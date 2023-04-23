#AllTogetherNow issue response to Bill Kenwright

23/04/2023





The #AllTogetherNow Campaign say that Bill Kenwright's position as Chairman is untenable and have reiterated their calls for him to stand down or be replaced The #AllTogetherNow Campaign say that Bill Kenwright's position as Chairman is untenable and have reiterated their calls for him to stand down or be replaced

The #AllTogetherNow Campaign have delivered a return salvo in what is becoming a public war of words with Bill Kenwright, reiterating their calls for the Everton Chairman to stand down following his own open letter which was released on Friday.

In his missive in reaction to the first public letter from #AllTogetherNow, Kenwright had defended the Everton Board and his own standing in the wider game and challenged the assertion that the club would be better off if he, his fellow executives and non-executive director, Graeme Sharp, stood down or were replaced by owner Farhad Moshiri.

Both the tone and the timing of the Chairman's letter, coming as it did on the eve of Saturday's important match against Crystal Palace, have been criticised by sections of the fanbase and in their follow-up, #AllTogetherNow cite Kenwright's response as further evidence of his unsuitability to the role he currently fulfills at the club.

They point to Everton's desperate fight for survival in the Premier League as an indictment of the Board's failings and, describing his position as "untenable", they suggest that he will not ever be able to restore the fans' faith in his ability to lead the club.

Article continues below video content

Everton sit in the bottom three of the Premier League with six games to go in the season and are in danger of losing their top-flight status for the first time in 72 years.

The Campaign's response that was released this evening reads:

Dear 'Chairman Bill', Every Evertonian is gobsmacked to read your reply to the All Together Now Movement. As Chairman of the Board, you are the apparent leader of OUR club. Under your control and leadership, our great club has endured it’s longest ever spell without a trophy and has been in more relegation battles than cup finals. You have thrown our CEO under the bus, something which will no doubt cause more upheaval in the boardroom of the worst-run club in the league. We now find ourselves in yet another relegation battle, our club's finances are shot, and we are under investigation by an Independent Panel of the Premier League. OUR club is in crisis. Yet, your first statement in months is to complain about bedsheets. We are afraid that all your letter has done is confirmed the size of the gulf between you, the board, and Everton's fans. The players alongside Evertonians kept our club up last season. You trying to claim credit for our survival last year is an insult to the Evertonians who greeted coaches and sung our hearts out. Frankly, your letter reads as delusional. Your letter adds weight to the fact that you cannot and will not ever win back the confidence of Everton fans, nor are you ever welcome back to Goodison Park. Your position is untenable, the timing of your self-centred response was scandalous. As a movement and Evertonians we care about the future of our club and are putting all of our effort into backing the team on Thursday as opposed to protesting, this is all despite your tone deaf media release on the eve of the huge Palace game. Out of respect for our club, go now and allow us to unite for the relegation fight your mismanagement has left us in. #AllTogetherNow

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb