthony Jones 610 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:51:23 Looking at the fixture list, I don't think I would bet on us to win a single game for the rest of the season.Maupay and McNeil have underwhelmed, and Gueye isn't the player he was. Gordon has turned out to be a false hope.Our players are the real problem. Tony Abrahams 611 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:51:26 Kieran, Rafa Benitez, got absolute dog's abuse ‘every time' he walked along the touchline to enter the Chelsea dugout whilst he was their manager, and although this never happened at Goodison, the press used to turn it on the toxic Evertonians.Booing after watching unadulterated, effortless shite, is toxic? It's not something I've ever done, but some people cannot contain their exasperation, so they are labeled toxic.Lampard needs to go, but I don't know how anyone from this absolutely shameless board can have the temerity to sack him, when they couldn't even look a very loyal fanbase, who are the lifeblood of our football club, in the eyes today.It has unfortunately now become just Us, us, us, us, us and Them, them, them, them, them. Paul Tran 612 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:52:06 Glad to hear it, Darren. Hope they comforted you! George Cumiskey 613 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:53:49 The DFO has got a lot to answer for what the hell was he thinking signing Maupay and McNeil ? Chris Leyland 614 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:55:24 Darren, I honestly don't think Dunc should take the job because we look certain to go down and he shouldn't be forced into being the one who takes us there. He should take over next season when we are in the Championship and lead us back up. Darren Hind 615 Posted 14/01/2023 at 19:56:11 HaHaHaHaHa!!I think I was more traumatised than they were, Paul.I'm going to have to pour meself a Mahatma and watch the 14th showing of this week's Midsummer Murders to recover! Paul Tran 616 Posted 14/01/2023 at 20:11:08 Darren, my therapy was a 30 min workout, cooking some pasta and venison mince with a blue cheese and bottle of French red.Feel better already! Nick Page 617 Posted 14/01/2023 at 20:29:18 Cristobal Aguirre 618 Posted 14/01/2023 at 20:38:51 BIELSA, BIELSA, BIELSA, BIELSA, BIELSA. Peter Mills 619 Posted 14/01/2023 at 20:39:48 As I stood in the Main Stand at 5.15pm, my only emotion was one of huge sadness at the state in which our great Club finds itself. And at how those supposedly in charge of it have disgraced themselves by trying to shift attention onto the one good thing about it, the supporters. Roman Sidey 620 Posted 14/01/2023 at 20:40:22 A lot to sift through on here.1. I'll say it after every match - the club should have sold Gordon in August when Chelsea came calling. He's a garbage player who only looked half-decent to some supporters because of where he was born. 2. People calling for the likes of Duncan Ferguson to be manager is like the rehashed mullet hairdo - it's a great way to judge someone's lack of intelligence very quickly. 3. Quite a few saying the fans dragged the side to safety last season. Now, as with every statement, it's either true or false. If it's true, why didn't the all powerful fans drag the team to better places earlier, before relegation was a strong possibility? Why are those same all powerful fans not working their magic now whilst the club is losing to bottom clubs? Could it be that it's a load of shite and the Goodison crowd isn't as magical as they think they are? I know the supporters are sick and tired of being screwed over by the club, but that doesn't mean they're something they're not. 4. After today's unfoldings, surely the board are now aware that their position is untenable. It's wishful thinking to hope they do the right thing but you can't be warned by security to stay home and still think you're wanted at the club. Pat Kelly 622 Posted 14/01/2023 at 20:55:12 Cristobal #632, Bielsa's training regime and playing style wouldn't work with the squad we have. Some are too old, others too soft and more just clueless. It wou take him months to get them fit enough to play his style of game. Time we haven't got. He might be a good shout to try to take them up next season! Allan Board 623 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:00:13 Lots of conflicting reports coming out-all negative towards the fans of EFC of course. Oh the irony! Kenwright all over.Look folks,this isn't going away this time- Everton are being relegated. Instead of being swayed by emotion and a sense of loyalty-which I completely understand by the way- let's think sensibly and rationally. The Owner wants conflict as it will suit the Kenwright rhetoric that he is being fed. They can and will blame the fans,given the ammunition,and once again get off scot free.If Moshiri wants to play it the Kenwright way,then great ok- but he is forgetting one vital thing- no fans in Goodison until next season will result in a complete capitulation of his club. Why?Everton get paid huge sums of money by Sky to televise their matches- let's call it Sky's Product. This product is beamed worldwide to billions for a fee. When Goodison remains empty for weeks on end,Sky will in the 1st instance seek answers from the Premier League on why their product is being tainted by a lack of fans at Everton matches,which makes it less saleable. The Premier League will seek answers from Kenwright-and what can he say? There has been no trouble, no violence in or around Goodison- just a respectful withdrawal of support by its fan base without demands or threats. Kenwright will have no viable excuse so the club will be fined /points deduction by the Premier League for not meeting it requirements. This is only the start. Sky will follow suit and withdraw monies from next seasons payment to Everton for breach of contract- failure to meet your contractual agreement Mr Moshiri- full stadiums to go with "Our Product ". Your club is damaging "Our Product " by having no atmosphere in your ground because you have no fans. This means Sky's profits are being affected. Think back to when Covid hit, Sky nearly went under because their "Product" became spectator less and it hit them hard. The games were rubbish to watch without spectators- we all said it was the 'forgotten season'.This will escalate quickly once Sky start to protect "Their Product " and before long the fines will stack up, the FA will get involved with punitive measures and if no resolution is forthcoming then Uefa will demand answers from Moshiri and more punitive measures be put in place. He might be a wealthy accountant, but the shit he won't need, and Kenwright will have jumped ship long ago,citing illness no doubt. How are Everton going to survive in The Championship with a much reduced balloon payment? Moshiri isn't putting money in again. His business will get asset stripped of players at such low fees he is staring at even more massive loss. Who's going to buy a shit show like that Mr Moshiri?And all the time, we as the fans never respond to the clubs plea's for answers on non attendance. They know what the fans want- this Board out-but we as the fans have to take the moral high ground and remain silent until Kenwright has gone and taken his lackeys with him.Nobody likes being ignored-especially egomaniacs like Kenwright. A dignified non attendance for 6 months and this club will change forever.I am nearly 9 year's in and counting by the way. Yes,it's only football you say,but the actions of this clubs Board over this last week has now made it personal-and you must stand up for yourself and protect your beliefs. Jack Convery 624 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:03:21 There's going to be so much muck spreading over us Evertonians you wouldn't believe it. We are the story Not the board, who like a Conservative Spin Maister, turned the attention on to us by Pushing out a statement right before the game. It was deliberate riming for full effect. Why else would the DBB assault, be kept out of the news until today. An assault on a Club CEO would be big news on the day it happened. So why was it surpressed.Anyway, the board thinks and tells the world and his mother we are a bunch of neanderthals.The owner tells the World and his mother, we, the fans, wanted all the managers sacking.The media think BK is much maligned, though possibly, very belatedly, the penny is finally dropping.We are finished, as I cannot see those players getting the requisite points to save us. Dave Abrahams 625 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:05:08 It’s all been said n the above posts but even gong in at half with a one goal lead the signs had been obvious during the previous forty five minutes,we were so open, loose, nobody calling to each, two players going for the same ball,the three central defenders not covering each other with only Onana and Pickford looking presentable and Pickford cocked that up with the free kick, not forgetting Gray and Gordon’s part in that.All the above watched by a manager who has got progressively worse as the season has got to halfway, with all the poor performances right in front of him he made one change which probably cost us any chance of winning and another with nine minutes to go, that is really poor management, unforgivable but he looks like he will be asked to carry on because there was nobody from people who run the club there today to do anything and when they are there they do nothing but watch the rubbish being served and make no attempt to alter this sad and pathetic state the club is in.The club is sinking fast with no lifeboats for any of us, we are all going down together with Mount Everest in front of us, it’s going to be a long climb back up. Anthony Dove 626 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:05:30 I have been watching Everton since 1954. I reckon today is the worst day in the Club’s history since then. The match was partly responsible because if Southampton had had some decent forward players(Ward Prowse excepted)they would have scored five.The worst thing however was the Board’s decision to brand its own supporters as being capable of causing physical harm to them. The PR effect is catastrophic for Everton FC. I actually think that after that decision they deserve whatever they get. Pat Kelly 627 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:05:45 Allan, #632, wouldn't Sky just stop showing Everton's games until we get relegated from the PL ? I doubt Sky give a toss about Everton. Nick Page 628 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:05:46 Exactly Jack. It’s a media war now. And the club have a highly paid PR machine fighting their corner. It’s disgusting behaviour. Ian Linn 629 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:08:48 Apart from the Ancelloti era, our football has been horrible to watch for the last few seasons. I don't enjoy it and sadly, I don't really give a shit anymore. Jim Wilson 630 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:24:11 Lampard needs to be sacked right now. There is nothing to think about.This is a joke. Lampard should never have been appointed, he should have been sacked after the bournemouth games, definitely after Wolves, more definitely after Brighton. How the hell can you keep him now? It is the most bizarre thing I have ever know by far.A monkey would do better.Just sack the useless fool and the next manager must sign a contract that stipulates that the ridiculous 433, 352, 532 formations will never ever be considered.They are a joke, this is a joke. Act now Moshiri FFS Paul Hughes 631 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:27:09 Just back home from the match. Gordon epitomises the rottenness of the club. We could have got £60M for him in the summer. Now, as fans, we, by and large, were glad to keep him. But the DoF and the manager should have seen that it was the top of the market, he’s not going to get any better (a la Barkley), and had the balls to sell him. The club is rotten from top to bottom. Board, Management and Players. We are going down. Paul Hewitt 632 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:28:16 Pat@631. Sky will be happy when we are relegated, we simply offer nothing to the league. A season in the championship might actually do us good. I'm sure moshiri would sell or if not sack the board. Get rid of the crap players we have and start again. We aren't guaranteed to come straight back. But I won't shed tears if we go down. The club deserves it. Matt Henderson 633 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:31:38 On the pitch we do nothing well. We all know we can’t attack and that is more understandable given the quality of the players but Frank appears completely unable to organise us defensively which is on him. He has to go for that reason. We are getting worse and not better in any way.And Gordon should be fined for giving that idiotic foul away and giving their free kick taker the opportunity to score in one of the few avenues they have. Bill Gall 634 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:33:24 The sad thing about no replacement for Richarlison is it may have been the start of this season that he was sold but I believe he wanted to move at the start of the season before, but he said he would give the Club one more year, so it was a long time before he was sold that they new he was going to leave. Stephen Davies 635 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:36:29 Paul.." a season in the Championship..." ?It may well be a lot longer than that most of the current team will be gone and there will be almost nothing coming in ( we would have to lose 50% of wages)We will have kids.The Championship is not a walk in the Park by any means.Look at Sunderland.Onana will not want to play there, neither DCL or Gray. Matt Henderson 636 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:37:33 Bill at 638. You’re probably right. They were looking to replace Seamus for about 4 years before they finally bought someone. We seem to leave our business to the last day of every window and either miss out altogether or get desperate and buy shite Nick Page 637 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:39:39 Five live we’re on now Paul Hughes 638 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:41:34 Paul (636) “A season in the Championship”? I’m sure that’s what fans of Bolton, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds thought when they went down. Chris Jenkins 639 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:43:02 Even though things are very difficult at present we must remain positive that the situation can be retrieved. There are still another 19 games remaining and I honestly believe survival is eminently achievable.I certainly think Frank is, with a fair wind and the necessary slice of luck, capable of turning things around if he is given sufficient funding to bring in a couple of decent strikers of his choice [ not Thelwell's] in what remains of the transfer window. The Director of Football position must be consigned to the dustbin as it's been an unmitigated disaster since Moshiri originally insisted on it. Neither the current incumbent nor his two predecessors have shown themselves remotely competent at identifying players capable of improving the squad. Jim Bennings #513 makes an extremely valid point; why was Richarlison not held to [I think] the final year of his contract and instead Gordon sold for the ludicrously generous fee which several misguided potential suitors were reputedly willing to pay ? Surely it would have been eminently sensible to risk loosing a proven goal scorer for nothing a year later rather than sell him for a relatively modest £60m. The fee realised is absolute peanuts in relation to the potential financial consequences of relegation. Whoever sanctioned the sale of Richarlison should hang his or her head in shame.There are still almost 60 points to play for. I don't want to hear nonsensical statements from players acknowledging their poor performances and following up with the usual platitudes about their responsibilities etc. Instead I want to see them playing their hearts out to ensure that the team that has spent the longest of all clubs in the top echelon of English football remains there !! Allan Board 640 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:43:31 Hi Pat@631, yes I agree, Sky don't care if Everton are relegated, but the opposition teams who turn up at Goodison might have something to say about it though to Sky! As there would only be away fans in the stadium would Merseyside Police decide their resources are best used elsewhere? Would Moshiri have to provide the Policing privately? I don't know, but just another headache for him? If he can't turn on the fans he will turn on the Boardroom surely? Just strategies to splinter the Board without the fans being held responsible,that's all I am thinking. Alan McGuffog 641 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:45:38 One season ? When this collection of gutless, clueless, inept mercenaries come face to face with hungry, athletic young players in the Championship they will shit themselves and unfurl the white flag.It'll get much worse before it gets better Nick Page 642 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:46:37 Go on Paul!!!! Andrew Merrick 643 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:48:36 The toxic nature of this predicament is self destruction...I don't blame any single individual for this...But there are a few individuals who cannot deflect scrutiny or criticism..Time to make changes even if those individuals remain stoic and un apologetic...The fans deserve better than this.The board were advised not to turn up, who is pulling the strings then, when will these puppets have their strings cut.Shameful, hollow,shallow,and not fit.The players are not to blame, not the fans, I think we can all see the problem,so Mr moshiri Mr kenwright, show some true leadership and do the right thing, Dave Lynch 644 Posted 14/01/2023 at 21:49:28 Steven@637.DCL doesn't want to play in the Premier league. Tony Hill 645 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:00:49 If I were looking to buy a Premier League club at a bit of a knock down price, a club with a superb fan base in a major world city with a re-emergent Atlantic-facing location and an exciting new stadium then I might look at Everton.Crisis means low prices. Keep the pressure on Moshiri and the Board. Get the disgusting wasters out and get the owner (Usmanov's bagman) to take a hit.Every cloud. Nick White 646 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:04:01 I’d be absolutely devastated with relegation but the way we are going we are heading down. I don’t see us getting out of that division quickly. I’m even more concerned that relegation would lead us to administration. It’s a long way back if we do go down. Andy Crooks 647 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:04:09 Alan @552, Nice one!! Nick Page 648 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:09:53 We’ve lost 20 in 37. If you think we’re winning 8 in 19 on that form without a decent striker or any goals, you’re out of your mind. It’s done and it’s over. There aren’t so many poor teams this year like last year, it’s much more competitive. And Leeds have just broken their transfer record. All the other clubs have money to spend and have much better scouting than us. The only thing that’s left now is to force out the despicable Kenwright mafia and rid this club of his awful stench, and rebuild for the future with the best fans in the country. Colin Malone 649 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:10:33 Just got back from Goodison. didn't demonstrate after the match.What happens on the pitch is the coach / managers responsibly.I seen a team, that are very, very badly coached.Never in all my 50 years watching the blues, did I expect to see a flat midfield. Totally inline with each other. Not corresponding with each other whatsoever. No inter action with each other, Embarrassing. I'll cut to the chase.Fuck off Lampard. Take Edwards with you. Especially, that Dud Paul Clement, with you.Save us Frank. By going now. Theirs a seat waiting for you by Jamie Redknapp. Another who talks the talk.UTFT. Kevin Molloy 650 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:14:38 We have a guy in charge who is really bad at managing. That's the problem. Get rid of him, and it's game on. The new guy needs to be a big character cos everyone needs a lift at the moment, but all is not lost by any means. But please for god's sake, get rid of Lampard, he's fucking useless. Andy Crooks 651 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:21:49 Well, I've moaned and bitched all day and what' s the point. We're not done yet. I fear that Moshiri has dug himself in over Lampard, so we could be stuck with him. So, some new players in, some out. Confidence restored, a bit of luck and we fight on.Today is about as low as I've felt in more than fifty years a Blue. We've all got our thoughts on what's wrong and I'm done with arguing with Blues I disagree with. Let this be our lowest day.Be it Dyche(I wish) or Lampard or whoever, we can not get any worse. We can stay up, we must, we will. Andy Meighan 652 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:37:44 Allan Board stop talking hypothetically. There will never ever be a fan boycott at Goodison or any ground for that matter. Thousands including myself fork out for season tickets. Going the game and a pint before and afterwards is for some the only social life we have. And by the way Pat is right when he says Sky don't give a flying one about Everton they're inconsequential. A shabby little club playing in a shabby ground run by shabby men and a woman. Danny Baily 653 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:44:34 Andy 651, it would be quite remarkable if we managed to stay up from here.I agree the negativity needs to stop, but the reality also has to set in. The situation cannot be retrieved in all likelihood. It's time we all adjusted to that fact. David Edwards 654 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:47:24 Many years a TW follower - the occasional poster - less so in recent years. I love reading the posts from the regulars and live forum guys and seeing the wide range of views. Always thought Colin Glassar mirrored my views most of all, and to be fair he was often more positive and consistent than me at times. When Colin posts his heartfelt sadness after all these years on TW - and others (like Sean) vow that Everton will play a much less of a role in their lives in future - I think we have reached a watershed moment. Something major needs to happen and I can’t see it happening in time. Thank God my departed Dad won’t see the shambles we have become and our undoubted relegation in a few months time… Rob Jones 655 Posted 14/01/2023 at 22:48:26 The fact that that Lampard is still being defended, by anybody, makes me weep. He's the single worst manager we've ever had.The stats back it up.His failure to change tactics back it up.His lack of coaching or tactical nous back it up.He will relegate us.The board are incidental, at this point.It is a crime that he was not sacked in November after the Bournemouth games.He is hopeless, and every day that inept, empty-headed fuck of an owner vacillating on saving his investment by hiring a competent manager, our position becomes scarier.We won't come back if we're relegated.Our financial position is apocalyptic.If Lampard had a shred of integrity, he'd resign. He, and the board (to a far great extent) are killing us. Neil Copeland 656 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:00:08 I don’t have the words or motivation for that matter to describe my feelings tonight. But, we simply cannot give up, there are still 19 games - half a season to go!!! we aren’t down yet by a long way,I’ve really, really wanted Frank to succeed but it’s not going to happen. We need to cut our losses and get shut now. I have no idea who could come in and save us although I do know that whoever it is, it won’t be pretty. The basics today were appalling, we do have some decent players, they have no idea what their role is supposed to be.Lots of change required with the immediate one being Frank and his team - time is up. Bobby Mallon 657 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:01:33 I used to see people write it may do us good to be relegated and I used to say no how can being relegated help us. But this time I actually believe that this is what the club really need. We will still get premiership money for 2seasons ( I think) and it could just be the catalyst for mosh to sell and kenwright to walk away. But you know what I’ll watch them in any division and give RM shit when bad and cheer when good COYB. Shane Corcoran 658 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:01:51 Sorry lads but can someone explain what the alleged incident with the headlock is? Kevin Molloy 659 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:07:39 ShaneDenise started chatting her shit after the Brighton game apparently and according to witnesses was put in a headlock for her own protection. Andy Crooks 660 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:08:36 Rob, I thought that Frank did have integrity, I really did. He has looked lost for some time and he should resign and salvage what is left of his reputation and dignity. He offers nothing,he is done, finished,defeated and bewildered.We need a short term boost, something to remove the stench of fear, relegation, defeatism and acceptance.I fear that today will have been irreversibly traumatic for this group of players and their coach.His resignation is the greatest thing he can do for our club. Still, we've got time. We can start today. Paul Hewitt 661 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:09:58 Can we stop this shit. DBB wasnt put in a head lock. Ffs Kieran Kinsella 662 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:10:05 NeilI’ve supported Frank, naively thinking with his lineage, intelligence and career that he could be a success. But while the players are poor they’re getting worse Coady and Tark are OK old fashioned CBs but increasingly exposed by how we play. I don’t understand the midfield game plan. There’s no plan A much less B. We send out the same aimless bunch in the same aimless way every week. I don’t know with this squad and no money if anyone can save us. But I can’t see Frank doing so. Kieran Kinsella 663 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:12:23 DavidI sort of feel the same. Tried to get excited for the game but by the end I just felt empty. It’s very sad Peter Mills 664 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:12:53 And now MOTD has swallowed and extended the propaganda. Shane Corcoran 665 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:13:10 Paul I asked the question and got an answer. I used the word allegedly. It was mentioned on MOTD so I asked. Thank you Kevin. Peter Carpenter 666 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:13:34 Lineker and Wright easily fooled and clearly not bothered by absence of evidence. Eddie Dunn 667 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:16:03 Everyone knows that Frank cannot get a tune out of this squad -so it is time for him to go. Someone else will do better. Tom Bowers 668 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:16:08 We are still in touch with 14th. position but at this rate we will be out of touch with everyone.The board are out of touch with reality and so is anyone who feels Lampard is not partly to blame.The team lacks confidence even when they scored first yet again as Soton still looked stronger where it mattered.As son as the commentator said that Soton hadn't won at Goodison since the year dot I just knew we were doomed.Not surprisingly It was Ward-Prowse who stuck it to us once again.The whole team is a mess.Gray started out brightly and looked dangerous but faded again too soon but I cannot understand why we cannot defend when we have five experienced defenders at the back.We used to blame Mina and Keane then Holgate but those we have now are not good enough.Somebody is to blame for these signings and if not Lampard then the whole scouting staff.They all should be fired right now.I have been a fan for 70 years but this is the worst squad I have ever been ashamed of. Tony Hill 669 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:18:04 This latest manoeuvre by Kenwright may prove terminal for him. How can the lying fucker ever show his face again at the ground? It needed something like this to get rid of him and the atrocious Professor. Paul Hewitt 670 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:19:02 So a CEO of a PL football club gets assaulted at a game, and sky, the BBC or any other media outlet don't hear about it?. You can't fart nowadays without someone finding out. Paul Smith 671 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:21:55 I can’t believe there are posts supporting the continuation of Lampard and Cole on here and even giving him money instead of the DOF to spend, the exact fuckety thing that has caused Everton to be so fucked n the first place. Neil Tyrrell 672 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:23:06 Darren touched on it above with a comment about Blues screaming in each other's faces or words to that effect, but can anyone who attended the match today and stayed back describe the sit-in protest in more detail? i.e. how many fans stayed after the match, for how long, and any details they remember to describe the scene? Andy Crooks 673 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:23:54 Pete@ 664, I gave MOTD a miss because I knew what it would be. Evertonians have been patient and restrained beyond description for years. This anger is timely and justified. The disapproval of a biased media is inevitable. I think there's no going back now; this is it now, on and off the pitch. All in. Kieran Kinsella 674 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:27:55 Bobby. 657Parachute payment year one equals 55 percent of what other prem teams get, 40 percent year two, 20 percent year three. That equates to about 35 million less income next year from TV money in addition to lost ticket income and prize money plus potentially cup tv money not to mention impact on sponsorships. So there’s nothing good there. Imagine if we lock in Iwobi and Gordon on new deals then two years from now are at BM getting 20 percent of the tv money? We will go bust. Shane Corcoran 675 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:29:17 Just seen the video of lads chasing Gordon’s car down the road and him blocked in. Neil Copeland 676 Posted 14/01/2023 at 23:37:48 Kieran. I think you summarise it well. We are in a hole and a deep one at that. I actually thought we looked ok first half and expected us to come out in the second and put the game to bed. There is no plan alternative plan as you say, in fact I am not even sure there is a plan A. What has happened to the defence we saw early season I have a ticket for West Ham and will give a 100% as always, I just wish I could expect the same from the players and coaching staff. We have to make a change before transfer is closed, Jesus I would even welcome Fat Sam at this point, mind you, I am most of the way through my second bottle of red.Sack the board, Frank out, fuck the lot of them!!!!UTFT! Jerome Shields 677 Posted 14/01/2023 at 00:01:45 I don't think Gordon has been the same player since his protracted new contract negociations.For me whoever was involved at Everton including Thewell completely mismanagement expectations as they tried to sell him off at a profit over the transfer window.The result was that Gordan whole standing as a Player at Everton was unminded, which came as a complete shock to him,which he has not recovered from.Paul#670Maybe their are a few idiots but what you say is right.This whole non attendance of the Board and leaking of this ,with Moshiriblaming the Fan for so many Managers all sounds like self serving spin.. James Newcombe 678 Posted 14/01/2023 at 00:02:39 We sold Richarlison and replaced him with Maupay and McNeil - neither of whom were deemed good enough to be called upon today. We’ve learned absolutely nothing. And as for the present manager, he’s not fit to stir Big Sam’s Bisto… And he signed Tosun! Dyche, Allardyce, Moyes; whoever - we should at least go down swinging. Soren Moyer 679 Posted 14/01/2023 at 00:03:46 You can give Lampard all the strikers he wants but he will still relegate us. He does not have the attributes to be a premier league manager. Got found out at Chelsea where he is a "legend". FFS man! He got out thought by Nathan Jones today! 3 wins since the start of the season and a few on here hope we win 8 of the remaining games and beat the drop! Wishful thinking. We have lost to all the teams who were rock bottom or immediately 1 or 2 places above us! You tell me, where all those wins are going to come from! Anyone who thinks that Fat Frank can dug us up from this hole is deluded! His sacking is overdue by 2 months. Should have gone after Bournemouth shenanigans. Our remaining games are:West Ham AArsenal HL'Pool ALeeds HVilla HNott F ABrentford HChelsea ATottenham HMan U AFulham HCrystal P ANewCastle HLeicester ABrighton AMan C HWolves AB'mouth HWhere do you think those 8 wins will come from with Lampard in charge? Pete Clarke 680 Posted 15/01/2023 at 00:23:28 All Moshiri has done for this club is waste hundreds of millions of pounds by allowing a dysfunctional inept board to run the club for him and in return we have swapped our top flight status for a new stadium. If we ever get to see it. The furor from the fans must continue until the club is sold. John Raftery 681 Posted 15/01/2023 at 01:33:48 I suspect things are even worse behind the scenes than they obviously are on the pitch. Lampard looks and sounds broken. The players look bereft of any hope they can end this miserable run of home form. We have no money available for new players. I have been critical of Lampard’s formation and tactics in the last three months. Today I thought he fielded the best starting eleven available and employed tactics to suit what he had available. It worked for most of the first half but the fragility which is now part of our DNA resurfaced as soon as Southampton applied any pressure.Given that we have no money there seems little point in sacking Lampard. No replacement would be good enough for a divided fan base. I expect he will be allowed to continue in the job for the rest of the season and then given the opportunity to rebuild in the Championship. Whether or not he wants to do that remains to be seen. Gavin Johnson 682 Posted 15/01/2023 at 01:41:38 It's clear now that Frank can't get a tune out of these players. There's clearly bigger issues than the manager but lets be realistic. BK and Baxendale won't go and I don't see Moshiri backing Frank sufficiently in this window, so the only other option is to sack Lampard and bring in a manager who can bring new energy and ideas. Moshiri sitting on his hands and hoping Lampard can turn it around without new players is a sure route to relegation and I think that's something that we are all agreed upon. Barry Hesketh 683 Posted 15/01/2023 at 01:46:59 Divided fan-base?, not at all, because we all agree this current Everton is tragic! So tragie that even when our neighbours are beaten, very few, were bothered or even paid much attention to it. Derek Knox 684 Posted 15/01/2023 at 01:53:13 I, like many others have been reluctantly supportive of Frank, but he has clearly shown now, that he is totally out of his depth with no ideas of how to stop the rot, let alone infuse some sort of cohesion and fight from his players. I don't believe they are all bad, although we do have some who should never have been bought, not their fault.I keep hearing of getting a caretaker manager or short term fix, that is only papering over the cracks, massive as they are, and repeating history, we need someone to not only get us safe, first and foremost, but to lay the foundation, to build for next season too. We have had too many short term fixes and managers with poor track records (Carlo and Rafa excepted). We have to go for someone who can re-shape our existing players as we can't rely on any magic from the, quickly running out, Transfer Market. Thing is now, who would want to come ? Secondly who would appoint the best for the future of the Club, the Board can't be trusted ?Personally would be happy with Tuchel, Pochettino or Bielsa, again if offered would they take the job of safety first, rebuild, and with little money available ? Certainly worrying times.Darren, no mention of Tom Davies, which I hope you have noted, but I still think he's crap ! Bill Gall 685 Posted 15/01/2023 at 02:12:06 Pat # 627Sky cant stop showing Everton games as they have already been paid by various networks around the world to show all premier games, including a new 3year contract that serves the USA and Canada from a previous provider DAZN Jerome Shields 686 Posted 15/01/2023 at 02:34:28 John#681I don't think Lampard will.I also supported him like you . The whole lot look as if they need put out of their misery. The Championship is not a option given the current state of Everton's finances and the sanctions that the Football League profitability and Sustainability rules will impose on them.On top of that is a whole off the field dysfunctional Management and structure that would have difficulty competing in the Championship. They have four months to turn the whole thing around as outlined by NSNOW.The writing has been on the wall for years. There have been intially lone voices of concern going back 27 years,who have been joined by a steady increase of fellow travellers year on year.Nearly every post now echos these same concerns. Even Protest Posters at Goodison echo the phases these posters have used.I have no great confidence they will turn things around with the Board and Owner trying to deflect blame onto the Fans.The Lame Blame, comes to mind. Once Johnson bought the Club for £8 million it started the self serving era, that has got Everton to the brink, we now all face. Steve Brown 687 Posted 15/01/2023 at 04:07:02 A bitterly disappointing results, as we all now have to accept that Europa League is out of the question.Seriously though, my son messaged me during the game to say this was Wolves all over again and it was plain to everyone what was coming. We played okay for an hour, but once Soton put on Anthony Armstrong he took control of the game with Ward-Prowse. Lampard’s substitutions did not make a great deal of sense to me. His faith in the Gordon/Gray and Coady/Tarkowski combos is seriously misplaced, as all four of them were diabolical. None of those 4 players should start the WHU game if he is still in charge.We are now in a strange situation where Lampard will go, but the fans are not broadly calling for his head despite 20 defeats in 37 games. The board will definitely not go, despite the fans fighting to get rid of them. Fans are giving Frank a massive pass becuase they are desperate for him, or any manager, to turn things around. But, they know that with this board in place and a squad that is so poorly built, any manager will need to be a miracle worker.Let’s remember, as Andy Crooks says, we have half the season to go. I was reading from one poster that we need Top 4 form to survive this season. Not sure of that logic when 7 clubs are separated by 2 points. Form will swing for all of them in the coming months, as none of them are good sides.The big problem is we need to get several massive decisions right in the coming 2 weeks and it is Moshiri and the failed board making them. Let’s all strap in for the ride. Steve Brown 688 Posted 15/01/2023 at 04:12:05 By the way, Onana was great yesterday.I finally saw why we paid £30 million for him. Ray Smith 689 Posted 15/01/2023 at 05:27:56 Player recruitment?I have often wondered why Kevin Thelwell attends home games?As DoF it is his job to coordinate his scouting team(s). But why is he present at Goodison, when he could be elsewhere checking on possible/potential targets.He knows who needs offloading from the squad, and I am not suggesting he doesn’t work hard, but he won’t learn anything he doesn’t already know by attending home games.Whether Frank stays or goes, after 2 weeks of the window what’s happening?This may not seem relevant in respect of our current situation with the board, but one decent signing could help turn things around in respect of team performances. Roman Sidey 690 Posted 15/01/2023 at 06:05:49 Barry Hesketh, it used to be that if Liverpool lost we'd all have a good pow-wow about it. What's happened in the past few seasons has moved the clubs so far apart that I feel like we play in the same league in name only. In fact the two clubs are so far apart that Liverpool just lost by 3 to Brighton away and Klopp has called it their worst match in his tenure. We lost by 3 to Brighton at home and it was pretty much what everyone expected. Danny O’Neill 691 Posted 15/01/2023 at 07:08:41 Steve Brown. Thank you for picking me up off the floor with your balanced context.I see we made the BBC top 3 headlines this morning. The national media is onto it.Anyway, onto West Ham. Derek Knox 692 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:04:01 While I fully understand the optimistic amongst us, saying there are more than enough games left to turn it all around. It is arithmetically possible, though still highly improbable, playing with what we have available and no visible game plan in evidence. I often wonder if the players actually care, and I doubt if they hurt as much as we do after a defeat.I am both struggling to cope with our poor situation and wondering how we are possibly going to get out of it. Home games are expected to be at least a win, or at he very least a draw against superior opposition. It doesn't seem to matter who we play at the moment, and even if we score first, that feeling is quickly extinguished, by mistake after mistake, usually ending in defeat.With the Transfer Window running down again it doesn't look like we have anyone positively earmarked, and if we do, we are leaving it late again. Of course there is the strong possibility too, that no-one would want to come either in our present position.Colin, I am hoping again that people will see through the bias that Kenwright is feeding to the Media and further expose him as the liar he is. Danny Baily 693 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:13:09 Derek 693, let's be honest. It is not possible to come back from this and we have been relegated.I've worded posts carefully in recent weeks (balance of probability, in all likelihood, etc.) but it's time we all faced up to reality. We were relegated yesterday. Steve Brown 694 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:23:52 Sorry Danny, but that is pure nonsense.There are 19 games to play and 2 points between the bottom 7 clubs - all of whom are poor teams. Show some fight for god’s sake. Nigel Munford 695 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:25:33 I’d suggest the pot is now empty afteryears of squandering, leading to a situation where we cannot afford to buy players or sack the current manager to resolve the current demise. What a shyte and depressing position to be in!!! Sean Roe 696 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:32:02 We are the worst team in the league, if we continue with Lampard in charge, we will be relegated.We all know that the problem starts at the top but Lampard, along with Thelwell, identify and buy the players. Lampard, along with his coaches, trains and chooses the team and tactics. He is not good enough, simple as that. Darren Hind 697 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:32:23 Derek 684If you are going to direct a point to me. make it something worthwhile.We lost a really crucial match yesterday. Thirteen players failed to beat a bottom of the table side. You havent mentioned any of them.I'm really not interested in you coming on to tell me you think the fella who DIDNT play is crap Especially when you do it to demonstrate you wont be mentioning him. Rob Dolby 698 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:32:35 Focusing on the actual game and not the sideshows around it, both sides looked very nervy. 2 moments of quality from the best player on the pitch won the game for them.The game was too open for my liking, gaping holes all over the park. If we had 2 marauding full backs I would understand playing 5 at the back but in our case we don't. 5 at the back only suits Coady and Godfrey.Adams had a field day against our CBS He held the ball up well and had a hand in both of their goals. Ward Prowse playing in an attacking centre mid role had time and space all match.A simple tactic of man marking him wins us the game.I thought Onana played well but still needs another midfielder around him. Gueye had a right mixed bag of a game. He is playing like an u11, charging all over the place leaving space in behind all the time. Ward Prowse just ran past him for the first.Our subs bench isn't exactly inspiring. Coleman was having a shocker, Gordon's form has dropped off a cliff. Maybe he should have played gray right mid and put Simms on instead of Gordon.We are at the point where it doesn't matter which players are playing as the momentum is going in the wrong direction.We need to make ourselves hard to beat. Go to west ham next week and pack every inch of the defence and midfield. We need to start picking up draws. Andy Walker 699 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:32:35 The time for a fan led revolution was last summer, all the (screamingly obvious) signs were there then. This is not the time for divisive fan actions, it will achieve only one thing and that is relegation. We need to all pull together now, put our differences aside and concentrate on helping the team. If we can survive then it’s next summer when the sack the board agenda can be pursued without damaging the team. Danny Baily 700 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:39:31 Steve @694, The winnable games have simply run out. There is no path to 7 wins from the 19 remaining. Yesterday really was our last chance. Peter Mills 701 Posted 15/01/2023 at 08:57:01 Neil #672, I stayed behind after the match. It's difficult to gauge how many did so, I would guess perhaps 10% of a full crowd, so around 4,000. The players took quite a long time to leave the pitch and were met with a chorus of “You're not fit to wear the shirt”. Some went to acknowledge the crowd from a distance but were not well-received. Onana, the last to go down the tunnel, was the last to disappear and was applauded by some fans in the Main Stand where I was. Quite a few banners were unfurled. There were chants of “Sack the Board” and “Everton”. Things looked a bit heated with a group of fans and stewards behind the Gwladys Street goal, no trouble but animated discussion. I didn't experience anger so much as dejection and resignation amongst those standing where I was. For me, it was sadness. Goodison Park is a special place for us, at times for my family (and, I'm sure, others) it has been the place to be following bereavements. It has soul. But at 5:15 pm yesterday, it felt badly broken. Paul Tran 702 Posted 15/01/2023 at 09:01:00 Andy #599, The reason why we're not mid-table is that we're poorly coached and organised. The midfield and back four are porous. Similar basic mistakes are happening game after game. Yes, we're poor up front, because we keep buying players who don't score goals. The players are now at that sad, familiar stage where they know what they're doing isn't working. Derek Knox 703 Posted 15/01/2023 at 09:03:39 Darren, now here's me thinking you had a sense of humour.About the game yesterday, there weren't many players worthy of praise, Pickford and Onana, who probably had his best for us yet, were the only two that stood out for me. This is one of the main problems, each week you can count on one hand how many actually played well, or sometimes just two fingers, I'm sorry but this has to be down to the Coaching. I thought when we got Ashley Cole as part of the Coaching set-up, defensively things would improve, if anything they have got worse.I'm afraid if we stick with Frank, we are only going in one direction, and it's not the one we all want. Ralph Basnett 704 Posted 15/01/2023 at 09:16:20 When your centre-half does not challenge for a header all day (Tarkowski) and the England No1 stands behind his wall for a free kick, you have to ask what really is the players' commitment?Godfrey stared down Tarkowski after the equaliser as he knew he should have done better and, for the winner, Pickford is looking at Mykolenko?All players only have themselves to blame. Yes, I think Lampard should have made changes earlier but the players couldn't make a pass, constantly gave the ball away, and Southampton didn't have to beat us, we beat ourselves.My cup is always half-full and as a season ticket holder I will look forward to rightly or not being supporting the team expected to win games as I cannot see a way out of the trouble we are in.I have resigned myself to the fact that it's Championship football for us next season which obviously means no more embarrassing losses to them over the road but I will not be gracing Goodison Park with my presence again this season. Gary Johnson 705 Posted 15/01/2023 at 09:18:18 Rob @ 698, If we drew every game from now until the end of the season, we will STILL get relegated. We are past the point of ‘keep stable to survive'. We need 6-7 wins, and some draws too. Nothing less will keep us up. So, first part of the plan is two proper strikers up top. Whether that's 3-5-2 or 4-4-2 is debatable… but put them there and give it a go. Only Calvert-Lewin, Simms and Maupay qualify as strikers, so there's the choice. Some other things I want to see: ● If we can sell Pickford this window and bring in a young promising keeper like the Southampton lad yesterday, then do it. ● Put Gordon out to anyone who'd offer more than £10M to £15M. He's another Rodwell. We can't afford long contracts right now, so if no biters, and the sulk continues, then put him in the Under-21s for the rest of the season and bring Mills in to replace him. We need to show ruthlessness. ● If anyone is showing interest in Doucouré or Keane, then sell them too. Even if considered a rival for relegation. If we survive, then it'll now be what we do – not what others don't. If they ain't good enough for this team (and we cannot keep big wages around next season) then let them go. ● Break up the Coady and Tarkowski fallacy and myth… personally, I'd bring back Branthwaite and promote Welch too, and bench both Coady and Tarkowski behind Mina. However, I can't see any manager with the balls to do that… so bench one and play Mina alongside the remainder. ● Sack Thelwell immediately and give Cahill the role on an interim basis with a view that the role will retire with a new manager given full remit on players and coaching. ● Sack Denise Barrrett-Baxendale from CEO too, and put her back in the community role. (We all want Bill gone, but that's not going to happen yet.) ● If we are adrift after the next 5 games, bin the lot and start playing Leban, Price, Mills, Simms, Welch, Samuels-Smith, et al ready for next season's Championship run. ● Above all else, sack Fat Frank and his coaching team today. All of them. If we had to ask Paul Tait to do it with Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman for a few games, then even that is better than sticking with this grey dull fool for any longer. Greg Kelly 706 Posted 15/01/2023 at 09:40:53 I think we should be allowed to throw in the towel. Another nineteen rounds of this could cause a lot of people serious brain damage. Christine Foster 707 Posted 15/01/2023 at 09:45:36 Don't care, I am NOT giving up. Until it's physically impossible we fight. Whoever plays, whoever manages, this is Everton you bastards, get up off the floor and fight. We are not giving in and neither are you. Jamie Evans 708 Posted 15/01/2023 at 09:52:17 I’d be tempted out Godfrey left back/wing back, holgate the other side them bring in Mina alongside Cody and tarkowski. Mina gets injured bring in Keane. Put onana behind Calvert lewin like we used to push fellaini up, and have doucure and gueye sitting back.Gray then completes the line up. Go more direct and hope we start scoring more.We really need a set piece taker in this window as well as a goal scorer Keith Gleave 709 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:02:30 The thought of draws will be enough is flawed, there aren’t enough games left.It’s been obvious for 18 months we need a striker. We are halfway through this latest transfer window and nothing. We were told plans were formed to bring players in and nothing. If we don’t bring somebody in who can score we are down.Yesterday’s game displayed the lack of thinking among players and manager. The free kick given to Ward-Prowse by Gordon’s stupidity, shows a lack of thinking and ability. The manager cannot make changes, he doesn’t have the ability or courage to change things at any time.The club faces massive problems. You cannot sack all the board and manager at the same time, although all need to change. I realise no manager, maybe Ancelotti, who could deal with these players. Frank certainly is no manager. The board need to change over the next year to a more professional outfit.On the player front, I cannot understand the clamour to get rid of Pickford, there are not many out there who are better. Maupay will not succeed as a frontman with the way this team plays. Gordon thinks he is better than he is and should be allowed to go. Doucouré needs to play in the role he had at Watford, indeed this is a general problem, not playing players in the position they are best. Davies will not make it.I will leave it that for the moment. Matt Henderson 710 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:02:48 I think it should be a back 4 if playing Godfrey on the left and Holgate on right - just like Ancelotti did. I’ve hardly seen Godfrey have a good game apart from left back and not convinced he can play centrally. Godfrey or Holgate offer nil going forward but neither does Myko and both probably better defensively. But I still think the problem is in front of them and Lampard not getting the structure and discipline right there as every opposition we’ve played waltzes through our midfield at will. Danny O’Neill 711 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:23:29 Christine, you've just made me smile. We can come out of this. Let's stop feeling sorry for ourselves, pick ourselves up and get ready for Saturday. Allan Board 712 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:26:05 Andy @652, I appreciate your view, but the root of ALL the problems at Everton past,present and future is The Kenwright Culture. This must be broken down and destroyed now. Not next season or the season after- now.The league Everton are playing their football in is irrelevant if Kenwright is still Chairman-he is poison. I don't give a shit about keeping up with the Jonesys, ie being a shit team in the PL and a shiny new stadium- I just want a well run club, with a long term plan and the team based on youth.None of that will ever happen with Kenwright in charge-never.Sorry,but it's time to start afresh at Everton. I will turn up and support Everton regardless of which league they are in forever, but I refuse to go until Kenwright is gone. It just strengthens his position for me. I wish all Evertonians well, so I am not being antagonistic in any way. Darren Hind 713 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:29:59 The lighthouses in the center of our defence were exposed yet again.I can only think people who praise Coady and Tarkowski have never actually played. They are a nightmare for the rest of the team. Even defending as deep as they do they are still conceding left right and center. After being bullied by a teenager last time out they were all over she shop again yesterday. If I was a manager of the Dog N Duck I'd be furious at my center backs if they didnt cut out that long floaty ball to Adams for the Southampton first goal. How did they let him win that ???. Cut that out and we win the game.These two have been mullered by South coast teams recently. Bournemouth. The kid at Brighton and now Che Adams. They're so bad. The seaside likes to be besides us. Christine 707. Get paid girl. I hate all this white flag waving. EVERY game is winnable. Footy is decided on skill, will, luck, fight. players suddenly finding form, decisions suddenly going for you... A new player. The wind can change in a heartbeat.Nobody ever won a trophy or got relegated in January through the balance of probabilities. Ian Edwards 714 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:31:55 Darren 713. I totally agree. Common ground! Mike Doyle 715 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:35:51 Jamie 708 & Matt 210. Agree we need to do something to the defence. In the first few games this was looking like an area of relative strength- but not anymore. Statistically we have always done better with Mina in the team so he needs to be found a place (if fit) plus he offers a threat at set pieces that Coady & Tarky don’t. Actually So does Holgate. As most of the few goals we score come from set pieces we may as well try to exploit this area, particularly if we don’t add another forward or creative mid before the end of Jan. Christy Ring 716 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:39:46 Was a big Lampard fan, but his time is up, he has to go. I don't know if Dyche is the right choice,, but Ian Edwards has all the answers, who do you want? Rob Dolby 717 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:41:07 Gary 705.You have taken me literally. A point away from home packing midfield and defence should be a starting point to get away from this run of defeats.Wolves and Southampton came to us looking for a draw. Both got a win due to us over committing players. We need to stop this rot.There are 2 points separating 7 teams. We need to keep in touch with that group.We have to play tight ugly football otherwise we are down.I totally agree Lampard needs to go. His medalling has caused half of the problems. His 2 wingers have been a disaster. Gordon comes on yesterday, we go 433 and what a surprise we over commit players, Gordon makes the fouls. End of game. Gary Johnson 718 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:41:07 Danny / Christine - across all top 6 divisions I believe we are the team with the longest wait for a win. Burying heads and “believing” is admirable, but utterly naive. Without major change we will not escape. Ian Bennett 719 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:46:32 Agree, the entire back 4 has been poor. But the goals given away has been through a lack of tactical nowse. Onana breaking through yesterday, saints take one for the team. Doucoure the other week and Iwobi yesterday could have brought the man down and took the booking in a non dangerous location on the pitch.They are not just poor technically, physically, they are unable to see the game. Ian Edwards 720 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:47:04 Christy. I don't have all the answers. I'm quite often wrong. Like most on here I wanted Martinez and Silva out and with hindsight I was probably wrong. We need to do something and quickly before the West Ham game. I'm not sure Dyche is the answer. He was taking Burnley down and they sacked him and they got some managerial bounce under Jackson but couldn't maintain it.We have bought relegated players or players teams don't want like Coady, Tarkowski, McNeill, Maupay, Gueye, Gray, there is only one place that leads and we shouldn't be surprised. Andy Crooks 721 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:49:33 Ian, I supported Lampard, but there is an obvious choice now, anyone but Frank. Dave Lynch 722 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:52:27 I've spent since 4am when I got up because I couldn't sleep pouring over the rest of the fixtures.Cannot for the life of me see HOW! we can survive this. Sorry but we're royaly fucked. Ian Riley 723 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:54:55 If Frank remains! Plan for the championship. Sell pickford and gordon for a start. Off the wage bill and few quid in the bank! We need 8 wins realistically! Struggle to get 8 points under frank! After last season and seasons past we will look back how fortunate we have been to stay a premiership club for so long. The crash and burn policy of selling our best players has come home to bite us. All of us of the Everton family are going through phases of a grieving process. The anger of it all, bargaining for a new manager or acceptance of it all. It's been a struggle to support this club over the past 30 years, emotionally draining! It will be sad to go down but hand on heart we knew it was coming. Our glory years have been a torment to our younger fans to what may of been. Perhaps going one step back may lead to better days ahead. Personally, it's a long road ahead and financially keeping the new ground should be our main aim. Keeping our home must happen whatever league we are in? We as fans must come together and support each other. No arguing and behave with dignity!! An emotional few months ahead for all! Ian Pilkington 724 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:55:32 Christine@707A voice of common sense as usual. Gary Johnson 725 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:56:02 Rob - I disagree bud. Southampton and Wolves DID NOT come here to draw, they came to win. Both teams flooded forward and overwhelmed our shite defence. They got their rewards. Maybe in the hundreds of millions come may. By all means try and shut up shop away to City, United, Arsenal (albeit you can’t stop them scoring). Anyone else, we should be trying to win. Home or sway. Paul Tran 726 Posted 15/01/2023 at 10:58:53 Darren & Christine are both spot-on. Two points separate the bottom seven, half the season to go. The idea that we're already down is nonsense.The team needs organising and coaching. How many times are there huge gaps in midfield and defence? During the Utd defeat, I noticed a touchline conversation between Lampard and Tarkowski, who appeared to be visibly disagreeing. Healthy debate or a sign of player discord?Plenty of points to play for. There will be surprise results, fluctuating form, unlikely heroes. We know things can change very, very quickly. But will that be enough for us? You have to make your own luck in this world. Instead of droning on about media bias, bad luck, curses, hard work, how about organising the team so it's tight throughout the pitch? How about having two strikers on the pitch so we play more in the opposition half? How about players thinking for an extra nano-second before running out of position, or into opponents outside our box?I don't see us bringing anyone in until the last few wheeler-dealer days of the window. So, that either gives Frank an extra couple of weeks, or gives the new man time to find his player targets.It's in our hands. Moshiri should either replace Frank tomorrow or tell us he's staying here to finish the job in either division.Whoever the manager is, we need to be better organised. Otherwise we'll need two or three goals to win a game. And that's hardly our strong suit, is it?It's in our hands and we have plenty of time. But things need to change, quickly. Paul Birmingham 727 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:09:56 Down, but not out, far from out, and an emotional whirlpool, of a very difficult week, all considered, for Evertonians.Everton let Soton, as they have with several teams this season off the hook. Did Soton, fight for their shirt for the full game, yes they did. Did all Everton players, show the same spirit. No.Lack of professionalism, game management, guts, pride in the shirt and bottle, standard remit of footballer tool box, basics, which this squad have consistently forgotten, this and for much of last season.But there’s half a season to play for but drastic jeopardy management skills, and some fekkn luck, are needed now to give all in every game, and the old cliche, pull off a very difficult mission and secure 33 points, to be safe and stay in this League.There’s a fine line between the bottom 7 teams and any team that can put a run of 2 or 3 games back to back, will edge up the table.But the reality is, what it is, but there’s no time to feel sorry and Frank, as I expect he will be in charge for West Ham, must get his team to beat West Ham.I’m expecting last minute deals to be done to bring a couple of strikers.forwards in, but who knows, what the real financial state of affairs really is, but any new players arriving sooner than later, and ready to go would be better.Staying in this League for the last season of the Old Ladys time, must happen, it’s. Or a given, and only hard work, and belief can achieve it.The Evertonians, care, let the squad show they really do care, and fight and play like they care, for every match single minute of every remaining fixture.UTFT! Derek Knox 728 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:11:31 Christine @ 707, the voice of sensibility and reason again, but one flaw, I doubt whether the ones it is aimed at, ever read TW or any other Online Fan Zone. If they do, I would certainly be surprised and furthermore they are doing nothing about it if they do. The Fans are largely blameless in all of this, yet they are culpable for all the Club's ills according to 'Mosh the Dosh', soon to be 'Clint the Skint' if he carries on with his head in the sand. We all want the best for Everton, I 'm sure of that, but unless something changes and soon, at all levels, there is only one outcome that I can see. Rob Halligan 729 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:12:07 Gary # 705, agree with most of what you say, but I would personally keep Coady in the defence, and bring someone else in to play alongside him. The lad is a born leader, he’s the only one barking out at his team mates, in the tunnel and in the line up, before the handshake. I would also make him team captain between now and the end of the season. I’ve never understood why a goalkeeper is captain, even yesterday when Seamus went off, the captains armband was handed to Pickford. The rumour is he wants to make his stay permanent, and it’s already a done deal, so looking forward, make him team captain now! Dave Lynch 730 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:13:27 There is no common sense in this Ian.Its now desperation! Common sense went out of the window when Bk was allowed to keep his train set and employ his sycophants.I support any manager...even Benitez when he was here, but Frank has tried my patience to the nth degree.The board are hunkering down and are that desperate they are pointing fingers at the fans.There is no cohesion at board, fan, management and playing level.You cannot run a club with those dynamics. Jim Wilson 731 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:22:43 So the tried and failed system of 352 was tried yet again and failed miserably yet againCan we now put in place a sensible manager who plays the tried and trusted 442 or 451Back 4 and a strong midfield and we will start picking up points but we must act immediately Lee Robinson 732 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:23:49 It's sad to say but I've woken up this morning after thinking about all type's of scenario's last night and this morning, but being relegated might be the best thing for this squad. Championship sides are coming up much better equipt and in better shape than we are lately. Fulham, Leeds, Villa to name just a few and it will be the same next year.We have and still are trying to get rid of players on big contracts and who are deemed not part of the squad, whilst trying to bring new players in in our current situation (financial and league position) and it's proving too much of a job.(MGW, Kudus and Broja would have been the answers but we wasted all summer trying to get them in leaving us ill prepared with any plan B going into the season).There is still so many players who need to go or have had their chance (Keane, Holgate, Davies, Doucoure, Mina) and then who are we left with:-Gray (inconsistant)Iwobi (Poor shooting/Crossing)Gordon (Flash in the pan)DCL (Inconsistant)Godfrey (Not PL quality)Onana (Potential)Mykolenko (Potential/lack of creativity)Patterson (Potential)Gana/Coleman (On Decline)Pickford/Tarky/Coady (PL qualty)McNeal (Potential)Muapay (Not PL Quality?)So who are we relying on to get us out of this out of that group? truth is it's out of it's depth in this league.The under 23 squad seems brimmed with talent and with some new additons next year hopefully we can build an identity again how sad that is; hopefully with a new board as well.I'm not accepting defeat it's just plain obvious what is coming. Gary Johnson 733 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:24:50 Ian @ 719 - the lack of “snide” vs what we see from opponents is mind boggling and a real differentiator. Whether it’s technical or stems from John Major the manager I’m not sure. But something a Dyche or Duncan would never put up with. Chris Leyland 734 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:31:42 Where does anyone seriously think these magical 7 or maybe 8 wins from the remaining 19 games are going to come from? In our last 4 home games we’ve played Leicester, Wolves and Southampton all of who were below us at the time and all of who have walked off with the 3 points.Last season and this one so far we’ve won 3 out of 29 league games away from home. How are this group of players suddenly going to turn that around? Where is a spark coming from? Danny O’Neill 735 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:35:33 Darren, very well articulated post. Rightly addressing the immediate concerns but covering the fact we can still fight for this.Gary, it's not naive. We're a win away from overtaking many of those around us. There will be a few twists yet.I've been calling for change for quite a while now. Maybe mine has been directed at the manager. Maybe for the here and now, that needs to happen as Andy says,But the reality is, for the longer term ambition of this club, change is needed elsewhere other than the dugout.I find it really sad that one of my childhood heroes couldn't go to Goodison yesterday. Third in line only behind Kevin Sheedy and Peter Reid.Still angry with the club for that ridiculous press release only hours before kick off. Not only did it pour petrol on the fire, I can't think what must have been going through the players' and Manager's head in the changing room.And that's not making excuses.To the match, is it me and I don't normally jump on Goalkeepers' back for the sake of it. But anyone else think Pickford was unusually static for that free kick? His "cat on hot tin" and reactive shot stopping is normally his speciality.Or was it just that good of a free kick? Gary Johnson 736 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:36:50 Rob @ 729 - whilst I’d still like to see the youth, height and pace of Branthwaite and Welsh, I suspect I’ll get that wish next year when we drop. For now, if one of the two over rated defenders have to drop then I’d agree it’d be Tarkowski. Think he got had by Adam’s twice yesterday, and not convinced he’s a Left sided defender. Indeed, despite this being the most natural need in the summer, we went and bought another 2 right footers, to go with the 4 of them we already had, and let the ONLY natural left footer leave on loan, all because he got done by Ivan Toney 50% less times than Tarkowski got done by Adam’s yesterday alone.The way the club is run is mind boggling. I think it’s done on who frank likes to have a brew with. Ian Bennett 737 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:39:19 Coady ain't signing an £80k a week contract to be in the Championship.I've been disappointed with him and Tarkowski to be honest. Sounds bites and shouting is worth nothing when players are skating through the middle.Can we also stop passing it back to Pickford to clear. Surely it's better for Coady or Tarkowski to play the long ball than an under pressure Pickford 20 yards behind. Absolutely shit tactics from a manager who is lost. Tony Abrahams 738 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:39:22 Most Evertonians are realistic, so to hear so many saying that they believe we are down, or are going to go down, says to me that, the club have unfortunately got to change our manager once again.We all know we need stability, but when I look out on the pitch, I don’t see that much idea, and if a manager can’t get his points across and get the best out of his squad, then he’s obviously not doing a good enough job.I like Lampard, the man, but the writing is on the wall. His tactics are awful, his players lack belief, and he’s picking players for the sake of it imo, however hard, I’m aware his job is. Dave Lynch 739 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:40:05 It was a superb free kick Danny Paul Hewitt 740 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:40:31 Yes there is half a season to go, but if Lampard remains incharge we WILL go down. Why he hasn't been sack yet is ridiculous. What are the board waiting for? Gary Johnson 741 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:40:40 Danny - we put the wall to Ward Prowse left and Pickford took up the right of the goal. What did they expect WP to do? Chip it gentle to where Pickford was standing or go for the corner he was 6 miles away from? Alec Gaston 742 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:48:07 Christine 707 Best post on here for a while Ian Edwards 743 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:51:36 We have a bottom three/Championship level squad. It's a sad reality that every player in our squad wouldn't get into a top half Prem side (apart from Pickford). The rest of them are Championship level/bottom three: Coady, Tarkowski, Coleman, Gray, Gueye, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Begovic, Davies, Doucoure, Gordon, Holgate, Maupay, Townsend, McNeill, Garner, Keane, Patterson. DCL and Onana could do a job for a mid table team. I don't see this team/squad beating 8 higher teams. I think our only hope is to scrap and fight and try and nick what we can and hope it's enough to finish higher than three other clubs. Brian Harrison 744 Posted 15/01/2023 at 11:56:38 I think Roy Keane summed up this squad very well when he said they are bad players and some are not even Premier league standard. I think he could have added and they are managed by someone who is not equipped to manage in the Premier League.I have had major concerns over Coady and Tarkowski for quite a while, many pointed to our good goals against record earlier in the season as being largely down to them. But Kane had more touches in and around our box than he had in previous games and when we played Fulham, Mitrovic had 10 attempts at goal. Both Tarkowski and Coady are slow and neither are that dominant in the air, yet Lampard has built his team on their defensive qualities, and he also talks a lot about their leadership. Mina is our best CB and I know he gets injured far to often but when fit he should be the first name on the team sheet, but that wont happen while Lampard is in charge.Lets not forget Lampard has brought in 8 players so when those who support him say nobody can get a tune out of this team don't forget he recruited most of them.I cant quite believe that despite having the worst record of any Everton manager that he was not replaced prior to the World Cup, which both Wolves and Villa did and both seem to be edging towards safety. I have no idea why Moshiri hasn't pulled the plug, is it we cant afford to pay him and his coaches off, or is it that fact that Moshiri has been criticized for sacking managers to quickly that he is reluctant to sack another manager.Yes we still have enough points to play for to be able to escape relegation but ONLY if they change the manager now. Looking at Lampard being interviewed after the game I think he will genuinely be relieved when he evetually gets the call from Moshiri, nice guy but like many great players hasnt got what it takes to be a manager. Lee Robinson 745 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:04:37 To be fair to Pickford I think Mykolenko just destracted him at the wrong time appearing like he was going to go back on the line and that split second later it was in the net. Stuart Sharp 746 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:11:08 Interesting to hear Darren H and others criticise the two centre-backs. I like both, and while aware of their flaws, still think the midfield is more to blame. The centre-backs are put under constant pressure even against average sides due to our inability to keep the ball. Even Gray kept dithering and losing it yesterday. Having said all of that, I know that I get sucked into the small joy of the last ditch block/tackle that Tarkowski excels at – which of course are not needed so regularly in better defences – and maybe, on reflection, I can see Darren's point. My question is, would their flaws be quite such a problem in a better-coached team? Lee Robinson 747 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:16:52 I totally agree, Stuart, I like both and stats show that the tackles and blocks they are doing their job well. It's the midfield leaving gaping holes, getting caught on the ball and the attack who can't keep hold of it, they are constantly exposed IMO. Brian Harrison 748 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:26:41 Stuart 746,I will also add Godfrey as to why Lampard's choice of centre-backs is floored. Southampton's first goal showed their deficiencies. Tarkowski, instead of being behind their striker is a yard ahead of him, Coady comes to cover him and doesn't win the header.When it's knocked down to Ward-Prowse, instead of staying on his feet and making a tackle, Godfrey goes to ground and misses the ball, giving Ward-Prowse a tap-in. That goal changed the whole game you could see the confidence evaporate from the players and the fans. Should miraculously Lampard still be in charge for the West Ham game, no doubt he will have Coady and Tarkowski as his centre-back pairing. Just watch how neither will carry the ball a yard or 2 forward; instead, they will pass square to each other or launch a 40-yard diagonal ball. They never ever carry the ball out of defence when at times they have the space and time to do it.By the way, they are not the only problem this side has problems all over the park, but I think their negative approach is why we struggle to get enough players forward in attack. Because the centre-backs sit so deep, if the midfield moved forward to help the attack there would be even bigger gaps than there are now. Brent Stephens 749 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:36:00 Rob Earnshaw on Sky just now - "Stats are only 25% of the real picture". You couldn't write it, could you! Tony Abrahams 750 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:39:10 Brian H, I watched the young Brighton centre back at Goodison, a couple of weeks ago, and thought that’s exactly how a footballing central defender should play. He was that confident, he was actually taunting the Everton players imo, and he nearly always got what he wanted, because he knew what he was doing, and had the patience, confidence and ability, not to get flustered, when he couldn’t draw any Everton players towards the ball.Coady is deeper than the ocean, Coleman and Mykolenko looked totally lost in that formation, for different reasons, but it was Onana, (being contentious) who was the biggest disappointment yesterday, because no way a player with his talent, should have been walking off the pitch, with his team losing.Get a tight defense and build around Onana, by forcing him to constantly stay in the game? Peter Neilson 751 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:39:49 Got to give Earnshaw a pass Brent. He's the answer to a cracking pub quiz question we had at Christmas:“Only player to have scored hat-tricks in all four professional divisions in England, the FA Cup, League Cup and in an international fixture” Ray Robinson 752 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:41:43 I agree that the defence is not as good as was made out in the earlier part of the season. Only the crossbar and post saved us in some of those early matches and I've seen some statistics somewhere that Pickford has faced the second highest number of shots in the league. Tarkowski is not a left-sided centre-back and Godfrey (superb at last-ditch tackles) is not a very good footballer. Coady looks too slow.Of course the midfield don't help the defence much and Gray, McNeil and Gordon provide little or no cover for the full-backs. It's ultimately the lack of goals that's killing us but all parts of the team, including the defence, are broken. I know this will invite ridicule but, even allowing for occasional brain farts, I'd bring back Keane. I think we might just grind out some 1-0's with him playing. Cue brickbats …. Ian Edwards 753 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:43:48 I don't like Coady or Tarkowski. They are too slow and force us to defend deeply to try and prevent opposing players running behind. Given how deep we defend it is vital that the midfield protects the defence and stops opposing forwards getting to our penalty area. This doesn't happen because Gueye is possibly the worst CDM I've ever seen at the club. He charges all over the pitch losing position and possession. Tony Abrahams 754 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:46:39 Why do goalkeepers put up a wall and then leave three-quarters of the goal to aim for, especially when facing a talented dead-ball expert?People are getting paid thousands a week to coach, so how anyone could have been happy with the way that Pickford lined up his wall, for both the goal, and another free kick a few minutes earlier is beyond me.If you can't see the ball, then you haven't done your job. if your first real sight of the ball is when it's already dipping over the wall, then sorry but you have put yourself in trouble because you haven't done your job properly.Great goal For a Southampton fan but, for a goalkeeper of Pickford's level, it was an absolute shocker, imo. Denis Hignett 755 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:48:49 Why was Mina on the bench?Should have been playing. Mark Ryan 756 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:50:03 Moshiri has to sack Lampard and simply admit "The board got this wrong."He cannot blame the fans for Frank. Whilst most of us railed against appointing Pereira, it was a new board decision that appointed Frank. Remember them in London in the people carrier at Kenwright's offices.They need to bring the club together and say "We, the board, got it wrong."Then Moshiri needs to say "I will sell" and Kenwright needs to say "And at that point, I will leave, I admit I have let you all down and the good times have been non-existent."Then Moshiri needs to appoint Tuchel or Pochettino so we get a bounce and then, and only then, will we survive. The club is toxic. If they sit on their hands and keep Frank, we're fucked, simple as that. Frank's insistence not to play Simms and wait for Calvert-Lewin to turn into Haaland is mental. Calvert-Lewin is never going to be that player.MoshiriI, Kenwright — Do what you need to do!NSNO Mike Corcoran 757 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:57:34 Tony - agreed! I was wondering the same about Pickford practically hugging his left hand post before the free kick, and he didn’t even move for it. Anthony Dove 758 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:57:35 The damage caused to the Club’s reputation by the Board’s decision not to attend thegame for safety reasons is immeasurable. The huge negative reaction is all over themedia. Further, as a result of the Board’s non attendance the ire of the crowd after the game could only be focused on the players. To hear the chant of ‘Your’e not fit to wear the shirt’ made my blood run cold. To witness the breaking of the bond between supporters and players was horrible.What needs to happen urgently is for the Club to disclose the full facts of the alleged incident. If someone has put a headlock on the CEO, as has been rumoured, then the identityof the culprit will be known. The Club can then confirm that appropriate Police action has been taken and the person banned for life. Apparently this ‘assault’ took place after the Brighton game so why was nothing said for 10 days afterwards?It all smells rotten to me and the full facts need to come out. Christine Foster 759 Posted 15/01/2023 at 12:58:50 Tony 755# have to agree, it was Pickford error every day of the week. The ball didn't sneak in the top corner or by the post, it was at least a metre or more from the post. Pickfords positioning was all wrong, should have been more central, he was unsighted and flat tooted. Every dammed person in the ground and tv knew were he was going for..except Pickford. It was a dreadful challenge by Gordon, Really stupid, but Pickford should have had that. Tony Everan 760 Posted 15/01/2023 at 13:11:17 I have to agree too, the ball was struck very cleanly and Prowse may well still have had enough pace to score, but Pickford was poorly positioned to give himself an opportunity to save it.Dennis @756I agree with that , Mina should be starting if he is fit . He is our best quality central defender.These stats are not current but nevertheless they do tell a story about how a quality centre back can influence games. “Sky Sports reported that over the last two Premier League seasons, our win percentage with Yerry Mina in the team was 57%. Without him however, this was an extremely concerning 24%. It doesn’t take a mathematician to work out that’s a significant difference. Moreover, we average 1.7 goals conceded without him, compared to 1.1 with and 0.9 points per game compared to 1.9. “It’s a crying shame that Yerry can get a niggle going to the corner shop for the Colombian Daily Tribune. Mick O'Malley 761 Posted 15/01/2023 at 13:16:22 Tony @755, I completely agree regarding Pickford, and if he must insist on leaving 3/4 of the goal to aim at, he should have had a full-back on the post.Mind you, if Gordon hadn't've bundled Adams over needlessly, then it wouldn't have happened, Pickford did make a cracking save off Ward-Prowse earlier on, but I think he has to take his share of the blame for the 2nd goal along with Gordon and Gray who lost possession needlessly. I thought Onana really tried to drive the team on yesterday, his best performance in a blue shirt so far; long may it continue. As for Gana, I've been really disappointed in him since he came back, I thought his experience playing for PSG in the Champions League would mean he's improved his passing ability but it's as bad as ever, very careless and sloppy.Keep the faith, Blues. 💙 Kenwright OUT!!! Danny O’Neill 762 Posted 15/01/2023 at 13:25:55 I never played at the highest level, but I can never understand why keepers don't position themselves centrally to give themselves an equal chance to get to both sides of the goal.Great free kick. That boy can deliver. His corners are frightening. Imagine if he had someone like Haaland or Kane queueing up. Ray Smith 763 Posted 15/01/2023 at 13:44:27 Christine 707Tony 738I take my hat off to both of you.In the midst of all this unrest, you have a never give up attitude.To those who say we are already down! Nobody has been relegated half way through the season!The league isn’t won in March.If yesterdays after match protest hasn’t made an impression on BK and his gang, nothing will.Whether Frank stays or not, we as true Evertonians have to get behind the team. A proven striker would be very welcome, but unlikely.So despite all the despondency (and I’m hurting big time) Christine and Tony’s comments are what is needed to get us out of this mess.It’s 3 from 7, so it’s going to be tight but doable. Stuart Sharp 764 Posted 15/01/2023 at 13:54:49 Interesting thoughts on the CBs and Ben G. Nobody can deny their lack of pace and need to sit deep. Just don't think it's our biggest problem. Some of those sideways passes are because nobody shows for it. Whenever we ship a goal, all movement stops. But fair play to those who know more about defending than me - will watch carefully during our next inevitable need to defend for 80+ mins. Colin Malone 765 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:03:30 Ray # 765.No true Evertonian gives up.Whether Frank stays or not, ???????Thats not an option. Get him out ASAP. Kevin Molloy 766 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:08:30 Imagine if, 6 months ago, Man Utd had appointed Bryan Robson as their manager. And he'd led them to the foot of the table, and all the fans were banging on 'Get the Glazers Out!' we'd all be laughing our heads off, and saying to them 'yes the Glazers are awful, but it's the Manager, Stupid!'That's where we are. Paul Hewitt 767 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:12:30 Darren, with this squad, every game isn't winnable. Christy Ring 768 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:14:03 You can blame the centrebacks, but Ward-Prowse had the freedom of the park yesterday, our midfield was so poor, our defensive midfielder Gana should have been covering him for the first goal. Onana played well but Iwobi yet again running around in circles never putting his foot in, even in the first half one of the Southampton players had a free header from a corner with Iwobi not even jumping beside him. Frank has to go, he's totally lost and doesn't know how to make changes, we're in free fall. Next Saturday I'd play Holgate right back, Godfrey left back, and Mina with Tarkowski or Coady. Drop Iwobi, play Price in midfield, at least he'd have a physical presence.Regarding the CEO supposed to have been put in a headlock, how did it take 10 days to come to light, especially as the directors knew there was going to be a sit in and a protest by fans. Whether it's true or not, the club has been shamed, and anyone looking to buy the club will have 2nd thought's. The fan confronting Mina with his child in the car was a total moron, our fans were always held in high esteem all over the world. Paul Smith 769 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:20:50 Christy. Young men from Liverpool are not held in high esteem all over the world. That’s who confronted Mina. And I say that as a young man from Liverpool once myself who experienced shit because of some that had gone before and the consequences of my own actions, Some of them are none too bright and I wouldn’t even call them scallies as most of them work and don’t go on the rob, as is my understanding of scally. You should hear the best fans in the world pissed and coked up on a tube in London after a 5:30 kick off on a Saturday. Justin Doone 770 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:22:46 Positives to note. Chances created. Goals scored. Effort. Togetherness.Leadership.This is by no means the worst squad or performances I have seen in the last 10 years never mind the worst since the 50's.Have others forgotten the 90's, the 00's and more recently under Sam and Benitez?Even in loss we have created chances and scored goals. We have pace, a good blend of experience and youth and from what I can tell the players are trying and putting the effort in.I was convinced we would be relegated last season and somehow we stayed up.A good signing this window, a bit of good luck and we can avoid the drop. The board may be useless, but the players, the coaches, the recruitment and fans are what is important. Stick together, stay positive, stop the stupid errors and keep fighting to the end. Ray Smith 771 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:27:51 Colin 776As you say, no true Evertonian ever gives up.I won't, and I'm sure you won't. Very frustrating but that's how it is currently! Rob Halligan 772 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:32:37 Agree with all the comments about the free kick. Pickford was too far to his left, so even if he had seen it, it would have been an almighty scramble to get across his goal line to save it. Also why did the wall move sideways, to their left, as the free kick was taken? One final observation, is it against the rules to move the ball backwards, for a free kick? To me, that ball looked 2 or 3 yards further back than where the foul was committed. May not seem much, and probably petty, but it did give Ward-Prowse a better chance of getting the ball over the wall and to dip, not that he needed any assistance in that regard, because he was given all the assistance he needed with Pickford's poor positioning. John Raftery 773 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:46:05 Who is in charge at Everton FC? Judging by his comments on Thursday, Moshiri seems to have washed his hands of the playing side of the club? So who will make the decision to keep Lampard or sack him? Will it be the board who, with the support of fans, drove his appointment twelve months ago? Will it be Thelwell? Does Thelwell have that level of authority? The answer to my first question, I suspect, is that nobody is in charge currently. Bill Gall 774 Posted 15/01/2023 at 14:46:25 I understand the feelings from supporters as I felt the same. In the 70s, I was a season ticket holder and one year I managed not to miss a game home and away, even got a stewards part-time job at Goodison Park where I stepped in for absentees. So Everton were in my blood and part of my life. In 1976. I got the opportunity to go to Canada with my family and, after a couple of months, the season started but I could not get any information about the English Football League. If I had known beforehand, I may not have gone, and I will not comment on how I tried to get information on Everton but "Life went on". In the early 90s I lost my youngest boy in a car accident that floored me but "Life went on". In 2020, my wife fell and has fractures in her back that will not heal and an operation will put her in a wheelchair… it's difficult but "Life went on". In 2021, she was diagnosed with Dementia – another body blow but "Life goes on". I am not looking for sympathy, far from it, it is for those who say they will not go anymore even if there is a possibility that they may be relegated. "Life goes on" – and the only one you are punishing is yourself. The team need you more than ever, not the Owner or the Board, but the boys in the blue shirts. Funny thing, I always tape the game and watch it later and find it was not as bad as when I was watching it live and emotionally. There are 7/8 teams who are feeling the threat of relegation, we are not the only ones, so don't let your attitude of "We are definitely going down" embroil you. Gates go up when you are doing well as everyone loves a winner, true supporters will back the players.By no means am I saying that those who say they will not go anymore unless things change are not true supporters, but I just believe that those who are capable support the team the best they know how.Another rant over. Kevin Molloy 775 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:06:13 John,I suspect Kenwright is awaiting developments at West Ham. Rob Halligan 776 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:08:54 Good post, Bill. It really annoys me when posters say “That's it, I've had enough, not going anymore, " etc etc etc. Fine, just go, don't come on here to broadcast the fact, as if looking for someone to try and talk you round. One of the lads I go the aways with, does something similar. I don't “Plead with him to reconsider”, I just say “Fine, I know someone who will have your ticket.” He does end up going though! I've had too many run-ins on this site with people who “Threaten to Jack it in”, and been suspended as a result of it, so I will say no more on the subject. Rob Halligan 777 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:16:13 Kevin # 778…Do you think Moyes will be on our team coach home next Saturday, and Lampard will be lapping it up in the West Ham board room? Tony Hill 778 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:23:12 Yeah, we have to stay behind the team and, of course, we will. That's a fabulous and very moving post @775, Bill, absolutely the sort of strength of soul and perspective we now need. Kevin Molloy 779 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:29:07 I'd take that swap Rob. if West Ham sack him, I think yes we'll prefer him to Dyche. At this point, the prospect of Moyes wheeling and dealing in the last two weeks of the window on Everton's behalf would please me greatly. Alec Gaston 780 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:35:09 Derek 777 - this is “The Sun” type behaviour and the Truth needs to come out Danny O’Neill 781 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:36:01 Very humbling post that Bill.Rob, see you Saturday.We will never have enough. Rob Halligan 782 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:44:59 Fan zone, Danny. West Ham fans are really friendly in there, no problems at all. Chris Leyland 783 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:45:35 Kevin - 2 weeks left in the transfer market with dithering Davey? We won't sign anyone. Oliver Molloy 784 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:54:35 Rob, We got what we deserved from a relegation rival who like us are fairly poor but contrary to what you were saying a few days ago are improving.The fact that the team could not take advantage of a home fixture and beat a relegation rival to increase the gap between them and us to 6 points is fucking criminal.Any team coming to Goodison will fancy their chances unless this manager is sacked.How anyone is still behind him, I just don't understand. George McKane 785 Posted 15/01/2023 at 15:56:03 Wowww... "very friendly" – I never felt anything friendly at West Ham, ever from the '70s and '80s on.From challenging a stall selling Nazi Memorabilia (Yes) –and we all know they "hiss" when playing Spurs – to the severe physical attacks I mentioned last year here on TW. I was spat at, beaten and attacked (from behind), called Scouse Scum and why don't I just die and save the taxpayers some Benefits Money.You are a big man, Rob, maybe the cowards only pick on little 73-year-old long-haired ribbon-wearing weirdos like me. I am not violent, I do have a Black Belt in Origami but had to control myself. 4 young thugs attacked me and older men couldn't resist punching me from behind, some had children with them. I told them I drank in The Dark House and always welcome any away fans – I hope they get relegated and rot in their pornographer's hell. Bobby Mallon 786 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:04:51 I really hope we don’t take Moyes back. Raymond Fox 787 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:06:00 Is Jesus available. Mark Ryan 788 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:14:47 I also would spew if we took Moyes back Christy Ring 789 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:18:39 Bill#774 very humbling article Darren Hind 790 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:22:37 Stuart 746Thats a cracking post mate and you have asked a couple of pertinent questions.I've been quick to point the finger at our center backs this season, I believe they have refused to come out of their comfort zone because they don't have the confidence in themselves to do it, but I wouldnt rule out your theory. Could it be they don't have the confidence in those around them ? Are we coached as a unit ? I'm a great admirer of George Graham. His tactics are probably a little dated now, but he really understood the footballer. He insisted his players trusted each other. If you didnt trust a team mate, You were out.You cant knit together a football team unless the players trust each other.This is Franks biggest challenge. its very difficult to build trust when everyone is playing shite.... But thats what he has got to do Kevin Molloy 791 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:23:28 Sadly (for me at least) the chances of Moyes taking over and doing something in the window are receding. West Ham have confirmed he's definitely going to be the manager against us, and if he loses that he's gone but we won't be sacking Frank, and if we lose and sack Frank, Moyes has bought himself another few weeks. Sod's law. Joe McMahon 792 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:28:51 I keep seeing the name Moyes. Why FFS, he's been an amazing success in the 10 years since leaving. Before anyone says getting West Ham in to the Europa, look where they are now. Sunderland fans just love him, he couldn't even do what (the hated on here) Big Sam did. Rob Halligan 793 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:29:01 George, I guess it all depends if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, which it seems you were. I read your post after your experience at West Ham last year which was very disturbing, but, as Danny will vouch, we were in no way threatened or felt intimidated in any way last season, as we sat in a Wetherspoons full of West Ham, and then made our way to the stadium on the underground, our accents clearly heard by West Ham fans, who all seemed very friendly. I was in their fan zone two seasons ago, along with John Raftery, and I think he would say the same as me. We had decent conversations with West Ham fans there, and again felt in no way threatened or intimidated. See you in there next Saturday, Danny. Frank Fearns 794 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:34:07 Raymond 787. No he plays for Arsenal now!!!!! Kevin Molloy 795 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:36:02 Joe,The Club Moyes built here is a shining edifice on a hill compared with this shitscape. He's done a superb job at Hammers, it's just he was pushed beyond his comfort zone in the summer, when the club insisted he spend big to smash into the Top 4. That's not where his talent lies, it's in getting mediocre clubs to the European spots. He's exactly what we need right now, in my view. John Charles 796 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:43:58 Frank needs to goThe board needs to changeSome players just aren’t good enough but chanting you’re not fit to wear the shirt at the players is self defeating. How will that ever motivate any player to give more or entice any player to join us?Whilst I saw many limitation in ability I saw no lack of effort from my seat.Onana will be a player Derek Knox 797 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:45:39 Kevin @ 795, With all due respect, I appreciate Moyes was a safe pair of hands when he was here but I believe, whether player or manager, it rarely ever works going back for a second stint. Ray Jacques 798 Posted 15/01/2023 at 17:48:07 We are sleepwalking to relegation with the current set up, Blind Man Pugh could even see that. The conundrum is who will be getting the black spot and have a go next?We must make a change whilst sufficient games remain. We play West Ham which looks like it will be with Frank. Lose that and it's Arsenal and Liverpool next, not an easy start for the new incumbent if, as expected, we have lost to the Hammers and Lampard goes. The board will dither and make another poor appointment. I don't see a way out. Joe McMahon 799 Posted 15/01/2023 at 18:00:18 Kevin, I'm absolutely with Derek. The success Kendall has at Everton never came anywhere near back. His third spell we have to thank Gianluca Vialli. Imagine that Howard Kendall relegating Everton, that would have tainted what he achieved for the club. Matthew Williams 800 Posted 15/01/2023 at 18:01:07 We have a big enough squad,so use them all and give them some game time Frank,some players it seems get selected week in and week out no matter how poorly they perform...this has to stop NOW. Barry Rathbone 801 Posted 15/01/2023 at 18:03:39 Regarding Moyes people forget the team he inherited here were never relegation material. A quick run through the names and anyone can see a core of real hard nosed professionals alied to a genuine threat with big dunc. That team were comfortably capable of mid table but nothing more.A back to basics approach dropping the pretence of being a challenging club and it was a relatively easy fix and Moyes did it admirably with very few additions the following season.No such core exists in this set up, far from it, these players look, smel and play like relegation jonnys. If Moyes thought his stint at Sunderland was mission impossible he'll cack his pants if he returns here. Stephen Brown 802 Posted 15/01/2023 at 18:55:20 Sorry I have not read all the comments but my thoughts for what they are worth: in no particular order! I was behind Frank but now the only option must be to each him? Any decent manager could be getting a better tune out of a team with a spine of Pickford, Coady, Tarkowski, Onana, DCL We have absolutely no pattern of play!We are awful but have half a season left and there are 7 very average teams ( I accept we’re currently the worse team) On a wider note, Neville Southall is spot on this was inevitable when you start thinking 10th is good! A matter of time. 20/25 years ago Man Utd, Arsenal and RS were our contemporaries. Why haven’t we benefited from being an ever present in PL ? Who sacks a board ?? They can’t sack themselves! Surely selling is the only option ? Does Moshiri care ? Having a go at the players is totally counter productive at this point. I fear a downing of tools! A fear of playing, inability to attract anyone! The pessimist in me is already thinking relegation to league 1, no stadium and liquidation. Not impossible I fear ?! Was in Liverpool for weekend for the game. Our commercial department is still atrocious. Completely limited presence in the city! Depressing, although it can be changed and we can improve it feels different this time ! Almost like we’ve accepted it ? Very worrying! Colin Malone 804 Posted 15/01/2023 at 19:20:29 Terrible, Terrible coaching.I believe it's an easy fix. I wouldn't even rate these present coaches as second rate. No, they are not that good. A midfield, who don't know each other on the pitch. Playing a 5ft 8inch up top on his own, FFS.It's Sunday 7.15pm. Why hasn't Frank and his coaching staff gone? Nigel Munford 805 Posted 15/01/2023 at 19:28:27 Kevin @779 Dyche was at Leicester watching them yesterday, don’t think he will be coming anywhere near us! Colin Malone 806 Posted 15/01/2023 at 19:28:51 https://twitter.com/owenparkes123/status/1614676034019889160?s=20&t=ZwX_xTBJFSWZrompLE05tg Tim Locke 807 Posted 15/01/2023 at 19:37:39 In one breath if we had won at Wolves and Southampton then we would be top of the weak pile and while people wouldn't accept this wasn't great a lot more wouldn't be complaining.With that in mind I don't think we need to panic. There 9 poor teams in the league so we should be able to survive. I am not pleased with this position and would like us aiming for the top not the bottom. I don't like axing managers but Franks record at Chelsea and poor record with us, combined with his lack of experience makes the best option to move on. There is a vague hope that Potter leaves Chelsea and we could get him, a good long term solution. If we do hold onto Frank then I am slightly worried he can't get the results we need and we become cut off and regulated. If we lose the next one to WH then we are in more trouble that an lot of use think. We won't get anything out of the next two. Worrying times ahead. Ian Riley 808 Posted 15/01/2023 at 20:14:59 Who actually is good enough to manage this Bottom 3 skint club? Oh yes, last time we won trophies, you can buy a DVD or ask ya dad or grandad! We must be realistic or the Moyes time will be a generation's greatest time supporting this club! If it takes Moyes, Allardyce, or Dyche to keep us up then fine. Staying in the league till the stadium is built is crucial in selling the club and moving forward. For goodness sake, appoint a manager with experience getting clubs out of the bottom 3! Need to put the club first. It's desperation now! Snobbery of the appointment is not important! David Currie 809 Posted 15/01/2023 at 21:03:07 Matthew 800, Frank has been loyal to under-performing players. I think both Coady and Tarkowski should be dropped for the next game. Mina to return if fit alongside Keane or Godfrey. Holgate can come in at right-back. Interesting on Sat that he did not bring on his 2 summer signings that cost the club £35 million in McNeil and Maupay. Colin Malone 810 Posted 15/01/2023 at 21:27:19 Colin # 806. Me.They are the basics, you need from your players.Has he gone yet?If the Everton Football Club don't act soon, it's going to get, really, really sour.Those idiots who follow players driving away from the ground, should be brought to task.But again, every employee has a duty of care,from their employer approaching and leaving their workplace,. Bobby Mallon 811 Posted 15/01/2023 at 21:33:40 Look the fucking board are not going to go, moshiri won’t get rid and I believe he can’t because it’s written in a legal document. Frank can get us out of this mess but he needs to do it fast. If he looses the West Ham game then who do we go for? Mark Ryan 812 Posted 15/01/2023 at 21:39:11 As much as I don't want Moyes back, if I woke up tomorrow and he and Frank had swapped clubs I'd be much more confident of staying up and I wouldn't give West Ham any chance. That's pretty telling for me. I don't want Moyes back but I think he'd keep us up. My heads a fucking shed Ed Prytherch 813 Posted 15/01/2023 at 21:41:49 We need 10 million to sack Lampard and staff. I expect that we are trying to sell one or more players to raise some cash. My guess is that it will be Pickford. Paul Hewitt 814 Posted 15/01/2023 at 21:44:14 Why the hell hasn't he been sacked yet?. How bad does it have to became before he's gone?. Does this board think we are suddenly going to go on a winning streak?. Like fuck we are, relegation is a certainty if he stays. Bobby Mallon 815 Posted 15/01/2023 at 21:50:28 I would go and get Micheal Carrick for manager Chris Jenkins 816 Posted 15/01/2023 at 22:03:26 #Ed 813- I think you are correct- Pickford is the most likely candidate to be sold, particularly as I understand he's been stalling on signing a new contract. The only problem being that we are probably viewed as distressed sellers after all the well publicised recent shenanigans and consequently unlikely to obtain the level of transfer fee he should normally command. I just hope that Thelwell is not allowed to spend any funds available, the man is a disaster Bobby Mallon 817 Posted 15/01/2023 at 22:04:11 Why is it that when a team play bad, fans start saying I’m not going again this season. Do those fans only go when we win Colin Malone 818 Posted 15/01/2023 at 22:36:33 Everything above is Coaching. Coaching skills.I will say it again. Coaching skills.We can get out of this rut, by getting rid of these no marks, ASAP.Frank is a one trick pony, who hasn't got a clue.This quote is only my opinion.Who hasn't got a clue, like all fucking tories. Pete Clarke 819 Posted 15/01/2023 at 23:08:35 Brian Wilkinson 820 Posted 15/01/2023 at 23:15:29 Not much to smile about yesterday but just coming back to me one of Southampton fans songs, singing "You're going down with Southampton" – banter at its best. Soren Moyer 821 Posted 15/01/2023 at 23:36:22 I'm afraid they are not going to sack Fat Frank! If he is not gone by now, it means they prefer to keep him for some reason, even if it means relegation, which is highly probable with him in charge. Firing him with little or no time left from the transfer window just doesn't make any sense! George McKane 822 Posted 15/01/2023 at 00:05:30 Let's make a start: the regeneration and renaissance of decent Evertonians – not to stir up hatred but to try to start some form of dialogue that repairs and inspires the possibility of a decent future for Our Club.Can we please start with cutting out words like “fat” and just refer to Lampard or Frank or whoever. Criticise, of course; name calling, no. It's going to be a long haul, I think, Blues. Take care and let's try to find some cosmic grooves together. Dave Lynch 823 Posted 16/01/2023 at 00:21:13 George... pray tell me how we are going to start a 'regeneration and renaissance' when we have a board that are so resilient to listening?There's a difference between listening and hearing. Our board are not interested in either unless it suits their agenda. George McKane 824 Posted 16/01/2023 at 00:44:56 I don’t know yet Dave - but I am hoping that we can make some changes through dialogue - by non- violent pressure groups - TW has a vast array of Evertonians maybe - I am just thinking out loud really - maybe through TW the views of a sizeable group of Blues can be made not only to as you say a non responsive Board but in the media on SM - like many I saw the incident with Mina and Gordon - I think Gordon is a very poor footballer - but I still found those incidents unsavoury - we must find some way to voice our opinions - we are in a dreadful state - I don’t know the answers but the current state of Everton makes me feel sick and terribly sad. Brian Wilkinson 825 Posted 16/01/2023 at 01:10:59 After Moshiri stuck two fingers up to the fans and blamed the fans for past managers, he then stated about the backing for Frank.Had he not written such a response, I have no doubt whatsoever Frank would have been given the sack after yesterday's game, he has dug a hole for himself, so sack Frank and it makes his comments look silly at best.By leaving Frank in charge, he is as good as saying the fans back him – look at the coach welcome, the team and manager are getting. If we do go down, it was down to the fans backing Frank.If Frank turns it around, again he can say he had faith in Frank, this is the corner we have pushed Moshiri into.Frank might turn it round, he may also take us down, but Frank's tactics and going with the same players every week, and calling on the same subs every week, is doing nothing but getting the same results.Like someone else mentioned, the two players who we bought after the Richarlison sale, neither came off the bench.Every team we have played has made at least two subs, going into the second half, then when we are ready to bring on just one sub, the other team already have their third sub ready to come on.With the five-sub rule, surely two subs minimum around the 60-minute mark should be a given, then use the other three if need be, but how many times have we played with a lone striker, defence have it all sorted, so bringing another striker on, and taking the other striker off, like-for-like and the defence just carry on, however, get two strikers together and it then gives the defence a different option, but I just cannot get my head around why he leaves the subs so late.So there we have it, do we stick or twist? Jerome Shields 826 Posted 16/01/2023 at 03:38:10 Brian #825,It is just not the same every week. There have been some changes, but they have been for the worse. The four at the back against Brighton and the Iowbi role.Gray was just marked and channelled against Southampton. Derek Knox 827 Posted 16/01/2023 at 04:12:58 George McK, great to see you back posting regularly again! You speak a lot of sense too, violent protests achieve very little. We have been besmirched enough already, without anything having happened. Headlock Gate, Kenwright Death Threats, Board Assassinations etc, all unfounded of course but people are gullible these days and believe what they read in the rags, and what gets reported on TV. Don't play into their hands, not you personally, but speaking to those who may be tempted to knee-jerk responses. The media although often looking for the scoop or the bad news story, which people will more readily cling to, and unfortunately tend to believe. Use the media to our advantage and soon the stories and lies that have emanated from the Board and Kenwright will be exposed.Without being the Devil's Advocate, I fully understand the anger and frustration that has gotten our once great club, and brought it almost to its knees, but please keep the powder dry and the Board will expose themselves as the incompetents that they are. Mark Ryan 828 Posted 16/01/2023 at 08:58:36 Can anyone tell me the purpose of chasing Anthony Gordon in his car and screaming at him ? Does the so called supporter who did that and filmed it and posted it on social media honestly think that this can help him and the players play any better next game. What is the point in cheering the team into the stadium if that is what is waiting for them after the gameIf anything is going to make the players play worse it's making them nervous and too scared to do anything.That is not supporting the team. You may feel he let the side down by giving away the free kick but if we all behaved like you nobody would play or indeed sign for us.You have let the supporters downBrain dead mindless behaviour Marc Hints 829 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:24:58 H won't be sacked Moshiri has already said he backs Lampard and the board.Frank smiling in his interview I find worrying John Raftery 830 Posted 16/01/2023 at 09:58:20 Nigel (805) I agree. Which manager in his right mind would choose to come to a broken club with no money, an absentee owner, a dysfunctional board and some fans behaving like cretins? That we hardly have two pennies to rub together is probably the only reason Lampard is still here. Unless he decides to walk for the sake of his own health and reputation I guess he will still be here at the end of May even if we are relegated. Paul Cherrington 831 Posted 16/01/2023 at 10:26:56 What a shocking result that was against Southampton. To lose against a relegation rival at home after being 1-0 up is just not good enough. 4 home games on the spin lost now. Disgraceful.Everyone knew that was a must-win - shame the players and manager didn't seem aware. I'm not saying they didn't try but some games you just have to find a way to win.But then if you keep playing the same old players every week (even if you tweak formations/positions), you will get the same results. Lampard has to go now I think - he looks out of his depth and without a clue as to how to get a win.Sad to see the players being harassed and verbally abused after the game though. Don't agree with that at all. People should be able to walk to their car in peace and drive home after work no matter how they played or what the result was. I bet those who had a go at them wouldn't like people doing the same to them when they were heading home after a day's work. Roger Helm 832 Posted 16/01/2023 at 14:33:40 I keep logging in to see if the club has done something. If nothing is done this window, the club will be relegated, and deservedly so. Marc Hints 833 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:39:19 I think Everton's scouting team is the best in the league. We scout a player, get linked with them, then another teams comes in to sign them. Must save clubs loads of money on scouting. We do their job for them. Frank Fearns 834 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:59:39 Roger 832 --- they say " no news is good news"!!!!! Not sure I believe this in Evertons situation. Brian Harrison 835 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:19:30 Looks like Lampard is close to getting yet another game in charge. But fear not Frank a couple more weeks and you can be back home with Christine and the kids, with another £5-7 million to put in the bank.I am sure after a good rest next season a London-based Championship club may offer you a way back into management, but you would be better off getting a pundits job on Sky. Luke Welch 836 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:22:25 Maybe a drop down to the championship is not what we want but maybe what the club need. For a hard reset and get rid of the deadwood and bring in the youngsters.We haven't competed for years and if reports are to be believed we have become an embrassment. My only question, is Frank the one to bring us back up. Matt Henderson 837 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:30:39 A drop down to the Championship could result in Everton disappearing off the map altogether and the stadium not being completed.If we go down there'll be a massive loss of revenue, huge debts, stadium to pay for, numerous players on huge wages that no one else will want. No one will be buying this Club and will Moshri continue to put money in? At the very least we will be likely to continue to make large losses (we won't be able to reduce our costs by enough to cover the revenue reduction for reasons above) and will continue to therefore be hindered by FFP.I'd say we are more likely to have to start a new Club from scratch like Wimbledon then come straight back up in the next few seasons.Per the Telegraph the Americans have called a halt to any negotiations with Moshri re takeover or investment. Roger Helm 838 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:55:27 I agree, relegation would be a disaster. Our few good players would be cherry-picked, and would the others be good enough to stay in the Championship? Would our finances, with the BMD millstone round our necks, avoid administration?How to ruin a football club spending half a billion, you couldn’t make it up. Barry Hesketh 839 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:57:41 If the worst does happen, perhaps the Chairman of Bury will send us a cheque to help us out? Joe McMahon 840 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:06:46 Of course if that tosser Kenwright hadn't fluffed Kings Dock, we wouldn't be here today in this awful situation. That is the biggest failure of all of them. How he can still carry on all these years later is incredible. No consciousness, no consideration, the man is lower than anyone in the clubs history. He's a parasite. How can Sharp join the board, speaks volumes about him too, just like when he blanked my question years ago in one of the suites. Michael Pennington 841 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:06:47 What are Everton FC to any potential buyers after Saturday? A broken club with a broken fan base who have made a laughing stock of the once and still great football club. What happens next is anybodies guess and getting to the point of not caring for the first time in 57 years of the old lady and afar. Protests and there have been plenty in them years were spontaneous not having to be organised. We saw what happens when you spit bile like this after the game What players can we attract now? What managers? Who is going to buy us? What you don't know neither do I so well done Izzy Selwyn 842 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:31:16 When was the last time one of our players made a crunching tackle for a 50/50 ball showing who is boss? Why are we constantly shoved off the ball, ref ignores and our player moans and groans and doesn't chase back!! The opposition know they can run at our goal unmolested. and then when we make the tackle it's a dumb shove in the back like Gordon on Adams.The players have no bottle and have given up.And don't tell me Iwobi played well on Saturday. Headless chicken again We go sideways and backwards.. 