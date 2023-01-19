Quirk joins Accrington from Everton

19/01/2023



Everton Under-21s regular Sebastian Quirk has left the club to sign for Accrington.

The 21-year-old, who travelled with the squad on the recent mid-season trip to Australia, had been on the Blues' books for a decade but now gets a new opportunity with the League One outfit.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb