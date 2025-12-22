Dominic Calvert-Lewin's form shows the risk Everton took
A look at how Calvert-Lewin was playing should have been enough for a sensible fan to sit back and appreciate what he brought to Leeds.
This was always the risk that Everton fans, or at least, some of them, feared would backfire on the Toffees when the club failed to agree fresh terms with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer.
Perhaps the more bullish Evertonian was confident that, even if Calvert-Lewin — the club’s third-highest Premier League goalscorer — were to stay in the Premier League, he would not come back to haunt the Toffees. After all, his final few, injury-plagued seasons at Everton had not exactly proffered much in the way of goals or reliability.
Calvert-Lewin was a consistent underperformer against his expected goals, so it was not as though he was always delivering when fit.
However, other fans — perhaps those, like this writer, of a more pessimistic persuasion — pointed to Calvert-Lewin’s all-round play; his Premier League nous; his physical attributes. Being a striker, particularly in an Everton team managed by Sean Dyche, was never going to be an easy role. And while David Moyes is more attacking than his predecessor, it is not as though he has ever had a fantastic record when it comes to getting the best out of centre-forwards.
It did feel, though, that the time was right to move on.
Calvert-Lewin scored the first goal of Moyes’s second stint at Everton, propelling Everton on their way to a 3-2 win over Tottenham back in January, but a week later, he broke down, sustaining a hamstring injury at Brighton, the place where his serious injury issues really started back in August 2021.
Calvert-Lewin’s tale at Everton since then had been one of mismanagement by the club, some deep lows for the player, some ludicrous shouts from a few in the fanbase, but also some huge moments in which he came up big. That goal against Crystal Palace, or his brilliant, bullet header in the Blues’ first Merseyside derby win since 2011.
Yet the injury he sustained last season meant Moyes, who on paper would have surely loved what a fully fit and firing Calvert-Lewin could bring to his team, had to turn to Beto, who more than did his part.
Calvert-Lewin and his representatives were demanding huge money, and it felt like a natural end — the player himself has said he needed a fresh start.
Eyebrows were understandably raised when Calvert-Lewin rocked up at Leeds in August as a free agent. He and his agents spoke of Champions League interest, but he instead signed for a club that seemed set for a relegation scrap. And if Calvert-Lewin felt Everton’s fanbase could be harsh, then he could surely be in for a rude awakening at Elland Road.
And it’s fair to say that his first few months at Leeds did not see him get off to a flying start, and the same old criticisms came to the fore, just from a different set of fans. That he is not a natural goalscorer; that he misses big chances. Those are valid points.
But a look at how Calvert-Lewin was playing should have been enough for a sensible fan to sit back and appreciate what he brought to Leeds. And for Evertonians, they should only cast their eyes at Thierno Barry and Beto to see what the Toffees have missed.
Calvert-Lewin now, of course, is back in red-hot form. He has scored six goals in his past five league games, his best run since the start of the 2020-21 season, when he was in such rich form under Carlo Ancelotti.
With seven top-flight goals to his name this term, Calvert-Lewin has already matched his best effort since the end of the 2020-21 campaign. There is a smile back on his face and he will, of course, now wind up Evertonians as he sings the praises of Leeds fans and lauds the Elland Road atmosphere. Sometimes, though, you have to take it if you’re willing to dish it out.
Let this not be a rewriting of history, though. Calvert-Lewin underperformed in front of goal in his final seasons at Everton, and he did fail to prove his reliability. This writer would point to massive caveats for both of those issues, but they were issues for him nevertheless.
And as Calvert-Lewin bagged a brace in Leeds’ 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday, Evertonians watched on as their shorthanded team generated just one shot on target against Arsenal at Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Barry and Beto toiled in hopelessness against the league’s best defence.
Everton’s current strike force have just two league goals combined this term. And that is with the likes of Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye creating the chances behind them. The irony is that the trio would surely have been crafting the kind of opportunities from which Calvert-Lewin thrives.
Again, there are plenty of caveats for both Barry and Beto, but it is still perplexing why Everton’s recruitment team, under the leadership of Moyes and CEO Angus Kinnear, felt that Barry and Beto were going to cut it this season.
Barry needs time and patience but he also needs the support of an experienced hand alongside him. Beto, in theory, should have been that, but at 27, the former Udinese striker is still incredibly raw and lacking in guile.
Kinnear and Moyes will fairly point to Calvert-Lewin’s wage demands as being prohibitive, and it is hard to disagree. As mentioned, it was probably best for all parties to have a clean break, while the failings of the previous Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, also should not be brushed over. He told shareholders in the summer of 2024 that Calvert-Lewin would not be allowed to leave Everton for free.
But Everton ran a big risk in not signing another experienced forward to help the transition. And while Calvert-Lewin continues to shine at Leeds, the fingers will continue to be pointed.
Reader Comments (55)
2 Posted 22/12/2025 at 10:44:25
He wanted a Champions League club
He ended up at Leeds Utd.
3 Posted 22/12/2025 at 10:54:20
I always liked him, but sat next to my brother, who had a polar opposite view, and this was probably going on all over the ground, because for everyone who liked the kid, there was probably another that didn't?
I've seen him give some incredible displays, and will above anything else, always remember him for that diving header against Palace, that can still bring a tear to my eyes even now.
I understood the people who didn't like him, believing that they just see the game in a different way to myself, but either way he had to go, just to get out of the firing line, for the times he was injured or just simply didn't perform.
“Our centre forward wears knickers and bras” has gone down in folklore, or if it hasn't, it's still embedded in my brain, but I will always look back at some of the games where I thought he led the line fantastically well, like the last time we beat Liverpool, and remember Dominic fondly.
4 Posted 22/12/2025 at 12:22:06
The club must have offered him a good contract considering he could leave for nothing, he must have set his mind on leaving. He would be handy to have now.
Football is crazy though, he scores penalties and tap-ins and they are talking now about him being picked for England!
5 Posted 22/12/2025 at 12:25:10
He has gone, I wish him well, now let's move on please.
6 Posted 22/12/2025 at 12:48:38
Onwards and upwards Dominic.
7 Posted 22/12/2025 at 13:33:30
He is scoring at Leeds because that is a more open setup. Start the clock now as centre-backs start marking him.
I suppose then you will stick it in saying, "Why didn't we go for Okafor?"
8 Posted 22/12/2025 at 13:51:48
There was probably a fallout with some fans over comments about him and his wife, and I definitely believe he thought he was going to sign for a Champions League team. For me, Leeds was a last resort, and I bet he's even on less money now.
I'm a big fan of Dom, and his time here during Dyche's reign, where he ran himself into the ground; being totally isolated upfront must have been soul-destroying. It would have been great to have him upfront with Ndiaye, Greaish and Dewsbury-Hall in the team under Moyes.
It didn't work out but good to see him fit and scoring, even though I detest the Leeds fans.
9 Posted 22/12/2025 at 14:26:39
Pleased for him, and hope his form continues.
10 Posted 22/12/2025 at 14:46:40
The error was not in allowing him to leave, but allowing him to leave without signing a suitably experienced replacement.
Beto is not and never will be the answer to the mentor of Barry, whilst Barry himself may never be fully physically equipped to deal with the weekly demands of the Premier League.
11 Posted 22/12/2025 at 15:39:28
Calvert-Lewin's run is showing that up.
12 Posted 22/12/2025 at 15:56:35
His "nous"... what nous? I bet his number of assists or chances created are even less than chances converted. A sign of a footballer, surely?
He had a run under Ancelotti whilst playing up front with Richarlison and James... not too difficult.
We're well rid of.
13 Posted 22/12/2025 at 16:07:48
But as I've said to numerous people at the match since the start of the season, he's 10 times the player either Barry or Beto is.
Anyway, he's gone now -- not worth dwelling on it. But good luck to Dominic for the rest of the season. A lovely fella by all accounts.
14 Posted 22/12/2025 at 16:37:46
We didn't allow him to leave.
We couldn't stop him.
15 Posted 22/12/2025 at 16:39:08
Ancelotti got him to stay around the 6-yard box, and Richarlison and James provided the crosses. He was great in the air, and called up to the England team because if his form.
If that's what you call the most overrated player we ever had, doesn't make much sense to me?
16 Posted 22/12/2025 at 16:46:55
My criteria are: Can he score? And can he stay fit? At £5M a year, I am not totally convinced a £15M contract will be worth it over the 3 years. The money will be better spent elsewhere.
Yeah, he has scored a tap-in, a penalty, and a couple of headers, but let's see how it looks in 3 years time.
I doubt we will regret him not staying.
17 Posted 22/12/2025 at 16:53:37
On that basis, so is every lamp post in the country...
18 Posted 22/12/2025 at 16:55:03
And it's worth noting that four of his six goals are goal-line tap-ins or penalties. He was overdue some luck and I think it has turned his way for the moment. Good for him, but no regrets here.
19 Posted 22/12/2025 at 17:03:19
20 Posted 22/12/2025 at 17:27:10
But despite that, with Blue Bill in charge... it is still nonetheless surprising that Moyes wasn't brought back.
21 Posted 22/12/2025 at 17:41:38
Southgate called him up but soon saw the error of his ways. Played 20 minutes in the Euro's... then out.
22 Posted 22/12/2025 at 17:47:37
He was "cheap" no doubt but, compared to the many other centre-forward fails we paid much, much more money for... Calvert-Lewin was remarkably good business.
23 Posted 22/12/2025 at 17:54:10
Wrong thread.
24 Posted 22/12/2025 at 18:02:25
We paid - give or take a quid:
£20M for Walcott.
£5M for Kone.
£13M for Niasse.
£27M for Tosun.
£5M for Ramirez.
£28M for Kean.
£13M for Maupay.
£25M for Beto...
£27M for Barry.
We must have spent north of 250M quid on forwards if you include wages. Not to mention the names I have forgotten.
Yet Calvert-Lewin, who cost £1.5M and scored more for this club than the lot of them put together, is the most over rated player we have ever had?
25 Posted 22/12/2025 at 18:13:40
Then dig into assists and chances created.
26 Posted 22/12/2025 at 18:39:51
Obviously you've already done the research and won't keep fellow ToffeeWebbers waiting?
27 Posted 22/12/2025 at 19:48:12
Whoever looked at him and thought, "Hmmm, could do a good job for us", wants fucking shooting.
We've had some woeful centre-forwards in my time supporting Everton but honestly this lad takes the biscuit, and I include Brett Angell in that.
Yes, we're hardly the most creative side... but this fella has nothing about him at all -- what is it now? 1 goal in 13 starts. Absolutely dismal -- and I'll be shocked if he adds to that paltry return.
28 Posted 22/12/2025 at 19:52:27
I predict that this time next year you will be eating a whole lot of crow about Barry.
29 Posted 22/12/2025 at 20:41:08
Do you honestly believe that?
30 Posted 22/12/2025 at 22:47:31
He's not our player. Well done to him for his performances this season.
Beyond trying to shit-stir, what's the point of this article?
32 Posted 22/12/2025 at 22:56:06
Rob Beattie 12: 'We're well rid of'.
Right. It took Calvert-Lewin 15 minutes to score as many goals as our two dummies up front have scored between them all fecking season: that, Mr Beattie, is two goals in 34 appearances.
Mike Gaynes 28: Andy, I predict that this time next year you will be eating a whole lot of crow about Barry.
Hmmmmm... File this. We were told the same thing by the same poster about Beto.
33 Posted 23/12/2025 at 00:16:01
Few different ways to present this although I know you dislike statistics and facts but here goes:
Calvert-Lewin at Everton: 58 goals in 9 Years
Or 58 goals in 239 appearances.
Compared with:
Radzinski: 25 in 91
Jelavic: 16 in 59
Richarlison: 43 in 135
I won't list Lukaku as unlike these 3 he wasn't roundly criticized for not scoring enough goals but these three all had better records than DCL. And none of them won anything or deserve any mention in any Everton or football history book.
So why the obsession with trying to act like a guy with a worse record than any of them, who showed his true character as a Sheffield lad by joining arch rivals Leeds is the second coming of Dixie Dean?
We never gave Mike Newell or Stuart Barlow so much airtime. By your reckoning Paul Rideout was Pele.
34 Posted 23/12/2025 at 00:33:28
He blew it last January when, as a free, he would have looked quite attractive to many teams and likely could have made more money than with us. Maybe even as a backup in a bigger team (assuming he accepted that role). This is what he was angling for, turning us down.
But then he got injured again so all the serious clubs gave him a swerve, leaving Leeds where I doubt he is even on the wages he was at Everton. Bad luck but maybe also a bit of over estimating himself. Leeds is about his level.
35 Posted 23/12/2025 at 01:50:28
I know that's a scenario that could not happen, but it also points to the immediate not past context. Calvert-Lewin wanted to go. I don't blame him, but boy did we fuck up over the summer in a good quota of our recruitment.
It's not even a contest in my mind. Calvert-Lewin is a much better option at this point in time than either Bambi Barry or abject Beto. Wouldn't it be great if either of them went on a 6 in 5 run? You never know, it might happen. But at this point in time they are duds.
I never do stats so I'm going to join up and jump in the deep end.
FLP statistics:
Beto – 702 minutes – 1 goal – 27 points.
Barry – 818 minutes – 1 goal – 27 points.
Beto/Barry – 1520 minutes – 2 goals – 54 points.
Calvert-Lewin – 1029 minutes – 7 goals – 1 assist – 70 points.
36 Posted 23/12/2025 at 02:47:30
He admits he's better in a 2-man forward role than when he first started.
Both our comments on his first goal were that he did his best not to score!
37 Posted 22/12/2025 at 05:18:06
Even including Richarlison, the 71 goals scored by Calvert-Lewin for this club is still more than all the others put together. Official records, eh?
Oh and I've just done a bit of digging as suggested: he has more assists than all the others too.
I'm not interested in foolish comparisons with players who played for us in a different era when we played football in a different way - Even though he scored more than them too. When Carlo Ancelotti admitted to the world that he started playing long hoofs because he realised how "fantastic" Calvert-Lewin was at receiving them.
The player would have been better off fucking off there and then, because successive managers have followed Carlo's lead and he never saw a strike partner again.
I love the fact that people who have battered away at him on this site, not just when he was here, but since the day and hour he left are now claiming I'm the one with the "obsession". A clear attempt to deter me from putting them straight. Yeah, that'll work.
I do have an obsession. When I hear ignorant fuck-wittery spouted by haters (again no apology for using that word) and people who don't know what they are talking about, I have this uncontrollable urge to expose it.
There... I've admitted it.
38 Posted 23/12/2025 at 05:25:58
He could go on a Beto run like last season, but no way he's leading the line if we're to make it to Europe in the next 4 years.
I've missed a couple of matches, notably the Man Utd win, and it's true he has some average hold-up play, but I've yet to see any sign of Premier League-level creativity or finishing yet. Of course it helps that I'll happily eat crow if I'm wrong.
As for Dom, I'll forever wish him nothing but the best and it was indeed his time to move on, but the main caveat to his average statistics is that he played in a toxic mix of chaos, manager churn, terrible teams, relegation battles and injuries for the last 4 seasons.
It's true he wasn't world-class, but if (a big if) on a healthy run with the current squad, he'd get the 10-15 goals our current strikers aren't sniffing.
39 Posted 23/12/2025 at 07:16:00
To put an end to the two debates.
Calvert-Lewin was never too drawer, we all remember kryptonite, the one v one against the keeper, but he was and is a better option than what we have this season, that's not saying much but it's fact.
As for Beto, I doubt he would be here beyond January if we had an offer for him, and Barry, when I don't see him being here next season either, and zero chance of him being first-choice striker.
40 Posted 23/12/2025 at 07:20:09
As for Mike Gaynes and Barry. We sceptics would love to be proved wrong but Mr Gaynes has good form on getting his strikers wrong. He even supported Chermiti, never mind his gushy defence of Beto, and said that Calvert-Lewin, Beto, and Chermiti would be an effective strike-force for us in 2025-26.
This time next year? I wonder what makes someone think that Barry will be with us then. Barry to score 6 goals this time next year next season. I'm happy to throw in $100 for charity. How about $100 that he does not score 6 this season?
41 Posted 23/12/2025 at 08:36:43
Another from the wonderful scouts archive, deary me, you wonder if they purposefully do it just to piss us off.
Chermiti, another one who in 5 years time will probably be scrambling around to get a contract with Forest Green or Salford if he's lucky.
Rather than spunk money on these players, if we wanted to sign some big dog of a striker, Keifer Moore always impressed me at international level, made a pain in the arse of himself.
A donkey, don't get me wrong, but a cheaper one than the shite we've paid good money for.
42 Posted 23/12/2025 at 09:57:55
Granted, Billy the Thief was there for the better part of 3 decades and without doubt it was to do with kickbacks from agents that so many complete and utter turds floated in.
Historically, Everton have been little short of abysmal in signing goalscorers. Rejecting Haaland twice, once for Ramirez, shows how bent our so-called execs were and are.
Look at any other Premier League long term teams and their all-time scorers. Calvert-Lewin would be way down the list on most.
Pre- and post-Ancelotti, he did nothing. Well, apart from 'getting injured'. Everton's system of a lone striker with no support, no wingers, no attacking, passing capable midfielders by whoever's in charge has hampered this club exponentially. Sadly, it seems it's likely to recur after Kinnear's latest diatribe.
Calvert-Lewin was a mercenary. His last season stats were woeful. His one-on-ones, of which there were quite a few, were pitiful. He missed close-up easy chances, yet has put them in for Leeds.
I'm glad he has gone. But not glad with the two bollards (thanks Charles) that the club brought in to further embarrass itself.
43 Posted 23/12/2025 at 10:59:49
Totally entitled to your opinion mate, and I respect it, but I really can't see what you see in the kid.
I've made my feelings known about him and they're not gonna change anytime soon.
Anyway, Mike, you and yours have a lovely Xmas and let's hope we get a few wins to make it even better.
44 Posted 23/12/2025 at 13:42:22
As for Barry, I think we'll see more from him but it's going to take time. Beto, on the other hand, can do one.
45 Posted 23/12/2025 at 16:38:54
Jonathan #38, seems like a fair wager. You're on. Agreed he's not likely a Champions League striker, but we won't need one of those for a couple years yet. (We will also need a Champions League manager and backline.)
Andy #43, I see a kid who has running, touch and eagerness to get into scoring positions, wins everything in the air, and who, with more muscle and experience (and proper usage with through-balls) becomes a solid Premier League striker.
#32 and #40, we can always count on the obsessive Paul Griffiths to file away all my predictions, and to reproduce later only the ones that don't prove out, with never a word about the ones that do. A pattern that is well into its second decade will never be broken.
Which I don't mind -- I always enjoy nailing my predictive colors to the flagpole, right or wrong. The compulsive attention from Mr Griffiths (twice in this thread) is a little weird, but it certainly adds to the entertainment factor.
46 Posted 23/12/2025 at 18:16:28
There was the one Beto got to that was cleared onto Jack's foot and a couple that were just too high for Barry to get above, but otherwise I don't think Dom would've got 6 goals with the same service.
We needed a striker and looked around and made offers but the only one that stuck was Barry. On YouTube, in Spain, he looked potentially decent. But so did Danjuma and so did Sandro. (Of the latter, my massive Cule mate assured me he was a future “crack”.)
The Spanish La Liga is different (I'm not saying inferior, just different) to the Premier League and personally I doubt even Lionel Messi would've got the totals he achieved if he'd played here.
Barry will either need more time to settle in... or he will go the way of Danjuma and Ramirez.
Personally, I hope he is given more time but Richarlsion in for the second half of the season would be massive for us.
Also, we should've gone all in for Gyokeres when we were sniffing around him at Coventry. At least he was acclimatised to the English game.
Without doubt our team would be much better with a finisher but most on here correctly recognise that the service is still falling short, despite the collective attacking “nous” of Grealish and Ndiaye.
47 Posted 23/12/2025 at 18:39:42
Mark, 46, indeed the service remains poor because we have a left-back who can't cross the ball, no serious right-back — and Jake O'Brien, who can seldom cross a good ball when out wide — and Grealish and Ndiaye, who can dribble with the best of them, but don't have blistering pace to beat the defender to the end line.
As such, despite our midfield talent, we struggle to get enough good balls to our strikers, and now that we've got more of the ball, we don't have as many opportunities to play quick counter-attacking through-balls to Barry and Beto. And unless either of them is all alone, I can't recall a time when either of them beat a man on their own.
All of which is to say, we have a long way to go before we have a recognized style of play with the proper players to execute. But it sure is better than the shit we've been served up the past several seasons.
48 Posted 23/12/2025 at 19:13:08
Hopefully, soon, selfishly preferably at the Brentford game, we will click and batter someone.
In the meantime - Merry Christmas TWebbers.
49 Posted 23/12/2025 at 21:18:34
We are a club without success for 30 long years and, for most of those years, we've struggled to ever really say that we have even had an exciting team, we've had stoic sides in the main that always do enough to just stay up.
I'm sure I wasn't in the minority when TFG took over that we were not going to waiting another 3 or 4 years just to go through another transitioning stage -- that's all we ever seem to be in.
50 Posted 23/12/2025 at 23:56:49
I understand the emotional urgency to 'Win Something', but building a real contending team with expensive top players takes time, money, and room to manoeuvre under SCR limitations. Everton now have plenty of the first two. We have no idea how much of the third.
I know lots of folks disagree, but I say the last 30 years have been rendered irrelevant. The old owners are gone. Goodison is discarded. Know your history, but don't wallow in it. We are starting afresh under wealthy, apparently competent ownership in a spectacular new stadium. It's a full restart, a Ctrl-Alt-Delete. Roll with that.
Don't stop thinking about tomorrow
Don't stop, it'll soon be here
It'll be better than before
Yesterday's gone, yesterday's gone
54 Posted 24/12/2025 at 02:40:54
Give me Beto, Barry and top half of the league all day!.
58 Posted 24/12/2025 at 09:50:13
Maybe he'd start banging 'em in the old onion bag for Nuno?
59 Posted 24/12/2025 at 10:03:22
Maybe Burnley will come in for Barry and Chelsea will sell us Delap?
60 Posted 24/12/2025 at 10:05:31
28 in January.
61 Posted 24/12/2025 at 10:26:52
62 Posted 24/12/2025 at 10:31:58
Forget the last 30 years, they are irrelevant -- Jesus, not if you've been watching them—— maybe you think they have been like Kenwright would describe them:
Dance like no one is watching,
sing like no one is listening,
love like you've never been hurt,
and live like it's heaven on earth
All wrapped up in his bleedin' immortal words... "We've had some good times"...
1 Posted 22/12/2025 at 10:41:50
Time to move on.