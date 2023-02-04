Report Brilliant Everton win for exultant Sean Dyche A massive day for Everton and new manager Sean Dyche as Goodison Park witnesses a tremendous win over Premier League leaders Arsenal under former star, Mikel Arteta Michael Kenrick 222comments (last) Share article Everton 1 - 0 Arsenal A massive day for Everton and new manager Sean Dyche as Goodison Park witnesses a tremendous win over Premier League leaders Arsenal under former star, Mikel Arteta. But for the Blues, it's very much the same old players who had become so bereft of everything that was needed to even come close to winning games in the Premier League, with no fresh blood for the new manager to use as a catalyst. Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson have been ruled out through injury while both James Garner and Andros Townsend are still some way from making full recoveries from their longer-term issues. Dyche goes with just one striker in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay are left on the bench, and Abdoulaye Doucouré returns to the side after being disciplined following a fall-out with Lampard that saw him excluded for the defeat at West Ham Utd last time out. Sean Dyche received a massive reception from the packed Goodison crowd after the teams had walked out and before Arsenal got the game underway. Mykoleko got stuck in on Odegaard for the first foul. Everton took possession and were immediately looking to play forward balls to Calvert-Lewin, while Coleman kept great pace to marshall Martinelli. Article continues below video content Arsenal looked for slow and steady buildup play to break down the Blues but Mykolenko and Coleman had other ideas and Calvert-Lewin tried to advance with the ball, but Onana took a head knock. Everton put in a good break and McNeil had a chance to shoot with Calvert-Lewin following in but he was flagged offside the ball wouldn't run to him and Arsenal were quickly on the counter, but that roused the crowd and the Blues quickly reformed the defence with really good shape, Partey could only shoot at Pickford from distance. No farting about at the back when Pickford cleared the ball, he tried to find Calvert-Lewin straightaway. Doucouré tried to cross in for Calvert-Lewin but it was blocked. Gueye handed off Saka with a poke in the eye that needed attention. From a Blues throw-in , some really good break-out play and Iwobi swung in a decent cross that won the first corner, superb from McNeil to the far post, Onana denied but a second corner, Iwobi from the left, Tarkowski again at the far post forcing a third. And again an excellent far-post delivery, Three of the best Everton corner seen all season! McNeil forced a fourth corner, switched to the near post and met well enough by Calvert-Lewin but absolutely no finesse or direction off his top-knot, well over the bar. Everton repelled another attack and Calvert-Lewin had his first shot from a narrow angle that was gathered by Ramsdale. Everton had their best spell of pressure but there was still not enough guile in the final ball. Some excellent work by Calvert-Lewin on the breakout, winning the ball, holding the ball, and getting the throw-in. The defensive discipline and work ethic had been excellent in the first half-hour but Saka finally beat Mykolenko in a right old tussle and Nketiah snuck in but whacked it well wide. Doucoure did well to win the ball in midfield but was slow to make use of it until he was fouled. McNeil swung the ball in well but Ramsdale tracked it all the way. A superb interception by Onana created a fantastic opening for Calvert-Lewin who didn't get anywhere enough and could not turn it in from 1 yard!!! Then McNeil played a beautiful cross onto Doucoure's head unmarked but, with the goal gaping, his contact was all wrong – and he knew it. The Blue shirts were chasing every ball now, doing a great intimidation job on the Gunners who were increasingly tentative in trying to protect their possession of the ball. But a deep cross found Saka free and his shot, deflecting off Mykolenko's shin, was bound for the left corner but for Coady getting back to clear brilliantly off the line. Gueye tackled Martinelli aggressively and foolishly grappled his face again, giving up a needless free-kick that Xhaka headed over. Calvert-Lewin again did very well to hold up the ball and win a throw-in. Arsenal pressed again for a first-half goal as 3 minutes were added on. A horrible ball back to Pickford gave Nketiah a half chance to block his clearance. At the other end, a brilliant McNeil cross picked out Calvert-Lewin and his header should really have found the net but it went agonizingly wide. An excellent first half of football under Sean Dyche who had, as expected, completely transformed these players: xG Score should be Everton 3 - 1 Arsenal. More good work by Calvert-Lewin after the break set up Gueye for a deflected shot that Ramsdale did well to react to, but the offside flag was up. McNeil was lucky, playing backwards in defence under pressure, and playing it out – should have been a corner to Arsenal – not given! Onana fed Gueye well but he should not have been the player breaking through, and Everton had to defend again, Onana getting fouled. Calvert-Lewin did very well again with his hold-up play but pushed the ball out too far for Iwobi whose cross was poor. At the other end, more good defending from Mykolenko but an Arsenal corner,and two shots well blocked. Arsenal were playing with a lot more intent but Everton eventually got the goal-kick. Everton tried to build again but Mykolenko's attempted volley from distance was terrible. Tarkowski cleared straight to Zinchenko but Onana was in well to intercept. However, Arsenal continued to press Nkeiah setting up Odegaard who screamed one yards over. Everton worked it forward and Iwobi won a corner, swung over superbly by McNeil to the far post and power-headed in by James Tarkowski!!! Great goal — Made in Burnley!!! A poor pass was intercepted and it forced Mykolenko to trip Saka, the ensuing attack winning an Arsenal corner taht was taken by Trossard, but he could not beat the first Everton defender. Arsenal looked to get free in the Everton area but were swarmed upon by Blue shirts, Maupay baulking Gabriel into Gana. Odegaard got a run in on goal, superbly tackled by Coady. It was now more competitive than ever in the midfield, the jeopardy of one mistake, Onana going in with his very long legs all around Ben White for a yellow card. Maupay and Xhaka got into a bit of a spat over something. Arsenal won a corner that Onana was very happy to head clear, as the Gunners looked to crank the screw on the so-far solid Everton defence. But out-balls to Maupay were nowhere near as effective as they had been with Calvert-Lewin in that role – why not Simms? Arsenal got bolder and went for a far post cross but Pickford snapped it out of the air. Still, it was nerve-wracking every time they came forward. Maupay was fouled (not given) but McNeil won a corner and almost got a good ding-dong melee going inside the Arsenal goal area but the ball was cleared. Arsenal attacked, Trossard shooting at Pickford, deflected off Iwobi and well stopped by the Sunderland man. But Arsenal created another chance when the ball fell to Saka, McNeil in quickly to mess up his shot. Into the final 10 minutes and Trossard fired high and wide after Saka had fouled McNeil (not given). McNeil won another Everton corner after a fine Tarkowski steal; the Blues lost out on the ensuing scrap after being called for a foul. Into the last 5 minutes and a very nervy Goodison Park absolutely desperate to hold on for what would be a famous win – but not through Pickford's silly time-wasting. Another Arsenal attack, another fantastic Gana interception to steal the ball in the Everton penalty area. Arsenal probed again, but Gueye was across to block it out for another corner, smashed clear by Coleman. Zinchenko trying to shoot from a long way out, and missing, as 6 minutes of added time were signalled. A tremendous run by Onana down the wing set the tone for those final minutes. But another Arsenal corner was given away, a set-up for Zinchenko wellied nice and high over Pickford's goal. Some fine battling saw the ball won and lost until Everton won a free-kick that Pickford again took plenty of time over. Then there were two balls on the pitch as Zinchenko and Maupay sparked an excellent session of handbags all round. Zinchenko should really have been given a red for his reaction, jumping on Maupay and shoving him down. Everton continued to play out the final seconds and celebrate an excellent first win for new manager Sean Dyche with the Premier League leaders soundly beaten.

Everton: Pickford [Y:86'], Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko [Y:63'], McNeil, Doucoure, Gana, Onana [Y:69'], Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin (61' Maupay [Y:90+5']).

Subs not Used: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White (85' Tomiyasu), Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko [Y:90+5'], Martinelli (59' Jorginho), Partey (59' Trossard), Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard (77' Vieira), Nketiah.

Subs not Used: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Kiwior, Cozier-Duberry.

Reader Comments (222) Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick Editorial Team 1 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:25:11 Can someone please post the team for me? Dog's done a runner somewhere in the forest! Iain Johnston 2 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:32:44 Oh great, the usual one up front... again! Sean Smythe 3 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:35:06 Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Craig James 4 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:36:10 Everton team news…Team to face Arsenal: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms. John Daley 5 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:37:31 Like an Everton transfer target, Michael! Fran Mitchell 6 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:37:51 4 at the back. I'm assuming Onana or Doucoure in an advanced role behind Calvert-Lewin. Iwobi on the right wing.COYB Dennis Stevens 7 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:44:21 Is that a 4-1-4-1 formation? Mike Corcoran 8 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:48:08 That's how I'd see it, Dennis. Mark Ryan 9 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:51:37 If he plays Calvert-Lewin up top on his own, I'm going to fuckin' scream till my head goes purple, enlarges and explodes all over the floor.Has he not seen what happens when we play a lone striker. Christ on a bike, Sean, get a grip! Tom Bowers 10 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:53:41 It's not about which players are out there but more about how they play as a team unit.We know about all these players and what they can do or can't do but as a team they have been underachieving in most games this season even against other poor teams.Whilst I don't expect an overnight remedy from the new gaffer, it would be nice to see some improvement soon.On a negative note it does seem that Calvert-Lewin will plough a loan furrow which is too much for this lad with his limitations. Jim Bennings 11 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:56:27 Hasn't taken Dyche long to realise that we have zero attacking options.Clearly Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay aren't the best runners or trainers. Christy Ring 12 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:57:57 I see Stubbs on the pitch with BT Sport, doesn't need a ticket from our bully chairman. Michael Kenrick 13 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:58:08 Glad to see the pre-match protests against the Board are in full flow outside Goodison Park. Can't agree with the thoughts expressed that they should somehow reign it in until the end of the season. It's fresh and it's raw and it's genuine. Dave Abrahams 14 Posted 04/02/2023 at 11:58:20 Mark (9), Dominic will have auxiliary strikers coming up to support him. You might be screaming your head off with a goal or two for the Blues and possibly a point or three. And when you scream, do it with a Scouse accent, you know the score!! Christy Ring 15 Posted 04/02/2023 at 12:02:32 Are our cowardly board taking their seats, or are there more propaganda stories? Rob Jones 16 Posted 04/02/2023 at 12:04:47 I like the line-up. There will be clear instructions to bombard them from the wings, with Doucoure instructed to come in off of Calvert-Lewin's knockdowns. Mark Ryan 17 Posted 04/02/2023 at 12:09:22 Auxiliary strikers? We don't have any actual strikers other than Maupay or Simms and they are not on the pitch. Alan J Thompson 18 Posted 04/02/2023 at 12:26:13 I thought Godfrey was injured. Robert Tressell 19 Posted 04/02/2023 at 12:30:19 One striker is fine. Most of the best teams only play one striker. The issue is how you support the striker. Onana has the physical attributes to play Fellaini type role off Calvert-Lewin. Doucoure has the engine to run in behind. Let's wait and see how it plays out. Pete Jeffries 20 Posted 04/02/2023 at 12:45:13 Their back four bring the ball up to the halfway line.Ours don't get out of our own penalty area. Rob Jones 21 Posted 04/02/2023 at 13:05:57 Pete, their back four is better.We're doing well. Dean Cooper 22 Posted 04/02/2023 at 13:22:18 A few guilt-edged chances that half. Win, lose or draw this one, if we play with the same desire and commitment for every single half for the rest of the season, we’ll stay up. Do we have it in us? Time will tell. Michael Kenrick 23 Posted 04/02/2023 at 13:23:03 Night and Day from what Frank was getting out of these players. Still boggles the mind how incompetent he proved to be as a manager. Alan J Thompson 24 Posted 04/02/2023 at 13:27:09 Well, if you were ignorant of who led the League and who were next to bottom, you still would be. We looked a lot more organized, players seem to know what was expected of them, and the only winger on the park didn't make it look obvious that that was what he was. And amid all of this Onana looked superior to all on the park. A lot still to be done and Calvert-Lewin needs to stay central when we attack but Arsenal look set up for something we are not doing and if this is down to Mr Dyche then more power to his elbow. Bill Griffiths 25 Posted 04/02/2023 at 13:32:29 Much better performance, hope we keep it up second half.Calvert-Lewin looks much better though several cretins on the Live Forum slagging him off.I think and hope he will get back to his best under Dyche. George Cumiskey 26 Posted 04/02/2023 at 13:34:07 Not one play out from the back, brilliant! Mark Ryan 27 Posted 04/02/2023 at 13:57:05 Much better all round & Calvert-Lewin will grow from his performance today.I would love to see Maupay score today, more than any other player. Mark Ryan 28 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:21:28 Fuckin hell… I'm in dreamland! Dean Cooper 29 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:26:51 Was it pretty? No, but who cares? It's what we've been missing all season.Entire midfield were fantastic, McNeil and Doucoure look like different players. Defence tight and compact, with special mention to the wide players, especially Seamus.Maupay cannot be played up top by himself, but if it's for the greater good of the team, fine by me.Not often you can have a smile on your face after an Everton game these past two seasons, but this is one of them. They are top, we were bottom. Key word: 'were'.How good! Mark Ryan 30 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:27:46 And if ya know yer 'istory, it's enough to make....Thank you, Sean, for this. Thank the Lord. The Holy Trinity are smiling down on you! UTFT's Mike Gaynes 31 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:29:37 Simply magnificent. Mark Ryan 32 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:30:28 Bring on the RS!!! Dale Self 33 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:33:06 Yeah? Yeah? Fuck yes we’re back. On with it, building it up from here. The nerve of those fucks that sneered at us. UTGDMFT!!!!! Jack Convery 34 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:33:08 Congratulations to Sean Dyche and his staff for that immense result and improvement in the team's performance.We still want you out, Bill. Don't forget that, will you — wherever you are!!! Nick Page 35 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:33:52 Where have these players been? Wow. In bits…Forza Everton Steve Brown 36 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:34:01 Fantastic.Organised, disciplined and hard working – they actually looked like they'd been coached.5 more wins. Fran Mitchell 37 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:34:20 Unreal. amazing performance. Sean Dyche — take a bow. Bring on the derby!! Ernie Baywood 38 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:34:25 Incredible effort all round. I thought Onana, McNeil and Calvert-Lewin were immense in amongst some huge performances.Yes, we're still lacking in plenty of areas and looked completely pointless once Dom went off but for now, it's three very valuable points.Enjoy your weekend for the first time in a while, fellow blues. Steve Brown 39 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:35:10 Onana, Doucoure and Gueye immense.Also who was that new lad McNeil. Haven't see him before. Tony Shelby 40 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:35:13 Well, fuck me sideways! Kunal Desai 41 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:35:32 That was a Moyes type performance. Grit, determination, flight, passion. Everything that has been missing for sometime aside from the Palace game. Onwards and upwards. Alan J Thompson 42 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:36:25 We had them well and truly on the back foot and for whatever reason, taking Calvert-Lewin off, was it necessary? And bringing on the midget Maupay just released Arsenal's back four to come into the game. If anything, Simms should have come on, a big bloke they would have been wary of as they would have known little about him.We played well but nearly let them off the hook. Why did we play well? To me, organization, nothing complicated just do what you are there for and play for each other. Oh, and the one corner that counted delivered properly.And MotM, by a country mile, Onana, David Vaughan 43 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:36:51 Stop it, Everton! Just stop it! Don't give us hope again!!! UTFT Kieran Kinsella 44 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:37:03 Totally changes the whole dynamic of the season. Bob Parrington 45 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:37:04 Well done, Everton Fans, Sean Dyche and Everton players for a remarkable result. Great support from the fans in the ground. Thank you! Thank You! Thank You! From Adelaide, Australia! Will Mabon 46 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:39:01 It appears there might be a football team at Everton again. Chris Leyland 47 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:39:11 Well, well — There's life in the old dog yet!! Mike Price 48 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:40:57 Unbelievable. Lampard was a fraud. Simon Crosbie 49 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:41:01 That was old Everton, hard as nails Everton, relentless Everton, Everton playing with the expectation that they can win irrespective of the circumstances. Will Mabon 50 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:41:11 Side note – who was calculating the possession stats today? Looked way off to me. Brian Hennessy 51 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:42:12 Simply outstanding. Hard work from every single player but it was much more than that. No needless backwards passingFirst-time crosses rather than messing about with it.Most of all – plenty of players in the box when the crosses arrived.Special word for all you fans inside Goodison today, you were fantastic.Sean Dyche – take a bow. Bob Parrington 52 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:42:28 Alan @ 42. Yes. I agree. I reckon Simms would have been a better decision but - eh - we won! What a fucking great result! John Graham 53 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:43:00 We had a dream.Yes great result, but importantly a great performance too.Everyone played their parts, but apart from being a very annoying little man, I can't see what Maupay brings to the team.Onana – Man of the Match and great work also from McNeil and Iwobi to get up and down the wings and also help out the fullbacks.Well done to everyone. Now just keep it up, lads.COYB Iain Johnston 54 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:47:48 I found that most satisfying. Lee Courtliff 55 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:49:51 I just knew we'd win today, as much as you can possibly 'know' what's going to happen in the future. It was just our kind of game at Goodison. Put £50 on us to win and cashed out for £200... should have let it run. Well done to all concerned, especially McNeil. Neil Tyrrell 56 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:50:36 Dyche as advertised then, better organized, hard work, set pieces. Onana fantastic and McNeil very good too, helping Mykolenko keep Saka relatively quiet. Fantastic result and performance from the team. COYB Joe Corgan 57 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:51:07 Loved that. Everything Dyche said he'd do, he did. Grit and determination. Fighting for every ball. But that was only part of the story. We didn't try to play through Arsenal. Pickford launched his kicks upfield. We got the ball out wide and tried to get early crosses into the box. We kept it simple and direct without playing hoofball.I'm shocked at how much Dyche managed to change our attitude and style of play within a week.There is a long and bumpy road ahead. Today is only the start. But there is a route out of this relegation mess. Steve Brown 58 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:51:32 Dyche obviously told Calvert-Lewin to give him 60 minutes of full intensity, then he would replace him. Subbed bang on 60 minutes. Roger Helm 59 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:51:39 And there we were, worrying. Denis Richardson 60 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:53:06 Amazing what having a football manager in the dug out can do.Lampard should never have been appointed in the first place. Nice chap, utterly clueless manager. Great result and much needed. Did exactly what was needed; kept it simple, compact and worked bloody hard all over the pitch.Excellent start for Dyche, can now kick on and get away from the truly shite teams around us. Si Cooper 61 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:53:40 Brilliant result, yes, but brilliant performance? Well, if you are talking effort and commitment then okay, but that should be the minimum every game anyway no matter who the manager is.I suppose what Sean Dyche got right was utilising Gueye, Onana and Doucouré and telling Iwobi and McNeil to stay wide and work hard helping out their full-backs.I thought that made Iwobi more peripheral than he was under Frank Lampard and his performance was ‘bitty' as a consequence as he seems to be more vulnerable to unforced errors when facing towards his own defence.Still, let's focus on the positives and enjoy the result. Maybe Sean Dyche simply has the ability to pump up the players in the right way? Maybe it's just the ‘ginger' magic at work? Larry O'Hara 62 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:53:42 No fluke either: well deserved. Bob Parrington 63 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:55:16 Iain @ 54. Don't get too excited mate! Ray Smith 64 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:56:55 Same players, different ethic! Let's not hang Frank Lampard out to dry. It's the board that need to be continually reminded of the venomous feelings towards them.Sharp looked pensive and worried sitting on his lonesome. Derek Knox 65 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:58:01 Anyone still having doubts over whether Sean Dyche is the right appointment?Almost unbelievable, the change in attitude, purpose, game plan, passing, working both for each other but, more importantly, as a Unit! Bob Parrington 66 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:58:02 Joe @ 57 Agreed 100% mate. Brendan McLaughlin 67 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:59:18 What a difference Sean Dyche makesTo all at Toffeweb TowersBrought the sun and the flowersWhere there used to be rain…And there was me intent on prolonging Dry January into February...UTFT! James Alder 68 Posted 04/02/2023 at 14:59:28 The best thing for me was the chances that we created. Okay, we missed most of them but, under Lampard, we hardly created anything. Better finishing will come with confidence! Kevin Molloy 69 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:00:44 If only we were still in the Champions League. Alan J Thompson 70 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:00:48 Bob,(#52), Never know, might make it back to the Lockleys one day. Let me know if you make Perth. Kieran Kinsella 71 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:01:33 Coady, Tarkowski and Mykolenko are all old-fashioned solid defenders. Dyche realizes that and sent them out to play that way and they did very well. Frank seemed to think he could ask them to play like Beckenbauer and Baresi which was never going to happen. Christine Foster 72 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:01:46 Yes! 4 am and I am buzzing! Great win, organised, commitment and chances... Everton – where have you been? So pleased to see the board stayed away – not for them the exhilaration of a good win, they don't deserve it. Dare we hope for the same next week? You bet your life! COYB! Mike Gaynes 73 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:01:55 DK, agreed. The sun will come up brighter this morning. Bill Gall 74 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:02:59 To me it wasn't just a win – it was proof of what Dyche said: we have some good players, and they look as though they are taking his words of, "You have to fight for the shirt with maximum effort and be committed to the cause." It looked to me (and others may disagree) that, although it was a defensive formation, they still made enough chances for one or two more goals. It is 3 points and now the battle starts. It is a different style of management than Lampard but it is a style that is more suitable with the players he has, plus the timing of his subs was correct, even if the personnel could have been better. The most amazing thing to me was for once my weekend is not ruined right from the early kickoff. Kevin Molloy 75 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:04:26 The likelihood of the players buying into Sean Dyche's method has just gone up about 1,000%. Ben King 76 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:06:20 Superb! Brilliant!How wonderful to have a proper manager in charge and the players responding Dwight McNeil: a player reborn. Doucoure: give him a contract extension. Onana: our new figure head – superb. Gueye: still got it in a system that suits him. Iwobi: decent. Calvert-Lewin: did well enough but clearly still not fit (I can't believe people question his commitment when he's clearly playing when less than 100%)Defence excellent: Coleman absolutely brilliant and Mykolenko, marking the most in-form player in the Premier League, did greatGotta say we were great. Come on, you blues!! Alan J Thompson 77 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:07:25 Neil Tyrrell (#56), Any relation to Chris? Daniel A Johnson 78 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:07:51 As someone said, The Charity Shop that was EFC is now under new ownership and the 'Closed' sign is on the door. Oliver Molloy 79 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:08:18 Over the moon!We haven't had a decent Saturday in ages, the first in a long time! Dyche will give us a chance, I reckoned we needed at least seven wins to give us a chance, that's one down.There can be no slacking, now let's hope we get a few favours today. Jerome Shields 80 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:08:57 Dyche set up Everton as a traditional English football team. Something that Everton are. The direct play helped the midfield and forwards no end. Especially McNeil and Onana. Great result.The Board should stay away from all matches. Really got egg on their face today, need to go.At last we have the right manager, next we need the right Board. Christy Ring 81 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:16:11 Kieran,Did you forget about Seamus! Still buzzing, what a result, deservedly beat the Premier League leaders. The pressing game was brilliant, Arsenal couldn't deal with it. They are supposed to have a great midfield, completely outshone by Doucoure, Onana (MotM) and Gueye. McNeill looks a great signing now. Can't wait to watch again on Match of the Day. Dyche deserves all the credit, and to see him so animated on the line, a breath of fresh air. Paul Hewitt 82 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:16:55 Well, after 7 years, we finally have a manager. Barry Rathbone 83 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:17:14 Err. Been busy all day and just logged on… is this an early April Fool prank?Obviously I'm not falling for it; no way does a new manager come in and immediately nail the Champions elect, Arsenal, it just doesn't happen.Seriously, are we playing tonight or something? Neil Tyrrell 84 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:18:52 Alan J Thompson, no relation Steve Brown 85 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:21:02 That is the first time I have seen a properly coached Everton team since Ancelotti.And Cristy, Coleman had Martinelli in his pocket at game. Kieran Kinsella 86 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:21:40 Christy,I didn't forget Seamus but didn't mention him as he has been a bit more all rounded throughout his career whereas the other 3 are very much just defenders so they more than he struggled with playing it out from the back. Soren Moyer 87 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:24:23 Rule #1 for any coach wannabe:If you want your players to perform, have a fucking plan! Rob Hooton 88 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:29:14 Great result and performance – I'm over the moon.Si, we were playing the Premier League leaders and have been shite for months; we were never going to be expansive but we still created several great chances and could easily have won by more.I always hope the RS lose and today is no different – I think we will be okay regardless so I hope Wolves spank them and we do too. Could be instant cult status for Dyche if we beat them! George Cumiskey 89 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:29:59 Fantastic result, the complete team performance, brilliant. COYB Tony Everan 90 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:30:30 Massive win this, changes the mood entirely. Well done to the manager and the players, incredible stuff.What difference it has made having a manager who can organise and get the team playing to its strengths. There was no weakest link today, long may it continue.Such a good team effort but Onana stood out as the best on the pitch today. What a player we have got. One of the best things today was to see Dyche lambast the players after 20 minutes. Telling the midfield in no uncertain terms “LINE OF FIVE, LINE OF FIVE!” – Imploring them to keep the shape and discipline.That's like having an extra man on the pitch keeping the players focussed. Job done well today and an impressive start. In a week, Sean Dyche has brought back some optimism for the future. Christy Ring 91 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:35:49 Nothing on the Live Forum or here from Jonathan Tasker or Ian Edwards? Oh, I forgot… we WON. Colin Glassar 92 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:37:49 Chuffed to bits for the much maligned Gana and McNeil. Both brilliant today but Onana was my MotM. Everyone played well today to restore a bit of pride and belief. Well done. Mike Gaynes 93 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:38:00 Don't know if anybody has posted this yet, but Sean Dyche is just the second manager in Premier League history to take charge of a club and beat the league leaders in his first game. Curbishley did it 16 years ago at West Ham, beating Man Utd. Jerome Shields 94 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:38:20 Well done, the attending fans today. Checked the table and then checked the results. Why am I happy Liverpool are 2-0 down? We could really turn the tide at Anfield next week. Football is a funny old game for sure. Christine Foster 95 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:38:41 Onana, Immense... great game, well done Blues, well done that new manager! Only negative I think was the subbing of Calvert-Lewin for Maupay, I am hoping it was either tactical or being careful with him and he isn't injured. Maupay looked very lightweight and ineffective in comparison. Jason Li 96 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:38:53 Absolute joy!Happy for Wolves to win, and at the end of the season see if we can be higher than Liverpool in the Premier League.I wasn't keen on Dyche but, with better players for him to work with, I'm sure the football can be a bit more inventive around the box. I don't think there's anymore relegation fears when you look at the quality of the first team. At the end of the day, if we sacrafice pretty football but keep ourselves on the right side of goal difference every match – who cares. In fact, a lot of similarities to Carlo's team on keeping it tight and well drilled and not pretty football in every game – so very pleased.A Doucoure all-rounder type suits Dyche, so we might need a younger version soon, but that's a long way off. Iwobi, is not a proper wide player but a great engine and loads of skill so, if Dyche can find a way to make Iwobi find a cross out wide, then this drilled Dyche team can be a very good team that no-one fancies playing against.Onana – if that Brighton lad is worth £70 million and the new Chelsea boy is £100+ million, then we've got one hell of a player here, as he's up there with the best in the Premier League. Dan Murphy 97 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:38:55 Imagine watching the last 20 minutes of that game and not appreciating the role Maupay played getting us over the line and rushing on here to slate him. The mind boggles… Andrew Clare 98 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:39:32 Well done, Everton. I can enjoy the weekend for a change. Brian Hennessy 99 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:42:24 Spot on, Dan. Maupay wasted about 5 minutes of the game (in a positive way) and drove the Gunners crazy.I believe Dyche said Calvert-Lewin came off as a precaution with a tight hamstring. Derek Knox 100 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:42:41 Christine, hypothetical I know but where would we be, if they had sacked Frank after Bournemouth? Still, like everyone, I imagine, this has lifted us all and more importantly the players and the team. Atmosphere sounded great there today, and I agree if we go into the derby match with the same attitude, I think we can get something. Peter Jansson 101 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:44:09 Wow and wow. What happened? This was a seriously good performance!! If this is what we look like under Dyche, we will move up the table! 😀 Alan J Thompson 102 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:44:36 Dan; It's not necessarily slating Maupay but more recognizing that the Arsenal back four came more into the game when Calvert-Lewin went off; they had nobody to worry about. How many long balls did Maupay challenge for, never mind win? Bill Fairfield 103 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:46:51 More energy and urgency in Everton, in that game, than all the previous games put together.Just kept it simple. Excellent display and well-deserved victory. Impressive start for a very animated manager. Well done, Sean. Colin Glassar 104 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:48:53 I thought we were going to be steamrollered today tbh. I just hope this is not the expected ‘new manager bump' only for them to down tools again after a few games. Christine Foster 105 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:49:41 Alan, Thank you, I was just about to say the same thing. It wasn't slating him but, in comparison to Calvert-Lewin, we lost our threat and allowed Arsenal to take off a back four player and put on an attacker… We lost our impetus. George Cumiskey 106 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:52:57 One of the great things about today was no playing out from the back, Dyche soon realised we haven't got the players for it. I wonder how Frank felt watching it, maybe he thought, “Why didn't I think of that?” Gerry Quinn 107 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:53:07 Dyche comment during post-match interview: "Our plan? Stop it going in our net, put it in their net." Paul Tran 108 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:55:23 This was what I expected. Organisation, energy and good pressing that gave space for our better players. And the 13/2 was a bonus.Big question is how long these players can sustain this. With this manager, I'd say likely, though there'll be many ups and downs for the next 3 months.Hoofball, anyone? Francis van Lierop 109 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:55:54 Tremendous! And vitally important. Christine Foster 110 Posted 04/02/2023 at 15:56:09 Derek, granted, we looked better organised and tactically managed. If we hadn't have lost so badly, twice, Lampard would still be here and we probably would be in the same mess. That's football… lots of hypothetical stuff fill with hindsight. Many wanted it to work but many thought it wouldn't. Now, we will never know, but the indications are the latter. Kieran Kinsella 111 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:00:07 Gerry, 118,I saw that lol much different than the ramblings of Koeman or Martinez. Also, quote of the week must be Onana: “I ain't leaving the ship.” Young fellow from Belgium has been here all of 5 minutes but is dedicated enough and professional enough to publicly honour his commitment to the club and rebuff the easy option of jumping ship. Mike Gaynes 112 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:05:08 Kieran, agreed. I have been massively impressed by that young man from the moment he first put on the shirt. Everything I see from him says he's the future, the one player we build around. (If we can keep him.) Kevin Molloy 113 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:09:51 I'm not giving him that much credit, Kieran, he's only been here 3 months. Barry Jones 114 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:11:54 Elated! They looked good value for the win too. I loved the whole approach to the game. Get the ball forward early and men forward too. The most obvious improvement, because of this, is that we created way more chances. We got crosses in early and got men in the box. It was not the stagnant football we have witnessed all season. Onana was immense but I was also really pleased for McNeil and Doucoure who also shone. The whole team perfomed well and what's more, they looked like they enjoyed it too. Thank you, Sean! I know that we need to temper expectations but I believe that we can survive the drop this season. Kieran Kinsella 115 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:14:04 Kevin,That's my point. “Our Anthony” the local lad is off at the first opportunity, Onana could've done the same and given his brief tenure at the club – who could have blamed him? But he refused and showed greater loyalty than “one of our own”. Gerry Quinn 116 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:15:10 Shin-pads, hoodies, hats in training? Nae feckin' chance! Love everything that Sean Dyche is saying and doing – proper bloody way to treat these pampered overpaid twats. Will make them better characters too... Oliver Molloy 117 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:17:06 I wouldn't bank on Onana being at Everton next season even if we stay up. He certainly is attracting attention from many clubs...And money talks, especially with us these days!I take all the badge slapping with a pinch of salt these days,; no doubt he is committed to the cause right now – as all the players should be. Greg Kelly 118 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:23:02 Looked like team with a plan, great work keeping their wide men quiet. Everyone played their part. The crowd sounded amazing on the TV. Now to beat some of the teams around us. Jamie Crowley 119 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:23:22 Had to watch on delay - up a "wee" bit too late last night.Fucking fantastic. I was thrilled when Dyche was appointed. He is such a perfect fit for Everton. I'm over the moon at the effort and result.Particularly loved Maupay and his little rat tactics. We need more of that snide shit out there. Anything to win, anything. Keep it up you beautiful little shit Maupay.We will NOT get relegated. I think Sean Dyche is Davey Moyes Mk 2. He's going to be at Everton a long, long time, and the style of play will be better than it was under the ginger one.Great game! Absolutely fantastic. Andy Meighan 120 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:25:16 MotM. The eleven of them. Jeff Armstrong 121 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:29:26 I too thought Maupay did quite well when he came on, he was a wasp, a nuisance, and showed a bit if shithousery here and there. I don't think Simms would've provided the same kind of performance, although our long balls would've suited Simms rather than Maupay. Anthony Murphy 122 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:30:10 Great result – trying hard not to get too carried away as other teams around us are picking up big points, so it'll be a battle until the end, but keep key players fit and we'll be in with a big chance of staying up.On a separate note – not all is well with the RS by the way – Klopp has lost the plot with his focus on Chelsea and their spending – we've got nothing to fear next week if we can believe! Daniel A Johnson 123 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:30:28 Today confirmed what I've thought for a long long time. We have a proper manager now who knows what he's doing, with structure and tactical planning. Frank just looked out of his depth – no structure, no plan, and just seemed to wing it every week. He should have done better with this squad.Early doors but what a start, just wish Dyche could have faced Wolves, Brighton and Southampton. Mike Gaynes 124 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:32:48 Olive, That's if we have the same owner when the summer window opens. I have high hopes that we won't, that the Yanks Najafi and Moorad will leverage Moshiri's chaos and buy him out.And trust me, those two guys will NEVER let a young player like Onana get away. Jeff Armstrong 125 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:33:43 Mike, is that wishful thinking or have you heard something? Peter Neilson 126 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:34:04 Cracking result and a disciplined performance, victory well deserved. If that's the result of under a week of coaching – more than happy, chalk and cheese to recent performances. Onana particularly impressive as was Seamus using all his experience in keeping Martinelli quiet. I'd have been happy with 2 points from Arsenal and Liverpool… now thinking 6 points could be possible. Eric Myles 127 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:34:28 Jamie, 'One swallow doesn't make a summer' as Linda Lovelace famously didn't say. John Charles 128 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:35:12 First time for a while I have left the ground hoarse from cheering. Very good display. Onana will be a player.Only negative (very minor) was I thought we lost a lot when Maupay came on.Dyche is a genius if he can get a song out of McNeil – did well.Coyb Ftrs Tony Hill 129 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:37:33 Just fabulous. Let's all enjoy the moment, we've earned it.McNeil seemed to have put on a yard of pace.Onana is going to be a great, I hope it's with us.Seamus Coleman — what more can you say about the fella?Fucking top day. Eric Myles 130 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:38:04 A Red Shite mate in Poland even thought we played well. Mind he's not like the normal twats you encounter. Tony Hill 131 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:40:10 Mike, please God you're right. Peter Jones 132 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:42:25 Heavenly. Cheers! Andy Duff 133 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:42:43 Just back from the game. I sit in the Family Enclosure, probably about 10 seats from the home dugout. The difference between Sean Dyche and Lampard in management style is incredible. Dyche and a Steve Stone constantly out barking orders at the players.Every time there was a dodgy decision, he was in the 4th official's face. At one point ,the 4th official even agreed with him. The telling point early on. He shouts tells them to stop the short goal kick, tells them "Go to press there!" They did and then Arsenal for ages hoofed every goal kick. He kept telling them to press in pairs and was organising them. Lampard nearly every game just stood there, arms folded and quiet.Going the game has been a chore of late, going out of duty. Today, it was like we got our Everton team back!!! Si Cooper 134 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:44:55 Rob, The point I'm trying to make is it's smaller margins between being ‘shite for months' and beating the league leaders than some people realise, and whatever tweaks a manager makes to get positives from certain players can also be to the ‘detriment' of other players input.The key is for the manager to make the correct adjustments so the team performance overall gets better. Will people get back on Iwobi's case if his involvement is reduced significantly?Personally I haven't seen ‘shite for months', but I've seen far too easily ‘knocked out of our stride' and far too few full 90 minutes from all parts of the team. Likewise, I didn't see ‘brilliant' today, but I did see plenty of commitment and fight. It was still a very close run thing, however, and the manager needs to get us converting more chances or that simple inability will prevent us from surviving. Clean sheets alone won't cut it.I like commitment and fight, I like Sean Dyche's attitude. All that matters for the rest of the season is results and I will enjoy the positive ones as much as anyone. Mike Gaynes 135 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:45:55 Jeff, no, I've heard nothing. Just working off their reputations for showing interest only when they're serious, and for closing deals. Bolt Football Holdings, their partnership with David Blitzer of Crystal Palace, has recently bought into four European clubs, most notably Augsburg in the Bundesliga. I can't imagine them showing up at Goodison unless they were already in the box and teeing up a shot. I interviewed Moorad a couple times back in the 1980s when he was a blossoming sports agent and I was a "journo", and this is one focused, confident guy. We couldn't do better for ownership than this group. Darren Hind 136 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:48:40 Onana said he wasn't jumping ship after the window closed. He was immense today. No fairy stories needed. I thought it was a great performance from all concerned today. We should all be celebrating. Not sure why people want to discuss a player who left because he actually had the chance to. Oliver.I suspect you're right. Hopefully we will have new owners and a new board soon because, if a concrete offer comes in for Onana, I think this crew would sell him in a heartbeat. Andy Duff 137 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:49:36 By the way, Calvert-Lewin did come off as a precaution; he said it to Dyche at the side of the pitch. By the way, Maupay was brilliant when he came on. He's a proper snide player. He wound up their players and they were going mad. It was great to see no more nice guy Everton. Jamie Crowley 138 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:52:46 Andy,You're 100% accurate about Maupay. And the thing is, "pretty" teams and players HATE it when someone gets up in their gourd. Like absolutely hate it. It throws them off their game and rattles the bajeezuz out of them.Maupay did brilliantly and purposefully drove them mad. Robert Tressell 139 Posted 04/02/2023 at 16:54:13 Brilliant. Not Moyes Mk II; this could be the start of Royle Mk II. You can go a long way with good spirit, hard work, good organisation and direct football. Well done, Dyche. Andy Crooks 140 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:02:24 What a win. The fight back has started. Silence from the ultra doom merchants who had us dead and buried. Hope is back, bring on MotD. Joe McMahon 141 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:05:52 Unfortunately, I've missed the whole thing due to unexpected family crisis. But this has cheered me up some what, after a very stressful day. Thanks, Sean, for giving us belief! Mike Gaynes 142 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:10:29 Joe, best wishes... and glad the Blues cheered you a bit. Oliver Molloy 143 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:13:06 Mike,Don't know… if Onana is chased, it would be his decision, no matter who owns us. Terry McLavey 144 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:13:28 I said on the forum, it's like 11 new signings and – although we didn't sign any players – signing the right manager may be the answer! Andrew Grey 145 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:16:50 Just back from the game!Dycho Magnifico! 🎵🎶🎶🎵 James Hughes 146 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:17:23 OH MY, we won a game and played well. Where is Ian Edwards? Dennis Stevens 147 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:17:34 Aye, Jeff. Let's hope they're a couple of goals to the good before Gordon comes on & scores a debut hat-trick to pay Everton back a little. Gerry Quinn 148 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:18:36 Feckin hilarious - Everton's answer to a pathetic whinge by Piers bloody Morgan. Everton put fuming Piers Morgan in his place with perfect tweet after Arsenal win Sean Roe 149 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:41:56 Proud. That's it. Ian Edwards 150 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:55:03 Just back from the game so apologies if I was missed on the Live Forum… 😂What a performance. Work ethic. Hustled. Harried. Fought. The win was fully justified. If Lampard was in charge for that game, we would have lost about 3-0.The team was well organised. Dyche marshalled the team from the technical area and it was chalk and cheese from what we have seen this season. I'm feeling very optimistic. Marching to Glory. Dyche, Dyche, baby! Dave Abrahams 151 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:55:34 Nobody could fault the attitude of the team today and it improved the performance tremendously so that we deserved the win and possibly by a bigger score.Football is a simple game and Sean Dyche gave the squad simple instructions with the emphasis on working hard and doing it together. We could get better when Dyche has more time with them and nine days to the next game might see further improvement against a struggling Liverpool team.It was great after the game to see so many happy faces — so different to the last home game 3 weeks ago when our future prospects weren't worth thinking about. Christy Ring 152 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:56:29 Joe, Hope all is good.Kieran, Shows the different attitude from a blow in, Onana, fighting for the jersey, and a local lad who threw the toys out of the pram, and didn't give a shit about the club. Mick O'Malley 153 Posted 04/02/2023 at 17:57:46 We had a few Onana doubters on here calling him shite and "What the fuck have we bought here?"The lad has been our best player all season. He is 21 and in a new league, he is going to be immense. He was absolutely brilliant today, the whole team and manager and crowd. UTFT Nicholas Ryan 155 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:07:55 What I'm about to say may sound incredible, but I assure you, it's true. After watching weeks and weeks of utter dross, I woke up this morning with a bit of a hangover; didn't check my phone or TV or radio. I set off for what I was sure was a 3:00 pm kick-off, only to arrive at the ground at 2:15, to see 40,000 people streaming out with big grins on their faces! I thought it was a bit quiet walking up to the ground!! AAARRRGGH!!! Darren Hind 156 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:09:13 Christy, Nobody came in for Onana. He won't have his loyalty tested until somebody does. The local boy you want to chase all the way up the A1 stayed last season. He was unanimously voted Player of the Season..... by the other players. He all but threw Seamus over his shoulder and carried him for much of it. How many times do you want him to do that? You do realise that the current Everton players beat the league leaders today? Danny O’Neill 157 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:10:37 I love them. I live them. I breathe them.Where do I start with today?A long trip up from London. Cancelled train and late but thank you to Peter for his patience. Genuine thanks, Peter. I can't thank you enough.On the train to Euston, surrounded by gobby Arsenal supporters shouting about my city. One of them suggested I enjoy my sandwich. I nearly rammed it down his mouth and I'm a calm person. But a fighter.Great to meet and hug Rob today. Great to see George.Great to see the Blues win. Absolutely made up. They were great today. Competitive and fought.I don't know what it sounded like for those watching on the screen, but from where I was sat, it was ferocious from the Gwladys Street. Mykolenko was first over as ever. Onana our best player by a mile. Pickford kept us in it.Only at Crewe but smiling. Forever. The Anfield derby next. We go and fight. Especially against those bastards. Paul Birmingham 158 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:12:25 Amazing and well done today, to Everton and Evertonians, it couldn't have gone better.No complaints and some great shifts put in today by all the squad.It's a great start to Sean Dyche's Everton career, and now for next week. The same attitude and effort again at our old ground please next Saturday.All have a great night.🍺🍺🍺🥃🥃🥃🍻 Pete Ellingham 159 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:15:25 Today was the first time I have been to Goodison and WOW! I have supported Everton since I was at primary school and I am now not too far off half a century. I do apologise for not being able to get up sooner but I live in Somerset so it wasn't easy with young children… Anyway what an experience, what an atmosphere and what incredible fans! Everyone was amazing, the players looked like they actually loved the club again and played with passion and fight. The fans, the people… incredible! Thank you to you all! Tony Hill 160 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:21:34 Good to see Dyche go straight down the tunnel rather than milking the applause, as he could very easily have done.He knows it's a tiny step against the distance we have to travel.Still magnificent, of course. Christy Ring 161 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:21:48 Darren, Think I hit a nerve. If you think he carried Seamus, that's your opinion. I saw a different Anthony who never supported or helped Coleman in any defensive duties whatsoever. Personally, I thought Richarlison was our Player of the Season, just ahead of Pickford. Pete Williams 162 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:22:10 Am I in a parallel universe? Did joint-bottom Everton just beat Arsenal top of the League? Take that Chris 'know it all' Sutton with your 0-2. I can actually watch MotD for the first time since Man City!Dyche has performed a miracle. Total change in attitude and players giving everything. I hope the new manager bounce continues into the next game to really make Klopp unhappy. That'd really make Dyche smile. Julian Exshaw 163 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:22:55 What a start for Dyche's reign! We made Arsenal look ordinary through hard work, discipline and a lot of heart. Confidence is restored for today at least. There were times in games when we did show some fight under Lampard but it was never consistent and rarely lasted for 90 minutes, the draw at Man City apart.We now know that these players can do it; Dyche was not bullshitting us when he talked the other day about there being quality in the squad. Now it's all about consistency and showing this level of effort until the end of the season because it is really tight in the bottom half of the league.My favourite part of the day was seeing not only joy on the faces of the fans but on the players'. Loved it! Paul Birmingham 164 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:26:11 Joe, we TWrs, are with you in spirit, during this tough time. James Hughes 165 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:29:09 Ian, It's nice to see you have something positive to say about our club for a change, I hope you continue. - Dom Kearney 166 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:30:48 What a result! Danny, glad you made the game and thanks to Mick and George for well wishes. As I posted earlier on the train up from London, first home game in 22 years – absolutely buzzing! Also got 15/2 odds. Nothing quite like winning when nobody gives us a chance! COYB! Jonathan Oppenheimer 167 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:32:33 Unfortunately, I missed the second half, but even by halftime all I could think was, Dyche might be our guy for the next 5+ years. If Calvert-Lewin can stay healthy, we're in good shape. That to me is the biggest question mark going forward. Great to see Doucoure back and firing — he could also be vital if he gets in top form. McNeil too was a different player. And as others have mentioned, Onana was and will be immense for us.In addition to the structure of the team being night and day from before, there was a confidence and crispness to our game, not making stupid mistakes, that was pretty evident. Remarkable what a difference a top manager can make. Time to ride the momentum into Anfield next week. Rich Evans 168 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:33:39 Just watched the game on a huge screen on Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. I wasn't going to, to be honest, given the shit-show orchestrated by the Board over recent months, but I'm sure everyone knows the feeling when the game is getting close; “I'll just go and watch for a bit, love, probably be back pretty soon…” Anyway, glad I did, cracking performance from the team and new hope for the future. Right, off to celebrate with a £20 pint of Stella! John Keating 169 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:42:02 Still got the usual suspects arguing about players not here.All respect to Dyche and the players who are here and wear the Blue of our great Club.How the same bunch of wasters we've watched all season can turn a great performance in today is down to the manager and the one week he's spent with them.I have no doubt whatsoever that we will be moaning and groaning at times during the rest of the season due to shite individual and team performances but let's make the most of what we have witnessed today.Everyone put a shift in, which though the minimum expected, is what we have not seen so far this season.I must admit I was hoping at best not to get embarrassed today and thought an outside chance of a point. I was surprised at the starting eleven and even more surprised when Maupay came on but now I can see what a great substitution it was at the time.Now everything must be about us and our results and performances, we have to forget about the teams above us. I still think it will be really tight come the end of the season.A fantastic 3 points today; another 3 next week and our confidence will be sky high!!Well done to everyone today, team, management and supporters. Darren Hind 170 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:44:44 ChristyThis should be a day of celebration, but you cant stop talking about the guy who doesnt play for us anymore.Having claimed he wouldnt stay for the fight, it must be difficult for you to be reminded that is exactly what he did and the players (those who were on the pitch) unanimously voted him Player of the Season.Seamus voted him player of the year for the way he fought the drop. So either your boy (and the rest of the squad) are talking nonsense... Or you are. Let's hope Onana gets Player of the Season for helping us to beat the drop this season. Kieran Kinsella 171 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:50:41 John Keating,Your second paragraph is key. Dyche was astute enough to assess the team, figure out what they can and can't do, and get them playing effectively within their ability levels. Frank sadly couldn't quite grasp their limitations and focussed on game plan and tactics first, and then tried to shoehorn the players into it.I don't expect an easy ride from here as everyone is fighting for their lives. But a heavy defeat (as predicted by many in the media) would have left us adrift with Southampton. Now, we are very much in the mix but, with 17 games left, there's enough football to recover from a few setbacks here and there as long as we generally do as well as we can. Ian Edwards 172 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:58:31 James. Before today, we were joint-bottom without a win since October and I wasn't into polishing turds. Christy Ring 173 Posted 04/02/2023 at 18:59:26 Darren,There you go telling me I'm talking nonsense. I didn't say anything about who the player's picked, I just gave my opinion on Richarlison. By the way I was just agreeing with Kieran's post. That's my final word on it, and agree completely, it's a day of celebration, and looking forward to watching us again on Match of the Day. Darren Hind 174 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:13:30 I wouldn't have picked him as Player of the Year either, far from it.... but that`s not the point. Player of the Year is always a matter of opinion. Its`s also a football matter But you accused him of not having the loyalty or the fight...I saw him do it. So did the players (clearly) and so did the crowd. Onana is a more talented player. Let's hope he fights just as hard. Tony Hill 175 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:21:05 What a superb interview from Dyche post-match. I'm too old and stupid to link to it but I'm sure others can. It's the one where he talks about the fans and the need for him and the team to earn respect time after time.He has true humility, not the fake sort. Jerome Shields 176 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:21:09 I am so pleased that, on the football side, Everton can move on. As stated by others, it is back to basics, doing what the players can do. A standard game plan does not work at Everton. Dyche knew what to do. Set Everton up as a traditional English team which suits the ability of the players. You can even see players being stretched to play for the team.Calvert-Lewin was being pushed all the time, with Dyche giving him personnel instruction to keep him at it. Former Burnley players knew where to put the effort in and the whole midfield was gearing to getting forward early. This really suited Onana and both Iowbi and Gyeue contributed well, with the defence snuffing out the effectiveness of Arsenal attacks. Dyche is the thinking man's Duncan Ferguson with the added confidence that he can do the job.The crowd where immerse and their contribution to this performance cannot be under-estimated. The Board cannot claim credit for anything since they were not there. But today is for the manager and team; the Board can wait for their day of retribution. Stuart Sharp 177 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:30:14 Up the fucking Toffees!!!Sorry, not long home. What a performance. Only one game, yes, but I saw exactly what I wanted to see. Amen. Wine time. Bill Gienapp 178 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:32:41 I think the big takeaway today was that – lack of reliable firepower notwithstanding – this is not a poor squad. Everyone's levels had dipped under Lampard. As much as I liked him personally, it's clear he'd completely lost the plot. Everyone was sticking forks in Mykolenko, but he showed what he could do today (defensively anyway... I think he's going to be trying (fruitlessly) to recreate that Leicester City goal for the rest of his career).The only worrying thing – and the reason the transfer window debacle still rankles – is Calvert-Lewin's fitness. As good as Maupay is at making a nuisance of himself, he can't really do much of anything as a lone striker. Oliver Molloy 179 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:41:36 Seems to be a few that think we will beat the drop after today's performance, I wish I was that confident.It's going to be a battle all the way, and we will need favours.For instance, we could have done with Wolves, West Ham, and Leicester getting beat.John @ 148 said that Wolves & Leicester were never going to be in this relegation battle – go look at the table, they are very much in it right now – all from Palace down are in the mix.We need to pick up points every game we play – has to be the bar from now till the end of the season. Christy Ring 180 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:43:25 Bill the back four were excellent today, Coleman had Martinelli in his pocket, and Mykolenko with help from McNeil did a great marking job on Saka. I said it here the other day, Mykolenko is way better as a left-back than a wing-back. Brendan McLaughlin 181 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:43:54 Extraordinary.In spite of the failings of Finch Farm, the rampant nepotism at the club, the disinterest of Moshiri, the inadequacy of Barrett-Baxendale, the lack of money, the limitations of Thelwell, the insistence on not playing youth, and the obstacle of Blue Bill clinging on... Sean Dyche and the players showed how to win a game of football against the Premier League leaders.Not that changing the manager makes much difference like... Peter Carpenter 182 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:44:09 Now is the moment, Bill. If you really love Everton as you claim, now is the moment to announce that you will go at the end of the season, taking Sharp and the CEO with you. This would end the war you started with the fans, add to a sense of change for the better, and we might even let you back in to watch.Do it and prove that you are not a selfish, arrogant ego-maniac. We are waiting. Kieran Kinsella 183 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:47:38 Bill,On the firepower front, Michael posted our xG which emphasized that. I think that's why it's important McNeil keeps doing his Hinchcliffe impression and looking for goals on corners. David West 184 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:51:07 A small step in the right direction I'd describe this as. I'm not getting carried away as we have all seen these players beat the big teams then get played off the park by so called lesser teams a week later. It's 3 points nobody was expecting us to get from the remaining games so a good start to the fight needed. Alot in Football hinges on the narrowest of margins. A referees decision, a var, one bad challenge. take today we score from a corner for first time this year ( if I'm right), coady blocks a certain goal off the line, dcl inches away from netting and dyche plays to them percentages. Pressing when we have the right opportunities to gain the ball back not recklessly. Not playing little passes between Pickford and back 4 or short goal kicks ( just invites pressure) our back 4 are not that technical. Dyche played to the players strengths. Positivity goes along way with players, telling them to do what they are good at. Onana was inspired again, dacoure looked like had a point to prove and mcneil gave his best performance in a blue shirt. We know we struggle with goals so midfield will be so important. We need a few of them to chip in with a few goals( I know its a big ask) but that maybe the difference between staying in the leauge. Dcl and maupay are not going to score our way out of this. We have more than a fighting chance if we keep this up. Phil Wood 185 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:53:12 Wow! Great performance from the Team,Fans and Manager.Sean Dyche's contribution was immense. He is a quality Manager who has been so under rated by many but not all.Keep up the great work from today. We look a different proposition now.Brought pride and hope back to Goodison Park. Onwards and upwards. Rick Tarleton 186 Posted 04/02/2023 at 19:57:04 It is simply marvellous to feel proud of Everton. They were simply the better team. You could pick any player and extol their performance, but I'll pick three. McNeill who I previously thought a waste of space and money, but whose defensive work was superb. Coleman who has never lacked commitment, but who put in a display that reminded me how good he was a decade ago and Onana who was for me the man of the match. Brilliant. We're in with a fighting chance. Typical of Liverpool when we could have done with them winning, they blow it. Still they just might be in a real slump when we play them. Tom Bowers 187 Posted 04/02/2023 at 20:04:42 Just finished watching he game for a second time and have to say they were unrecognizable from the dross we have been watching over the last two months.Right from the start the defensive setup was so totally different as was the work rate. I think Frank was running a holiday camp compared to what Dyche wants.Yes we should have scored 2 goals early in the game but Arsenal should have too.The Gunners came out a different team in the second but Everton had steeled up and worked so hard for each other to keep their threat to a minimum.One game I know but surely this is a turning point. Denis Richardson 188 Posted 04/02/2023 at 20:16:57 34 points probably enough at this rate so 4 wins 4 draws from 17 games. That is very doable thanks in no small part to today. Hopefully avoid a loss at Mordor (if not win!) and kick on against Leeds and Villa, both at home and both massive games. With any luck by the end me of Feb will be clear of the drop zone with a couple points buffer.What a difference a week makes ey? Peter Mills 189 Posted 04/02/2023 at 20:23:24 What a great place Goodison is on a day like today. Mark Taylor 190 Posted 04/02/2023 at 20:35:45 I would have settled for barking dogs today. A win is beyond wildest expectation, especially a fully merited one.Perhaps our board staying well clear is a lucky charm Mark Ryan 191 Posted 04/02/2023 at 20:43:40 This was not simply the new manager bounce. Bleep tests in training makes a massive change from the 6 a side tippy tappy bollocks under Frank and Benitez. They need to be properly worked and drilled Robert Tressell 192 Posted 04/02/2023 at 20:48:58 Denis # 201, I'm hoping we can eke out a few more draws than that from the remaining games. And maybe another win or two. At home in particular we're going to be tough to play against. Could even have won 3-0 today. For those that like this sort of thing - there's an interesting Tifo football analysis called "Sean Dyche is not what you think" on YouTube. Really worth a watch. Steve Shave 193 Posted 04/02/2023 at 20:49:21 Fantastic performance, shame about Liverpool but one thing I am sure of is we are probably the last people they want to see after our performance today and their current slump. I think we should go with a view to winning the game, we might just do it. Derek Knox 194 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:00:00 3 Points we previously realistically would have had little chance of getting, maybe a draw, but this, not only the result, but the way it was achieved, has surely given us hope. Someone posted the other day, with a list of the remaining fixtures with a loss by the side of most of them. I hope he is eating copious amounts of humble pie now, this is just the start, and although we have only moved up a place, a look at the Table shows just how a run of a few wins could catapult us up to where we should belong. After seeing Liverpool's abject showing the last few games I see no reason why we can't get something there too. Peter Warren 195 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:05:20 Onana is quality. I also thought Doucoure made a big difference as Gana can’t do it himself anymore, if he gets wrong side he can’t get back.McNeil’s deliveries were superb today - so nice not to see Gordon - I only want committed players and he became a big time Charlie for no reason Brent Stephens 196 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:33:19 Smart set-up today. A team and formation that was able to defend as a unit but also able to quickly get forward as a unit. Dyche isn't all about dour defensiveness. I thought his role for Doucoure was a smart one. And I doubt Gordon would have started for us today.Onana immense. Gary Russell 197 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:33:51 Talk of relegation, who'll go down, who'll win the Premier League and wotnot? All nonsense at this stage, no? 'Tis a long way to go, 17 games apparently, and for some, we are already relegated. We may well go down, but for me, we more likely won't. April is when we normally see who'll 'probably' be the champions and who'll be chumpions. We see it play out, season, after season, after season, after season. And Anfeild, now that would be tickety-boo. And maybe, my post has the most commas ever, likke. Great win today lads. Keep the faith. Tony Abrahams 198 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:38:07 I was quietly emotional walking up the stairs of the upper Glawdys st, towards the pitch today. Two of the ‘kids’ who probably used to want Everton to lose, so they could have a little laugh at my lunatic Evertonian ways, were now “men” and suddenly in charge of Everton’s fortunes.I had a little bit of silent reminiscing to myself, because I was proud of what these kids (they were kids when I really knew them) have achieved in football, and it was nice to think and begin to try, to put my once very deep footballing head back on.I don’t think Gueye, touched the ball during the first ten minutes, but it was noticeable for a reason to me. He hadn’t gone chasing, he had stayed very central, and it was great to see this discipline in our team. We had condensed the space between the lines, and it was extremely difficult for Arsenal to play through us, and I also saw more midfield interceptions in the first half, than I’ve seen in all the other games we have played - put together this season?Other than the goal, my favourite moment came in the first minute of the second half, and it was great to read what the manager had told them at half time, when I started reading on my iPad after watching more football this afternoon.You have had a good half, but it’s already gone, and you have got to do the same and even more again, (or words to that effect) Dyche told his players, and watching today, it was the first thing I noticed in the first minute of the second half.Lampard has gone, but his team rarely played for 90 minutes, and never, ever, came out looking ready and focused, at the start of the second half. (Palace - I know!) My thoughts today were that Lampard was actually trying to set us up, like he was actually ‘playing against us’ rather than trying to concentrate on what suited this squad of players the most?Partnerships? We actually witnessed partnerships. Iwobi and McNeill, constantly tucking in and tracking back, and we even witnessed a threesome in the middle of our midfield!Early days, a long way to go, but hopefully Dyche, went straight down the tunnel, thinking “i could really do something with this club, and it’s absolutely mad, but brilliant supporters, and when I do, I will go and celebrate with them then!!” Rob Hooton 199 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:38:32 Si, thanks for your reply - I agree with pretty much everything you wrote. I guess it was an exaggeration of me to say we’ve been shite for months, there were some decent performances here and there but only sporadically.Today we looked to have a plan, purpose and style (of sorts), which is something we have lacked, very early days under Dyche of course.Looking forward to the next match now, which seems forever away. After that we see what we can do against some of our fellow strugglers.Danny, glad you got to the game, result! Nicholas - what a tragedy of a hangover! That is hilarious though. Christopher Timmins 200 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:42:02 A good day all told. Danny, I hope you enjoy the trip home, you and so many like you deserved today. Tony the battle against the Board can be successfully carried on while supporting the team.The manner in which the manager reacted to the win was impressive, straight back into the dressing room and on the next game Andrew James 201 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:45:03 Sean is being very pragmatic and from what he said post match, I think he is reminding the players that they have to redouble their efforts.Our side has too often risen to the challenge under caretaker coaches or the likes of Frank or Ancelotti before fading away a few games later.One suspects that Sean is aware of this and is not going to let them suddenly think they are on easy street by defeating the league leaders. He is absolutely right because this lot have the nasty habit of great one off performances before sliding into oblivion. Dennis Stevens 202 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:45:13 I hope you're right, Tony #209. We're long overdue for a manager with no limit to his ambitions and a realisation that he may be able to achieve many of them at Everton. If Dyche turns out to be that man, who knows - it may be the catalyst to the much desired changes in the Boardroom & maybe even in the Club ownership. Jeff Spoering 203 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:45:55 Brilliant day!Random question for anyone at the game:It looked like the pitch had not been watered today prior to match and at halftime. If that’s the case, wondering if another subtle, yet noticeable, move that took some of the zip out of Arsenal’s passing game and made it a bit easier for us to sustain the fast paced running play all game? Danny O’Neill 204 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:50:35 I forgot to mention the young lad, stood next to me, probably not much older than 20 years old who grabbed hold of me. I love those young Evertonians. They deserve more than me. Rob Dolby 205 Posted 04/02/2023 at 21:53:23 The result breathes life back into the club. Today could have gone 2 ways. Throw the towell in or fight for the shirt.I was happy with the formation. DCL. Worked his socks off for 60ins. Doucoure helped cover loads of ground in the midfield.Onana and Gana where fantastic. O'Neil was back in his usual position and had his best game for us.This is the standard going forward.Coyb... Jim Wilson 206 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:00:47 Iony @ 204 - Brilliant - you summed it up perfectly Kieran Kinsella 207 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:02:01 TonyIt must have been a strange feeling. Was Woan there at the same time as you? Alan Myers says he’s an Evertonian. So maybe you’re influence and his will rub off on Sean Andrew James 208 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:04:21 DannyI've been meaning to ask this for months but from your posts are you based in London?I get the feeling I might have been on trains out of Euston with you when I had a season ticket pre-pandemic... Bill Watson 209 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:05:58 Glad to see the end of fannying around trying to play it out from the back. We rarely ever got over the halfway line doing that!DC-L had a decent hour and looked full of energy but demonstrated, once again, that he's not an instinctive striker.An all round much improved performance and Dyche had them doing the simple things well. Tony Hill 210 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:11:28 I agree with those who recognise the contribution of Maupay. He is in a side which has never played to his strengths and yet he always makes a damned nuisance of himself. I have never seen him give less than his absolute best and he was cunning today.McNeil has been dismissed routinely on here and yet we should note what confidence can do.We're a great fan base but sometimes with individual players we're an absolute disgrace.Back them and they will thrive. Or if they don't then we will have given them the best chance. Brent Stephens 211 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:20:29 Yes, Tony #204 really good post. Paul Birmingham 212 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:30:44 Topping up the day, preparing for the next day, but what a day today, has been for Everton FC, and Evertonians, everywhere.On the Vino Tinto, now, to save space, and listening to the Isley Brothers, - This Old Heart of Mine, - one of many tunes, that resonates with Evertons fortunes the best part of the last 50 years.Hopefully, true grit, guts, courage, the best Partizan support in the World, and this is effectively the start of Everton’s season, today.Celebrate well, and enjoy, as suites, today, has been earned and merited.UTFTs! Tony Abrahams 214 Posted 04/02/2023 at 22:50:25 I just missed Woan, Kieran, but I have already said on another thread, that he gave me a lift home from Nottingham, after he had just signed for Forest, and he really went out of his way to drop me off at the top of our street, and these are things you don’t ever forget. He told me he was signing for Bournemouth, but then Forest came in for him, but his biggest regret was that when Colin Harvey, came to watch him playing for Runcorn, and he had a nightmare of a game.It’s probably ended up working out better for him because he obviously met a mate for life, with Dyche, and had a very successful career at Forest, which isn’t bad for a kid who was playing for Runcorn. Hopefully his destiny with the blues, is going to be the icing on the cake, for all three of them! Jay Harris 215 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:00:41 I have been saying for a while that the players needed inspiration and proper leadership.Little did I imagine that Dyche would achieve that so quickly.In a matter of a few days he has transformed these players into an effective unit.Well done Sean Dyche for giving me a weekend where I was not totally depressed and falling out of love with football. Michael Kenrick 216 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:16:38 Sorry, Kieran, I totally made up the half-time xG numbers based on my take of the balance in decent chances up to the break. Gawd knows what the real twats use to come up with their bizarre numbers... but I'm sure they'll tell me on MotD. Bobby Mallon 217 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:23:44 We have seen that type of performance before. City, Palace, then the next game we get twatted. Let’s just hope that this performance is not watered down at that lots ground next week. Keep that intensity up and we stay up. 6 more games to win Barry Hesketh 218 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:32:42 Arsenal can we play you every week? but obviously only at Goodison Park. four wins one draw for the Toffees at home against the gunners and today, at least for me, the most satisfying victory The result wasn't in doubt as far as I was concerned, only if Everton did an Everton did I think we would relinquish the points. A great win a great atmosphere and a great three points. Unfortunately it's only one stop in what's going to be a testing few months. one small step for Everton thanks to one giant leap from Tarkowski. Only downside, none of me or my mates took the odds of 7-1 on an Everton win prior to the game. Barry Hesketh 219 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:37:19 Jeff @203I don't know about prior to the game, but at Half-Time there was a great deal of watering going on in both halves of the pitch. Ernie Baywood 220 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:38:19 Tony, Maupay played his role and gave everything he could. But that role was only to wind them up, not to really offer anything in terms of the football. We ceased to exist as an attacking threat when he came on. As a lone striker option - he's barely an option. He would be more effective with a partner but with only two senior strikers I can't see that happening. I thought his performance highlighted exactly why we needed to sign a striker who can take some load off DCL (who I thought was revitalised for an hour).We need to enjoy this but be careful about getting carried away. It's not suddenly a great team and the same weaknesses were there. We will struggle to create chances and score goals. We lack quality on the ball and will make mistakes. Our full backs will struggle to impact the game going forward. Doucoure still struggles with the ball and Gueye still goes into reverse when he gets the ball. The only player who really surprised me was McNeill who looked like he was three yards faster and 100% more determined.They all put in a monumental effort - the sort that simply can't happen every week unless you're caffeine dosed or falsely diagnosed as asthmatic. Hopefully we can get a similar effort next week. That lot look very vulnerable. I'm always wary of thinking there's any good time to play them... but it feels like a good time to play them!Quick note on corners. They looked comfortably our biggest threat. Back to the days of Joe Royle and him identifying a key advantage (remember "ooh, it's a corner"?). There wasn't one amazing delivery - it was the opposite. Hang it long, nothing flashy, away from the keeper and give our tall timber something to fight for. DCL, Onana, Tarkowski, Coady, Doucoure are going to love that - who in the league would want to match up against that kind of size onslaught? It's playing with a plan. You don't need to whip in pacy corners and screw half of them up when you've got that kind of size. Those players want the ball stood up for them to attack. Barry Hesketh 221 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:42:47 Ernie @220 I posted on another thread, but given your post it's better suited here.Maupay, what is he good for? Absolutely nothing, he might prove me wrong over time but I just can't see what he offers to the team. Danny O’Neill 222 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:48:20 Andrew, yes, I live in Uxbridge. Absolutely delighted with the boys today.I'm still disappointed at the overt Police presence in the ground, both on the terraces and the concourse at half time. Two stood in front of me looking at us as if I was going to cause trouble. And more stewards than I'm used to.Anyway, it doesn't distract from a great day and result. David West 223 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:53:26 Tony 204 yes mate these young blues who never seen a trophy are amazing. Goodison rammed with youth. Groups of young lads. Kids with parents Every week These don't remember the glory days. I'm too young myself. Yet they are there week in week out through all the shit management, shit teams, shit football. That's what the board should see, these young blues deserve better. Let's hope this result is the start for them !!! Paul Birmingham 224 Posted 04/02/2023 at 23:56:49

Bobby, deffo, never underestimate the opposition, and regardless of form, the next game counts.Too many times, in the past, and so I hope for next week, Everton play their game, and fekkn the RS!The survival plan, for this season salvage, has started, well, and so now to our old ground. Take a point, and hopefully beat them, I'm taking McNeil, to stick in a cross, in the Kop goal, and DCL, to get a couple.UTFTs!UTFTs!