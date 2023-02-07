Calvert-Lewin's injury problems continue

07/02/2023



Despite putting in his best performance in living memory, Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the field with more than half-an-hour still to play in the win over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

And the reason he was the only Everton player to be substituted in Sean Dyche's first game as Everton's new manager was a hamstring problem that comes on the back of a host of injuries with have prevented the striker from being an effective member of the squad this season.

He was sent for a precautionary scan yesterday, which is reported on Twitter to have shown nothing untoward, but the player must be feeling discomfort and will be a concern for Everton's next big game in the Premier League – away to Liverpool at Anfield next Monday night.

Everton's depleted squad remains unstrengthened despite plenty of rumours that free-agents and other prospects were being pursued in the disappointing days that followed the end of a disastrous transfer window which saw not a single new player acquired by the club.

Article continues below video content

The only new-ish face on the playing side at Finch Farm in that time has been the return of striker Ellis Simms after his season-long loan at Sunderland was cut short. He has been named on the subs bench in the last four Premier League games but was given only two short cameos by Frank Lampard totalling less than 15 minutes in the home defeats to Brighton and Southampton.

It remains to be seen if Sean Dyche is equally concerned about the youngster's ability to make any headway as a realistic goal threat in the cut and thrust of the Premier League as the Blues continue their fight to climb out of the relegation zone.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb