Reports: Everton submit massive offer for Chelsea's Gallagher

30/01/2023







Everton have reportedly submitted an offer worth £40m for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as they seek to bolster the squad ahead of tomorrow's transfer deadline.

Fabrizio Romano has made the claim on Twitter, backed up by a report in The Guardian, saying that any deal would include £5m in appearance-related add-ons for a player with whom the Blues have been regularly linked over the past year or so.

If agreed at that price, the fee would match exactly the terms that sent Anthony Gordon to Newcastle over the weekend.

Everton will face competition from other clubs, notably Newcastle themselves, and would need to convince the player himself who recently expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge as long as he was being selected by Graham Potter. The indications so far are that Gallagher would turn down the prospect of moving to Goodison Park.

The club are also reportedly to still be targeting Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana who could cost around €20m.

