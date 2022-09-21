Season › 2022-23 › News 🎙TW Podcast – “It's Going to Be Okay” Lyndon Lloyd 20/09/2022 3comments | Jump to last Andy, Paul and Lyndon bask in the glow of three points for Everton for the first time since May following Sunday's win over West Ham. They discuss the Blues' visible confidence and solidity, how to work DCL back into the side, who should be taking corners, and pick their favourite first goals from an Everton player → EpisodesYou can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Callum Jones 1 Posted 21/09/2022 at 06:54:21 Hope people give Frank plenty of time and support to get this team up to its full potential. He is the best thing to happen to the club since Moyes. Martin Clark 2 Posted 21/09/2022 at 14:26:03 Lampard has played a blinder in uniting the club with the fans, a trick that Moyes played with his People's Club tag. You feel he is someone you can get behind as he has engulfed himself in the Everton spirit. I'm excited yet still wary as there are many positives about our past few displays, being a lot tougher to beat and not conceding soft goals, but still feel a real lack of goal threat with the loss of Richarlison and his goal threat not really replaced. Roger Helm 3 Posted 21/09/2022 at 19:20:15 We have the second-best defence in the league, which is a good platform for improvement. I remember Nick Hornby in Fever Pitch: "After years of under-achievement we suddenly became very hard to beat..."; and Arsenal didn't do too badly after that! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb