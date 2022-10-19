🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Back Down to Earth a Little Bit”

19/10/2022



Paul and Lyndon discuss the defeat at Tottenham and Everton's attacking limitations in general that are preventing them from competing against the top clubs. They look ahead to the trip to Newcastle, another really difficult assignment, and pick their favourite and least favourite players to have played for both the Magpies and the Blues



