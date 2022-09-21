🎙TW Podcast – “It's Going to Be Okay”

20/09/2022



Andy, Paul and Lyndon bask in the glow of three points for Everton for the first time since May following Sunday's win over West Ham. They discuss the Blues' visible confidence and solidity, how to work DCL back into the side, who should be taking corners, and pick their favourite first goals from an Everton player





