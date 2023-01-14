Report

Everton 1 - 2 Southampton

Everton took the lead against Southampton in this vital relegation clash but were stunned by two second-half goals from Ward-Prowse that left them and the Goodison crowd reeling as they staged a massive post-match sit-in.

The atmosphere for this mid-season game had been ramped up by a series of events which only emphasise the extreme importance of the result.

To achieve that result, Frank Lampard has gone with three changes from their last Premier League game - the 4-1 loss at home to Brighton.

Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Seamus Coleman come in while Alex Iwobi starts despite being an injury concern after injuring his ankle in the FA Cup loss at Manchester United. No place for Anthony Gordon, who starts on the bench.

Southampton kicked off but soon stopped with an injury to Godfrey after he fell awkwardly. Southampton restarted and overlapped down the right, Tarkowski coming across with a great sliding tackle to stall them. But Saints saw most of the play in the first 5 minutes.

A couple of balls were swung in toward Calvert-Lewin , Pickford playing it long, but he was either not fit enough or not alert enough to get on the end of them as he was easily marshalled by the Saints defence.

Everton worked it well down the right but Ward-Peters slid in on Coleman, giving away a free-kick that was swung in by Gray and cleared. Adams then fouled Tarkowski in what was becoming a very scrappy game.

Onana was the next to make a vital tackle on Walker-Peters but Calvert-Lewin was offside for the through ball.

Lavia then grabbed Onana's shirt and he got an early yellow card. The free-kick was delivered right onto Calvert-Lewin's head but he didn't catch it well enough and it was easily saved.

Everton got some possession but did their daft sideways and backwards until Pickford hoofed it upfield. But the vistors' defence was too solid. The Blues eventually tried to play forward ball and Gray darted onto a great ball from Mykoleno but was driven too wide to convert.

Saints did get into the Everton area and looked very dangerous but somehow Everton cleared and went on to build a decent attack with Mylenko overlapping but his cross was blocked away and the Blues went backwards and around again.

Tarkowski tried to power past Lyanko and won the foul. Gray's free-kick was easily picked out of the air. But Gray won it back and Onana decide to lash a shot vaguely goalwards and wide.

But Southampton somehow failed to score when Ward-Proswse's shot was deflected almost in at the far top corner, Salisu powered a fierce header at Pickford from the Saints corner. That's two warnings in the space of 30 seconds.

Everton built a much better higher-tempo attack that forced a corner, Calvert-Lewin getting close but not close enough to Gray's decent delivery. At the other end, Salisu put a shot over as the visitors had a spell of attacking.

Everton built another attack but Gray could only win a corner off Walker-Peters. And Onana edged back off his marker to nod a fine outswinger from Gray down past Banuzu and into the net – his first goal for Everton and he really took it well.

Gray was fouled and put another ball onto Onana's head at the far post, that Bazunu had covered but then lost off the knee of a defender but no Everton player could get a boot to it.

Iwobi advanced and tried a curler that didn't curl in quite enough. But somehow Southampton got through and Ward-Prowse placed a perfect shot low into the corner but Pickford got down with an incredible save onto the post concede a late corner that Onana headed clear.

Everton had dominated large parts of the play in a much higher-tempo half that had been played mostly on the front foot, and fully merited their slender lead.

Everton restarted but Ward-Prowse soon made up for it, pouncing on a perfect knock-down from Adams and evading a blocking tackle by Godfrey to drive it with ease past Pickford, leaving Everton with it all to do again.

It was a massive blow to the Blues who had to quickly regroup but it was Southampton who won a corner, headed away by Onana and Walker-Peters fouled Calvert-Lewin. But Everton failed to take the ball forward as the Saints blocked off all avenues.

Iwobi did exceptionally well to win the ball off Salisu and then feed Gray but his shot was very disappointing. We know he can do so much better. Ben Godfrey then drove forward and played in Calvert-Lewin whose deflected shot looked to be floating in but smacked off the bar!!!

Gray was rugby-tackled by Diallo but his free-kick was cleared. Onan and Iwobi tried to keep the pressure on until Saints countered but the Blues fell back well.

Coleman had to shoulder-barge Edozie over into the area, and was a ittle lucky not to get it called as a penalty. Ward-Peowse's corner was fired over at tremdous pace.

Immediately after Saints subs, Godfrey had to get down well to block Armstrong's first attempt as Blues struggled to get the same forward momentum and instead resorted to frightening turnovers. From one, Ward-Prowse fired in a dangerous strike that Pickford tracked all the way.

Everton's attacking zeal had flagged badly and Lampard pondered that perhaps he might use one of his nine subs just as Armstrong got behind Coady who did well to recover.

Everton worked up a decent counter until Gray lost it and more minutes ticked by with Everton struggling to control the game. Onana went on a good run and Diallo saw yellow for pulling him back.

Onana put in a brilliant cross that saw Cavert-Lewin challenge Banuzu who got a touch that made it very difficult for Godrey to control at the far post.

Cavert-Lewin did very well to get behind and tried to find Gordon with a low cross but again Banuzu touched the ball away from him.

Gordon looked to advance but Salisu easily blocked him. Diallo fouled Gana for a distant free-kick that Gray sent in deep for a corner with Onana coming around the back.

Gray's corner was cleared and then Saints were on the break, Gordon giving away a poor free-kick in a very dangerous location. Ward-Prowse moved the kick 5 yards back to give him better angle and the ref allowed him to place it well beyond the static Pickford. Just shocking refereeing.

Southampton were now rampant and surging forward with shocking ease on cheap Everton turnovers. Lampard's late late masterstroke(?) was to trust the much hyped Ellis Simms on in place of Gana Gueye just before a well-won corner was taken.

Gray swung it in but it was cleared by Adams. Everton tried to regroup but now Saints battened down at the back, Gordon's cross cleared.

Everton laboured manfully to circulate the ball around the Saints area until Gray's cross came in and Banuzu clutched it.

Coady narrowly avoided being sandbagged on a bouncing ball as Everton struggled to get forward and a long ball from Pickford went straight through to Banuzu.

Everton put everything forward and were in great danger of being exposed on the counter as 4 minutes of added time. Gordon finally showed up but Banuzu touched his cross up and Tarkowski's shot went behind, with nothing coming from the corner.

Lyanco was booked for a poor lunge on Coady. Another corner was swung over but it was ultimately cleared.

Time ran out and the Blues slumped to their worst possible result in the circumstances.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman (69' Gordon), Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gana (81' Simms), Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Cavert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Doucouré, Davies, McNeil, Maupay,.

Southampton: Bazunu; Caleta-Car, Lyanco [Y:90+2'], Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia (61' Alcaraz), Diallo (85' Maitland-Niles) [y, Elyounoussi; Edozie (61' Armstrong), Che Adams (85' Mara).

