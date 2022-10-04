Season › 2022-23 › News Everton secure Welch on new long-term deal Lyndon Lloyd 04/10/2022 8comments | Jump to last Defender Reece Welch has signed a new four-year contract that ties him to Everton until 2026, the latest among the Blues' promising crop of young players to agree fresh terms.The 19-year-old centre-back, who made his senior debut off the bench in the FA Cup win over Boreham Wood earlier this year, was handed his first start by Frank Lampard in the Carabao Cup tie at Fleetwood in August after impressing on the pre-season trip to the United States.Since then he has regularly been named on the manager's team sheet as a substitute with the likes of Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate out injured. “It’s amazing to sign this new contract,” Welch told evertontv. “I’ve been at this club since I was seven years old and seen so many players come through the Academy into the first team and I’ve always wanted to be one of those. Now I’ve been in and around there, it inspires me to take the next step.“I want to kick on in the first team, look to make a few more appearances and show what I’m about. I want to wear this blue shirt in the Premier League and, long-term, help Everton to success.“Everton fans want hard work, dedication and passion for the club and if I can give that, hopefully I’ll be able to do a good job for Everton.” Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Martin Mason 1 Posted 04/10/2022 at 16:23:47 Best of luck, Reece, you are the future. Mike Gaynes 2 Posted 04/10/2022 at 16:33:05 He seems like a grape young player. Chris Keher 3 Posted 04/10/2022 at 16:39:44 Mike - It is good when we pick the best young players straight off the vine. John Chambers 4 Posted 04/10/2022 at 16:47:44 Good to see we seem to be securing the long-term future of some promising youngsters at the club. Just hope we can develop the right pathway to get some of these youngsters coming through in the first team over the next couple of seasons. Dennis Stevens 5 Posted 04/10/2022 at 16:53:25 Aye, Mike, he's one of a bunch of good youngsters on the books. :-) Dale Self 6 Posted 04/10/2022 at 16:54:55 Yes, I'm very glad to hear this and I hope he stays active here, no loan. Good words from a young lad. Chateau Everton should be popping some champagne soon. Michael Fox 7 Posted 04/10/2022 at 17:28:55 With any luck, he'll mature into a good wine. Tony Everan 8 Posted 04/10/2022 at 17:52:29 Well done Reece.Deserves it after some vintage performances for the u21s. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb