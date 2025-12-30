Michael Kenrick 30/12/2025 24comments  |  Jump to last
Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Everton

Barely 2 days after their last game, a massively depleted Everton squad pulled off a famous win at the City Ground tonight in the final Premier League game of the year, and its completion will conveniently mark the half-way point of the season, up to 8th place in the table.

It's another opportunity for the current Everton manager to test his wits against the previous Everton manager, with Sean Dyche going into this game a few places below Everton in the table, and a few home losses to make amends for.

If we thought the available squad had been pared down to the bare bones... well, three changes for Everton, with Merlin Röhl, Nathan Patterson and Thierno Barry all starting; Michael Keane and Charly Alcaraz are both out with injuries, Dewsbury-Hall,  Branthwaite and Coleman are still out injured; Ndiaye and Gueye are at Afcon.

Jack Grealish is on the bench, even though he is still ill, along with two goalkeepers and four Under-21s.

First Half

The Blues, all in blue, kicked off, Tarkowski doing the first punt upfield. Dibling worked well and Garner had the first shot, well over the bar. Dibling got the ball into the grinder again but it was cleared.

Igor Jesus looked to get past O'Brien but was called for handball when he chested it down. Dibling again danced around a few Forest players, but Everton not retain the ball.

Barry cleverly won the first corner, Garner playing it short, then crossing for Tarkowski but no power in his header to Victor. Forest got forward for a spell, the final cross picked out by Pickford. 

Barry was called for what looked like a good challenge, where he won the ball. But then he easily lost a ball that looked his and Everton were penned back. 

Williams put in a great cross that Tarkowski headed wide, then Hudson-Odoi tried a shot that was blocked. Forest won a free-kick and Forest kept probing but Gibbs-White could not cross the ball before it had gone behind the byeline.

McNeil put in a cross that flew over Dibling with Barry well out of position. Barry did some excellent work to keep the ball from Murillo and the play developed for McNeil to put in a difficult set-up for James Garner but he took it perfectly, without even looking up. Great angled strike for the finish: 0 - 1. 

Everton looked to build another great move from the restart but McNeil was unlucky his dribble crossed the sideline. Forest attacked but the clearance saw McNeil give the ball away, however --- shot well wide. Hutchinson was next but his shot lost any power on its way through to Pickford.

Barry nodded a punt down for McNeil and Mykolenko's shot was blocked. Forest resumed their attack but it was repelled and Everton came forward but Barry lost the ball so easily, it was criminal. 

Forest were quick on the transition but Tarkowski and O'Brien were strong in Everton's defence. A good ball came over for Hudson-Udoi ghosting past Patterson at the far post but he messed up any shot.

Forest mounted another prolonged passing attack but Everton were defending solidly and in numbers. Everton tried to break out would lose the ball and have to fall back. An Igor Jesus header won a corner but Pickford caught it. More Forest crosses, more Everton defensive clearing headers, Mykolenko doing very well to clear one from Hudson-Udoi.

Tarkowski was expertly positioned to deny Igor Jesus. The ref was a real homer, giving soft fouls for Forest but nothing when Everton players were fouled. Zinchenko could not get one decent free-kick past Pickford.

A very effective half for Everton under the circumstances: Pinch a goal then keep it tight.

Second Half

Forest resumed the siege of the Everton penalty area, good pressure from an early corner, much strategic blocking required from the All-Blues. Douglas Luiz sliced his banana shot well wide. 

After 5 minutes, Everton did push back briefly but the pressure returned with another corner, headed clear. Hutchinson was sharp to win another corner and it seemed more dangerous but Douglas Luiz could only shoot through to Pickford. 

Another Forest corner, another decent cross headed clear. The pattern of the game was locked and loaded. Gibbs-White slyly shoved Tarkowski into Pickford as he leapt to punch away a ball; naughty. 

Rohl battled hard for a ball but it did not bounce for him to get in a shot. A great cross from Williams was headed well wide by Gibbs-White. 

A great break for Barry saw him play in Rohl but the German messed it up and the relentless Forest barrage of crosses and shots resumed. Rohl and Iroegbunam relieved the press with another break but it all fell apart too easily. 

Forest quickly resumed. and Pickford needed to gather the ball with confidence. Grealish replaced Patterson, Garner winning a corner. Second effort was right onto Tarkowski's head but he didn't get enough on it, glancing it inches wide, a fantastic chance. 

It got a bit more frenetic and end-to-end after Grealish came on, but the composure wasn't there as Garner drove a shot across goal and wide. 

Then just a wonderful move by Everton, a great break, Barry playing a wonderful pass to Garner who looked up and played a perfect pass for the gangly centre-forward, and a brilliant finish by Barry -- easily as good as Clavert-Lewin!

A remarkable moment after a Forest free-kick, Pickford chesting away a Gibbs-White goal-bound header at close quarters. 

Willimas then lashed a shot for Pickford to parry. Bakwa then played a just exquisite low ball to the far post but Gibbs-White coming in could not finish it. 

 

Nottingham Forest: John Victor; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Domínguez (46' Douglas Luiz [Y:61']), Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, (75' Bakwa); Igor Jesus (62' Awoniyi).

Subs: Sels, Morato, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Savona, Abbott.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Patterson (72' Grealish), Garner, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Röhl, Dibling, Barry (85' Beto).

Subs: Travers, King, Aznou, Graham, Welch, Campbell, Bates.

Gerry Quinn
1 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:40:59
Wish it was the "final league game of the season"

Happy New Year when it gets here one and all...

Bill Fairfield
2 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:46:42
A draw, maybe. Don't see us getting anything.

Hope I am wrong.

Stephen Meighan
3 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:48:14
Gonna be a hard ask to get anything tonight with that side out and mainly youngsters on the bench. We might as well give it a go.

Strange one about Grealish only being on the bench... Here's hoping.

Tony Abrahams
4 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:49:28
Backs to the wall tonight, boys, so hopefully we can dig in, weather the expected early storm, and then come out the other side unscathed.

I'd be telling lies if I said I wasn't worried about tonight's game because it takes me back to those pre-season games when we were seriously undermanned. If it was anyone else but Everton, I'd be running around the bookies to have a good few quid on Forest tonight.

Hopefully Everton stop a few professional gamblers winning a few quid tonight.

Michael Connelly
5 Posted 30/12/2025 at 18:50:04
The threadbare squad is being exposed this evening.

I would take a draw all day long.

Paul Griffiths
6 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:15:34
Patterson!

Great stuff, Bill.

Dale Self
7 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:18:42
Fuck the doom.

Get three, the ugly way.

Mike Gaynes
8 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:18:46
Back at ya, Gerry.

Stay warm up there in the Arctic!

Mark Murphy
9 Posted 30/12/2025 at 19:26:11
Well, Tony, as you're an advocate for squad rotation and players given their chance, we shall see if players like Patterson, Rohl and Dibling grasp the nettle. I'm hoping they'll have points to prove and that Jake will make a big shout to play in his preferred position.

Barry will hopefully be stung after being dropped last time out and we'll have Jack to come on and change things if needed.
I'm chilled, even positive.
COYB

Ged Simpson
10 Posted 30/12/2025 at 20:26:44
Family stuff done. Home.

Save me a long scroll and giz a link?

Ta folks

Mark Murphy
11 Posted 30/12/2025 at 20:28:05
https://www.vipbox.lc/football/nottingham-forest-v-everton-1-live

courtesy of Andy further down..

Sean Kearns
12 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:09:03
Our lord and savior Thierno Barry!!
Merle Urquart
13 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:27:31
Where did that come from? back four tremendous, Garner excelled probably his best game for us, Forest huffed and puffed and never stopped trying to be fair but Pickford never made many saves...as for Barry's goal...when Garner put it on a plate my arse never even left the couch...until it went in of course...Get in Blues the most frustrating and unpredictible team in the league
Mike Hayes
14 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:27:57
Excellent score great to see Barry score and Garner MOTM Rohl and Dibling playing well to cement their places 🥳 UTFT COYB
Jimmy Carr
15 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:29:37
2-0 s predicted. Only thing was Barry only got one rather than two.

Solid team performance, gritty and organised. Grealish made a difference when he arrived, Patterson decent at right back, Dibling and McNeill put shifts in, Garner was our best midfielder.

Moyes had us soaking up the pressure then suckered them in the second half, you could see it coming. Europe is still a possibility.

COYB.

John Charles
16 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:31:41
2-0 as predicted on the preview thread. Moyes might be shit but he is far less shit than the previous half dozen managers - especially the last one
Craig Walker
17 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:32:11
Resolute. Gritty. Not always pretty but fairly clinical tonight. Tarkowski should have made it 2 before Barry killed the game. I’d have loved a draw tonight but that win is massive. Moyes deserves a lot of credit for such a battling performance. I thought Garner and Tim were great as were O’Brien, Tarkowski and Pickford. Dibling showed some nice touches and the goal should do Barry some good.

Enjoy your night, Blues.

Peter Mitchell
18 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:33:19
Moyes has now completed the equivalent of a full season for us and we have 59 points from those 38 games. Pretty good improvement, I would say!
Ian Bennett
19 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:33:38
A very welcome 3 points from a depleted squad.

Neil Rogers
20 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:35:25
Outstanding result considering we had 7 players out garner was world class what a player tarky unbeliveable we can dream of europe flabbergasted at those who thought patterson played well he was easily beat on every forest attack and out of place saying that made up
Brendan McLaughlin
21 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:39:56
Huge credit to Moyes and a threadbare squad.

Wonderful win to see out 2025... let's keep in going in 2026.

Dave Abrahams
22 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:41:53
Put praise on the team and the manager for getting that result tonight have a blow and then heap more praise on them, they all ran their socks off and kept going from the first to last minute, it might be wrong to pick one player after that brilliant team performance but I think we’d all pick the same player.

Thanks to every one of them for that result which surprised most of us and gave us another three very welcome points.

Paul Kossoff
23 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:41:58
A great win for the Bues.

A win on Sunday vs Brentford will make a nice New Year's start. A freylekhn nay yor!


Ged Simpson
24 Posted 30/12/2025 at 21:42:35
Look at stats on shots etc blah blah blah.

Key is, we won 0-2. Stats suggest it would be otherwise.

Seen good teams do that often. To me, a sign of team spirit often as much as massive skill.

For that I congratulate the management team... especially after Burnley.

Well done.

And Jack? Home now!

