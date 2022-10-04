Everton secure Welch on new long-term deal

Defender Reece Welch has signed a new four-year contract that ties him to Everton until 2026, the latest among the Blues' promising crop of young players to agree fresh terms.

The 19-year-old centre-back, who made his senior debut off the bench in the FA Cup win over Boreham Wood earlier this year, was handed his first start by Frank Lampard in the Carabao Cup tie at Fleetwood in August after impressing on the pre-season trip to the United States.

Since then he has regularly been named on the manager's team sheet as a substitute with the likes of Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate out injured.

“It’s amazing to sign this new contract,” Welch told evertontv. “I’ve been at this club since I was seven years old and seen so many players come through the Academy into the first team and I’ve always wanted to be one of those. Now I’ve been in and around there, it inspires me to take the next step.

“I want to kick on in the first team, look to make a few more appearances and show what I’m about. I want to wear this blue shirt in the Premier League and, long-term, help Everton to success.

“Everton fans want hard work, dedication and passion for the club and if I can give that, hopefully I’ll be able to do a good job for Everton.”

