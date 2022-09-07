🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Green Shoots of Recovery”

07/09/2022



Paul, Lyndon, Ell and Andy discuss the entertaining but goalless Goodison derby and how the team performance can provide a blueprint for the rest of the season. They also look ahead to the trip to Arsenal and reminisce about other goalless games from Everton's past that might have been memorable or utterly forgettable

