Season › 2022-23 › News Calvert-Lewin's injury problems continue Michael Kenrick 07/02/2023 4comments | Jump to last Despite putting in his best performance in living memory, Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the field with more than half-an-hour still to play in the win over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday. And the reason he was the only Everton player to be substituted in Sean Dyche's first game as Everton's new manager was a hamstring problem that comes on the back of a host of injuries with have prevented the striker from being an effective member of the squad this season. He was sent for a precautionary scan yesterday, which is reported on Twitter to have shown nothing untoward, but the player must be feeling discomfort and will be a concern for Everton's next big game in the Premier League – away to Liverpool at Anfield next Monday night. Everton's depleted squad remains unstrengthened despite plenty of rumours that free-agents and other prospects were being pursued in the disappointing days that followed the end of a disastrous transfer window which saw not a single new player acquired by the club. Article continues below video content The only new-ish face on the playing side at Finch Farm in that time has been the return of striker Ellis Simms after his season-long loan at Sunderland was cut short. He has been named on the subs bench in the last four Premier League games but was given only two short cameos by Frank Lampard totalling less than 15 minutes in the home defeats to Brighton and Southampton. It remains to be seen if Sean Dyche is equally concerned about the youngster's ability to make any headway as a realistic goal threat in the cut and thrust of the Premier League as the Blues continue their fight to climb out of the relegation zone. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Neil Thomas 1 Posted 07/02/2023 at 14:18:04 Sell him in the summer. No good having a player who can hardly manage half a season, no matter how good. Tony Everan 2 Posted 07/02/2023 at 14:19:05 I'd think Sean Dyche will want the physical presence up front so he will be working on Simms and watching him closely. He will surely get his opportunity if Calvert-Lewin is unavailable. It's good news the scans on his hamstring showed nothing. Maybe he just needs a run of games to get the body used to it again, rather than getting his fitness in the gym, but best leave that call to the professionals. Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 07/02/2023 at 14:20:23 If the scan shows nothing then presumably he suffers from Daniel Sturridge Syndrome. Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 07/02/2023 at 14:36:01 Strong shout Neil @1I'd take 14 games out of Rodriguez last season and right now.I hope Dominic can get back to where he can be.Personally and just an opinion, I think it's in his head as much as his body.He nearly got 2 goals on Saturday. One might have change him. As a striker that's all he needs.The lad has been run into the ground as our young lone striker for seasons. I have no surprise he is fatigued.On another young player, great to see Tom Davies' attitude from the bench watching the highlights. It was like watching a supporter on the bench. Could have been me!!