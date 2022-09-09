Season › 2022-23 › News Premier League announce pause in honour of Queen's death 09/09/2022 19comments | Jump to last The Premier League and English Football League have announced the postponement of all this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed.— Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022 Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. “This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.” Article continues below video content Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.Everton U21s' game against Wolves that was due to kick-off at 7 pm tonight has also been postponed. Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:39:59 Well, I didn't expect that. I was wrong. A totally unnecessary complication of an already compromised Premier League schedule. The games should have gone ahead. Danny O’Neill 2 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:43:42 Agree Michael. Smacks of be seen to be doing something.I'm a Monarchist by the way. Kevin Jones 3 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:48:46 Monarch of 70 years passes away but a game of footy is more important. Come on, fellers it's 1 game, we'll catch up. Johan Elmgren 4 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:50:03 I think it's a nice and appropriate gesture. Plus it will benefit us giving Calvert-Lewin another week to heal, and we'll probably only miss Pickford for one game... Win-win :-) Brent Stephens 5 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:52:19 Agreed, Michael. I think there is a line beyond which you're forcing people to pay their respects to an extent and at times which they feel is excessive. Steavey Buckley 6 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:53:11 There is no obligation from the UK government placed on any sporting organisations to cancel any sporting events this week-end. So, the decision by the Premier League to cancel this weekend's fixtures was their decision and their decision alone — that was unnecessary. Did the Premier League consult with the football clubs about their decision? Probably not. Kunal Desai 7 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:55:00 Looks a possibility that next weekends fixtures will also be postponed to bring in line with funeral arrangements.On a positive note Doucoure, DCL and Pickford one week closer to fitness.Maybe we might catch Arsenal on a better day.#3 Kevin. Agree. A moment in British history. Anything else pales in to insignificance. Brian Hennessy 8 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:57:56 As an Irish Evertonian, I don't think I have any right to say if games should or shouldn't have gone ahead this weekend, its very much a decision for the British people.I'm a proud Irishman, and have nothing but respect for the way Queen Elizabeth II carried out her duties over 70 years and she showed a lot of respect for the Irish people when she visited in 2011. Andrew Ellams 9 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:58:39 If the same happens next week with the funeral etc. then we will go a month without any games. Chris Leyland 10 Posted 09/09/2022 at 11:59:02 I get the historical significance of the Queen dying but forced mourning isn’t for me. I respect the right of any individual who chooses to grieve for whichever famous person they want to but stopping football isn’t something I’d have done. It should have been allowed to go ahead and those who wanted to sit at home grieving or stand outside a palace to pay their respects to the Queen would still have been free to do so whilst those who wanted to watch a match would also make that choice. Paul Hughes 11 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:00:09 I think it is the correct decision. It is an appropriate mark of respect to honour the 70 years of service of the Queen.The Premier League is a global brand representing the country, so I think it is more than virtue signalling. Mick Roberts 13 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:06:02 totally disagree life goes on Jim Bennings 14 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:06:36 A football season that for Everton hasn't got going and with the absolutely ridiculous World Cup schedule in December still won't feel like it's got going until January (or is something else happening in January that will force a delay).I'm all for paying respect, black armbands, applause, silence but postponements in football have become far too common place in the past two years, we didn't need another one tomorrow. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:12:12 Next week's fixtures also set to be cancelled I'm hearing.That means clubs will not play another fixture now until October.What a complete farce that is. Pete Neilson 16 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:13:07 A mawkish decision. Nicolas Piñon 17 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:13:58 Good for getting players backMaybe it could be usefulWho knows? Danny O’Neill 18 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:17:48 She was my Queen and I swore allegiance to her, giving up many rights that people take for granted. If I want, I can wear 8 medals at Black Tie Dinner Nights or on Remembrance Day, most with her figure on one side. I don't by the way.I will pay my respects by my own will, but agree, it shouldn't be enforced. Each to their own. That's why will live in a free and democratic society.They should have gone ahead with the fixtures and done armbands / silence / applause. I'm quite sure she would have wanted it that way.I guess it at least stops that lot booing and singing that song. Chris Corn 19 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:20:14 Life goes on...like it's some random whos passed on. Regardless of the rest of her family, She is one of the most influential, revered and loved women the world has EVER seen. The sole reason tourists pile in and spend billions on our economy. She is our identity as a nation and in my opinion kept us relevant as a nation. As someone from a mixed race Jamican/English background, I am proud of her and mourn her loss. And it won't just be a case cancelling for the sake of it. Police nationwide will be now en route to London in the run up to the funeral. Liverpool is already stretched to the limit due to the three murders. The games won't be able to be policed adequately. This scenario has been planned for years regardless of any sub plots.Plus, we avoid a tough away game v Arsenal, remain unbeaten in five and have a load of players, closer to fitness. Best case scenario for me. Craig Harrison 20 Posted 09/09/2022 at 12:24:35

If next weeks prem games get canceled as well will the teams playing in europe also have those games canceled