Report

Everton 1 - 0 Arsenal

A massive day for Everton and new manager Sean Dyche as Goodison Park witnesses a tremendous win over Premier League leaders Arsenal under former star, Mikel Arteta.

But for the Blues, it's very much the same old players who had become so bereft of everything that was needed to even come close to winning games in the Premier League, with no fresh blood for the new manager to use as a catalyst.

Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson have been ruled out through injury while both James Garner and Andros Townsend are still some way from making full recoveries from their longer-term issues.

Dyche goes with just one striker in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay are left on the bench, and Abdoulaye Doucouré returns to the side after being disciplined following a fall-out with Lampard that saw him excluded for the defeat at West Ham Utd last time out.

Sean Dyche received a massive reception from the packed Goodison crowd after the teams had walked out and before Arsenal got the game underway.

Mykoleko got stuck in on Odegaard for the first foul. Everton took possession and were immediately looking to play forward balls to Calvert-Lewin, while Coleman kept great pace to marshall Martinelli.

Article continues below video content

Arsenal looked for slow and steady buildup play to break down the Blues but Mykolenko and Coleman had other ideas and Calvert-Lewin tried to advance with the ball, but Onana took a head knock.

Everton put in a good break and McNeil had a chance to shoot with Calvert-Lewin following in but he was flagged offside the ball wouldn't run to him and Arsenal were quickly on the counter, but that roused the crowd and the Blues quickly reformed the defence with really good shape, Partey could only shoot at Pickford from distance.

No farting about at the back when Pickford cleared the ball, he tried to find Calvert-Lewin straightaway. Doucouré tried to cross in for Calvert-Lewin but it was blocked. Gueye handed off Saka with a poke in the eye that needed attention.

From a Blues throw-in , some really good break-out play and Iwobi swung in a decent cross that won the first corner, superb from McNeil to the far post, Onana denied but a second corner, Iwobi from the left, Tarkowski again at the far post forcing a third. And again an excellent far-post delivery, Three of the best Everton corner seen all season!

McNeil forced a fourth corner, switched to the near post and met well enough by Calvert-Lewin but absolutely no finesse or direction off his top-knot, well over the bar. Everton repelled another attack and Calvert-Lewin had his first shot from a narrow angle that was gathered by Ramsdale.

Everton had their best spell of pressure but there was still not enough guile in the final ball. Some excellent work by Calvert-Lewin on the breakout, winning the ball, holding the ball, and getting the throw-in. The defensive discipline and work ethic had been excellent in the first half-hour but Saka finally beat Mykolenko in a right old tussle and Nketiah snuck in but whacked it well wide.

Doucoure did well to win the ball in midfield but was slow to make use of it until he was fouled. McNeil swung the ball in well but Ramsdale tracked it all the way.

A superb interception by Onana created a fantastic opening for Calvert-Lewin who didn't get anywhere enough and could not turn it in from 1 yard!!! Then McNeil played a beautiful cross onto Doucoure's head unmarked but, with the goal gaping, his contact was all wrong – and he knew it.

The Blue shirts were chasing every ball now, doing a great intimidation job on the Gunners who were increasingly tentative in trying to protect their possession of the ball. But a deep cross found Saka free and his shot, deflecting off Mykolenko's shin, was bound for the left corner but for Coady getting back to clear brilliantly off the line.

Gueye tackled Martinelli aggressively and foolishly grappled his face again, giving up a needless free-kick that Xhaka headed over. Calvert-Lewin again did very well to hold up the ball and win a throw-in. Arsenal pressed again for a first-half goal as 3 minutes were added on.

A horrible ball back to Pickford gave Nketiah a half chance to block his clearance. At the other end, a brilliant McNeil cross picked out Calvert-Lewin and his header should really have found the net but it went agonizingly wide.

An excellent first half of football under Sean Dyche who had, as expected, completely transformed these players: xG Score should be Everton 3 - 1 Arsenal.

More good work by Calvert-Lewin after the break set up Gueye for a deflected shot that Ramsdale did well to react to, but the offside flag was up. McNeil was lucky, playing backwards in defence under pressure, and playing it out – should have been a corner to Arsenal – not given!

Onana fed Gueye well but he should not have been the player breaking through, and Everton had to defend again, Onana getting fouled.

Calvert-Lewin did very well again with his hold-up play but pushed the ball out too far for Iwobi whose cross was poor. At the other end, more good defending from Mykolenko but an Arsenal corner,and two shots well blocked. Arsenal were playing with a lot more intent but Everton eventually got the goal-kick.

Everton tried to build again but Mykolenko's attempted volley from distance was terrible. Tarkowski cleared straight to Zinchenko but Onana was in well to intercept. However, Arsenal continued to press Nkeiah setting up Odegaard who screamed one yards over.

Everton worked it forward and Iwobi won a corner, swung over superbly by McNeil to the far post and power-headed in by James Tarkowski!!! Great goal — Made in Burnley!!!

A poor pass was intercepted and it forced Mykolenko to trip Saka, the ensuing attack winning an Arsenal corner taht was taken by Trossard, but he could not beat the first Everton defender.

Arsenal looked to get free in the Everton area but were swarmed upon by Blue shirts, Maupay baulking Gabriel into Gana. Odegaard got a run in on goal, superbly tackled by Coady.

It was now more competitive than ever in the midfield, the jeopardy of one mistake, Onana going in with his very long legs all around Ben White for a yellow card. Maupay and Xhaka got into a bit of a spat over something.

Arsenal won a corner that Onana was very happy to head clear, as the Gunners looked to crank the screw on the so-far solid Everton defence. But out-balls to Maupay were nowhere near as effective as they had been with Calvert-Lewin in that role – why not Simms?

Arsenal got bolder and went for a far post cross but Pickford snapped it out of the air. Still, it was nerve-wracking every time they came forward. Maupay was fouled (not given) but McNeil won a corner and almost got a good ding-dong melee going inside the Arsenal goal area but the ball was cleared.

Arsenal attacked, Trossard shooting at Pickford, deflected off Iwobi and well stopped by the Sunderland man. But Arsenal created another chance when the ball fell to Saka, McNeil in quickly to mess up his shot.

Into the final 10 minutes and Trossard fired high and wide after Saka had fouled McNeil (not given). McNeil won another Everton corner after a fine Tarkowski steal; the Blues lost out on the ensuing scrap after being called for a foul.

Into the last 5 minutes and a very nervy Goodison Park absolutely desperate to hold on for what would be a famous win – but not through Pickford's silly time-wasting.

Another Arsenal attack, another fantastic Gana interception to steal the ball in the Everton penalty area. Arsenal probed again, but Gueye was across to block it out for another corner, smashed clear by Coleman. Zinchenko trying to shoot from a long way out, and missing, as 6 minutes of added time were signalled.

A tremendous run by Onana down the wing set the tone for those final minutes. But another Arsenal corner was given away, a set-up for Zinchenko wellied nice and high over Pickford's goal.

Some fine battling saw the ball won and lost until Everton won a free-kick that Pickford again took plenty of time over. Then there were two balls on the pitch as Zinchenko and Maupay sparked an excellent session of handbags all round. Zinchenko should really have been given a red for his reaction, jumping on Maupay and shoving him down.

Everton continued to play out the final seconds and celebrate an excellent first win for new manager Sean Dyche with the Premier League leaders soundly beaten.

Everton: Pickford [Y:86'], Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko [Y:63'], McNeil, Doucoure, Gana, Onana [Y:69'], Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin (61' Maupay [Y:90+5']).

Subs not Used: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White (85' Tomiyasu), Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko [Y:90+5'], Martinelli (59' Jorginho), Partey (59' Trossard), Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard (77' Vieira), Nketiah.

Subs not Used: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Kiwior, Cozier-Duberry.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb