Premier League announce pause in honour of Queen's death

09/09/2022



The Premier League and English Football League have announced the postponement of all this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”