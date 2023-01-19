Quirk joins Accrington from Everton

Everton Under-21s regular Sebastian Quirk has left the club to sign for Accrington.

The 21-year-old, who travelled with the squad on the recent mid-season trip to Australia, had been on the Blues' books for a decade but now gets a new opportunity with the League One outfit. 

 

Reader Comments (2)

Paul Kossoff
1 Posted 19/01/2023 at 18:51:02
If things carry on as they are, he will be lining up against us soon enough!
Brent Stephens
2 Posted 19/01/2023 at 18:59:34
Seemed marginal in the U23s / U21s, though the current season he did appear to show some improvement. At age 21, just not enough improvement, quickly enough. Wish him well.

