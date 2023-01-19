Season › 2022-23 › News Quirk joins Accrington from Everton Lyndon Lloyd 19/01/2023 2comments | Jump to last Everton Under-21s regular Sebastian Quirk has left the club to sign for Accrington. The 21-year-old, who travelled with the squad on the recent mid-season trip to Australia, had been on the Blues' books for a decade but now gets a new opportunity with the League One outfit. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Kossoff 1 Posted 19/01/2023 at 18:51:02 If things carry on as they are, he will be lining up against us soon enough! Brent Stephens 2 Posted 19/01/2023 at 18:59:34 Seemed marginal in the U23s / U21s, though the current season he did appear to show some improvement. At age 21, just not enough improvement, quickly enough. Wish him well. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb