Reports: Everton submit massive offer for Chelsea's Gallagher

Everton submit massive offer for Chelsea's Gallagher Lyndon Lloyd 30/01/2023 12comments | Jump to last Everton have reportedly submitted an offer worth £40m for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as they seek to bolster the squad ahead of tomorrow's transfer deadline. Fabrizio Romano has made the claim on Twitter, backed up by a report in The Guardian, saying that any deal would include £5m in appearance-related add-ons for a player with whom the Blues have been regularly linked over the past year or so. If agreed at that price, the fee would match exactly the terms that sent Anthony Gordon to Newcastle over the weekend. Everton will face competition from other clubs, notably Newcastle themselves, and would need to convince the player himself who recently expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge as long as he was being selected by Graham Potter. The indications so far are that Gallagher would turn down the prospect of moving to Goodison Park. Article continues below video content The club are also reportedly to still be targeting Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana who could cost around €20m. Reader Comments (12) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:45:04 File under - Remember when We tried to get Shearer !! Will Mabon 2 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:52:45 Gallagher is an interesting option, but... all of the money, none of a forward? Again. Mick O'Malley 3 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:58:46 Not for me, he's a decent player but he's not one we need at the moment, we've got a goal shy injury prone centre forward, and a distinct lack of goals from the wings, so for me they are the position's that need strengthening. John Keating 4 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:09:00 Quite rightly we need a t least one additional striker but what's the point if we create nothing for them?At present we have nobody linking defence and attack, a Sigi - where is he by the way?I don't know about 40 million but a player like Gallagher may give us that option Larry O'Hara 5 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:10:39 I like him: plus a striker… Dale Self 6 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:16:15 Yes an obvious Dyche player who could also pave the way to some creativity. An extra man with vision in the midfield and possession prowess is a good fit. Get him in Nathan Ford 7 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:16:19 If we pay for him staggered over the length of his contract it may leave money in the pot for a striker. Gallagher and a striker who knows where the net is and I'd not be unhappy Brent Stephens 8 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:17:21 Setting aside for the moment the issue of the fee, and the need also for a forward, I do like Gallgher. Destroyed us several times at Selhurst Park. Steve Brown 9 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:19:31 Hopefully, this bid means we already have a forward lined up. Dale Rose 10 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:20:36 I just can't see this happening at all. More transfer window bull. Paul Kossoff 11 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:21:36 File under, Messi to Everton or, it ain't gonna happen. Why would he? If he did come it would be a loan, so he could go if shit happens. If he signs he would be off if we go down. Striker first, kick up the arse for the lazy b,s next. Coyb. Drew O'Neall 12 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:22:03 Chelsea must want Onana.